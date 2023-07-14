Alpha Lithium Files Preliminary Economic Assessment for Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Trilogy Metals Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE: TMQ) ("Trilogy", "Trilogy Metals" or "the Company") announces its financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2023 . Details of the Company's financial results are contained in the interim unaudited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis which will be available on the Company's website at www.trilogymetals.com on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.

Ambler Access Project

In March 2023 , the Board of Ambler Metals LLC ("Ambler Metals"), our 50/50 joint venture with South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY), approved a budget totaling $12.3 million for the Ambler Access Project – the proposed 211-mile, industrial-use-only road from the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP") to the Dalton Highway that will enable advancing exploration and development at the Ambler Mining District. The total budget of $24.6 million , funded equally by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") and Ambler Metals, includes funding for the 2023 field season work consisting of field studies, permitting and data collection to assist the United States Bureau of Land Management ("USBLM") in completing the additional work to support the Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement ("SEIS").

The field work has started to utilize the Coldfoot camp from May to mid-September and the Bornite camp from mid-June to August. The planned field program will consist of cultural resource inventory surveys and testing of sites over approximately 765 acres, hydraulic and hydrology studies at 47 bridge crossings to assess conditions for area drainage, culvert placement and bridge design, collecting topographical and bathymetric survey data to support bridge data and fish passage culverts, engineering reconnaissance surveys and fish habitat investigations on over 100 sites.

The right-of-way permits issued to AIDEA by the USBLM for the Ambler Access Project were suspended last year. On November 15, 2022 , the USBLM submitted a status report announcing that it anticipated publishing a draft SEIS in the second quarter of calendar 2023 and a final SEIS in the fourth quarter of calendar 2023. On January 17, 2023 and March 20, 2023 , the USBLM submitted status reports reaffirming the timing of the draft and final SEIS. On May 19, 2023 , the USBLM submitted a status report revising the timeline for development of the SEIS and a subsequent Record of Decision.

The USBLM now anticipates publishing a draft SEIS in the third quarter of calendar year 2023, a final SEIS in the first quarter of calendar year 2024, and a Record of Decision within the second quarter of calendar year 2024. Their next status report to be submitted to the United States District Court for the District of Alaska is due on July 18, 2023 .

Private Placement

On April 25, 2023 , the Company completed a non-brokered private placement of 5,854,545 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.55 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $3.2 million . After payment of legal and stock exchange fees, the Company received net proceeds of $3.1 million .

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders was held on May 17, 2023 . All directors nominated by the Company and standing for election were elected by shareholders of the Company, with each director receiving greater than 97% of the votes cast.

Selected Results

The following selected financial information is prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

in thousands of dollars,

except for per share amounts

Three months ended

Six months ended

Selected expenses

May 31,
2023

$

May 31,
2022

$

May 31,
2023

$

May 31,
2022

$

General and administrative

328

338

736

735

Investor relations

23

38

53

137

Professional fees

188

192

758

437

Salaries

193

261

430

675

Salaries and directors expense – stock-
based compensation

491

662

2,853

2,584

Share of loss on equity investment

1,604

2,460

3,088

4,370

Comprehensive loss for the period

(2,803)

(4,074)

(7,875)

(9,097)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

(0.02)

(0.03)

(0.05)

(0.06)

For the three-month period ended May 31, 2023 , we reported a net loss of $2.8 million compared to a net loss of $4.1 million for the three-month period ended May 31, 2022 . The decrease in comprehensive loss in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter in 2022 is due to the decrease in our share of loss of Ambler Metals, and stock-based compensation and salaries. The decrease of our share of losses of Ambler Metals is mainly due to the decrease in mineral property expenses over the comparative quarter in the prior year from the decrease in drilling, engineering and project support costs, and partially offset from the increased cost in the Ambler Access Project.

For the six-month period ended May 31, 2023 , we reported a net loss of $7.9 million compared to a net loss of $9.1 million for the six-month period ended May 31, 2022 . The difference for the six-month period ended May 31, 2023 , when compared to the same period in 2022, is primarily due to a $1.3 million decrease in our equity pick-up of Ambler Metals' comprehensive loss in the current period as well as decreases in salaries and investor relations, and partially offset from the increase in professional fees and stock-based compensation. The decrease in our share of losses of Ambler Metals is mainly due to the decrease in mineral property expenses over the comparable period in the prior year from decreases in drilling, engineering, and project support costs as well as the Ambler Access Project cost.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

We expended $1.5 million on operating activities during the six-month period ending May 31, 2023 with the majority of cash spent on corporate salaries, professional fees related to our annual regulatory filings, and annual fees paid to the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE American Exchange, along with the American and Canadian securities commissions.

