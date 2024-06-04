- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Sunward to Co-Fund Firebird’s Energy-Saving Calcining Technology, Firebird to Earn 5% Future Sales Royalty
Manganese developer Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce its subsidiary Hunan Firebird Battery Technologies Co Ltd (HFBT) has entered into an agreement with Zhongji Sunward Technology Co, Ltd (Sunward), a leading engineering and large-scale comprehensive design research company in China.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Development agreement signed with Zhongji Sunward Technology Co, Ltd (“Sunward”), a leading producer of rotary tunnel kilns used in many chemical plants across China
- Innovative Design: Firebird has designed a patent-pending calcining unit which reduces energy usage by 80%, significantly further enhancing the cost-efficiency of the Company’s proposed Battery Grade High-Purity (MnSO4) Plant, to be located in Jinshi, Hunan Province, China
- Wider Applications and Royalties: The new calcining unit has broad industrial applications. Sunward has agreed to pay Firebird a 5% royalty on future sales revenue and the Company retains the right to collaborate with other manufacturers
- Pilot Plant Co-Funding: Sunward will fund 50% of the cost of a pilot plant which has a total cost estimate of US$200,000 and is responsible for the detailed engineering design and manufacturing of the pilot plant
- Project Timeline: The pilot plant is expected to be completed in 2 months and data collected from testing will be used to inform the current project design
- Continued Innovation: Firebird continues to focus on delivering energy efficiency improvements through its proprietary technologies. The Energy-Saving Calcining Technology and 5th Generation Crystallization Technology further strengthens the Company’s compelling opportunity to rapidly develop into a low-cost producer of high- purity manganese sulphate
Firebird Managing Director Mr Peter Allen commented: “
This agreement with Sunward, which is a leading engineering and research design company in China, is further validation of the excellent and sector leading work that our team in China are executing. Further, Sunward is a great example of the high-quality calibre of the partners we are attracting in China, as we progress the development of our proposed battery grade manganese plant in China.
“The agreement with Sunward is a great way for us to determine the commercial viability of the energy recycling system that we have developed and If the technology works on a commercial scale, it could lead to significant operating cost reductions in our manganese sulphate plant.
“I would like to thank our growing team in China, who continue to develop innovative processes to ensure we move further down the cost curve from the competitive numbers outlined in our Feasibility Study, as we work towards near-term production of high-purity manganese.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firebird Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Firebird Metals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Firebird Metals
Overview
Firebird Metals (ASX:FRB) is an Australian mining company that’s well-positioned to develop a new manganese mining operation in Western Australia with a strategy to become a global battery cathode producer supporting a rapidly expanding electric vehicle market.
Batteries currently represent the largest non-alloy market for manganese, accounting for roughly 3 percent of global annual manganese consumption. The metal has a long history of being used as a cathode material in batteries, both in its natural form and in the form of electrolytic manganese dioxide. That includes modern lithium-ion batteries, the supply and manufacturing chain for which could potentially grow by over 30 percent annually from now through 2030.
Manganese-rich batteries are increasingly being held up as an alternative to standard lithium-ion batteries, leading to an expected exponential demand for the mineral. Tesla alone has already committed to producing manganese-based batteries for two thirds of its supply, owing to the metal's relative abundance and lower cost compared to nickel and cobalt.
Lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) represents one of the most prominent phosphate battery configurations. In recent years, however, the business case for using manganese as a cathode material for lithium-ion batteries, known as lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP), has become stronger. LMFP not only improves the battery’s energy density, but also increases capacity by up to 20 percent. LMFP batteries also perform better in low-temperature environments.
As LFP rapidly nears its theoretical energy density capacity, the rise of LMFP batteries as a replacement is all but inevitable as the world continues its slow march towards electrification and sustainable energy. Consequently, this means that demand for battery-grade manganese is set to explode in the coming years. And Firebird Metals is more than ready to step in and provide some much-needed supply.
Firebird maintains ownership over a massive manganese resource in Western Australia's Pilbara region in the form of its flagship Oakover project. Characterised by near-surface mineralisation, Oakover houses an estimated 176.65 million tons (Mt) of manganese across several different targets. Because of Oakover's favourable geology, Firebird can potentially leverage Oakover to supply not just the battery market but also multiple other industries, such as steel, all through a low-cost, simple mining operation.
