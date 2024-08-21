Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Allup Strengthens its Board with Mine and Finance Delivery Expertise with Mr Peter Secker and Simon Finnis Joining the Company Effective Immediately

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Q2 2024 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

At-The-Market Raise

Drilling Update for Mkuju Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Piche Resources

PR2:AU

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Investing in Physical Gold: Practical Insights and Strategies for Retail Investors

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
AuKing Mining

Exploration Plans for Myoff Creek Niobium/REE project in British Colombia, Canada

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) is pleased to provide details of its exploration plans for the balance of the year for its now 100% owned Myoff Creek Niobium/REE project in British Colombia, Canada.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Carbonatite Mineralisation: Near-surface carbonatite mineralisation spans an extensive area based on historical exploration – proposed airborne survey to test a 6km long by 1.5km wide zone.
  • High Grade Intercepts: Notable high-grade intercepts include 0.93% niobium (Nb) and 2.06% total rare earth oxides (TREO). (See ASX release 22 July 2024).
  • Significant Exploration Potential: The mineralisation remains open (subject to verification) at depth and along strike, indicating significant potential for further mineral discovery and expansion. Maximum detection limits of Nb and Ce were detected in rock chips ~2km away from the historically drilled zone.
  • Strategic Location: The claims are strategically situated in the South-Central mining region of British Columbia, known for its rich mineral deposits.
  • Excellent Accessibility: The site offers excellent accessibility with well-maintained road infrastructure leading directly to the area.

AuKing’s Managing Director, Mr Paul Williams, said that with the strong levels of market interest in the exploration and development of niobium/rare earth elements (REE) the Company was keen to get some exploration activities underway at the recently-acquired Myoff Creek project. The Company’s Exploration Manager (Mr Chris Bittar) has just recently returned from a visit to site with the local consultants and an initial exploration program has been established.

“Myoff Creek is situated in south-eastern British Colombia and has been the subject of exploration activities for 40 years. Previous exploration activities (including drilling programs) have identified a 1.4km by 0.4km area of near-surface Nb-REE bearing carbonatite hosted mineralization. This work was focused on the northern area of the tenure package. We intend to use that historical exploration background to carry out a combination of airborne radiometric surveys and rock chip/soil sampling across the entire tenure area over the next few months,” Mr Williams said.

Background

Niobium is a vital element used to create nanocrystalline materials, which are a new generation of advanced soft magnetic alloys that are used to control and convert electricity. By adding niobium to the alloys, the materials can have a crystal size of <10 nanometers. That means high permeability and a high heat tolerance – perfect for making miniature and lightweight materials that advanced technology is increasingly seeking.

Most of the world’s niobium (Nb) production (around 82%) derives from the largely Chinese- owned CBMM mine in Brazil. Just 8% of production comes from outside South America at IAMGOLD Corp’s Niobec mine in Quebec, Canada.

The West Arunta region of eastern Western Australian has also become the focus of a substantial amount of activity largely off the back of WA1’s major 200Mt Luni discovery which has seen that company achieve a share market capitalization of more than $1Bn.

Myoff Creek Location

The Myoff Creek Nb-REE project is located in the northern Monashee Mountains of south- eastern BC, Canada.

Figure 1 – Myoff Creek Project location

The nearest township is Seymour Arm which is accessed by 41km of private logging roads from Anglemont which is serviced by 53km of paved road connecting with the Trans Canada Highway, 10km east of the town Chase. Kamloops (pop. 108,000) is the major commercial centre in the region, approximately 200km away from the Myoff Creek project.

The Myoff Creek property is mountainous and locally rugged with elevations ranging from 1,250 to 1,700m above sea level. Vegetation is mostly second-growth pine forest and sub- alpine shrubbery. The climate is typical of southern BC interior mountain ranges with cold moist winters and warm dry summers. Snow falls from October to April but mostly between November and February. The community of Seymour has accommodation and logistical support and the nearest hospital is at Salmon Arm. Both Salmon Arm and Kamloops have numerous resources such as equipment and professional services for mining and exploration activities.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from AuKing Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

uranium investingasx:akncopper investingcritical metalsenergyrare earthrare earth investingresourceuraniumUranium Investing
AKN:AU
The Conversation (0)

Ur-Energy to Hold 2024 Q2 Webcast and Teleconference

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") invites you to attend its 2024 Q2 webcastteleconference on Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Ur-Energy management will provide a review of our 2024 Q2 operations and results.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aerial view of cooling tower of nuclear power plant in Wuhan, China.