As at May 31, 2023 , we had $4.2 million in cash and working capital of $3.5 million . Management continues with cash preservation strategies to reduce cash expenditures where feasible, including but not limited to reductions in marketing and investor conferences and office expenses. In addition, the Company's Board of Directors have agreed to take all of their fees in deferred share units in an effort to preserve cash. The Company's senior management team is also taking a portion of their base salaries in shares of the Company to preserve cash.

All project-related costs are funded by the Ambler Metals joint venture. Amber Metals is well funded to advance the UKMP with $72.8 million in cash and $71.8 million in working capital as at May 31, 2023 . There are sufficient funds at the joint venture to fund this fiscal year's budget for the UKMP and the Ambler Access Project. Trilogy does not anticipate having to fund the activities of Ambler Metals until the current cash balance of $72.8 million is expended.

Qualified Persons

Richard Gosse , P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for Trilogy Metals Inc., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.  Mr. Gosse has reviewed the technical information in this news release and approves the disclosure contained herein.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100 percent interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in northwestern Alaska . On December 19, 2019 , South32, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler Mining District – the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within a land package that spans approximately 190,929 hectares. Ambler Metals has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler Mining District in cooperation with local communities. Trilogy's vision is to develop the Ambler Mining District into a premier North American copper producer while protecting and respecting subsistence livelihoods.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, perceived merit of properties, expectations regarding the 2023 field season and budgets for the UKMP and the continued  willingness of the Company's director and executives to receive their compensation in equity, the Company's plans to look for opportunities to reduce its cash spend for the year, management's expectations regarding the effects of cash conservation efforts and the sufficiency of cash for the next twelve months, and the Company's plans to provide further updates and the timing thereof are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the uncertainties involving our ability to conserve cash and to raise capital at terms favorable to the Company, or at all and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2022 filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and in other Company reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. The Company's forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trilogy-metals-reports-second-quarter-fiscal-2023-financial-results-301877140.html

SOURCE Trilogy Metals Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/14/c9258.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trilogy Metals Reports High Grade Copper and Zinc from Drilling at its Arctic Deposit

VANCOUVER, Oct. 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ – Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX:TMQ) (NYSE:TMQ), formerly NovaCopper Inc., is pleased to announce drill results and provide a project update from its 2016 summer field program at the Arctic poly-metallic volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposit, part of the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP) located in the Ambler mining district of Northwest Alaska. All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.

The majority of this year’s project budget of US$5.5 million was spent on a drilling program at the Arctic Project that included 3,058 meters of drilling for geotechnical, hydrological, waste rock characterization and metallurgical studies as well as further resource definition. In addition to the drilling program, a series of environmental studies were conducted over the UKMP. The LiDAR survey that was incomplete last year due to weather conditions was also completed during the summer. This site investigation work will form the basis for completing a future pre-feasibility study on the Arctic deposit.

Company News

Trilogy Metals Announces Third Quarter Results and Provides a Corporate and Project Update

