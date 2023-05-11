Steppe Gold Completes $12.1M Upsized Private Placement, with Participation by Eric Sprott and Steppe Gold's Management

Lithium Producers Livent and Allkem Ink US$10.6 Billion Mega Merger Deal

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), raising a total of $12.1 million, which was upsized from the original estimate of $9 million. The private placement included participation from the Company's management and 2176423 Ontario, a company beneficially owned by Eric Sprott.

Under the Private Placement, the Company issued an aggregate of 11,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $1.10 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $12,100,000.

Bataa Tumur-Ochir, President and Chief Executive Officer of Steppe Gold, stated: "I am thrilled to participate in this offering, and we are delighted to welcome a significant new shareholder and grateful for the continued support of our existing major shareholders, including Eric Sprott.

"The funds raised through this placement will be instrumental in achieving our strategic goal of securing project financing for the Phase 2 Expansion at ATO. We are confident that this expansion will unlock significant value for our stakeholders and drive sustainable growth for our company."

The Common Shares issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance pursuant to applicable securities laws.

Eric Sprott through 2176423 Ontario Ltd. ("217 Ontario"), a Corporation beneficially owned and controlled by him acquired an aggregate of 909,091 Common Shares for a total of $1,000,000 pursuant to the Private Placement (the "Sprott Participation"). Mr. Sprott is an insider of the Company and, as a result, his participation in the Private Placement constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Sprott Participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 in reliance upon the exemptions contained in Section 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101. A material change report was not filed more than 21 days in advance of the closing as the details of the Private Placement and the participation therein by Mr. Sprott was not settled until shortly prior to the closing of the Private Placement, and the Company wished to close the Private Placement on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.

On the Closing date, Bataa Tumur-Ochir ("Bataa") acquired an aggregate of 1,818,182 Common Shares for a total of $2,000,000 pursuant to the Private Placement (the "BataaTumur-Ochir Participation"). The Bataa Tumur-Ochir Participation is equal to approximately 2.18% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares following the completion of the Private Placement. Mr. Bataa Tumur-Ochir is an insider of the Company and, as a result, his participation in the Private Placement constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined in MI 61-101. The Bataa Tumur-Ochir Participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 in reliance upon the exemptions contained in Section 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101. A material change report was not filed more than 21 days in advance of the closing as the details of the Private Placement and the participation therein by Mr. Bataa Tumur-Ochir was not settled until shortly prior to the closing of the Private Placement, and the Company wished to close the Private Placement on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.

Immediately prior to the completion of the Private Placement and the Bataa Tumur-Ochir Participation, Bataa beneficially owned a total of 6,650,883 Common Shares, representing undiluted beneficial ownership of approximately 9.17% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares prior to the completion of the Private Placement. Bataa also directly holds a convertible debenture with a principal amount of US$3,000,000 convertible into Common Shares at a price of US$0.68 per Share, with a maturity date of January 27, 2024 (if converted to Common Shares, would be an estimated total 4,411,764 Common Shares), 800,000 options exercisable to purchase Common Shares, 66,666 restricted stock units exercisable to purchase Common Shares, representing on a partially diluted basis, beneficial ownership of approximately 15.33% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares prior to the completion of the Private Placement.

Immediately following to the completion of the Private Placement, Bataa now beneficially holds a total of 8,469,065 Common Shares, representing undiluted beneficial ownership of approximately 10.14% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares following the completion of the Private Placement. Bataa also directly holds a convertible debenture with a principal amount of US$3,000,000 convertible into Common Shares at a price of US$0.68 per share, with a maturity date of January 27, 2024 (if converted to Common Shares, would be an estimated total 4,411,764 Common Shares), 800,000 options exercisable to purchase Common Shares, 66,666 restricted stock units exercisable to purchase Common Shares, representing on a partially diluted basis, beneficial ownership of approximately 15.48% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares following the completion of the Private Placement. This portion of this news release is issued pursuant to NI 62-103, which also requires an early warning report to be filed with the applicable securities regulators containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of the early warning report of Mr. Bataa Tumur-Ochir will be available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Steppe Gold Ltd.

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) is Mongolia's premier precious metals company.