China Approves 11 Nuclear Reactors in US$31 Billion Green Energy Investment

In a move to boost its nuclear energy capacity, China’s State Council has approved the construction of 11 new nuclear reactors across five provinces, with a total estimated investment of US$31 billion.

Bloomberg reported on Monday (August 19) that the reactors are set to be completed in five years, and will be built across sites in Jiangsu, Shandong, Guangdong, Zhejiang and Guangxi. China National Nuclear (CNNC) and China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN), both state-owned entities, will oversee the majority of these projects.

The reactors are part of China’s broader strategy to double its nuclear energy production by 2035.

Keep reading...Show less
AuKing Mining

Drilling Planned for Mkuju Uranium Project

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) is pleased to confirm that final arrangements are being made prior to the commencement of its proposed Stage 2 exploration drilling program at the Mkuju Uranium Project in southern Tanzania.

Keep reading...Show less
Letters spelling "IPO" in front of coins.

Ilala Metals Planning ASX IPO, Aiming to Progress Uranium and Copper Projects

Uranium-focused Ilala Metals is looking to raise AU$5 million via an initial public offering (IPO).

The company said on August 12 that it has opened its IPO, and will be able to take up to AU$3 million in over-subscriptions, potentially allowing it to raise as much as AU$8 million. Its proposed ASX code is IL1.

Proceeds will mainly go toward exploration and initial drilling at Ilala's Botswana-based Serule uranium project.

Keep reading...Show less

Laramide Australian drilling proceeding as planned; Strong downhole gamma radioactivity confirms mineralisation at initial three targets

Highlights:

  • Second drill rig has completed RC drilling at Long Pocket
    • All 38 planned RC drillholes completed (for 2,139 meters) at the Long Pocket prospect and on track for maiden Mineral Resource Estimation expected by Q1 2025
    • Composite downhole gamma responses over 1m of up to 13,993 counts per second ("cps") (including 27,319 cps 1 ) confirm shallow mineralisation
  • 5 diamond drillholes for 932.7 meters completed at Amphitheatre
    • Downhole gamma probe 1m composites of up to 1m 16,426 cps 2 (including 20,312 cps) supports extensions to mineralisation
  • First assay results expected Q3 2024
  • Two rigs now at Huarabagoo and Junnagunna with resource extension drilling underway; initial hole indicates wide mineralised intervals with peak 1m gamma composites of up to 6,992 cps (including 13,350cps) 3
  • First hole at Huarabagoo extended because mineralisation continued further down from the initial planned hole depth of 80m .

Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF), a uranium mine development and exploration company with globally significant assets in the United States and Australia is pleased to provide an update on its drilling activities at the Westmoreland Uranium Project in Queensland, Australia ("Westmoreland").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GLOBAL ATOMIC ANNOUNCES NIGER GOVERNMENT SUPPORT FOR THE DASA PROJECT

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) is pleased to announce that a letter was issued by the Government of the Republic of Niger on August 15, 2024 in which President Tiani and the Council of Ministers confirmed their support for Global Atomic and the Dasa Project.

In the letter translated below, the Government states that…

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Geophysical Survey Highlights Growth Opportunities at Mt Oxide Project

Battery materials and the growing importance of urban ore

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Closes Private Placement of Convertible Debentures

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

Related News

Copper Investing

Geophysical Survey Highlights Growth Opportunities at Mt Oxide Project

resource investing

Battery materials and the growing importance of urban ore

Nickel Investing

ASX Nickel Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Iron Investing

Report: Australia's Biggest Future Export Opportunity Hinges on Pilbara Decarbonisation

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Closes Private Placement of Convertible Debentures

Base Metals Investing

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

Battery Metals Investing

Mawson Finland Provides Update on Exploration Activities at Rajapalot

×