Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q1 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

Gold Royalty Announces US$30 Million Bought Deal Financing

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

Metals Australia

MLS:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Snowflake and NVIDIA Power Customized AI Applications for Customers and Partners

Snowflake and NVIDIA Power Customized AI Applications for Customers and Partners

Bringing together the industry's leading AI-powered applications, models, and hardware so customers can deliver enterprise AI across their businesses with ease, efficiency, and trust

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced at Snowflake Summit 2024 a new collaboration with NVIDIA that customers and partners can harness to build customized AI data applications in Snowflake, powered by NVIDIA AI.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240603571544/en/

Snowflake and NVIDIA Power Customized AI Applications for Customers and Partners (Graphic: Business Wire)

Snowflake and NVIDIA Power Customized AI Applications for Customers and Partners (Graphic: Business Wire)

With this latest collaboration, Snowflake has adopted NVIDIA AI Enterprise software to integrate NeMo Retriever microservices into Snowflake Cortex AI , Snowflake's fully managed large language model (LLM) and vector search service. This will enable organizations to seamlessly connect custom models to diverse business data and deliver highly accurate responses. In addition, Snowflake Arctic , the most open, enterprise-grade LLM, is now fully supported with NVIDIA TensorRT-LLM software, providing users with highly optimized performance. Arctic is also now available as an NVIDIA NIM inference microservice, allowing more developers to access Arctic's efficient intelligence.

As enterprises look for ways to further unlock the power of AI across their teams, there's an increasing need to apply data to drive customization. Through Snowflake's collaboration with NVIDIA, organizations can rapidly create bespoke, use-case specific AI solutions, enabling businesses across industries to realize the potential of enterprise AI.

"Pairing NVIDIA's full stack accelerated computing and software with Snowflake's state-of-the-art AI capabilities in Cortex AI is game-changing," said Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO, Snowflake. "Together, we are unlocking a new era of AI where customers from every industry and every skill level can build custom AI applications on their enterprise data with ease, efficiency, and trust."

"Data is the essential raw material of the AI industrial revolution," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO, NVIDIA. "Together, NVIDIA and Snowflake will help enterprises refine their proprietary business data and transform it into valuable generative AI."

Snowflake Cortex AI + NVIDIA AI Enterprise Software

Snowflake and NVIDIA are collaborating to integrate the key technologies of NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform – such as NeMo Retriever – into Cortex AI, so business users can efficiently build and leverage bespoke AI-powered applications that maximize their AI investments.

NVIDIA AI Enterprise software capabilities to be offered in Cortex AI include:

  • NVIDIA NeMo Retriever : Provides information retrieval with high accuracy and powerful performance for enterprises building retrieval-augmented generation-based AI applications within Cortex AI.
  • NVIDIA Triton Inference Server : Provides the ability to deploy, run, and scale AI inference for any application on any platform.

In addition, NVIDIA NIM inference microservices – a set of pre-built AI containers and part of NVIDIA AI Enterprise – can be deployed right within Snowflake as a native app powered by Snowpark Container Services . The app enables organizations to easily deploy a series of foundation models right within Snowflake.

Quantiphi, an AI-first digital engineering company, and 'Elite' tier partner with both Snowflake and NVIDIA, is one of the many AI providers building Snowflake Native Apps using Snowpark Container Services. These apps run within a customer's Snowflake account to help ensure data remains protected, while delivering faster time-to-value. Quantiphi's Native Apps, baioniq™ – a generative AI platform for boosting knowledge worker productivity and Dociphi an AI-led intelligent document processing platform for the banking, financial services, and insurance industries, target specific business personas to accelerate their industry use cases and day-to-day operations. Both Dociphi and baioniq were developed using the NVIDIA NeMo framework and will be available on Snowflake Marketplace for users to deploy without leaving their Snowflake environment.

Expanded Support for Snowflake Arctic

The state-of-the-art Snowflake Arctic LLM, launched in April 2024 and trained on NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs , is available as an NVIDIA NIM so users can get started with Arctic in seconds. The Arctic NIM hosted by NVIDIA is live on the NVIDIA API catalog for developer access using free credits, and will be offered as a downloadable NIM, giving users even more choice to deploy the most open enterprise LLM available on their preferred infrastructure.

