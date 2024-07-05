- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Seren Technologies Acquisition Update
Ionic Rare Earths Limited (Ionic RE or the Company) (ASX: IXR) is pleased to provide an update on the acquisition of 100% of Seren Technologies Limited (SerenTech), a UK private company with unique and leading-edge rare earth separation technology, as announced on 8 December 2021.
SerenTech is commercialising technology using ionic liquids for separation and refining of rare earth elements (REE), which includes the full cohort of the proposed basket from Makuutu, consisting of the lanthanides series, Lanthanum (La), to Lutetium (Lu), plus Scandium (Sc) and Yttrium (Y).
SerenTech has an exclusive “patent and know-how” licence from Queens University Belfast (QUB) allowing it to develop and commercialise the technology. Additionally, SerenTech has also developed know-how in this area and lodged a further four (4) global patents, providing a pipeline of opportunities in which to deploy the technology.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Ionic Rare Earths, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
E-Tech Resources
Overview
E-Tech Resources (TSXV:REE, FSE:K2i) is a Halifax, Nova Scotia-based exploration company developing its high-grade Eureka rare earths project in Namibia, a top-tier and mining-friendly jurisdiction in Southern Africa. The company is focused on exploring for neodymium and praseodymium, two critical minerals necessary for the global energy transition goals.Part of the rare earth elements (REE) family of minerals, neodymium and praseodymium are essential to high-performance magnets used for electric motors, generators and electric vehicles. As demand for REEs is expected to increase by 400 to 600 percent over the next few decades, the focus is shifting toward developing a supply chain outside of China, which has long been a dominant supplier of the world’s REE.
The company's fully owned flagship Eureka project is located in the Erongo Mining Corridor of Namibia. The Eureka project has a maiden inferred resource of 310 kt at 4.8 percent TREO with grades ranging from 1 to 16 percent. The company believes there is strong potential to increase the inferred and indicated mineral resource by at least 0.5 to 1.5 million tonnes, based on a technical scoping study.
E-Tech Resources completed a combined diamond drilling and reverse circulation drilling campaign at Eureka in 2022, with final assays indicating significant intersections of 11.2 meters at 1.2 percent TREO, 2.2 meters at 2.4 percent TREO, 8.8 meters at 1 percent TREO, and 6.3 meters at 1.9 percent TREO.
In addition, preliminary pXRF drilling results1 for the Adder Target have confirmed a discovery zone with the presence of REE mineralization identified in multiple zones in a drill hole correlating with REE mineralization identified on surface. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike.
The results are part of the ongoing extended exploration of one of the 17 targets identified through ground radiometric and magnetic geophysical surveys and a geological mapping program completed earlier.
The Eureka project is strategically located near several mines and projects, including Rossing Uranium's Rossing Uranium mine, QKR's Navachab Gold mine, Namib Lead and Zinc Mining's Namib Lead and Zinc mine, and AfriTin's Uis mine. Eureka has excellent infrastructure and access to a major highway, a railway, roads, power, water and skilled professionals.
The company has taken steps to expand its land holdings within the Erongo Mining Corridor in Namibia, by entering into an agreement to acquire an 85-percent interest in EPL 874, which lies adjacent to and surrounds the company’s EPL 6762. The approximately 165-square-kilometer EPL 8748 contains a significant portion of the prospective Eureka Dome, the geological feature hosting mineralised REE-bearing carbonatites. Approximately a third of the Eureka Dome falls within the boundary of E-Tech Resources’ EPL 6762 and the remaining portion falls on the adjoining license EPL 8748.
E-Tech Resources is committed to maintaining the highest ESG standards to sustainably supply the green economy and adhere to the guidelines of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. E-Tech Resources plans to create a sustainability committee to guide its ESG efforts and will be conducting further environmental and social impact assessments as part of ongoing feasibility studies to maintain responsible sourcing. E-Tech Resources' Eureka project is currently expected to have no major negative socio-environmental impact on the region.