For more information, please contact:

Bataa Tumur-Ochir, CEO and President

Shangri-La office, Suite 1201, Olympic Street
19A, Sukhbaatar District 1,
Ulaanbaatar 14241, Mongolia

Website: www.steppegold.com
Email: investors@steppegold.com
Tel: +976 7732 1914

Forward looking and other cautionary statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the Private Placement and the use of proceeds from the Private Placement. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information, including the factors disclosed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict", and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events, or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved.

These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance, and results and speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except as required by securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if the Company's expectations regarding future events, performance, or results change.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold

Overview

Steppe Gold (TSX:STGO) is a precious metals development company and gold and silver producer in Mongolia. The company owns the Altan Tsaagan Ovoo (ATO) and the Uudam Khundii (UK) gold projects in Mongolia.

Steppe Gold commenced gold production in April 2020, at its flagship Altan Tsagaan Ovoo (ATO) Gold Mine. As at December 31, 2022, the company had mined 3.4 million tonnes, crushed and stacked 2.8 million tonnes @ 1.92 g/t for approximately 173,958 oz of gold on the leach pad and 498,000 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 0.79 g/t on the ROM pad. At an estimated 70 percent recovery, the total inventory from oxide ores is approximately 80,000 oz of recoverable gold inclusive of 16,000 oz in situ based on internal reserve estimates.
Operational progress at ATO Gold Mine

Operational progress at ATO Gold Mine

The 100-percent-owned flagship ATO Gold Mine’s Phase 2 expansion project has been updated to approximately 103,000 oz of gold per annum, with a 12 year mine life, for a total of 14 years to 2036 at AISC of US ~$850

Existing defined fresh rock resources are expected to be supplemented by the new discovery of high-grade gold and silver mineralization on the Mungu trend. Steppe Gold’s exploration is showing that the high-grade Mungu discovery is semi-continuous to the structurally-controlled mineralization drilled at the ATO 4 deposit and that significant resource expansion is possible.

The UK gold project is the first-of-its-kind joint venture (80/20) between Steppe Gold and the Bayankhongor Provincial Government. The company has completed an initial exploration program on this project consisting of IP and magnetic surveys, as well as rock chip and soil geochemical programs. The program resulted in four discoveries that the company plans to further explore with an extensive program of trenching and drilling in the near-term.

Steppe Gold is continuing to assess a number of additional opportunities to acquire exploration licenses and mining projects across Mongolia, led by a management team with a track record of success in the country. As of March 2023, the Steppe team has also entered into a binding agreement with Anacortes Mining, to further the company’s growth strategy beyond Mongolia.

Company Highlights

  • Steppe Gold is a gold producer in Mongolia.
    • Initial capital cost of approximately US$20 million, average cash costs less than US$500 per ounce.
  • As of December 31, 2022, the company has mined 3.4 million tonnes (Mt), crushed and stacked 2.8 Mt @ 1.92 grams per ton (g/t) for approximately 173,958 ounces (oz) of gold on the leach pad and 498,000 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 0.79 g/t on the ROM pad.
  • In 2022 alone, Steppe Gold produced 33,500 oz of gold, a 180 percent increase over 2021.
  • US$28 million gold and silver streaming agreement with Triple Flag Mining Finance Bermuda Ltd. in place.
  • Updated resource estimate and feasibility study underway for the larger fresh rock project underlying the current mining project at open cuttable depths. This larger Phase 2 expansion would involve the construction of a grinding and CIL circuit and has now been updated with an expected life-of-mine of 14 years and an annual production profile that could reach approximately 103,000 oz on a gold equivalent basis.
  • Joint venture partnership in place for the UK project with the Mongolian government.
  • Management has a proven track record of success in Mongolia.
  • Entered a binding agreement to acquire Anacortes Mining, to fulfill its vision of becoming a multi-asset, multi-jurisdictional gold mining company

Key Projects

Mongolian Assets

Steppe Gold Mongolian Assets

The 5,493-hectare ATO gold-silver project is located in the Dornod province of eastern Mongolia. Steppe Gold’s mining license for the project is fully permitted for 30 years.