Earlier this year, Snowflake and NVIDIA announced an expansion of their initial collaboration to deliver a single, unified AI infrastructure and compute platform in the AI Data Cloud. Today's announcements represent key advancements in Snowflake's shared mission with NVIDIA to help customers succeed on their AI journeys.

Learn More:

  • Tune into the Snowflake Summit 2024 Keynote livestream to hear about the latest in AI, apps, and data collaboration and check out Snowflake Dev Day on June 6, 2024 to see the latest innovations in action.
  • Dig into how the world-renowned Snowflake AI Research team trained Snowflake Arctic in this blog .
  • See how organizations are bringing generative AI and LLMs to their enterprise data in this video .
  • Stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter / X .

About Snowflake

Snowflake makes enterprise AI easy, efficient, and trusted. Thousands of companies around the globe, including hundreds of the world's largest, use Snowflake's AI Data Cloud to share data, build AI and machine learning applications, and power their business. The era of enterprise AI is here. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements, including statements regarding (i) Snowflake's business strategy, (ii) Snowflake's products, services, and technology offerings, including those that are under development or not generally available, (iii) market growth, trends, and competitive considerations, and (iv) the integration, interoperability, and availability of Snowflake's products with and on third-party platforms. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Annual Reports on Form 10-K that Snowflake files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, you should not rely on any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

© 2024 Snowflake Inc. All rights reserved. Snowflake, the Snowflake logo, and all other Snowflake product, feature and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Snowflake Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names or logos mentioned or used herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). Snowflake may not be associated with, or be sponsored or endorsed by, any such holder(s).

Media Contacts
Tom Hannigan
Partner PR, Snowflake
press@snowflake.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Snowflake Inc. Class ASNOWNYSE:SNOW
SNOW
The Conversation (0)
Snowflake Unveils Polaris Catalog and Emphasizes Commitment to Interoperability with AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Salesforce, and More

Snowflake Unveils Polaris Catalog and Emphasizes Commitment to Interoperability with AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Salesforce, and More

Open catalog for Apache Iceberg helps organizations gain control and flexibility over their enterprise data

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced at its annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2024 , Polaris Catalog , a vendor-neutral, open catalog implementation for Apache Iceberg — the open standard of choice for implementing data lakehouses , data lakes , and other modern architectures. Polaris Catalog will be open sourced in the next 90 days to provide enterprises and the entire Iceberg community with new levels of choice, flexibility, and control over their data, with full enterprise security and Apache Iceberg interoperability with Amazon Web Services (AWS) , Confluent , Dremio , Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure , Salesforce , and more.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2025

Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2025

  • Product revenue of $789.6 million in the first quarter, representing 34% year-over-year growth
  • Net revenue retention rate of 128%
  • 485 customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million
  • 709 Forbes Global 2000 customers
  • Remaining performance obligations of $5.0 billion, representing 46% year-over-year growth

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2025, ended April 30, 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240522387237/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy: Camp Construction Begins; 10,000 Metre Drill Program to Commence Soon at the Aberdeen Uranium Project, Thelon Basin, Nunavut

Forum Energy: Camp Construction Begins; 10,000 Metre Drill Program to Commence Soon at the Aberdeen Uranium Project, Thelon Basin, Nunavut

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces it has commenced construction of its drill camp on the Aberdeen Uranium Project, located adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium deposit in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. Forum's contactor, Inuit-owned Peter's Expediting Ltd. completed 11 trips of drills, camp and other equipment by sled train to the site located 120 kilometres west of Baker Lake, Nunavut. The snow has cleared and Discovery Mining Services of Yellowknife, NWT has commenced construction of a 30-person drill camp to support a 10,000 metre drill program by mid-June. Follow-up drilling will focus on building a resource identified by four holes drilled over a 200-metre strike length into the Tatiggaq deposit in 2023 which intersected up to 2.25% U3O8 over 11.1 metres. The structure hosting uranium mineralization at Tatiggaq extends for 1.5 kilometres within a highly altered uranium mineralized system.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dolly Varden Silver Commences 2024 Drilling Program with Discovery-Focused Exploration Targets

