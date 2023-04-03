Strathmore Signs Working Agreement with Ur-Energy

Beyond Minerals Expands Portfolio of High Potential Greenfield Lithium Projects in Ontario to Nearly 150,000 Hectares

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU) (OTC Pink: SUUFF) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the execution of a Confidentiality and Non-Disclosure Agreement (CNDA) with Ur-Energy to evaluate ways to advance the Company's Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl projects. The goal of the agreement is to assess the feasibility of a negotiated business transaction for future processing of uranium from Strathmore's Wyoming projects at Ur-Energy's nearby facilities. These include Ur-Energy's operating Lost Creek and permitted Shirley Basin projects, which are fully licensed for in-situ recovery, mill processing, and tailings disposal. Strathmore anticipates shorter lead times for development and production of our projects by building upon Ur-Energy's expertise in permitting and the future utilization of their fully licensed facilities.

Dev Randhawa, CEO commented, "We would like to thank Ur-Energy's CEO, John Cash and his team for completing the CNDA agreement and are very excited to be working with John and his strong technical group."

About Ur-Energy
Since 2006, Ur-Energy has successfully permitted, constructed, and operated the Lost Creek in-situ recovery project in Wyoming, where they have produced 2.7 million pounds of U3O8. Ur-Energy is currently ramping up recovery at their Lost Creek operation. Strathmore's projects are within 100 miles of Ur-Energy's Lost Creek processing facility.

In 2013, Ur-Energy acquired the Wyoming assets of Pathfinder Mines (a wholly-owned subsidiaryof Areva, now Orano) including their Shirley Basin and Gas Hill projects. The former Pathfinder Shirley Basin mines produced approximately 28 million pounds of U3O8. The Ur-Energy Shirley Basin project is fully permitted for in-situ recovery, either as a satellite operation to Lost Creek, or a stand-alone processing operation, and also a fully permitted tailings facility that accepts 11e (2) by-product materials, one of a limited number of such facilities in the USA. Strathmore's Agate and Night Owl properties are both less than 10 miles from Ur-Energy's Shirley Basin project.

Ur-Energy's Gas Hills project is located 2.5 miles north of Strathmore's West Diamond claim group atop Beaver Rim. The former Pathfinder Gas Hill mines produced 48 million pounds of U3O8. Cameco's Peach project is located between UR- Energy and Strathmore, where extensive drilling has defined mineral resources as reported by Cameco.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.
Strathmore has 3 uranium projects in Wyoming, including Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. The Night Owl property is a former producing mine that was in production in the early 1960s. Strathmore received an exploration permit for the Beaver Rim project in October and is now applying for both exploration and drilling permits for Agate and Night Owl.

Cautionary Statement: Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Terrence Osier, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp., a Qualified Person.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.
Contact Information:
Investor Relations
Telephone: 1 888 882 8177
Email: info@strathmoreplus.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Dev Randhawa"
Dev Randhawa, CEO

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU) (OTC Pink: SUUFF) ("Strathmore Plus" or "the Company") has engaged Gold Standard Media LLC and it's affiliates (Future Money Trends LLC, Wealth Research Group LLC & Portfolio Wealth Global LLC) to provide certain marketing services to the Company (the "Marketing Agreement"). The services include online marketing and advertising through Google Ads, social media, and emails. The Marketing Agreement has a four-month term, which commences on the later of March 24, 2023, and the approval of the TSXV, and an upfront payment of US$400,000 is payable to Gold Standard upon the approval of the TSXV.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU) (OTC Pink: SUUFF) ("Strathmore Plus" or "the Company") has engaged Gold Standard Media LLC and its affiliates (Future Money Trends LLC, Wealth Research Group LLC & Portfolio Wealth Global LLC) to provide certain marketing services to the Company (the "Marketing Agreement"). The services include online marketing and advertising through Google Ads, social media, and emails. The Marketing Agreement has a four-month term, which commences on the later of March 24, 2023, and the approval of the TSXV, and an upfront payment of US$400,000 is payable to Gold Standard upon the approval of the TSXV.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU) (OTC Pink: SUUFF) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") is pleased to announce we are planning a 100-hole drill program for a total of 15,000 feet this summer once the drilling permit is approved. In conjunction with the drilling, Strathmore will conduct near-surface and downhole geophysical research, along with the University of Wyoming to vector into new drilling target locations.

