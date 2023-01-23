Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore has 3 uranium projects in Wyoming, including Beaver Rim, Agate and Night Owl. The Night Owl property is a former producing mine that was in production in the late 1960's. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. Strathmore received an exploration permit for the Beaver Rim project in October, and is now applying for both exploration and drilling permits for Night Owl and Agate.