Dolly Varden Silver Commences 2024 Drilling Program with Discovery-Focused Exploration Targets

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (TSXV: DV) (OTCQX: DOLLF) (FSE: DVQ1) (the "Company" or "Dolly Varden") is pleased to announce that the 2024 Exploration Drill Program has started at its 100% owned Kitsault Valley Project. Three drill rigs have been mobilized and are testing exploration targets at Moose Vein, Chance Vein and the North Star Deposit step out. Objectives of the initial targets include testing for new discoveries and following up from high-grade silver mineralization encountered in the 2023 drilling program.

Drill meterage in the 2024 drill program will be split approximately evenly between the Dolly Varden Property and the Homestake Ridge Property, with an overall project split of one third each to the Homestake Silver deposit, to the Wolf deposit area and to project wide exploration targets with discovery potential.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
DV Silver CEO Shawn Khunkhun: "Value-creation is Done Through Growing Your Mineral Inventory"

DV Silver CEO Shawn Khunkhun: "Value-creation is Done Through Growing Your Mineral Inventory"

(TheNewswire)

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation

April 29, 2024 TheNews w ire Global Stocks News On April 23, 2023 Dolly Varden Silver (TSXV:DV) (OTC:DOLLF) announced plans for its 2024 exploration drilling program at its 100% owned Kitsault Valley Project.

Key Highlights:

  • Three drill rigs mobilising

  • Initial 25,000 meters diamond drilling planned

  • Follow up on new discoveries

  • Focus on Homestake Silver and Wolf Deposits

  • Low snow packs allow for earlier than usual start in May

" The drill program will be split approximately 50/50 between the Dolly Varden Property and the Homestake Ridge Property," states DV, "with an overall project split of 1/3 to Homestake Silver deposit area , 1/3 to Wolf deposit area and 1/3 to project wide exploration targets with new discovery potential."

"Our drill results from Homestake Silver were among the highest-grade gold and silver intercepts anywhere in the Golden Triangle in 2023," states Dolly Varden CEO Shawn Khunkhun .

According to the Corporate Finance Institute (CFI) , the five key responsibilities of a CEO are: 1. Setting and Executing Organizational Strategy, 2. Build the Senior Leadership Team, 3. Making Capital Allocation Decisions, 4. Setting Vision, Values, and Corporate Culture and 5. Communicating Effectively with All Stakeholders .

In the junior markets, it is rare to find a CEO who excels at all five things. Commonly, #5 (Stakeholder Communication) is a glaring weakness. Typically, you find biotech geniuses, technology disrupters and brilliant geologists who are awkward, clumsy communicators.

Shawn Khunkhun was appointed the DV SIlver CEO position on February 18, 2020 , during a period of depressed metal prices.  Since then, he has proved to be demonstratively good at all five parts of his job, including communication to the investment community.


Click Image To View Full Size

Wolf Vein

At the Wolf Vein, drilling is planned to delineate the width and extent of the southerly plunge of wider and higher-grade silver mineralization. Step out holes that define the trace of the plunge are spaced so that any new mineralization can be included in a future resource update . The Company will implement directional drilling technology with the objective of more cost effective and accurate exploration at Wolf, particularly for deep holes.

Figure 2 . Previously released result highlights (2022 and 2023) on Wolf Vein long section looking northwest showing open zones for follow up and trace of wider, higher-grade plunge as black line.

Homestake Silver

The program planned for Homestake Silver will start with follow up drilling on the newly discovered gold zone at the northern extent of deposit, where coarse-grained native gold in late-stage quartz-carbonate veins (Figure 3.) returned grades of 1,335 g/t Au and 781 g/t Ag over 0.68 meters within a wider interval of stockwork grading 79.49 g/t Au and 60 g/t Ag over 12.45 meters in drill hole HR23-389.