The company is exploring the potential of a feasibility study for a rare earth separation plant in Namibia. Recognizing the need for a de-risked supply chain for these strategic critical raw materials, E-Tech is collaborating with Ondoto Rare Earth, a private Namibian company developing the high-grade Ondoto bastnaesite deposit in northern Namibia, and Namibia Critical Metals (TSXV:NMI, OTCQB: NMREF), which is developing the tier-1 heavy rare earth project, Lofdal, a globally significant deposit of the heavy rare earth metals dysprosium and terbium. Together, the three companies will participate in a joint venture known as Rare Earth Alliance Namibia (REAN).
E-Tech Resources also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Novamera to evaluate the use of surgical mining and Novamera's technologies as the extraction method for the Eureka Project. The MOU sets out a series of milestones that include a conceptual surgical mining economic desktop evaluation (commencing immediately), Guidance Tool calibration activities and a bulk sample which could provide a more cost-effective and faster path to production, while also radically reducing environmental and social impact.
After evaluating the results of the current exploration program, the company engaged Gecko Namibia and Flightec Namibia to support ongoing exploration and development activities on the project. Phase 1 ultra-high resolution UAV-borne magnetic survey will be conducted by Flightec.
Company Highlights
- E-Tech Resources' fully owned flagship Eureka project is located in the Erongo Mining Corridor of Namibia and has a maiden inferred resource of 310 kilotons at 4.8 percent total rare earth oxide (TREO) with significant growth potential.
- The Eureka project is strategically located near several mines and projects, as well as excellent infrastructure, with access to a major highway, a railway, roads, power, water and skilled professionals.
- E-Tech Resources is focused on exploring for neodymium and praseodymium, critical minerals essential to permanent magnets for electric vehicles.
- Early metallurgical testing has indicated the potential to be one of the simplest REE projects to process in the world.
- Recently completed ground geophysical and exploration mapping programs at the Eureka project identified 17 robust targets for exploration drilling
- Preliminary pXRF drilling results1 for the Adder Target have confirmed a discovery zone with the presence of REE mineralization.
- E-Tech Resources is committed to maintaining the highest ESG standards in adherence to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.
- E-Tech Resources is led by a highly skilled management team with a proven track record of success in the mining industry and capital markets.
Get access to more exclusive Rare Earth Investing Stock profiles here
High Priority REE Targets Identified At The Company’s Critical Elements Project
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to update the market on the identification of several high priority targets prospective for REE mineralisation. Targets were identified by expert geophysical consultant, Southern Geoscience. The Company’s aim is to identify pegmatite bodies or carbonatite-associated intrusions within these targets that have the potential to host REE mineralisation.
HIGHLIGHTS
- High priority REE (rare earth element) targets identified by expert geophysical consultants, Southern Geoscience
- Multiple radiometric anomalies and structural zones prospective for pegmatite intrusions identified
- REE targets are located on the Company’s exploration licences E09/2354 and E09/2377 in the highly prospective Gascoyne Province, Western Australia
- Initial exploration program to commence later this month, comprising ground reconnaissance, rock chip sampling and geochemical analysis
Figure 1: Reach Resources regional locations
Southern Geoscience focussed on structural interpretation and target generation based on airborne magnetic data, with additional detail derived from interpretation of radiometric data and satellite imagery. Resulting from the interpretation was the identification of six REE targets within Reach tenure. A full list of identified targets within Reach tenure is included in Table 1 and depicted in Figure 2.
All targets display geological and structural complexity combined with previously identified prospective critical metal and/or REE mineral association.
