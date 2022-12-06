Market NewsInvesting News

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its executive team will participate in the following virtual conferences on December 7, 2022 :

Cowen's 5th Annual Cannabis Conference, December 7, 2022 : Ziad Ghanem, President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in an MSO Group panel discussion on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 , at 12:30 PM ET , and management will also host a series of one-on-one meetings throughout the day. For more information, please contact your Cowen representative.

Stifel Canada's The Future of Healthcare, December 7, 2022 : Mr. Ghanem will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 , at 1:30 PM ET , and management will also host a series of one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Please click here to register for the fireside chat.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Michigan and California , licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

Goodness Growth Holdings Celebrates the Life and Legacy of Dr. Jay Westwater with Special Event

Event commemorated Dr. Westwater's life with updates on new research into cannabis and cancer –

– New "Dr. Westwater" brand of topical cannabis products unveiled at the event –

Trulieve Launches Khalifa Kush Cannabis in Pennsylvania Through Exclusive Partnership with Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa to meet patients at two Trulieve branded dispensaries on December 12 ;
Pop-up launch events held at select Trulieve branded dispensaries statewide

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the official launch of Khalifa Kush premium medical marijuana products statewide in all Trulieve Branded Pennsylvania retail locations starting Monday, December 12, 2022 . This is an exclusive partnership with multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY® and Golden Globe® Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa.

Cresco Labs Expands Retail Presence in Orlando, Florida

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, announced today the opening of its second dispensary in Orlando, Florida, located at 6690 W Colonial Dr. The new location is Cresco's 21 st store to open in the Sunshine State and 55 th nationwide.

US Political Speculation Feeds Cannabis Stocks

Cannabis stocks and funds are on the rise thanks to speculation about critical US cannabis policy.

Last Friday (December 2), US President Joe Biden signed into law a bill that will allow more access to cannabis for research purposes. In doing so, he okayed the first piece of federal cannabis legislation in the US.

The new bill has helped stoke the fires of speculation in the cannabis industry yet again, as have discussions around what the Senate may be able to accomplish before its current session comes to an end.

Goodness Growth Holdings Provides Management Update

Company appoints Josh Rosen to the role of Interim President effective immediately –

MINNEAPOLIS , Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, today announced that it has appointed Josh Rosen to the role of Interim President, effective immediately. Mr. Rosen has been serving as a director of the Company since August 2021 . While he will continue to serve on the Company's board of directors, his position as Interim President will significantly expand his roles and responsibilities.

Cresco Labs Announces Conference Participation for December 2022

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced its executive team will participate in the following conferences this month:

Cowen Cannabis Conference, December 6-8, 2022 (Virtual): Chief Executive Officer Charles Bachtell will participate in a fireside chat moderated by Vivien Azer, Managing Director, on December 6 at 11:35 am EST. Management will participate in one-on-one meetings on December 6.