The end result? Significant returns for investors — a projection only further emphasised by the impressive results returned by a recent concentrate scoping study on the project. Firebird maintains several other projects in Australia as well, including the Oakover-like Hill 616 and the exploration-focused Wadanya.
Firebird's long-term strategy reaches far beyond Australia's borders, however. From mining to downstream processing, the company's vision is to become a global cathode producer. For that, Firebird is looking to China, which to date accounts for roughly 90 percent of global manganese sulphate demand.
In early September 2023, the company announced its plans to establish a processing plant in China, noting to investors that an in-house scoping study was already well underway. According to Firebird's managing director Peter Allen, the construction of this plant represents the next phase of major growth for Firebird. As with the rest of Firebird's operations, this new plant will be constructed with the company's ESG methodology front of mind, ensuring transparency and accountability in addition to human welfare, support for local communities and environmental sustainability.
This plan, should it proceed apace, has the potential to make an enormous impact on global manganese supply — all while positioning Firebird as a cost-competitive player in the manganese sulphate market and a promising investment opportunity.
Company Highlights
- An Australian junior exploration company, Firebird Resources is well-positioned to take advantage of the growing demand for manganese as the rapidly expanding electric vehicle market and global electrification continue to ramp up.
- Firebird maintains ownership of a massive manganese resource in Australia with significant growth potential.
- A recent concentrate scoping study confirmed the potential and profitability of the company's flagship project, Oakover, situated in Western Australia's Pilbara region.
- Firebird's long-term goal involves leveraging its manganese resource to position itself as a leading global producer of manganese sulphate for the battery industry.
- The company is currently embarking on a scoping study with plans to build a manganese sulphate plant in China. This will allow it to gain a foothold in the Chinese market, which currently accounts for 90 percent of global manganese sulphate demand.
- This study represents the next phase of major growth for Firebird, and is a significant part of the company's overall strategy to establish itself as a near-term producer of battery-grade high-purity manganese sulphate.
Key Projects
Oakover
Situated 85 kilometres East of Newman in Western Australia's East Pilbara Manganese Province, Firebird's flagship Oakover project is characterised by favourable near-surface and shallow-dipping mineralisation. The project's favourable geology provides Firebird with multiple processing options, with the company currently targeting production of manganese concentrate and high-purity manganese sulphate. Oakover has, over the course of its history, been subject to extensive modern and historic exploration.
The most recent exploration program, completed by Firebird, resulted in a mineral resource estimate of 176.65 Mt at 9.9 percent manganese, including 105.8Mt at 10.1 percent manganese in the indicated resource category.
Project Highlights:
- Confirmed Potential: Firebird recently achieved a major milestone at Oakover with the completion of a concentrate scoping study which confirmed the project's outstanding long-term potential as a manganese hub. Highlights of the study include:
- Potential 18-year mine life.
- 1.2 Mt per annum with low strip ratio (0.45:1) and mining costs.
- Upfront capital investment of A$124 million with low capex optionality.
- A$741.3 million NPV and IRR of 73.1 percent.
- Indicated material accounts for 99.2 percent of material processed.
- 80 percent uplift in indicated resource at Oakover to 105.8 Mt.
- Metallurgical Results: Firebird has undertaken extensive metallurgical and hydrometallurgical testwork at Oakover, with results providing the company with a high level of confidence in its growth and profit potential. Notable highlights are as follows:
- Achievable 30 to 32 percent manganese concentrate saleable product
- Achievable battery-grade manganese sulphate
- Current Plans: Firebird's concentrate scoping study assessed two production scenarios, each utilising simple processing, crush, screen, scrub and DMS beneficiation. It has chosen to pursue full production from startup with ~4 Mtpa processing and ~1.2 Mtpa of 30 to 32 percent manganese concentrate.
Hill 616
Located 35 kilometres south of the Oakover project, Hill 616 shares highly similar geological characteristics to Firebird's flagship, with shallow, gently dipping geology. Covering approximately 15.7 square kilometres within the Peak Hill Mineral Field, Hill 616 has to date undergone extensive historical drilling, with 116 holes for 4,900 metres over a 2.2-kilometre strike.
This drilling has resulted in an inferred mineral resource of 57.5 Mt at 12.2 percent manganese.