Figure 3 . Visible Gold in quartz carbonate vein from drillhole HR23-389 at 410.00m depth.

The second part of Homestake Silver drilling will be resource expansion and upgrade holes that target the low angle, north dipping plunge of wide and high-grade gold and silver mineralization encountered in 2023 (Figure 4.).

Figure 4 . Homestake Ridge Long section looking southwest showing previous results of wide, higher grade plunge and new gold zone at Homestake Silver with 2024 target areas.

Exploration Targets including Moose Vein

The Moose Vein is located 1.5 km up north of the Wolf Vein and is interpreted to be hosted within a similar cross cutting structure as Wolf.

Other Exploration targets on both the Homestake Ridge and Dolly Varden properties include targets within the 5.4 km long area between the southern end of Homestake Silver and Wolf Vein.

Shawn KhunKhun recently spoke with Kerry Lutz, a lawyer and entrepreneur who is now the CEO of "The Financial Survival Network", providing "an alternative to Wall Street's always-be-buying mantra."

"Primary silver mines are rare," Khunkhun told Lutz. "They only represent about 28% of the market. We're located in Canada, that has stable mining laws.  We are up North in British Columbia where there are not a lot of tourists.  We've demonstrated size through acquisition and discoveries."

"This has led to a lot of notable shareholders," continued Khunkhun. "Including Hecla, Eric Sprott and institutions like Fidelity."

On November 2, 2023 Dolly Varden Silver announced that it has closed a deal where Hecla Canada invested $10 million in DV Silver , raising its stake in DV Silver from 10.6% to 15.7%.

Hecla Mining has a market cap of USD $3.13 billion and trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). It is on track to produce 17 million ounces of silver in 2024 .

"Hecla's increased ownership stake is a benefit to us," Khunkhun told Guy Bennett, the CEO of Global Stocks News. "Hecla has demonstrated it is a sticky shareholder. They're looking to expand their North American silver portfolio. "


Click Image To View Full Size

"V alue-creation is done through growing your mineral inventory, or growing your production," Khunkhun told Lutz, "Dolly Varden is trading at about $1 an ounce in the ground.  The average company trades about $4 an ounce in the ground. If I can find more silver for pennies an ounce in the ground, there is a likelihood we're going to be revalued."

"Our priority with this early [drilling] start is to continue with step-outs as well as infill drilling to confirm continuity of the potentially bulk-mineable mineralization ," stated Khunkhun in the April 23, 2024 press release.

"Further south, silver mineralization at Wolf remains wide open for expansion and this seasons' introduction of directional drilling technology will allow for highly accurate placement of drill intercepts."

The currently gold/silver price ratio is 85.

" For the whole of the 20th century, the average gold-silver ratio was 47:1," reports Investopedia . "In the 21st century, the ratio has ranged mainly between the levels of 50:1 and 70:1.

With gold trading at USD $2,350/ounce – 95% of its April 12, 2024 all-time-high of $2,440 - and silver trading at USD $27/ounce, about 60% of its all-time high, it may be an advantageous time in to invest in silver equities.

Disclaimer: Dolly Varden Silver paid GSN CND $1,500 for the research, creation and dissemination of this content.

Contact: guy.bennett@globalstocksnews.com

Full Disclaimer

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Proposed Settlement with the Dominican Republic Government

Firetail Resources Limited (ASX: FTL) – Trading Halt

Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (ASX: MPK) – Trading Halt

Prospectus – Fully Underwritten Pro- rata Non-renounceable Rights Issue and Shortfall Offer

Related News

Gold Investing

Proposed Settlement with the Dominican Republic Government

Resource Investing

Firetail Resources Limited (ASX: FTL) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (ASX: MPK) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

Prospectus – Fully Underwritten Pro- rata Non-renounceable Rights Issue and Shortfall Offer

Resource Investing

“Significant and Pervasive” Copper Mineralisation Discovery Confirmed by pXRF Geochemistry Survey at Fiery Creek

Gold Investing

Pepper Continues To Grow – 25.24m @ 16.66g/t

Resource Investing

Kamperman Continues to Grow Ahead of Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

×