Canadian North Resources Announces the Completion of its Spring 2023 Diamond Drilling Program on its 100% Owned Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Critical MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces New Discovery at Adder Target

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces New Discovery at Adder Target

Discovery confirms the presence of mineralization at the surface and depth; further targets to be determined in the newly acquired portion of the Eureka Dome

  • Preliminary pXRF drilling results1 confirm the discovery of a new mineralized zone at the Adder Target, expanding beyond the previously known zones.
  • Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike, indicating the potential for further target delineation.
  • Intersections include: 1 m @ 0.17% (1700 ppm) TREO2 (37-38 m),1 m @ 0.71% (7100 ppm) TREO2 (40-41 m), 1 m @ 0.10% (1000 ppm) TREO2 (49-50 m), 3 m @ 0.07% (700 ppm) TREO2 (73-76 m) incl. 1 m @ 0.09% (900 ppm) TREO2 (73-74 m).

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") announces the preliminary pXRF drilling results1 for the Adder Target. These results confirm a discovery zone with the presence of REE mineralization confirmed in multiple zones in a drill hole correlating with REE mineralization identified on surface. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike.

Jim Megann, CEO of E-Tech commented, "These results are part of the extended exploration that has been ongoing on one of the 17 targets identified across our Eureka REE project license area, EPL-6762. Our comprehensive program has included the lab analysis of rock chip grab samples and a closely-spaced in-situ soil pXRF survey on the Adder Target, which has led to the confirmation of the presence of REE mineralization outside the well-known Zones 1, 2, 3, and 4. The preliminary pXRF results1 from our latest RC drill hole on the Adder Target, ER065, are particularly encouraging, as they further substantiate our observations and results from the detailed geological mapping and geochemical soil pXRF surveys. We have now discovered a new zone of mineralization and our next steps will be to further drill test and define its extent. These results1 are a positive affirmation that our targeting strategy is effective, and we are eager to continue exploration on the newly acquired property to establish if these results continue throughout the Eureka Dome."

These positive drilling results1 support the endowment potential of the Adder Target, as mineralization has now been confirmed at surface as identified during rock chip grab sample analysis (see News release dated April 13, 2023), in the in-situ soil pXRF survey (see News Release dated April 19, 2023), and now at depth in multiple zones in RC drill hole ER065, which is located ~800 m north of the known mineralization at Zone 1. These positive results lay a solid foundation for follow-up drilling, and the Company plans to initiate a follow-up exploration drill program to systematically unlock the full potential of this promising target, hopefully leading to additional discoveries. The principal objective of the next drilling campaign is to continue testing current targets and to follow up targets that have had encouraging results from the first pass exploration RC drilling program (see News Release dated November 16, 2022).

These findings represent a significant milestone for the Project, as they confirm the presence of mineralization not only at surface but also at depth, and demonstrate the potential for further target identification within this newly acquired portion of the Eureka Dome.

All samples will be submitted to an accredited laboratory for further analysis to confirm mineralized intersections. The Company eagerly anticipates the release of these laboratory results and will keep shareholders informed of any significant findings.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6102/167868_67aa84c394544bb8_001.jpg

Figure 1: The locality of ER065 on the Adder Target with preliminary pXRF RC drilling results. Rock chip grab sample lab assay results are displayed on a contoured backdrop highlighting anomalous TREO% (pink and purple) results obtained from the in-situ soil pXRF survey

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6102/167868_67aa84c394544bb8_001full.jpg.

Table 1: Preliminary pXRF results for ER065. Drill hole coordinates are in WGS84 UTM Zone 33 South notation.

Hole IDEastingNorthingAzimuthDipEOH
(m)		From
(m)		To 
(m)		LithologyTREO% Intercept (pXRF)Comment
ER06552647575633250-90803738EQTZ1 m @ 0.17% TREO
4041EQTZ1 m @ 0.71% TREOBest intercept
4950EQTZ1 m @ 0.10% TREO
7376EQTZ3 m @ 0.07% TREO (700 ppm)incl. 1 m @ 0.09% (900 ppm) TREO (73-74 m)

 


Eureka Project Technical Disclosure

The current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Eureka Project was prepared by SRK Consulting (UK) ("SRK") effective from August 2, 2021. An Independent Technical Report titled "Independent Technical Report: Eureka, Rare Earth Project, Namibia" was released on the September 15, 2021 and prepared by SRK, supporting the disclosure of the MRE, and is available on SEDAR and the Company's website. (https://www.etech-resources.com).

pXRF Technical Disclosure:

Portable X-ray Fluorescence (pXRF) analysers measure the presence of an element in a sample by identifying the element's characteristic X-ray emission wavelength or energy (i.e. fluorescence) when the sample is struck by a primary X-ray source/beam emitted by the instrument's X-ray tube. The amount of an element present is quantified by measuring the intensity of that element's characteristic X-ray emission. pXRF results1 provide only a preliminary indication of the presence of REE mineralization in samples and accurate determination of REE content still requires analysis of samples by an accredited, certified laboratory.