Wandanya
Wandanya is a recently established exploration-focused project situated 50 kilometres southwest of the world-class Woodie Woodie Manganese Mine. Its close proximity to Port Hedland affords it considerable direct shipping ore potential. Rock chip results indicate that Wandanya's deposits are also exceptionally high grade, returning results up to 64.9 percent and 55.2 percent manganese.
Management Team
Evan Cranston — Chairperson
Evan Cranston is an experienced mining executive with a background in corporate and mining law. He is the principal of corporate advisory and administration firm Konkera Corporate and has extensive experience in the areas of equity capital markets, corporate finance, structuring, asset acquisition, corporate governance and external stakeholder relations.
Cranston holds both a Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Laws from the University of Western Australia. He is currently the non-executive chairman of African Gold (ASX:A1G) and Benz Mining (TSXV:BZ, ASX:BNZ).
Peter Allen — Managing Director
Peter Allen is a mining executive with more than 20 years of experience in marketing of manganese, lithium and a range of other commodities. He was previously the managing director of marketing for Consolidated Minerals Limited, which operates Woodie Woodie mine in WA and the Nsuta Manganese mine in Ghana.
Allen assisted manganese-focused explorer Element 25 (ASX:E25) and Gulf Manganese Corporation (ASX:GMC) with PFS and product marketing. More recently, he was the marketing manager for AVZ Minerals (ASX:AVZ), a company focussed on the Manono lithium project.
Wei Li — Executive Director & CFO
Wei Li is a chartered accountant with extensive professional experience across several key sectors which include the resource industry, international trade, capital markets, project management of IPOs and spin-outs, and financial accounting. His experience includes being employed by and acting as director and CFO of several companies, predominantly in the resource sector. Prior to these roles, he managed a private base metal exploration company in the NT of Australia and assisted in commissioning an AU$150-million electrolytic manganese dioxide plant in Hunan China.
Li is currently a non-executive director of Macro Metals.
Ashley Pattison — Non-executive Director
Ashley Pattison brings over 20 years of experience in the resources sector across corporate finance and operational roles. Qualified as chartered accountant, he has extensive experience in operations, finance, strategy and corporate finance. Pattison has been the managing director of a number of listed and private mining companies over the past 10 years and also CEO of a listed mining service company.
Pattinson is currently the executive chairman of PC Gold and a non-executive director of Industrial Minerals (ASX:IND) and Macro Metals.
Brett Grosvenor — Non-executive Director
Brett Grosvenor is an experienced mining executive with over 25 years of experience in the mining and power industries. He holds a dual tertiary qualification in engineering and a master’s in business.
CuFe Investor Presentation June 2024
CuFe Ltd (“CuFe” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation dated June 2024.
1. EMERGING OPPORTUNITY IN STRATEGIC METALS Cu, Li and Nb
Tennant Creek copper with existing resource and potential restart option of existing open pit. Exploration portfolio including mature copper targets at Tennant Creek, drill ready Lithium targets at North Dam project (located within 25km of Mt Marion lithium mine) and greenfield exploration ground in the exciting West Arunta province in proximity to WA1’ s recent Niobium discovery
2. EXPOSURE TO NEAR TERM IRON ORE PRICE UPSIDE
Operating High Grade JWD Iron Ore Mine - leverage to elevated iron ore price cycles, with ability to suspend production at cheaply as market dictates. Yarram Project under evaluation with potential for low opex as located less than 110 km from Darwin port
3. GOLD ROYALTY ON PROJECT IMMINENTLY COMMENCING PRODUCTION
Low Risk 2% NSR Gold Royalty over Northern Star Crossroads project with mining expected to commence in 2024
4. CAPABILITY
Experienced in-house team with demonstrated capability in opportunity identification, discovery, evaluation, development and operations. Ability to leverage of long term relationships, key partnerships with contractors and customers.
Corporate Snapshot
Australian, ASX-listed (CUF), CuFe is an iron ore producer, with a significant portfolio of development and exploration assets in key future facing commodities including Copper, Lithium and Niobium, lead by an experienced board and management team
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from CuFe Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Firetail Resources Limited (ASX: FTL) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Firetail Resources Limited (‘FTL’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of FTL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 6 June 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issuedby
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firetail Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Prospectus – Fully Underwritten Pro- rata Non-renounceable Rights Issue and Shortfall Offer
EMU NL presents this Prospectus dated 4 June 2024 and was lodged with ASIC on that date with the consent of all Directors. None of ASIC, ASX or their respective officers or employees takes any responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus.