Steppe Gold commenced gold production at the ATO project in April 2020. As of December 31, 2022, the company has mined 3.4 Mt, crushed and stacked 2.8 Mt @ 1.92 g/t for approximately 173,958 oz of gold on the leach pad and 498,000 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 0.79 g/t on the ROM pad. At an estimated 70 percent recovery, the total inventory from oxide ores is approximately 80,000 oz of recoverable gold inclusive of 16,000 oz in situ, based on internal reserve estimates.

In 2023, Steppe Gold plans to complete the financing for the Phase 2 expansion and start construction of the new flotation plant to increase annual production to approximately 103,000 oz gold equivalent, according to company CEO Bataa Tumur-Ochir.

ATO Mine Mineral Reserves and Resource

As at August 27, 2022, the ATO gold deposit contains combined proven and probable mineral reserves totaling 29.1 million tonnes (Mt) at 1.13 g/t gold and 12.43 g/t silver, containing 1.1 million ounces of gold and 11.7 million ounces of silver. The reserves have been classified as approximately 59 percent proven and 41 percent probable on a tonnage basis. The mineral reserve within the 2022 reserve pit shell was based on a AuEq cut-off grade of 0.43 g/t AuEq for Fresh material and 0.40 g/t AuEq for Oxide material and revenue of $1,700 per ounce gold, $20 per ounce of silver, zinc price of $2,500/t and lead price of $1,970/t. as the price assumptions.

Mineral Reserve Estimate, Effective August 27, 2022

Mineral Reserve Estimate, Effective August 27, 2022

Exploration

Centerra Gold (TSX:CG), the prior operator and owner of the ATO project, spent over US$25 million on exploration, including the completion of 67,000 meters of drilling and 28,421 meters of trenching. Since acquiring the property, Steppe Gold has completed an additional 20,000 meters of drilling.

ATO4 & Mungu Discovery

The Mungu discovery is located northeast of the current resource from the ATO 4 deposit. The discovery is located on a 20-kilometer-long structurally controlled, north-trending, mid-sulfidation epithermal gold-silver system. Steppe Gold believes that the ATO 4 deposit may be semi-continuous to the mineralization at the Mungu discovery. The ATO 4 Deposit currently remains open along strike to the north and at depth.

Moving Forward

Now that the company has been in production for three years, Steppe Gold plans to turn its focus towards exploration at the ATO deposits and Mungu discovery. The company is also working towards releasing an updated feasibility study for the fresh rock project that is expected to include the Mungu discovery. Steppe Gold is also looking to complete the following activities at ATO:

  • Receive cyanide permit, begin leaching and pour first gold.
  • Complete maiden mineral resource on Mungu deposit.
  • Restart exploration program at ATO and Mungu deposit.

The UK Gold Project

The 14,397-hectare Uudam Khundii property consists of one exploration license and is located 800 kilometers southwest of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The property is an 80/20 joint venture with the Provincial Government of Bayankhongor.

The property is located between Erdene Resource Development Corporation’s (TSX:ERD) Bayan Khundii gold discovery and Altan Nar epithermal gold deposits.

Steppe Gold has completed an initial exploration program on the property that included geological mapping, geochemical sampling and geophysical surveys. The company expects to commence its trenching and drill programs in the near term. Steppe Gold is also looking into expansion opportunities to further consolidate its footprint in the area.

To date the company has completed:

  • 1,940 line kilometer ground magnetic survey
  • 12-line kilometer IP survey
  • 346 rock chip samples
  • 8,427 soil geochemical samples

A maiden program commenced in July 2022 with the drilling of 3,000 meters with assay results pending.

Management Team

Matthew Wood - Executive Chairman

Matthew Wood is a mineral resource explorer and developer with over 25 years of global industry experience in mining and commodities investments. He has managed investment deals in diamonds, coal, energy, ferrous metals, base and precious metals, among other commodities.

His unique skills in technical and economic evaluation of resource opportunities have resulted in a record of nurturing resource deals from early-stage, to market listings and exit strategies for his investors.

He was formerly the founder and executive chairman of the Mongolian coal company, Hunnu Coal Limited. Hunnu Coal was IPO of the year for all sectors on the ASX in 2010, and its sale for approximately A$500 million in 2011 to Banpu PCL was recognized as the Mines and Money 2012 Deal of the Year. Wood has founded and been involved in many other resource companies and investments over the years. He has extensive experience and many key relationships in Mongolia and was recently awarded the Order of the Polar Star, the highest state honor that can be awarded to a non-citizen of Mongolia. He has an Honors Degree in Geology from the University of New South Wales and a Graduate Certificate in Mineral Economics from the Western Australian School of Mines.

