Teck Resources

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper and zinc operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck's primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc contributing a smaller amount to earnings. Teck ranks as the world's second-largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner. It is building a major new copper mine in Chile at the majority-owned Quebrada Blanca 2, in partnership with Sumitomo, which will increase Teck's attributable copper production by around 80%. Along with a number of additional copper growth options, Teck's strategy is to rebalance its portfolio to low carbon metals such as copper. To that end, it sold its oil sands business in early 2023.