Prospectus for the: (i) offer (Offer) of a fully underwritten pro rata non-renounceable entitlement issue of approximately 48,005,533 fully paid, ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (FPO Shares) at an issue price of $0.025 per FPO Share to Eligible Shareholders on the basis of three (3) new FPO Shares for every five (5) Shares held as at 5.00pm (WST) on Friday 7 June 2024 (the Record Date) to raise approximately $1,200,138 (before costs and assuming no other Shares are issued before the Record Date); and (ii) offer (Shortfall Offer) to Eligible Shareholders and other investors to apply for additional Shares comprising Shortfall Shares arising as a consequence of any FPO Shares not being applied for and issued as of Entitlement.
Shortfall Shares will be allocated by the Directors in priority to Eligible Shareholders, subject to the overriding discretion of the Board (including as to scale backs), with any residual Shortfall Shares not allocated to Eligible Shareholders to be allocated by the Company in consultation with the Underwriter subject to the terms of the Underwriter Agreement as disclosed herein.
The Offer is fully underwritten by Martin Place Securities Pty Limited (Underwriter).
The Offer opens on 13 June 2024 and closes at 5.00pm (WST) on 26 June 2024 (unless it is lawfully extended or withdrawn).
Only payments by BPAY® or EFT will be accepted by the Company.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from EMU NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
“Significant and Pervasive” Copper Mineralisation Discovery Confirmed by pXRF Geochemistry Survey at Fiery Creek
EMU NL (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on recent exploration work completed at the Company’s Fiery Creek Copper Prospect located within the Georgetown Project in North Queensland.
- pXRF geochemistry programme has confirmed an extensive broad copper mineralised zone
- The mineralised discovery zone, tested by pXRF over soil, termite mound and rock chip sample mediums, covers an area approximately 720m long x 480m wide
- The highest copper grade recorded was 32.5% from 27 rock chip samples
- Significant copper grades up to 2,484ppm were recorded from pXRF soil samples whilst the highest termite mound sample recorded 1,674ppm copper
- Samples from the programme have been dispatched to the laboratory for wet geochemistry testing to confirm and correlate the pXRF in field results
- Results indicate the mineralisation is significant and pervasive between outcropping high-grade copper veining and stockwork veining within the discovery zone and is interpreted to be a subset of a much broader and significant system
- Additional sampling has defined a mineralised, copper anomalous, shear zone extending at least 2.5 km to the SE
- Drone LiDAR and photogrammetry works now complete with data processing underway
- Ground pole dipole, IP resistivity and MT survey scheduled for August
- Airborne aeromagnetic survey over Yataga Igneous Complex scheduled between July and October
- Maiden drilling programme planned for October 2024 following ground geophysics assessment
Portable XRF (pXRF) geochemistry results have extended previously defined high-grade copper mineralisation and aided the interpretation of structural controls. The pXRF programme forms part of a wider suite of geochemical surveys designed to confirm and extend the known mineralisation of this significant copper porphyry discovery.
EMU Non-Executive Chairman Peter Thomas commented,
“The initial pXRF results from the field are highly encouraging with broad disseminated copper mineralisation reported from the discovery zone potentially providing EMU with an immediate drill target. Whilst geophysics planned over the next few months will tighten drilling vectors, we are optimistic the results support our interpretation that Fiery Creek could host a large bulk multi- million tonne copper – silver porphyry system.
The pXRF survey was designed to extend our previous laboratory analysed geochemistry surveys results. The advantage of pXRF is that it gives immediate feedback in field which can substantially reduce on ground cost and time. The confirmation of significant copper mineralisation in the discovery zone by pXRF is only bettered by the fact that pXRF results from termite mounds in the adjacent zones suggest an even broader envelope of copper mineralisation than first thought.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from EMU NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Kamperman Continues to Grow Ahead of Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate
Assay results from the recently completed RC program at the Kamperman Prospect have successfully extended the mineralised strike length to approximately 450 metres, with results to support a maiden Mineral Resource for Kamperman as part of a broader update to the Feysville Gold Project MRE.
Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report assay results from a recently completed 18-hole/2,172 metre RC drilling program at the Kamperman Prospect, part of its 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located approximately 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).
