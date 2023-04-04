New Drill Results Boost Cortadera’s Copper-Gold Growth Potential

Battery MetalsInvesting News

Strathmore Receives Drill Permit for Agate Property

Strathmore Receives Drill Permit for Agate Property

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU) (OTC Pink: SUUFF) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has received a drilling and exploration permit from the State of Wyoming for its Agate project in the Shirley Basin uranium district. The permit is for a planned 100-hole drill program this summer totaling 15,000 feet. The drilling is planned to confirm historical results and extend mineralization into areas sparsely explored in the past. In conjunction with the drilling, Strathmore will conduct near-surface and downhole geophysical research with the University of Wyoming's Near-Surface Geophysical Center to target new drilling locations.

About the Agate Property
The Agate property consists of 52 wholly owned lode mining claims covering 1,075 acres. The uranium mineralization is contained in classic Wyoming-type roll fronts within the Eocene Wind River Formation, an arkosic-rich sandstone. Historically, 55 million pounds of uranium were mined in Shirley Basin, including from open-pit, underground, and the first successful in-situ recovery operation in the USA during the 1960s. At the property, the uranium mineralization is shallow, from 15 to approximately 150 feet deep, much of which is below the water table and likely amenable to in-situ recovery. The average thickness varies from several feet to tens of feet, with grades ranging from 0.02% to 0.18% eU3O8 as noted on the historical gamma logs.

The Agate project was previously explored by Kerr-McGee Corporation in the 1970s, where they drilled 670 holes. Kerr-McGee was the largest producer of uranium in the United States at the time. They also produced deposits from the Shirley Basin, which were 7 miles east of the Strathmore property. Other uranium companies in the basin include Cameco, enCore Energy, UR Energy, and UEC, whose claims border the Agate property. Available Kerr-McGee historical drilling results from the Wyoming Geological Survey include drill hole location maps and 330 geophysical logs which are being digitized and reinterpreted for entry into a modern, verifiable database.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.
Strathmore has 3 uranium projects in Wyoming, including Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. The Night Owl property is a former producing surface mine that was in production in the early 1960s. Strathmore received an exploration permit for the Beaver Rim project in October and is now applying for an exploration and drilling permit for Night Owl.

Cautionary Statement: Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Terrence Osier, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp., a Qualified Person.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.
Contact Information:
Investor Relations
Telephone: 1 888 882 8177
Email: info@strathmoreplus.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Dev Randhawa"
Dev Randhawa, CEO

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161094

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.SUU:CATSXV:SUUBattery Metals Investing
SUU:CA
The Conversation (0)
Strathmore Signs Working Agreement with Ur-Energy

Strathmore Signs Working Agreement with Ur-Energy

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU) (OTC Pink: SUUFF) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the execution of a Confidentiality and Non-Disclosure Agreement (CNDA) with Ur-Energy to evaluate ways to advance the Company's Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl projects. The goal of the agreement is to assess the feasibility of a negotiated business transaction for future processing of uranium from Strathmore's Wyoming projects at Ur-Energy's nearby facilities. These include Ur-Energy's operating Lost Creek and permitted Shirley Basin projects, which are fully licensed for in-situ recovery, mill processing, and tailings disposal. Strathmore anticipates shorter lead times for development and production of our projects by building upon Ur-Energy's expertise in permitting and the future utilization of their fully licensed facilities.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Strathmore Plus Uranium Engages Gold Standard Media Amended

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Strathmore Plus Uranium Engages Gold Standard Media Amended

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU) (OTC Pink: SUUFF) ("Strathmore Plus" or "the Company") has engaged Gold Standard Media LLC and it's affiliates (Future Money Trends LLC, Wealth Research Group LLC & Portfolio Wealth Global LLC) to provide certain marketing services to the Company (the "Marketing Agreement"). The services include online marketing and advertising through Google Ads, social media, and emails. The Marketing Agreement has a four-month term, which commences on the later of March 24, 2023, and the approval of the TSXV, and an upfront payment of US$400,000 is payable to Gold Standard upon the approval of the TSXV.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Strathmore Plus Uranium Engages Gold Standard Media

Strathmore Plus Uranium Engages Gold Standard Media

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU) (OTC Pink: SUUFF) ("Strathmore Plus" or "the Company") has engaged Gold Standard Media LLC and its affiliates (Future Money Trends LLC, Wealth Research Group LLC & Portfolio Wealth Global LLC) to provide certain marketing services to the Company (the "Marketing Agreement"). The services include online marketing and advertising through Google Ads, social media, and emails. The Marketing Agreement has a four-month term, which commences on the later of March 24, 2023, and the approval of the TSXV, and an upfront payment of US$400,000 is payable to Gold Standard upon the approval of the TSXV.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Strathmore Submits Permit to Drill on Agate ISR Project

Strathmore Submits Permit to Drill on Agate ISR Project

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU) (OTC Pink: SUUFF) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") is pleased to announce we are planning a 100-hole drill program for a total of 15,000 feet this summer once the drilling permit is approved. In conjunction with the drilling, Strathmore will conduct near-surface and downhole geophysical research, along with the University of Wyoming to vector into new drilling target locations.