Bataa Tumur-Ochir - President and CEO

Bataa Tumur-Ochir is responsible for new business acquisitions, development, government and community relations and the daily operations in Mongolia. He has strong relationships with all levels of government in Mongolia and was recently appointed independent advisor to the Ministry of Mining and Heavy Industry responsible for foreign investment and promotion.

He is currently a director at GCD Mongolia and CEO and executive director of ASX-listed Wolf Petroleum. Under his guidance, Wolf Petroleum was awarded the “Operator of the Year Award” from the Petroleum Authority of Mongolia, and today, Wolf Petroleum is recognized as the fastest-growing petroleum exploration company with the largest petroleum exploration acreage in Mongolia. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and graduate certificates in international business and marketing from Australia and Singapore.

Aneel Waraich - Director and Executive VP

Aneel Waraich is the founder of ATMA Capital Markets and ATMACORP LTD. He is a financial service professional with progressive experience in asset management and corporate finance businesses. Waraich focuses primarily on advising public and private companies in the natural resource sector.

In previous roles at Goodman and Company Investment Counsel and Dundee Capital Markets, he worked as an analyst valuing private companies. Most recently he worked as an investment banker focusing on deal origination, going-public transactions and financings for both public and private companies in the resource and technology sectors. He completed his MBA from the Goodman Institute of Investment Management at the John Molson School of Business.

Jeremy South - Senior VP and CFO

Jeremy South has been a director of Steppe Gold since March 2017. He has over 33 years of experience in M&A, capital markets and private equity in Europe, North America and Australia, including senior positions in investment banking at Deutsche Bank, NatWest Markets and Deloitte. For 10 years, he was a Global Leader and Mining M&A Advisor at Deloitte.

Based in Beijing for four years, he advised leading Asian trading houses and financial investors on mining M&A, financing and strategy, and he has worked with some of Asia’s largest companies. He acted as chairman of Aldridge Minerals Inc. up until its recent sale to Trafigura Ventures. South is a chartered accountant and holds a Bachelor of Economics from Monash University (Australia). He holds the ICD.D designation as a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Greg Wood - VP Operations

Gregory Wood is an Australian citizen and was appointed as Vice President of Operations of Steppe Gold LLC in 2016. He is responsible for all mining-related operations in Mongolia. Before joining Steppe, he held positions as director and non-executive chairman of Carajas Copper Company, operations manager of Harvest Minerals and as CEO of Black Star Petroleum. He has extensive experience in the oil and gas industry through his past family oil business and has completed the Petroleum Engineering for non-engineers programmer in Houston, Texas.

Wood was a systems accountant with over 12 years of extensive experience in financial reporting, financial analysis, developing key performance indicators and modeling of financial reports over several industries including transport, media and infrastructure. He held management positions at Asciano and Patrick Stevedores.

Enkhtuvshin Khishigsuren - VP Exploration

Enkhtuvshin Khishigsuren has over 30 years of Mongolian mineral exploration experience. He spent the first 10 to 12 years of his career at Central Geological Expedition doing regional geological mapping in various areas of Mongolia, followed by seven years as senior exploration manager on the exploration of precious metal in Mongolia for Harrods Minerals.

Since 2005, he has been running his own company, Erdenyn Erel, which provides exploration and consulting services to western exploration and mining companies. He is responsible for identifying targets and properties based on his knowledge and experience. His experience has resulted in the discovery of several prospective gold and copper deposits in Mongolia; such as the multimillion-ounce gold deposit Olon Ovoot, the Zuun mod molybdenum porphyry deposit and the Shand copper porphyry deposit. He holds a bachelor's degree in geological exploration from Azerbaijan State University and a Master’s in geological science from Shimane University, Japan.

Patrick Michaels - Director

Patrick Michaels is the Chairman of Zuri-Invest AG and the Chairman of Asty Capital AG in Zurich, Switzerland. He has been involved in numerous financings of gold mines in North America, among others. He is a well-respected financial adviser and fund manager throughout Europe.

