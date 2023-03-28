Blackstone Receives A$3.8M R&D Refund

E-Tech Resources Expands Mineral Landholdings at The Eureka Ree Project

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") to acquire an 85% interest in exclusive prospecting license 8748 ("EPL 8748"). EPL 8748 is located in the Erongo Mining Corridor of Namibia which lies adjacent to, and surrounds the Company's 100% owned exclusive prospecting license 6762 ("EPL 6762"). The Company has agreed to acquire an 85% interest in EPL 8748 from a Namibian citizen on an arm's length basis (the "Vendor") through its Namibian wholly owned subsidiary E-Tech Kalapuse Mining (Pty) Ltd. (the "Purchaser").

EPL 8748 (165.2 km2) contains a significant portion of the prospective Eureka Dome, the geological feature hosting the mineralised REE bearing carbonatites of which Zones 1 to 4 (~1 km2) on EPL 6762 form part. The Dome is ~12.5 km long (NE) and ~6 km wide (NW), ~56 km2. Approximately a third (~20.7 km2) of the Dome falls within the EPL 6762 boundary whereas the remaining proportion (~35.3 km2) falls on the adjoining license EPL 8748 (Figure 1).

Chris Drysdale, E-Tech Resources Inc. Director commented, "Acquiring the complete Eureka Dome is a significant step forward for E-Tech. In the past year our drill program has successfully identified rare earth mineralisation in Zones 1 through 4 representing a footprint of approximately 1 km2. Our team has used a combination of exploration methods to identify 17 more prospective targets all located on EPL 6762. All these targets are hosted within the Eureka Dome structure regarded to be a critical component of the mineralisation model. The acquisition of EPL 8748 adds the remaining portion of the highly prospective Eureka Dome to the Eureka project. Our field team looks forward to obtaining our ECC and identifying new drill targets for the Eureka project."

FIGURE 1: Overview satellite image of the EPL 6762 (black outline) and EPL 8748 (purple outline) showing the extent of the Eureka Dome (blue dashed outline).

Acquisition Terms

Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, E-Tech will acquire an 85% interest in EPL 8748 for aggregate cash consideration of $210,000 and the issuance of an aggregate of 1,200,000 common shares of E-Tech (the "E-Tech Shares"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Purchase Agreement, EPL 8748 will be held through a special purpose vehicle, to be owned 85% by the Purchaser and 15% by the Vendor ("NewCo") and the parties will enter into a written shareholders agreement (the "Shareholders'Agreement"). The Shareholders Agreement will contain terms providing that if any party's interest is reduced to less than 10%, its interest will automatically be converted into a 5% free carried interest. Annually on the anniversary of the execution of the Purchase Agreement, the Purchaser will have the option to acquire the minority interest from the Seller at fair market value. No finders' fees are payable pursuant to the Purchase Agreement.

The E-Tech Shares will be issued once certain conditions set out in the Purchase Agreement have been met, including the granting of EPL 8748 to the Vendor and the transfer of EPL 8748 to NewCo. Upon issuance, the E-Tech Shares will be subject to escrow or other trading restrictions and will be released from these restrictions in tranches over a period of 4 years from the closing date of the transaction. A cash consideration was paid of $30,000 with the LOI, with $80,000 to be paid on completion of certain conditions including submission of the application to transfer EPL 8748 and the balance of $100,000 to be paid on completion of the transfer EPL 8748. All currency values mentioned above are denominated in Canadian Dollars.

The transaction pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Purchase Agreement is conditional upon TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Future Exploration Program

The Company has contracted Excel Dynamic Solutions, an independent consulting firm specialising in the natural resource sector, to apply for an Environmental Clearance Certificate (ECC). During this period the Company will conduct non-invasive exploration activities that will include desktop interpretation of the government-flown airborne regional geophysical data and reconnaissance ground truthing and evaluation of anomalies. It is expected that this work will highlight additional areas with anomalous REE.

Qualified Person

Pete Siegfried, BSc. (Hons), M.Sc., is a Consulting Geologist and director of GeoAfrica Prospecting Services CC. Mr. Siegfried has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Siegfried is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) membership number: 221116 (CP Geology), and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About E-Tech Resources Inc.

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) is a rare earth exploration and development company focused on developing its Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia. The Eureka Project is located approximately 250 km north-west of Namibia's capital city Windhoek and 140 km east of Namibia's main industrial port Walvis Bay. The project is situated next to the national B1 highway in the Erongo Region of Namibia. The Eureka deposit lies in the Southern Central Zone of the Neoproterozoic Damara Belt within EPL 6762. which covers Eureka Farm 99 and Sukses Farm 90. Namibia is recognized as one of Africa's most politically stable jurisdictions, with an extremely well-established national infrastructure and a clear and transparent mining law. The Corporation continues to assess new project opportunities and expand its Southern African portfolio.

Further details are available on the Corporation's website at www.etech-resources.com or contact Jim Megann, Interim CEO of E-Tech Resources Inc., at +1902 334 1949.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information, such as statements regarding the completion of the work in Namibia by E-Tech and future plans and objectives of E-Tech, including acquisition of EPL 8748 by E-Tech which is subject to granting of EPL 8748 by Namibian authorities, regulatory approval and closing conditions. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions in connection with the continuance of the applicable company as a going concern and general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including risks relating to the ability to satisfy the conditions to completion of exploration programmes and work in Namibia. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. E-Tech assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by applicable securities laws. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings made by E-Tech with Canadian securities regulators, copies of which are available at www.sedar.com.

E-Tech Resources Grants Options

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 1,060,000 stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan ("Plan") to officers, directors, consultants, and employees. Officers and directors were granted 800,000 of the total options granted.

