Steppe Gold Announces Anacortes Mining Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold") and Anacortes Mining Corp. (TSXV: XYZ) (OTCQX: XYZFF) ("Anacortes", together with Steppe Gold, the "Companies") are pleased to announce that the shareholders of Anacortes (the "Anacortes Shareholders") approved the previously announced acquisition by Steppe Gold of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Anacortes (each, an "Anacortes Share") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) at a special meeting of Anacortes Shareholders held on June 19, 2023.

Under the terms of the Arrangement, Anacortes Shareholders will receive 0.4532 (the "Exchange Ratio") of a common share of Steppe Gold (each, a "Steppe Common Share") for each Anacortes Share held. Outstanding Anacortes warrants will be cancelled and exchanged for the applicable warrant consideration, and vested in-the-money Anacortes options will be exercised into Anacortes Shares on a cashless basis and such Anacortes Shares will be exchanged for Steppe Common Shares. All of the out-of-the-money Anacortes options will be cancelled without payment.

The detailed voting results regarding the special resolution to approve the Arrangement are as follows:

  • A total of 20,059,716 Anacortes Shares were voted, representing 47.11% of the total issued and outstanding Anacortes Shares.
  • Of the votes cast, 19,933,703 Anacortes Shares, or 99.37%, were voted in favour of the resolution.
  • Of the votes cast by minority shareholders (being those Anacortes Shares beneficially owned or controlled by shareholders other than James A. Currie, whose votes must be excluded from the minority vote in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions), 19,350,370 Anacortes Shares, or 99.35%, were voted in favour of the resolution.

Completion of the Arrangement remains subject to receipt of the final order (the "Final Order") of the Supreme Court of British Columbia and approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), and certain other customary closing conditions. The application for the Final Order is scheduled for June 21, 2023. Assuming that all conditions to closing of the Arrangement are satisfied or waived, the Arrangement is expected to become effective on or about June 22, 2023.

Following the completion of the Arrangement, the Anacortes Shares will be de-listed from, and will not be available for trading on, the TSXV, and an application will be made for Anacortes to cease to be a reporting issuer in the applicable jurisdictions.

For more information, see the Companies' news releases filed on March 6, 2023, April 18, 2023, May 8, 2023, and May 24, 2023.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold is Mongolia's premier precious metals company.

About Anacortes

Anacortes is a growth-oriented gold company in the Americas, which owns a 100% interest in the Tres Cruces gold project located in Peru.

For further information, please contact:

Steppe Gold
Bataa Tumur-Ochir
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Shangri-La office, Suite 1201, Olympic Street 19A, Sukhbaatar District 1, Ulaanbaatar 14241, Mongolia
Tel: +976 7732 1914

Anacortes
Kin Communications Inc.
Tel: 604-684-6730
Email: XYZ@kincommunications.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements", and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws collectively "forward-looking statements". These include statements regarding the Companies' intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of the officers and directors of the Companies. When used in this news release, words such as "anticipated", "expected", "future", "opportunity", "ongoing", "potential", "proposed", "vision" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements as well as phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "may", "should", "will", "would" or the negative connotation of such terms. As well, forward-looking statements may relate to future outlook and anticipated events, such as the consummation and timing of the Arrangement; the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the Arrangement, and timing, receipt and anticipated effects of court, regulatory and other consents and approvals. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, including those relating to required shareholder and regulatory approvals, exercise of any termination rights under the Arrangement Agreement, meeting other conditions in the Arrangement Agreement, material adverse effects on the business, properties and assets of the Companies, and such other risk factors detailed from time to time in the Companies' public disclosure documents including, without limitation, those risks identified in Steppe Gold's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and Anacortes' management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022 which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Companies assume no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If either of the Companies updates any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the applicable policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Steppe Gold Ltd to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference

Featuring Critical Metals Day on June 20, 2023

Steppe Gold Ltd (TSX: STGO), a multi-asset, multi-jurisdictional precious metals story, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, June 19-21, 2023, ("THE Event") at the Fairmont Chateau Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Quebec Armoury in Quebec City, Canada.

Steppe Gold Announces New President

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, Byambatseren Tsogbadrakh will assume the role of President. Mr Bataa Tumur-Ochir will resign as President of the Company and will remain as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Ms Byambatseren Tsogbadrakh is a founding member of the Steppe Gold team and she has held progressively senior positions in the Company over recent years.