E-Tech is using a SciAps X-555 pXRF analyser equipped with a 55kV X-ray tube enabling it to detect seven (7) of the REEs (La, Ce, Pr, Nd, Sm, Eu and Gd and Y), along with a range of transition elements and heavy metals. This enables the Company to have live preliminary results for TREO which are based on pXRF assays. From the pXRF results1, the TREO2 presented is the sum of the oxides of the analysed REEs (La, Ce, Pr, Nd, Sm, Eu and Gd plus Y). Comparisons between the internal pXRF results and ActLabs laboratory assay results for historical analytical work has confirmed the reliability of the Company's pXRF results. In the current conditions, pXRF results give the Company a strong indication of which samples are mineralized.

The Company follows stringent sample preparation and QA/QC procedures to produce representative preliminary results1 (see pXRF Procedures and QA/QC below).

Samples prepared during the procedure described below are analysed through a 40-micron sample bag with the Company's X-555 pXRF analyser with read times of 120 seconds (40 seconds per beam).

Sampling techniques:

RC Drill Chip samples: RC drilling was completed by Hammerstein Mining and Drilling utilizing RC drill methods. Sampling of RC chips from drilling was conducted in two stages. The initial stage of sampling was conducted during drilling, where each drilled meter was collected from the rig mounted cyclone and then split in a 7:1 (8 way) splitter, the split fraction was then split again 1:1 (2 way) to create two approximately 2 kg samples. One sample was retained as a reference sample for future work, the other sample was then collected as a laboratory sample.

Sample processing techniques for pXRF analysis:

RC Drill Chip samples: After the bulk sample has passed through the splitters, and sample fractions collected, the field technician takes a plastic 250 ml measuring cup and scoops a full cup from the bulk sample bag. The sample material in the measuring cup is poured into a sieve. The ≤1 mm fraction passing through the sieve is collected in a container. The coarse material is discarded if enough fine material is collected to fill a 100x150mm 40-micron ziplock bag. The homogenized fine material (≤1 mm) collected in the container is transferred into a 40-micron prelabeled ziplock sample bag. pXRF readings are taken on the ≤1 mm fraction of the crushed and pulverised rock material through the 40-micron ziplock sample bag. All equipment (splitter, containers, mortar and pestle, scoop) is cleaned with the air compressor between every meter interval.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

The pXRF is calibrated at the start of use with two (2) standards. Blanks (pulverised marble rock chips) and REE standards are inserted in the analyzing sequence after every 20 samples analysed to continually monitor the performance of the instrument. All equipment used during sample preparation is cleaned before proceeding to the next sample to prevent contamination. Regular analysis of the blank material indicates minimal issues regarding sample contamination caused by the in-field preparation method. Each sample is thus assigned a pXRF La, Ce, Pr, Nd, Eu, Gd, and Y value (in parts per million (ppm)) which will then be superseded by lab quality assay results when they are received.

Qualified Person

Pete Siegfried, BSc. (Hons), M.Sc., is a Consulting Geologist and director of GeoAfrica Prospecting Services CC. Mr. Siegfried has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Siegfried is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) membership number: 221116 (CP Geology), and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About E-Tech Resources Inc.

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) is a rare earth exploration and development company focused on developing its Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia. The Eureka Project is located approximately 250 km north-west of Namibia's capital city Windhoek and 140 km east of Namibia's main industrial port Walvis Bay. The project is situated next to the national B1 highway in the Erongo Region of Namibia. The Eureka deposit lies in the Southern Central Zone of the Neoproterozoic Damara Belt within EPL 6762. which covers Eureka Farm 99 and Sukses Farm 90. Namibia is recognized as one of Africa's most politically stable jurisdictions, with an extremely well-established national infrastructure and a clear and transparent mining law. The Company continues to assess new project opportunities and expand its Southern African portfolio.