Figure 2: Targets and Magnetics
Costeaning has been undertaken previously within the project areas and returned significant results including 12.4% Ta2O5, 32.0% Nb2O5, 0.95% WO3 and 0.25% Sn, from selective rock chip samples (Refer ASX Announcement 29 November 2021). REEs were not analysed at that time however thorium anomalism, which has been shown by Kingfisher Mining and others to be associated with REE mineralisation in the region, has also been identified on Reach tenure from the radiometric data for the area interpreted by Southern Geoscience.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Extensive Phosphate And Rare Earths Mineral System Emerging At Cummins Range With 384 Metre Intersection
Record intercept in first diamond hole plus multiple 100m+ intercepts in RC drilling significantly expands the scale of the Project
RareX Limited (RareX, the Company) (ASX: REE) is pleased to report significant new results received from diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drilling being undertaken as part of the 2022 growth drilling program at its 100%-owned Cummins Range Rare Earths and Phosphate Project in the Kimberley region of Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Phosphate intercept of 384.4m at 4% P2O5 and 0.3% TREO in diamond hole CDX0020
- Multiple strong rare earths zones intersected including 11.6m at 1.9% TREO
- Outstanding results also received from six reverse circulation (RC) holes including:
- 153m at 11% P2O5 and 0.4% TREO (CRX0081) including:
- 20m at 25% P2O5 and 10m at 31% P2O5
- 46m at 1.1% TREO and 15% P2O5 (CRX0074) within a wider phosphate intercept of:
- 108m at 10% P2O5
- 153m at 11% P2O5 and 0.4% TREO (CRX0081) including:
- Results show that Cummins Range is emerging as major phosphate and rare earths system
- Assays pending from multiple deep diamond holes
The first assays for a complete diamond drill hole have been received for CDX0020, which returned an impressive intercept of 384.4m at 4% P2O5 and 0.3% TREO and a high-grade rare earths zone of 11.6m at 1.9% TREO.
Assays have also been received for six RC drill holes which returned wide and high-grade phosphate and rare earths intercepts including 153m at 11% P2O5 and 0.4% TREO from hole CDX0081.
Multiple broad intercepts over one hundred metres have the potential to significantly expand both the rare earths and phosphate components of the Cummins Range deposit and add to the current JORC 2012 Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (at a 0.5% TREO cut-off) of 18.8 million tonnes at 1.15% TREO and 10% P2O5 (ASX: 19 July 2021).
These outstanding results add further momentum to the Cummins Range Project following the delivery of the recent positive Scoping Study (ASX: 12 September 2022) and are expected to further enhance project economics.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from RareX, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Drilling Commences At Cowalinya Rare Earth Project
Heavy Rare Earths Limited (“HRE” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that drilling has commenced at its Cowalinya rare earth project in the Norseman-Esperance region of Western Australia.
- 10,000 metres of drilling targeting expansion of existing Cowalinya resource
- 4,500 metres of drilling to generate new rare earth target zones for subsequent work
- Progressive reporting of assays 6 weeks from laboratory receipt of drilling samples
Cowalinya South
- 4 metres @ 2249ppm TREO from 16 metres in hole AC33
- 10 metres @ 1511ppm TREO from 15 metres in hole AC28
- 19 metres @ 1445ppm TREO from 20 metres in hole AC29
- 16 metres @ 1155ppm TREO from 16 metres in hole AC2
Cowalinya North
- 4 metres @ 1864ppm TREO from 32 metres in hole AC90
- 12 metres @ 1580ppm TREO from 24 metres in hole AC81
- including 4 metres @ 3428ppm TREO from 24 metres
- 17 metres @ 1205ppm TREO from 26 metres in hole AC89.
Current Drilling Program
HRE has now commenced a resource exploration and expansion drilling program at Cowalinya. The main part of the program comprises up to 10,000 metres of air core drilling in 330 holes targeting extensions to known rare earth mineralization, particularly to the immediate west and south-east of the Cowalinya South resource which contains 75% of the project’s resource inventory (Figure 1). Holes are planned to be drilled 200 metres apart on 400 metre-spaced lines. Subject to delineating the necessary continuity to rare earth mineralization in saprolite, this drilling density is designed to deliver Inferred Resources on an additional 11.5% of the area of the tenement.