Strathmore has teamed with Dr. Brad Carr, Director of the University of Wyoming's Near-Surface Geophysical Center, and his students on digitizing the available historical drill data utilizing Neuralog software. Dr. Carr recently (see Company press release dated January 25, 2023) received a grant from the University's School of Energy Resources to conduct research to advance Wyoming's uranium industry. Strathmore will contribute to the research by providing access to historical and modern data generated at the Agate property.

Strathmore Plus Uranium (TSXV: SUU) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU) (OTC Pink: SUUFF) ("Strathmore Plus" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John DeJoia to the Board of Directors. Mr. DeJoia has a B.S. in Geology from the University of Wyoming and has over 40 years in the uranium industry. John has held positions as Chief Geologist, Director of Technical Services, ConstructionProgram Manager and Senior Vice-President positions.

He has worked in every sector of the uranium industry, including mining, where he was directly responsible for mining approximately 22 million pounds of uranium, along with managing Geologic, Engineering, Environmental and Land projects throughout his career. Due to his broad range of Uranium experience, Mr. DeJoia is able to adeptly and effectively work in all aspects of the Uranium industry from exploration, to permitting, to development of mining different types of deposits and finally to the remediation of projects.

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) can now confirm that there will be a delay filing its audited annual financial statements, management discussion and analysis, the related officer certificates, and the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the " Annual Filings ") by the March 31, 2023 deadline (the " Filing Deadline ").

The audit is in progress and Fortune's board of directors and its management are working expeditiously to meet its continuous disclosure obligations in relation to the Annual Filings as soon as possible. The auditors have provided an update on their progress and the Company expects a delay of approximately three weeks for completion of the audit. Receipt of the audit report is required for the Company to complete the Annual Filings.

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" Brunswick " or the " Corporation ") ( TSX-V: BRW ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement, previously announced on February 13, 2023, for additional gross proceeds of $587,500.45 consisting of the issuance of 691,177 units of the Corporation (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.85 per Unit (the " Offering "). In the aggregate, 2,448,472 Units were issued under the non-brokered private placement, for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,081,201.20.

Killian Charles, President & CEO commented: "Brunswick Exploration now has in excess of $16M available to continue its growth strategy and launch one of the largest lithium grassroot exploration program in the world. With ongoing drilling at Anatacau West and forthcoming drill campaigns at the Hearst project in Ontario and the Hanson Lake project in Saskatchewan, 2023 promises to be an exciting year for the Corporation."

Anfield Energy Inc. (TSX.V: AEC; OTCQB: ANLDF; FRANKFURT: 0AD) ("Anfield" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of a combined preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") for both its Utah-based Velvet-Wood Uranium and Vanadium Project ("Velvet-Wood") and its Colorado-based Slick Rock Uranium and Vanadium Project ("Slick Rock"). The PEA titled, "The Shootaring Canyon Mill and Velvet-Wood and Slick Rock Uranium Projects, Preliminary Economic Assessment" (PEA, 2023), will be published on SEDAR within 45 days. These two projects are located proximal to one another within the prolific Uravan Mineral Belt, and within close distance of the Company's [permitted] Shootaring Canyon Mill ("Shootaring") which will act as a centralized mineral processing facility in the PEA. The independent PEA was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards of disclosure for mineral properties.

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) ("UEC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Scott Melbye UEC's Executive Vice President, has been re-elected to serve another term as President of the Uranium Producers of America ("UPA").

Amir Adnani , President and CEO stated: "We congratulate Scott on his re-election to the position of President of the UPA. His re-election marks his third term as President and is a tribute to his long-standing reputation of excellence and leadership in the uranium industry. UEC's industry leadership is a result of our team's dedication to high-performance standards associated with the nuclear fuel industry. Their excellence and decades of experience serves the Company well and provides a solid foundation for our future growth and success."