VANCOUVER, Oct. 6, 2016 /CNW/ –  Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX:TMQ) (NYSE:TMQ), formerly NovaCopper Inc., announces its financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2016. Details of the Company’s financial results are contained in the unaudited consolidated financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis which will be available on the Company’s website at www.trilogymetals.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are inUnited States dollars unless otherwise stated.
Corporate and Project Update
Name Change
In September 2016, we changed our name to Trilogy Metals Inc. to better reflect our Company’s naturally diversified resource base. The Company’s Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (“UKMP”) are located in the Ambler mining district in northwest Alaska; a region known to host deposits rich in copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver. The Company controls the mineral rights to approximately 353,000 acres of land containing two known mineral belts, the Ambler Schist Belt and the Bornite Carbonate Sequence. The Ambler Schist Belt hosts volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) type mineralization occurring as a series of high-grade polymetallic copper-lead-zinc-gold-silver deposits along the entire 100 kilometer (70 mile) long belt. The Bornite Carbonate Sequence hosts several copper replacement targets around the Aurora and Pardner Hill prospects, in addition to an established resource identified at Bornite. Mineralization at Bornite is open to further exploration. The shareholders had previously voted in favour of the change of the Company’s name to Trilogy at our annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 18, 2016.
Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects
In early August 2016, we wrapped up another successful season advancing the Arctic deposit towards pre-feasibility. The majority of the 2016 project budget of $5.5 million was spent completing a 3,058 metre drill program at the Arctic Project to support geotechnical, hydrological, waste rock characterization and metallurgical studies, as well as resource definition. Substantial field work was also completed to support the continuation of baseline environmental data collection. During the course of the field season, data collection was completed to support an aquatic survey, an avian and large mammal habitat survey, an archaeological survey and expansion of the wetlands delineation and surface quality work. The remaining thirty percent of the LiDAR survey (used to obtain high resolution topographic data) over the UKMP, initiated during the last field season, was completed. The site investigation work completed in 2016 will form the basis for the completion of studies this fall and a future pre-feasibility study on the Arctic deposit. Drill assay results are expected to be released during the fall of 2016.
Sale of Sunward and the Titiribi Project
On September 1, 2016, Trilogy closed the sale of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Sunward Investments Ltd. (“Sunward Investments”) to Brazil Resources Inc. (“BRI”) for consideration of 5,000,000 common shares of BRI, of which 2,500,000 common shares are subject to a six month holding period, and 1,000,000 BRI warrants, with each warrant exercisable into one common share of BRI for a period of two years from the closing date at an exercise price of Cdn$3.50 for total consideration valued at approximately$8.1 million.  Sunward Investments, through a subsidiary, owns 100% of the Titiribi gold-copper exploration project located approximately 70 kilometers southwest of the city of Medellin, in Antioquia Department, Colombia. Trilogy acquired Sunward Investments and the Titiribi project as part of its acquisition of Sunward Resources Ltd. (“Sunward”) in a business combination which closed on June 19, 2015.
The Company reclassified the net assets of Sunward Investments as an asset held for sale and its operations as a discontinued operation, retrospectively, in its third quarter financial statements. The Company expects to realize a gain on the sale of approximately$4.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.
Company News