A second phase of the program involves drilling of up to 4,500 metres along existing access tracks to explore the central and western parts of the tenement for rare earth mineralization (Figure 1). These holes will be drilled on 400 metre centres immediately after cultural heritage surveys are completed along these drill traverses in the latter part of October.
Drilling is being undertaken using a single air core rig by Perth-based Terrain Drilling (Figure 2). Based on drilling rates achieved during the 2021 campaign, the current program is expected to be completed during December 2022. Drilling samples from the program are planned to be dispatched on a fortnightly basis from Esperance to LabWest Minerals Analysis (“LabWest”) in Perth for sample preparation and assay by Lithium Borate Fusion/ICP-MS. LabWest has indicated that current assay turnaround from sample receipt is approximately 6 weeks.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Heavy Rare Earths Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Positive Scoping Study For Cummins Range Shows Potential For Sustainable, Long-Life Rare Earths Project
RareX Limited (RareX, the Company) (ASX: REE) is pleased to report positive outcomes from a Scoping Study (Scoping Study, the Study) completed on its 100% owned Cummins Range Rare Earths Project (the Project, Cummins Range), located in the Kimberley region of WA. The Scoping Study was led by Primero with support from Mining Plus among other leading consultancies.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Strong financials with attractive NPV, IRR and payback period and low cash costs
- Significant production profile of sustainably, Australian produced rare earth and phosphate products with local placement opportunities
- Scoping Study base only on current 2021 Indicated and Inferred Resources with 85% of the mine plan in the Indicated category
- Study considers the utilisation of grid-connected hydroelectric power for refinery operations, a potential world first for rare earth refineries
- Board approves commencement of Pre-Feasibility Study
The Study demonstrates a potentially viable project and has given the Board of RareX the confidence to approve the commencement of a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) which will commence in Q3 2022.
This Study is an order of magnitude technical and economical assessment and is partially supported by Inferred Mineral Resources2. The Study includes appropriate assessment of realistically assumed modifying factors together with other relevant operational factors.
The Project concept outlined in the Scoping Study comprises a mine and flotation beneficiation facility at site producing a rare earth mineral concentrate and a phosphate mineral concentrate which is trucked along mainly sealed roads to Wyndham Port. At Wyndham Port, a hydroelectric powered rare earth refinery facility is envisaged which produces a mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC) product for export with a by-product of merchant grade phosphoric acid. Additional to these products is the phosphate mineral concentrate which itself contains elevated rare earth grades.
Both phosphate products (phosphoric acid and mineral concentrate) have a market in the fertiliser sector and there is an opportunity for RareX to participate in the production of fertilisers by reacting the self-generated phosphoric acid with the mineral concentrate from the mine site, however, this was outside of the scope of this Study.
Products have been priced according to their grades and market intelligence. MREC pricing is based on the Cummins Range basket price of US$29.31/kg backed by industry knowledge and information from international metals market analysis and pricing index companies. Phosphate pricing is based on market sources. Additionally, a pricing credit is assumed for the phosphate mineral concentrate which contains appreciable rare earths.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from RareX, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Unlocking Australia’s Next Rare Earths Discovery
New World Metals Investment Series – 8 September 2022
PVW Resources (ASX: PVW) (‘PVW’, “the Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
A DIVERSIFIED, WELL-FUNDED EXPLORER
Unlocking new Rare Earths and gold discoveries
- Specialist team –proven track record of Rare Earth Elements (REE) discovery and development
- Focused on the greenfieldsTanami REE Project, WA:
- 18km long corridor with strong potential for a major new unconformity-hosted heavy REE discovery
- Drill-ready targets, rock chip assays up to 12.45% TREO
- Widespread REE mineralisation in initial RC drilling
- Significant high-grade gold potential
- Maiden drill program advancing:
- ~10,000m of RC complete, ~25,000m of AC drilling in progress
- Aiming to extend areas of known heavy REE mineralisation
- Well-funded: $9M cash
- Deep portfolio of gold and base metals projects in Tier-1 locations
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from PVW Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
