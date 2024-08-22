Strickland Hits Massive 308.4m @ 1.9g/t Au Eq, Rogozna Project, Serbia

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Allup Strengthens its Board with Mine and Finance Delivery Expertise with Mr Peter Secker and Simon Finnis Joining the Company Effective Immediately

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Q2 2024 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

At-The-Market Raise

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Outlines Next Steps for the Record Ridge Magnesium Project Mine Permit

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Piche Resources

PR2:AU

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Investing in Physical Gold: Practical Insights and Strategies for Retail Investors

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Strickland Metals

Strickland Hits Massive 308.4m @ 1.9g/t Au Eq, Rogozna Project, Serbia

Including multiple high-grade zones at the 4.6moz Au Eq Shanac deposit

Strickland Metals Limited (ASX:STK) (Strickland or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its 100%-owned Rogozna Gold and Base Metals Project in Serbia.

Highlights:

  • Second diamond drill hole completed by Strickland at Shanac has returned a massive intercept (including internal waste) of 308.4m @ 0.7g/t Au, 0.2% Cu, 1.0% Zn, 0.5% Pb and 6.6g/t Ag (1.9g/t Au Eq1) from 299.4m (ZRSD24150).
  • The 308.4m interval includes multiple zones of higher-grade gold and base metals mineralisation, including:
    • 90.9m @ 1.4g/t Au, 0.3% Cu, 0.3% Zn and 4.4g/t Ag (2.3g/t Au Eq1) from 333.7m, including
      • 26.0m @ 2.1g/t Au, 0.4% Cu, 0.1% Zn, 5.0g/t Ag (3.0 g/t Au Eq1) from 357.7m, and
    • 61.3m @ 0.3g/t Au, 0.1% Cu, 3.7% Zn, 2.1% Pb and 20.6g/t Ag (3.5g/t Au Eq1) from 470.9m, including
      • 6.0m @ 0.4g/t Au, 0.1% Cu, 12.5% Zn, 6.8% Pb and 36.4g/t Ag (10.4 g/t Au Eq1) from 482.9m, and
      • 10.0m @ 0.3g/t Au, 0.2% Cu, 9.7%, Zn, 4.8% Pb and 57.0g/t Ag (8.4 g/t Au Eq1) from 520.7m, and
    • 47.1m @ 0.7g/t Au, 0.4% Cu, 0.2% Zn and 2.2g/t Ag (1.6g/t Au Eq1) from 560.7m, including
      • 6.0m @ 1.1g/t Au, 1.1% Cu and 4.2g/t Ag (3.2g/t Au Eq1) from 586.7m.
  • The hole further validates the updated geological model, highlighting the potential of the Central Domain to host extensive higher-grade mineralisation.
  • Six rigs continue drilling across the Rogozna, Serbia and Yandal, Western Australia Projects with assay results for multiple holes pending for both projects.
  • Strickland remains extremely well-funded, with $48.7 million in cash and NST shares as at the end of the June quarter.

Figure 1. Core photo of copper-gold-magnetite skarn from ZRSD24150

Paul L’Herpiniere, Managing Director of Strickland, said: “These latest results from ongoing drilling at the 4.6Moz Au Eq Shanac deposit2 provide further support of our strategy to target the higher-grade mineralisation zones within the Central Domain of the deposit. This hole was drilled ~100m along strike to the southeast of ZRSD24149 and was targeting the body of copper-gold-magnetite skarn that was also encountered in the earlier hole. With a 90.9m intercept of copper-gold mineralisation grading 1.4g/t Au and 0.3% Cu from 333.7m downhole, the copper-gold-magnetite skarn is demonstrating excellent consistency of grade and thickness at the southern end of the deposit.

Of further significance in this hole was a thick zone of high-grade epithermal gold-zinc-lead-silver mineralisation intercepted at a downhole depth of 482.9m. This mineralisation is hosted within hydrothermal breccia, occurring adjacent to the mineralisation-controlling central dyke at depth.

We are also excited to report that we have commenced drilling a follow-up hole to ZRSD24149, specifically targeting an extension to the newly identified “gold skarn” which returned the spectacular intercept of 89.4m @ 4.0 g/t Au from 244.5m3 downhole depth, within a broader mineralised envelope of 293.9m @ 2.5g/t Au Eq from 162.3m depth3. We look forward to updating the market with further results as they come to hand.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Strickland Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:stkgold investing newsresourcesgold investing
The Conversation (0)
Golden Mile Resources (ASX:G88)

Golden Mile Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU)

Multiple 20m Intercepts with +1.2% to 1.7% Cu from In-Fill Drilling Nueva Sabana Oxide Deposit, Cuba

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) is pleased to advise results from the final 17 in-fill diamond drill holes into the Nueva Sabana oxide deposit in central Cuba, which were completed in July 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bar on top of many gold nuggets.

How to Use Gold Investments as a Hedge (Updated 2024)

It can be tempting for investors to focus on specific assets or strategies when building an investment portfolio, but those taking a long-term approach will want to diversify in order to balance out potential portfolio instability.

Gold has a reputation for being a reliable diversifier because it can act as a hedge against various risks.

For those unfamiliar with the term, put simply, a hedge is an investment position whose main purpose is to offset potential losses or gains related to another asset. But how does that work, and what's the best way to get exposure to gold as a hedge?

Keep reading...Show less
Businessman with finger on red domino.

McPhillamys Gold Project in Jeopardy After Federal Government Issues Protection Order

Regis Resources (ASX:RRL,OTC Pink:RGRNF) said its McPhillamys gold project in New South Wales (NSW) is no longer viable after a decision from Tanya Plibersek, Australia's minister for the environment and water.

Plibersek made a declaration of protection over part of the approved project site under Section 10 of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act 1984, as per Regis' Monday (August 19) press release.

The company said the declaration applies to freehold land that it owns and impacts a "critical area" of McPhillamys, which has already received approval under both state and federal regulations.

Keep reading...Show less
Many Peaks Minerals

Odienné Results Confirm Mineralised Structures, Extend Targets and Define New Anomaly

Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) is pleased to announce assay results for the Company’s reconnaissance exploration campaign at the Odienné Project in Côte d’Ivoire. This program comprised 7,741m of auger sampling, and 1,069m of diamond drilling at Odienné South, which covers a 30km extent of the prolific Sassandra Fault corridor. This corridor trends through the adjoining Awalé/Newmont JV project host to recent discovery drilling, and northwest to Predictive Discovery’s 5.4Moz gold deposit.

Keep reading...Show less
Piche Resources (ASX:PR2)

Piche Resources: Targeting Globally Significant Uranium and Gold Discoveries in Australia and Argentina


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Allup Silica Boosts Leadership Team with New MD Appointment, Report Says

Exploration Plans for Myoff Creek Niobium/REE project in British Colombia, Canada

Geophysical Survey Highlights Growth Opportunities at Mt Oxide Project

Battery materials and the growing importance of urban ore

Related News

Resource Investing

Allup Silica Boosts Leadership Team with New MD Appointment, Report Says

Uranium Investing

Exploration Plans for Myoff Creek Niobium/REE project in British Colombia, Canada

Copper Investing

Geophysical Survey Highlights Growth Opportunities at Mt Oxide Project

resource investing

Battery materials and the growing importance of urban ore

Nickel Investing

ASX Nickel Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Iron Investing

Report: Australia's Biggest Future Export Opportunity Hinges on Pilbara Decarbonisation

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Closes Private Placement of Convertible Debentures

×