Further details are available on the Company's website at www.etech-resources.com or contact Jim Megann, Interim CEO of E-Tech Resources Inc., at +1902 334 1949.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information, such as statements regarding the completion of the work in Namibia by E-Tech and future plans and objectives of E-Tech, including acquisition of EPL 8748 by E-Tech which is subject to granting of EPL 8748 by Namibian authorities, regulatory approval and closing conditions. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions in connection with the continuance of the applicable company as a going concern and general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including risks relating to the ability to satisfy the conditions to completion of exploration programmes and work in Namibia. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. E-Tech assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by applicable securities laws. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings made by E-Tech with Canadian securities regulators, copies of which are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167868

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

E-Tech ResourcesTSXV:REECritical Metals Investing
REE:CA
The Conversation (0)
TSXV:REE

E-Tech Resources


Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Signs MOU to Advance Feasibility Study for Rare Earth Metal Separation Facility in Namibia

E-Tech Resources Signs MOU to Advance Feasibility Study for Rare Earth Metal Separation Facility in Namibia

E-Tech Resources (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") announces the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at exploring the potential of a feasibility study for a rare earth separation plant in Namibia with two other Namibian rare earth operators.

Addressing the global bottleneck in rare earth element (REE) separation, E-Tech recognizes the need for a de-risked supply chain for these strategic critical raw materials. While various separation technologies are available, the establishment of separation facilities requires substantial upfront capital investment, a reliable supply of raw materials, and a critical mass to ensure viable operation. Consequently, E-Tech Resources, alongside two other advanced rare earth project developers in Namibia, is exploring the option of conducting a feasibility study for a potential separation plant in Namibia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces Positive Soil Sampling Results from Target 9 on Its Eureka REE Project

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces Positive Soil Sampling Results from Target 9 on Its Eureka REE Project

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") reports soil sample results from drill target T09, located ~800 m north from Zone 1 of its Eureka REE Project ("Eureka" or the "Project").

The Eureka T09 soil sampling program has resulted in the delineation of a large-scale, well-defined, drill-ready REE target, which will now be referred to as the "Adder target".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces High-Grade Rare Earth Results from Ongoing Prospecting Program on Eureka REE Project

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces High-Grade Rare Earth Results from Ongoing Prospecting Program on Eureka REE Project

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE), (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its ongoing prospecting program at its Eureka REE Project ("Eureka" or the "Project").

Assay results from thirty-eight (38) rock chip samples collected during the wider exploration program of the Eureka REE prospect have been received from the laboratory with confirmed REE mineralization including:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Expands Mineral Landholdings at The Eureka Ree Project

E-Tech Resources Expands Mineral Landholdings at The Eureka Ree Project

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") to acquire an 85% interest in exclusive prospecting license 8748 ("EPL 8748"). EPL 8748 is located in the Erongo Mining Corridor of Namibia which lies adjacent to, and surrounds the Company's 100% owned exclusive prospecting license 6762 ("EPL 6762"). The Company has agreed to acquire an 85% interest in EPL 8748 from a Namibian citizen on an arm's length basis (the "Vendor") through its Namibian wholly owned subsidiary E-Tech Kalapuse Mining (Pty) Ltd. (the "Purchaser").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Grants Options

E-Tech Resources Grants Options

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 1,060,000 stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan ("Plan") to officers, directors, consultants, and employees. Officers and directors were granted 800,000 of the total options granted.

Each option is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.10 per share, will vest at the rate of 25% of the total on each of the six-month anniversary dates of the grant and will expire after five years from the date of grant. All other terms and conditions of the options are in accordance with the terms of the Plan.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Announces Commencement of Its 2023 Exploration and Drilling Programs at Its Alces Lake Project in Saskatchewan

Appia Announces Commencement of Its 2023 Exploration and Drilling Programs at Its Alces Lake Project in Saskatchewan

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") announces the initial mobilization of its field crew at its 100%-owned Alces Lake Rare Earth Elements (REES) Property, Northern Saskatchewan.

