Ionic Rare Earths

Seren Technologies Acquisition Update

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (Ionic RE or the Company) (ASX: IXR) is pleased to provide an update on the acquisition of 100% of Seren Technologies Limited (SerenTech), a UK private company with unique and leading-edge rare earth separation technology, as announced on 8 December 2021.

SerenTech is commercialising technology using ionic liquids for separation and refining of rare earth elements (REE), which includes the full cohort of the proposed basket from Makuutu, consisting of the lanthanides series, Lanthanum (La), to Lutetium (Lu), plus Scandium (Sc) and Yttrium (Y).

SerenTech has an exclusive “patent and know-how” licence from Queens University Belfast (QUB) allowing it to develop and commercialise the technology. Additionally, SerenTech has also developed know-how in this area and lodged a further four (4) global patents, providing a pipeline of opportunities in which to deploy the technology.

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Ionic Rare Earths, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:ixrionic rare earthsrare earth explorationrare earths investingrare earth metals investing
IXR:AU
TSXV:REE

E-Tech Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources Limited

High Priority REE Targets Identified At The Company’s Critical Elements Project

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to update the market on the identification of several high priority targets prospective for REE mineralisation. Targets were identified by expert geophysical consultant, Southern Geoscience. The Company’s aim is to identify pegmatite bodies or carbonatite-associated intrusions within these targets that have the potential to host REE mineralisation.

Keep reading...Show less
RareX

Extensive Phosphate And Rare Earths Mineral System Emerging At Cummins Range With 384 Metre Intersection

Record intercept in first diamond hole plus multiple 100m+ intercepts in RC drilling significantly expands the scale of the Project

RareX Limited (RareX, the Company) (ASX: REE) is pleased to report significant new results received from diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drilling being undertaken as part of the 2022 growth drilling program at its 100%-owned Cummins Range Rare Earths and Phosphate Project in the Kimberley region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Heavy Rare Earths Limited

Drilling Commences At Cowalinya Rare Earth Project

Heavy Rare Earths Limited (“HRE” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that drilling has commenced at its Cowalinya rare earth project in the Norseman-Esperance region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
RareX

Positive Scoping Study For Cummins Range Shows Potential For Sustainable, Long-Life Rare Earths Project

RareX Limited (RareX, the Company) (ASX: REE) is pleased to report positive outcomes from a Scoping Study (Scoping Study, the Study) completed on its 100% owned Cummins Range Rare Earths Project (the Project, Cummins Range), located in the Kimberley region of WA. The Scoping Study was led by Primero with support from Mining Plus among other leading consultancies.

Keep reading...Show less
PVW Resources

Unlocking Australia’s Next Rare Earths Discovery

New World Metals Investment Series – 8 September 2022

PVW Resources (ASX: PVW) (‘PVW’, “the Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Keep reading...Show less

