If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq. WeissLaw LLP 305 Broadway, 7th Floor New York, NY 10007  682-3025 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other ...

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GDNSF)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GDNSF) , in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Verano Holdings Corp. ("Verano"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, each holder of GDNSF subordinate voting shares will receive 0.22652 of a Verano Class A subordinate voting share (a " Verano Share ") for each voting share held and each holder of GDNSF multiple voting shares and GDNSF super voting shares will receive 22.652 Verano Shares for each respective voting share held. If you own GDNSF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/gdnsf

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) , in connection with the proposed acquisition of ATVI by Microsoft Corporation. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, ATVI shareholders will receive $95.00 in cash for each share of ATVI common stock that they hold. If you own ATVI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/atvi

Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) , in connection with the proposed acquisition of ZNGA by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. ("Take-Two"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ZNGA stockholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6 .36 in shares of Take-Two common stock for each share of ZNGA common stock that they hold. If you own ZNGA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/znga

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE: BRG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE: BRG) , in connection with the proposed acquisition of BRG by affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate. Under the terms of the agreement, BRG shareholders will receive $24.25 in cash and shares of the newly formed real estate investment trust named Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc., with a current implied Net Asset Value estimated at $5.60 , for each share of BRG common stock that they hold. If you own BRG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/brg

Green Thumb Industries Announces Appointment of Dorri C. McWhorter to Board of Directors

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise dispensaries, today announced that Dorri C. McWhorter has been appointed to its board of directors and will join its audit committee.

McWhorter brings a breadth of professional experience across a variety of businesses and industries and is known for her socially conscious approach to leadership. In 2021, McWhorter became President and Chief Executive Officer of YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago, whose mission is to develop strong children, families and communities. Prior to joining the YMCA, she served as Chief Executive Officer for the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago, an organization dedicated to empowering women and eliminating racism. During her eight-year tenure with the YWCA, McWhorter led the organization through seven mergers and acquisitions, expanded its footprint to 10 locations, implemented paid family leave and developed an inclusive retirement plan for thousands of childcare providers and small business owners. McWhorter was also a partner at Crowe Horwath, LLP, and held senior roles with Snap-on Incorporated and Booz Allen Hamilton.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. Merger

Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness") (OTCQX: GDNSF) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Goodness's agreement to be acquired by Verano Holdings Corp. ("Verano"). Under the terms of the agreement, holders of Goodness subordinate voting shares will receive 0.22652 of a Verano Class A subordinate voting share (a "Verano Share") for each Goodness subordinate voting share they hold, and each holder of Goodness multiple voting shares and Goodness super voting shares will receive 22.652 Verano Shares for each Goodness multiple voting share and Goodness super voting share held, respectively.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-goodness-growth-holdings-inc.

AgriFORCE to Present at MicroCap Rodeo's Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference on Tuesday, February 8th

AgriFORCE to Present at MicroCap Rodeo's Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference on Tuesday, February 8th

AGRIFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("the Company") (Nasdaq: AGRI), an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple verticals, announced today that the Company has been invited to present at The MicroCap Rodeo's 2 nd Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference, which is being held virtually on February 8 - 11, 2022.

Management of AgriFORCE is scheduled to present on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM Eastern Time. The webcast and replay of the Company's presentation can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2840/44541 and on the investor relations section of AgriFORCE's website at https://ir.agriforcegs.com/news-events/ir-calendar . Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors.

Trulieve Unveils Expansive Florida Product Release Lineup for February

Cannabis company to introduce two proprietary brands and bring a favorite back to Florida patients

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the Florida launch of two proprietary brands, Sweet Talk™ and Momenta™, new Cultivar Collection™ flower releases, and the second product drop of Live Diamonds by Muse ™.

Cresco Labs Announces 15th Florida Sunnyside Store Opening in North Miami

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, announced today the opening of a new Sunnyside dispensary in North Miami, Florida. Sunnyside North Miami, located at 505 NE 125 th St., is Cresco Labs' first location in Miami-Dade County, 15 th store in Florida and 49 th dispensary nationwide. The Company's upcoming Lady Lake store will be its 50 th in the US.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005284/en/

Green Thumb to Open Two Rise Retail Locations in Virginia, Expanding Footprint to Four Stores in the Commonwealth

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise dispensaries, today announced it will open two new retail locations in Virginia: Rise Lynchburg on February 8; and Rise Christiansburg on February 10. Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to local organizations for each store opening: Rise Lynchburg will donate to Shawn Moss Wellness and Growth Foundation (SWAG Foundation) and Rise Christiansburg will donate to Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program (MCEAP).

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint to 75 stores across the nation, while increasing our retail presence in Virginia," said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. "Since entering the state last summer, we have had the opportunity to meet many patients and community members, and we are ready to introduce the Rise experience to more of our neighbors in these two cities. We are also proud to support the Shawn Moss Wellness and Growth Foundation, an organization that is making a huge impact in communities affected by gun violence, and the MCEAP, which supports many residents and their path to restored self-sufficiency by providing access to food and clothing."