"The 2023 work season will be highly focussed on determining high priority drill targets along the mineralized structural corridor leading SSE from the Magnet Ridge for upwards of +20 kms," stated Stephen Burega, President of Appia. "Targets will be chosen based on their radiometric signature, and followed-up by extensive ground-truthing with spectrometers and a handheld XRF unit to ensure our drill campaign tracks the continuity of mineralization controlled by this important structural corridor. It is hoped that new surface zones will contain high-grade REE mineralization as well as near surface bulk tonnage variable-grade mineralization will be discovered with the potential to increase total volume/tonnage on the property."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
lara smith, antimony periodic symbol

Investor Education: Minor Metals Explained with Expert Lara Smith​

Minor metals can be mystifying for investors. Many of them have important industrial and high-tech applications, but information on prices, supply and demand can be scarce, making it difficult to jump in.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Lara Smith, founder of Core Consultants, shared advice on how to understand these smaller-scale markets, emphasizing that it's doable for those who are willing to put in some work.

"Once you start to look at one minor metal, you can know about the rest — you start to learn what goes together," she said, noting that her background in chemistry has helped her understand many lesser-known metals. "All these commodities, all these metal markets have very few drivers, so if you can identify the top driver then you know which direction it's going to go."

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR ")
MILLENNIAL PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("MPM.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Filing of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today announced the filing of the Company's interim condensed financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis (" MD&A ") for the three month period ended March 31, 2023 (the " Quarterly Report ").

Complete details of the Quarterly Report are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on HEVI's website .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Closing Under Equity Facility with Alumina Partners

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Closing Under Equity Facility with Alumina Partners

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed a sixth tranche closing (the "Sixth Tranche") under the drawdown equity financing facility (the "Facility") with Alumina Partners (Ontario) Ltd. ("Alumina"), an affiliate of New York-based private equity firm Alumina Partners LLC. Terms of the Facility were set forth in the Company's news release dated December 14, 2021.

Under the closing of the Sixth Tranche, the Company issued 1,000,000 units (the "Units") to Alumina at a price of CAD$0.36 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD$360,000. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company (each, a "Share" and collectively the "Shares") and one (1) Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant" and collectively the "Warrants"). The subscription price of the Units is based on an allowable discounted closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") as reflected in the Form 4A filed with the TSXV by the Company on May 18, 2023. Each Warrant in the Sixth Tranche is exercisable into one additional Share at a price of CAD$0.5625 for 36 months from the date of closing. The closing of the Sixth Tranche is subject to the final approval of the TSXV. All securities issued pursuant to the Sixth Tranche are subject to the statutory hold period that expires four months and one day from their issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Wins Sustainable Innovation Award

Aclara Wins Sustainable Innovation Award

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that the "SEAL Awards", which stands for Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership, has presented Aclara with the Sustainable Innovation Award at their 2023 Business Sustainability Awards. This award recognizes innovations that represent game-changing ideas that bring the world to a more sustainable future

Ramon Barua, Aclara's CEO, commented: "We are glad to be recognized with a second sustainability award in less than 12 months, as it reflects the efforts that Aclara has been carrying out in order to become the most sustainable source of Heavy Rare Earths for clean technologies. We have recently filed our Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the Penco Module, which reflects our commitment with the Penco community to develop a project with world class environmental attributes. We have a clean and simple process around our unique ionic clays deposit that allows us to extract its valuable Rare Earths sustainably. We will not use any explosives, crushing or milling. Our water consumption will be very low, as we recirculate up to 95% back into the process, and the remaining 5% will solely come from a recycled water source. Our main reagent is fertilizer, which will be recirculated with an efficiency close to 99%. And most importantly, we will not generate any liquid or solid waste, thus not requiring a tailings dam. Furthermore, our product is 100% free of radioactivity. Finally, we commit to revegetate all extraction areas with native species, seeking to preserve and rehabilitate natural forests. We believe that being able to produce clean Rare Earths is our main competitive advantage. At Aclara, we are moved by creating environmental wealth in everything we do."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Appia Announces Commencement of Its 2023 Exploration and Drilling Programs at Its Alces Lake Project in Saskatchewan

Prismo Metals Begins Trenching at Los Pavitos

Trailbreaker Resources Acquires Golden Sable Property, South-Central BC

Canadian North Resources Announces the Completion of its Spring 2023 Diamond Drilling Program on its 100% Owned Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Begins Trenching at Los Pavitos

Base Metals Investing

Trailbreaker Resources Acquires Golden Sable Property, South-Central BC

Resource Investing

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

June 2023 Investor Events Schedule

Lithium Investing

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Resource Investing

Further Extensional Success At Rothschild

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Loncor Gold Rises 20 Percent

×