Each option is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.10 per share, will vest at the rate of 25% of the total on each of the six-month anniversary dates of the grant and will expire after five years from the date of grant. All other terms and conditions of the options are in accordance with the terms of the Plan.

E-Tech Identifies 17 Drill Targets for Exploration Drilling at Its 100% Owned Eureka Project

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech or the Company") is pleased to announce the identification of 17 robust drill targets defined through the recently completed ground geophysical and exploration mapping programs.

Highlights:

E-Tech Resources Announces Diamond Drilling Intersects Thick, Rare Earth Element Mineralisation, Open at Depth and Along Strike at Eureka

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) ("E-Tech or the Corporation") is pleased to announce that its Phase 2 diamond drilling program has again successfully intersected shallow and thick REE mineralisation at its 100% owned Eureka REE Project

Highlights from the diamond drilling include:

E-Tech Resources: Reverse Circulation Drilling Results Further Extends Rare Earths Footprint at Eureka

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) ("E-Tech" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce new assay results from its most recent Reverse Circulation ("RC") exploration drilling campaign. Results from this drilling program have successfully extended the current known mineralised zones with a number of wide, shallow and high-grade intersections reinforcing the size scalability of the Eureka REE deposit.

Highlights from the RC drilling include:

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces Board and Management Changes

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE:K2I) ("E-Tech" or "Company") is pleased to announce results of its annual meeting held September 27, 2022.

All resolutions were passed, and the shareholders have elected Jim Megann, John Philpott, Ken Marshall, Christopher Drysdale, and Frances Wall as directors of the Company. In addition, the Company has appointed Jim Megann as interim CEO, replacing Mr. Daniel Whittaker, who will step down as interim CEO of the Company in order to direct his focus to the expansion of other exploration projects.

Appia Drills 6.08m of 0.305 wt.% Treo Within Wide Zone of 26.07 Metres Grading 0.246 wt.% Treo at the Alces Lake Magnet Ridge Zone

 Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is excited to announce the release of geochemical assay results from 2022 diamond drilling of the Magnet Ridge Zone on its 100%-owned Alces Lake Rare Earth Elements (REES) Property, Northern Saskatchewan.

Final assays for Appia's 2022 Alces Lake diamond drilling program have been received, compiled, and interpreted zone-by-zone. The second set of results is reported here. Further results will follow once all the results are finalized.

Aclara Secures New 100% Recycled Water Source for the Penco Module as Part of Its Enhanced EIA Application

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that it has successfully secured a recycled water source, which fulfills the full water requirement of the Penco Module (the "Project"). This represents a major milestone in improving the environmental attributes of the Project and strengthens the Company's position in preparation of filing its enhanced Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") application in the second quarter of 2023

The Company has confirmed that its decision to obtain a 100% recycled water source was made as a result of its ongoing dialogue with the community to further improve the sustainability measures of the Project. The recycled water will be provided by Essbio, the water utility company of Concepcion, which collects water from the city and treats it prior to discharge into the environment. This solution is the result of collaborative efforts between Aclara and Essbio to preserve the area's hydric resources and to develop the first fully recycled water supply project in the Biobío region.

Aclara Awards the Penco Module Feasibility Study Contract to Pares & Alvares

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that it has awarded the Penco Module Feasibility Study (the "Penco Feasibility Study") contract to Pares & Alvarez ("P&A"), a Chilean engineering company with more than 28 years of experience in the design and construction of similar mining and industrial projects, located in both Chile and abroad

The scope of the Penco Feasibility Study contract includes the feasibility engineering for the process plant, mine infrastructure and mine services. Pursuant to the contract, P&A will also be responsible for the preparation of the associated technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, which is expected to be issued during the first half of 2024.

Aclara Provides Exploration Update in Brazil

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities in Brazil. The Company has made significant progress in respect of its previously announced exploration plan for ionic clay deposits outside of Chile, which aims to strengthen the Company's existing exploration projects portfolio, diversify country risk and pursue growth

Highlights

Appia Signs Letter Agreement to Acquire up to a 70% Interest in a Prospective Brazilian Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia")  is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a Letter Agreement (the "Letter Agreement") with 3S LTDA ("3S") and Beko Invest Ltd. ("Beko") to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project (the "Transaction") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil (the "Target Property").

The Cachoeirinha Project (PCH Project) is located within the Tocantins Structural Province in the Brasília Fold Belt, more specifically, the Arenópolis Magmatic Arc. The PCH Project is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. It is classified as an alkaline intrusive rock occurrence with highly anomalous REE and niobium mineralization. This mineralization is related to alkaline lithologies of the Fazenda Buriti Plutonic Complex and the hydrothermal and surface alteration products of this complex by supergene enrichment in a tropical climate. The positive results of the recent geochemical exploration work carried out to date indicates the potential for REE and Niobium within lateritic ionic adsorption clays.

Defense Metals Updates Wicheeda Canada Light Rare Earth Element Deposit Geological Model and Advances Toward Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and PFS

Defense Metals Corp. (" Defense Metals " or the " Company "; (TSXV: DEFN) (OTCQB: DFMTF) (FSE:35D) is pleased to report its technical team has completed updates to the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element (REE) Deposit 3D geological model. The geological model and resource estimation domain update, which incorporates over 10,000 metres of additional drilling within 47 diamond drill holes completed during 2021 and 2022 following completion of the Wicheeda Deposit preliminary economic assessment (PEA), is preparatory to updating the Wicheeda Deposit mineral resource estimate (MRE) and is an essential input to the planned pre-feasibility study (PFS).

Key Highlights of Updated Geological Model

×