- Assay results received from an 18-hole (2,172 metres) reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Kamperman Prospect (Feysville Gold Project), with best results including:
- 28 metres at 1.99g/t Au from 68 metres including 1 metre at 12.2g/t Au from 89 metres in FRC295;
- 17 metres at 1.60g/t Au from 32 metres in FRC301;
- 14 metres at 1.44g/t Au from 54 metres and 14 metres at 0.68g/t Au from 31 metres in FRC304;
- 13 metres at 1.44g/t Au from 43 metres and 10 metres at 0.90g/t Au from 16 metres in FRC306;
- 12 metres at 1.52g/t Au from 30 metres in FRC303;
- 29 metres at 0.97g/t Au from 25 metres in FRC293;
- 5 metres at 2.31g/t Au from 65 metres and 4 metres at 1.67g/t Au from 19 metres in FRC299;
- 3 metres at 2.41g/t Au from 108 metres and 14 metres at 0.82g/t Au from 36 metres in FRC294; and
- 6 metres at 1.06g/t Au from 30 metres and 8 metres at 0.90g/t Au from 17 metres in FRC302.
- In-fill and extensional drilling supports interpretation of gold mineralisation over 450 metres of strike which remains open to the north.
- A 2,000 metre RC drill program is currently underway at the Rogan Josh Prospect to in-fill the previously identified sub-horizontal supergene enriched mineralisation.
- Preliminary work is underway to deliver an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Feysville Gold Project, incorporating an updated MRE for Think Big and maiden MREs for Rogan Josh and Kamperman.
- This has the potential to establish Feysville as a valuable source of higher-grade satellite ore for the Mandilla Processing Plant contemplated in the September 2023 Scoping Study 1.
Astral Resources’ Managing Director Marc Ducler said: “The Kamperman Prospect continues to grow ahead of the delivery of a maiden Mineral Resource, which is expected to be announced in the latter half of the year. Shallow RC drilling is a cost-effective and efficient means of exploration, especially when two-thirds of our drill holes are intersecting significant gold mineralisation, as we have seen at Kamperman.
“A slimline RC rig is now on site and provides a very cost-effective method of drilling shallow holes up to approximately 70 metres depth. This style of drill rig is well suited to the in-fill program now underway at Rogan Josh, which is aiming to improve the definition of a zone of enriched supergene gold mineralisation identified in several historical holes.
“The maiden Mineral Resource Estimates for both Kamperman and Rogan Josh will feed into a broader update to the Feysville Project MRE, which is expected to be delivered in the second half of 2024.
“With relatively conservative pit design (based on AUD $2,100/oz gold price) and revenue assumptions (AUD $2,750/oz gold price) used for the Mandilla Scoping Study, the availability of additional higher-grade ore from Feysville is expected to provide significant additional financial leverage for the upcoming Mandilla Pre-Feasibility Study.
“In addition to the current Resource definition drilling, Astral is also planning to complete a regional exploration program comprising four line-kilometres of AC drilling to test an area up to two kilometres to the north of Kamperman. Interpreted cross- cutting structures and intrusive rocks considered to be potentially important pathways and sites for gold mineralisation appear to cut through a complex folded greenstone package in this area, representing a compelling large scale gold target.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Astral Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
RC Drilling at Spargoville – Fugitive Prospect
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that results have been returned for a small RC drilling program recently completed at the Fugitive Prospect, Spargoville Project, Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Six-hole RC program completed at Fugitive Prospect.
- Scissor holes lead to geological reinterpretation.
- Results include 2m @ 3.82g/t Au, 3m @ 1.18g/t Au and 1m @ 6.08g/t Au within a broader mineralised zone.
- Mineralised zone represents highly prospective target for further drilling.
MANAGEMENT COMMENT
Mr. Mark English, Managing Director:
“The Fugitive Prospect is midway between two prominent, high-grade gold deposits; Wattle Dam and Spargos Reward at Spargoville. Our first-pass drilling has highlighted similarities with both deposits. We’re looking forward to the next phase when we will get the opportunity to test that model.”
Mr. John Utley, Technical Director:
“Historic drilling has outlined a zone of supergene gold mineralisation at Fugitive. Whilst there’s only sparse drilling below 50m vertical depth, we can see evidence for a plumbing system extending beneath the shallow mineralisation. It’s an enticing drill target, over almost 700 metres of strike length.”
RC drilling at the Fugitive Prospect
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
Firebird Metals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.