Steppe Gold Announces New Chairman

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the chief executive officer of the Company (the "CEO"), Mr Bataa Tumur-Ochir will also assume the role of Chairman, effective immediately.

Mr Bataa Tumur-Ochir is a founding Director of Steppe Gold and he has led the Company as CEO since December 2019. He is also now the largest shareholder of the Company, on a partially diluted basis.

Steppe Gold Announces Q1 2023 Financial Results

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS

Steppe Gold Completes $12.1M Upsized Private Placement, with Participation by Eric Sprott and Steppe Gold's Management

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), raising a total of $12.1 million, which was upsized from the original estimate of $9 million. The private placement included participation from the Company's management and 2176423 Ontario, a company beneficially owned by Eric Sprott.

Under the Private Placement, the Company issued an aggregate of 11,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $1.10 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $12,100,000.

NV Gold Announces Completion of its Drill Program at the Triple T Gold Project in Nevada

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its 720-meter drilling program (the "Drilling Program") on its 100%-owned Triple T Project in Nevada as previously announced January 25th, 2023. The completion of this Reverse Circulation drilling represents the continuation of our recent work to expand and confirm mineralization first identified in wide-spaced drilling by the Company in 2009

Highlights of the recent drilling include:

Prismo Metals Provides Update on Exploration Programs

HIGHLIGHTS 

  • Palos Verdes (silver, Sinaloa, Mexico) 

Leach Testing Begins on Groete Creek Gold Project Samples

Gold Port Corporation (CSE: GPO) (OTCQB: GPOTF) (the "Company") is pleased to advise that drill core bulk samples from the Groete Gold Project  have been received by SGS Laboratories of Lakefield, Ontario for leach testing. The purpose of the program is to evaluate Groete Gold Project samples for amenability to new generation leaching agents. Several reagents will be tested, with further details to follow. The program is under the supervision of Mr. Eugene Puritch P.Eng., FEC, CET and D. Grant Feasby, P.Eng., of P&E Mining Consultants Inc., both independent Qualified Persons under National Instrument 43-101.

The Company is well funded to continue its evaluation of the Groete Gold Copper Project located in Guyana .  A 2023, 35 core hole drill program has been designed to delineate a higher grade gold zone within the known deposit. The Company owns and operates its own new Multi-Power track mounted core drill rig and additional heavy equipment.  Project access is under design, and will require a new access route from a nearby road network.

White Gold Corp. Announces Fully Funded 2023 Exploration Program on District Scale Land Package, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce plans for its fully funded 2023 exploration program on its district scale 350,000 hectare land package, representing over 40% of the emerging White Gold District in Yukon, Canada. The 2023 program is designed to further evaluate targets on the Betty and JP Ross properties and to perform maiden diamond drilling on the Cali target located on the Nolan property. Other regional exploration work includes maiden rotary air blast (RAB) drilling on the Wolf and Toonie properties and a significant early-stage exploration program to identify and advance other targets on the Company's extensive and under explored land package in which the Company has made several high grade gold discoveries in addition to significantly increasing resources at the Company's flagship White Gold Project which comprises 16 million tonnes averaging 2.23 gt Au for 1,152,900 ounces of gold in the Indicated Resource category and 19 million tonnes averaging 1.54 gt Au for 942,400 ounces of gold in the Inferred Resource category (1) and remains open for expansion.

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreements with Remandes Corporation S.A.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

 Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya ") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated May 15, 2023 it has entered into three (3) definitive agreements (the " Definitive Agreements ") with Remandes Corporation S.A. (" Remandes ") for the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares (the " Shares ") of Explogold Ingenieria y Consultoria S.A.S., Minera Buey Aures S.A.S . and Soluciones Ambientales Del Nordeste S.A.S. (collectively, the " Companies ") by way of share purchase agreements (the " Transaction ").

FireFox Gold Completes Step-out Drill Program and Reports Strong Cobalt Intercept at Mustajärvi Gold Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSX.V:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a drilling program at the newly discovered high-grade zone in the East Target of the Mustajärvi Project. The Company drilled nine (9) diamond core holes totalling 1540.6 metres during the short spring 2023 program. These drill holes were designed to infill gaps in the modelled near-surface gold shapes and test for significant extensions to the west and southwest (see Figure 1). The new holes included close offsets and downdip tests of the replacement style gold mineralization drilled in the East Target, but the drilling also included major step-outs of 80m and 220m along strike to the southwest. Assays of the drill core are in progress