Mining News: Enter Trilogy Metals

What does a name say about a company? Management of NovaCopper Inc. feels that its corporate moniker does not say enough about the diversity of metals present in the high-grade deposits encompassed by its Upper Kobuk Minerals Projects in the Ambler mining district of Northwest Alaska.
Arctic, the most advanced UKMP deposit, actually hosts more zinc than it does copper. And, while copper remains the dominant metal in terms of value, zinc supply shortages are closing the price gap between these two metals. Additionally, strong gold and silver prices have increased precious metals contributions to Arctic’s value this year.
“The Ambler district is more than just copper – it is copper; it’s zinc; (and) it’s precious metals,” NovaCopper President and CEO Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse explained in a recent interview.
As such, when markets open in Toronto and New York Sept. 8, NovaCopper Inc. will be no more. In its place, Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX:TMQ) (NYSE:TMQ), will grace the boards of the Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE-MKT.
NovaCopper shares under the previous symbol, NCQ, will seamlessly transition to Trilogy Metals shares, requiring no action for current shareholders.
Transition to Trilogy
Spun out of Novagold Resources Ltd. in 2012 to continue the exploration of Arctic and Bornite, two of the highest grade un-mined copper deposits in the world, NovaCopper was a natural choice for the Ambler mining district focused exploration company.
In the months leading up to the formation of NovaCopper, Van Nieuwenhuyse, who was then president and CEO of Novagold, forged a partnership with NANA Regional Corp. that brought together a large package of Novagold-owned mining claims blanketing a 70-mile- (110 kilometer) long belt of high-grade copper-lead-zinc-gold-silver deposits with an adjacent package of NANA-owned lands known for hosting exceptionally high-grade copper.
The alliance provides the Inupiat-owned Alaska Native regional corporation with the opportunity to benefit from the exploration and eventual development of the world-class Arctic deposit and other similar volcanogenic massive sulfide prospects across the Ambler belt. In return, NovaCopper was given the opportunity to investigate Bornite, a copper-rich deposit situated about 16 miles (26 kilometers) southwest of Arctic, and explore other mineral prospects across a large highly prospective swath of NANA lands in the Upper Kobuk region.
Over the ensuing four years, the partnership and the mineral endowment found on the 353,000 acres of UKMP lands has grown.
Today, the Arctic and Bornite deposits together are believed to host roughly 8.4 billion pounds of copper; 2.6 billion lbs. of zinc; 610,000 oz. of gold; 45.3 million oz. of silver; as well as significant quantities of lead and cobalt.
It is the natural diversity this broad range of metals – especially the zinc and precious metals components of Arctic, the UKMP deposit nearest to a production decision – that prompted the transition to the new name of Trilogy Metals.
Arctic focus
Over the past two years, the rebranded company has focused its field work on gathering the last bits of information needed to complete a pre-feasibility study that will outline plans to develop an open pit mine at Arctic.
A roughly 3,000-meter drill program at Arctic was the biggest ticket item of this year’s field program.
Prior to a similar infill drill program completed last year, Arctic hosted 23.85 million metric tons of indicated resource averaging 3.26 percent (1.71 billion lbs.) copper, 4.45 percent (2.34 billion lbs.) zinc, 0.76 percent (400 million lbs.) lead, 0.71 grams per metric ton (550,000 oz.) gold, and 53.2 g/t (40.8 million oz.) silver.
This VMS deposit also contains an estimated 3.63 million metric tons of inferred resource averaging 3.22 percent (239 million lbs.) copper, 3.84 percent (285 million lbs.) zinc, 0.58 percent (43.2 million lbs.) lead and 0.59 g/t (60,000 oz.) gold.
“What is so spectacular about Arctic is it hosts really fantastic grades,” said Van Nieuwenhuyse.
Drilling over the past two seasons has focused on upgrading much of the inferred resources to the higher confidence measured and indicated categories; some pit expansion drilling; and holes targeted to collect pit slope stability, hydrology and metallurgical information.
Thanks in part to great weather at Arctic this year, the 2016 program came in under the US$5.5 million budgeted for the field work.
Trilogy Metals is expected to release results from this drilling and the other field work in October.
Advancing Ambler
When Trilogy Metals returns to the Ambler district in 2017, the company plans to complete the geotechnical work needed to further refine locations for a power plant, mill, waste rock pile, stockpiles and tailings facilities for the Arctic mine plan to be detailed in the prefeasibility study.
The renamed company also would like to resume drilling at Bornite, a copper-rich carbonate replacement deposit that is reminiscent of those found in the African Copper Belt of southern Africa and the Mt. Isa district of Queensland, Australia.
Using a 0.50 percent copper cutoff grade, Bornite now hosts an estimated 40.5 million metric tons of in-pit indicated resources averaging 1.02 percent (913 million pounds) copper; and 84.1 million metric tons of inferred resources averaging 0.95 percent (1.8 billion lbs.) copper.
Additionally, at a 1.50 percent copper cutoff grade, Bornite is estimated to contain 57.8 million metric tons of below-pit inferred resources averaging 2.89 percent (3.7 billion lbs.) copper.
While already world-class in terms of both size and grade, the various zones of Bornite are open to expansion in several directions. The most compelling area is a 1,000-meter-wide stretch of continuing high grades along the northern front.
Hole RC13-0220, the most northeasterly hole drilled at Bornite cut three very high-grade intervals from 877 to 923 meters (at a 2.0 percent cutoff): 5.9 meters of 6.66 percent copper; 9.9 meters of 2.48 percent copper; and 19.7 meters of 2.24 percent copper.
Hole RC13-0224, drilled about 800 meters west of hole 220, cut five high-grade intercepts from 579 meters to 755 meters along this northern front: 19.5 meters of 3.02 percent copper; 16.8 meters of 2.36 percent copper; 39.5 meters of 2.37 percent copper; 8.6 meters of 3.26 percent copper; and 6.5 meters of 7.7 percent copper.
Trilogy believes that continued expansion in this direction could put the grades and size of its Ambler deposits on par with Mount Isa, where more than 400 million metric tons of ore grading 2.12 percent copper has been mined over the past 75 years.
Financial footing
An innovative financing completed last year puts Trilogy Metals in a good position to finish the pre-feasibility work at Arctic and continue exploration at Bornite.
In mid-2015, the company closed the buyout of Sunward Resources Ltd., a fellow exploration company with roughly US$20 million in the bank but a market cap hovering around US$13 million.
In exchange for the cash and Sunward’s Titiribi gold-copper project in Columbia, NovaCopper issued 43.1 million shares to Sunward shareholders.
When Trilogy Metals lights up the boards of the TSX and NYSE-MKT exchanges, it will have nearly US$10 million of this cash remaining in its treasury.
Adding to this strong financial footing, the company cut a deal in mid-August to sell the Titiribi property to Brazil Resources Inc., an exploration company with a growing portfolio of gold and copper properties in South America and Alaska.
In exchange for the Columbia gold-copper property, Trilogy will hold 5 million Brazil Resources shares. With a 50-day moving average of C$2.60 per share, these shares are currently worth about C$13 million.
“While we believe the Titiribi property has excellent exploration potential and a strong local team, the sale allows NovaCopper (Trilogy) to focus on its high-grade copper, zinc and precious metals projects located in Northwest Alaska,” said Van Nieuwenhuyse.