Strathmore has teamed with Dr. Brad Carr, Director of the University of Wyoming's Near-Surface Geophysical Center, and his students on digitizing the available historical drill data utilizing Neuralog software. Dr. Carr recently (see Company press release dated January 25, 2023) received a grant from the University's School of Energy Resources to conduct research to advance Wyoming's uranium industry. Strathmore will contribute to the research by providing access to historical and modern data generated at the Agate property.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Strathmore Plus Uranium Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Strathmore Plus Uranium Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Strathmore Plus Uranium (TSXV: SUU) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LithiumBank Engages Brisco Capital Partners for Investor Relations Services

LithiumBank Engages Brisco Capital Partners for Investor Relations Services

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") a lithium development company focused on lithium-enriched brine projects in Western Canada, announces that effective April 1, 2023, it has engaged Brisco Capital Partners Corp. ("Brisco") to provide marketing and investor relations services (the "Services") to assist LithiumBank with expanding investor awareness of its business and actively communicating with the investment community.

In consideration for the Services, LithiumBank will pay Brisco a monthly fee of $7,500. LithiumBank has engaged Brisco for a term of 12 months, however LithiumBank can terminate the engagement at any time upon giving 30 days' notice to Brisco. LithiumBank has also agreed to grant Brisco 200,000 stock options to purchase common shares for a period of 5 years at a price of $1.29 per share. 1/4 of such options shall vest every three months over a period of one year.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 5th, 2023

ACME Lithium to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 5th, 2023

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 5th, 2023.

ACME invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Identifies Future Additional Drill Targets and Strategically Extends Claims on Its Manitoba Lithium Projects

Foremost Lithium Identifies Future Additional Drill Targets and Strategically Extends Claims on Its Manitoba Lithium Projects

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost Lithium", "Foremost" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has identified numerous future exploration targets from a preliminary analysis of UAV-assisted magnetic and LiDAR surveys on its Lithium Lane properties located near Snow Lake, in the mining friendly province of Manitoba. The surveys were flown by EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. (Selkirk, Manitoba) last year and totalled 7,472.7-line km at a flight line azimuth of 070° and a 25 meter flight line spacing.

EarthEx produced 3D magnetic inversion models and advanced 2D data imagery using the high-resolution UAV magnetic data collected from the Lithium Lane properties and these images along with LiDAR imagery provide the basis for an enhanced assessment of lithium pegmatite ground exploration follow-up.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kiplin Metals Welcomes the Province of Saskatchewan's Support for Nuclear Energy

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Confirms Year-end Filing Delay

Fortune Minerals Confirms Year-end Filing Delay

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) can now confirm that there will be a delay filing its audited annual financial statements, management discussion and analysis, the related officer certificates, and the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the " Annual Filings ") by the March 31, 2023 deadline (the " Filing Deadline ").

The audit is in progress and Fortune's board of directors and its management are working expeditiously to meet its continuous disclosure obligations in relation to the Annual Filings as soon as possible. The auditors have provided an update on their progress and the Company expects a delay of approximately three weeks for completion of the audit. Receipt of the audit report is required for the Company to complete the Annual Filings.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Total Proceeds of $2.08M

Brunswick Exploration Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Total Proceeds of $2.08M

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" Brunswick " or the " Corporation ") ( TSX-V: BRW ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement, previously announced on February 13, 2023, for additional gross proceeds of $587,500.45 consisting of the issuance of 691,177 units of the Corporation (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.85 per Unit (the " Offering "). In the aggregate, 2,448,472 Units were issued under the non-brokered private placement, for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,081,201.20.

Killian Charles, President & CEO commented: "Brunswick Exploration now has in excess of $16M available to continue its growth strategy and launch one of the largest lithium grassroot exploration program in the world. With ongoing drilling at Anatacau West and forthcoming drill campaigns at the Hearst project in Ontario and the Hanson Lake project in Saskatchewan, 2023 promises to be an exciting year for the Corporation."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Annual General Meeting – Key Dates

Shareholder Webinar 4.15pm AEST Wednesday 5 April 2023

Extension Of Closing Date For Rights Issue

German Supplier Collaboration Agreement And German Funding Support

Related News

Copper Investing

Annual General Meeting – Key Dates

Gold Investing

Shareholder Webinar 4.15pm AEST Wednesday 5 April 2023

Copper Investing

Extension Of Closing Date For Rights Issue

Nickel Investing

German Supplier Collaboration Agreement And German Funding Support

Lithium Investing

Amendment To Sandstone Gold Project: Updated Resource Bellchambers Deposit

rare earth investing

March 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

Uranium Investing

Swedish Minister Of Energy Provides Update On Uranium Mining Ban In Sweden

×