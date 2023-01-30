TerrAscend Closes on Acquisition of High-Performing Dispensary in Maryland

PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES FULLY FUNDED 20,000-METER ESCACENA PROJECT DRILL PROGRAM

TerrAscend Corp. (" TerrAscend ") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced the closing of its previously announced acquisition of Allegany Medical Marijuana Dispensary ("AMMD"), a medical dispensary in Cumberland Maryland.  Under the terms of the agreement (the "Transaction"), TerrAscend has acquired a 100% equity interest in AMMD for total consideration of US$10 million in cash, in addition to entering into a long-term lease with the option to purchase the real estate.

TerrAscend Corp. Logo (CNW Group/TerrAscend)

This high-performing medical dispensary, located in Northwest Maryland within six miles of both the West Virginia and Pennsylvania borders, generated net revenues in excess of $8 million in 2022. In anticipation of adult use later this year, TerrAscend expects to rebrand the 10,000 square foot dispensary as The Apothecarium, the Company's award-winning retail dispensary concept. The dispensary will carry TerrAscend's full selection of high-quality branded products, including Gage, Kind Tree, Valhalla , and Wana edibles, subject to regulatory approval.  TerrAscend's retail footprint now includes 32 dispensaries nationwide.

"Our Maryland strategy is coming together nicely," said Jason Wild , Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. "When we entered the state, we planned to significantly expand our cultivation and manufacturing capacity, in addition to vertically integrating. Since that time we have completed and operationalized our state-of-the-art 150,000 square foot facility, and have now closed on the acquisition of this high-performing medical dispensary," continued Mr. Wild. "I could not be happier with how well we are positioned for the expected launch of Maryland's adult use program."

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan and California , licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: statements with respect to the impact of the success of adult use in Maryland and other financial results. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions regarding expected growth, results of operations, performance, industry trends and growth opportunities. While TerrAscend considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States ; and the risk factors set out in TerrAscend's management information circular dated October 4, 2021 , and TerrAscend's most recently filed MD&A, both filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under TerrAscend's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , and in the section titled "Risk Factors" in TerrAscend's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2022 and as amended on March 24, 2022 .

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. TerrAscend disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