Michaels has extensive experience in the fields of mining finance, fund management and asset allocation. He has a background in law and economics and did his training in the areas of private banking and investment research at UBS in Zurich. Additionally, he attended post-graduate courses at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado.

Dr. Zamba Batjargal - Director

Dr. Zamba Batjargal has over 35 years of experience working for the government in Mongolia, dealing with issues of environmental protection and climate change. He was the Minister of the Environment of Mongolia from 1990 to 1996 and Director General of the National Agency for Meteorology, Hydrology and Environmental Monitoring from 1996 to 2001. Dr. Batjargal has experience in working outside of Mongolia due to his engagement in international bi-and multilateral cooperation activities.

He was the Ambassador of Mongolia to Japan from 2001 to 2005. Between 2005 and 2011, he worked in New York as a Representative of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) to the UN. Since 2014, he has served as an independent consultant on climate change and the development of green policy for public institutions and non-profit organizations. He was also an advisor at the Office of the President of the United Nations Environmental Assembly (UNEA) in Ulaanbaatar (2014 to 2016). He received his Ph.D. in physics and mathematics in 1978 from the Hydrometeorological State University, St.Petersburg, Russia.

Batukhuu Budnyam - Director

Batukhuu Budnyam is a successful entrepreneur and financial expert who has extensive experience in the banking and finance sectors in Mongolia. Until recently, Budnyam served as Advisor to Chinggis Khaan Bank. Prior to joining Chinggis Khaan Bank, he was Managing Director of Organic Solutions Mongolia LLC and previous to that, he was Managing Director of MFS Capital LLC. Budnyam is a Mongolian native and speaks fluent English, Russian and German. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the National University of Mongolia.

Sereenen Jargalan - Director

Sereenen Jargalan has been a professor at the Mongolian University of Science and Technology since September 2003 and head of the Department of Mineral Exploration since 2011 where she teaches ore geology and metallogeny to bachelors, masters and doctorate students and supervises Ph.D. student research projects. She has a Ph.D. and Master’s in Earth Science from the Institute of Mineralogy, Petrology and Economic Geology at Tohoku University in Japan, focused on petrology of igneous rocks and a Bachelor of Mineral Exploration from the Mongolian Polytechnical University.

She completed postdoctoral work focused on the REE potential in Mongolia at the Mineral Resources Research Group, Institute for Geo-Resources and Environment and the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, Japan. She has co-authored or contributed to over 50 academic books, articles and other publications. She has been the recipient of numerous academic awards and honors in both Magnolia and Japan.

Steve Haggarty – Director

Steve Haggarty is the Managing Director of Haggarty Technical Services Corporation and a registered member of the Professional Engineers Ontario. He has over 35 years of industrial experience both on-site and at a corporate level, involving several precious metal and copper producers, with a background in project design, commissioning, start-up, metallurgy, process optimization, project management, reclamation and closure.

With a mining career spanning nearly four decades, Haggarty’s industry experience includes 24 years in operations and 14 years in corporate and EPCM-related roles. Most recently, he was Senior Director for the Metallurgy at Barrick Gold Corp. In this role, he was responsible for operational performance improvements, defining GeoMet models, processing strategy and risk mitigation. Haggarty has worked at multiple mine sites around the world, including as General Manager of Barrick Gold’s Veladero heap leach project in Argentina. He is considered a technical leader in heap leach processing, implementation and optimization.

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold") and Anacortes Mining Corp. (TSXV: XYZ) (OTCQX: XYZFF) ("Anacortes") are pleased to announce they have entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") pursuant to which Steppe Gold will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Anacortes (the "Anacortes Common Shares") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), in an all share transaction (the "Transaction").

Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, Anacortes shareholders will receive 0.4532 of a Steppe Gold common share (each, a "Steppe Common Share") for each Anacortes Common Share, which represents consideration of approximately C$0.48 per Anacortes Common Share and a premium of 36% based on the closing prices of the Anacortes Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and the Steppe Common Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), each as of the close of trading on March 3, 2023, the date that the Transaction was publicly announced. On the closing of the Transaction, shareholders of Steppe Gold and Anacortes will own approximately 79% and 21% of the combined company, respectively, on a basic basis.

