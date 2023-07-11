Nextech3D.ai Files to Uplist on NASDAQ Capital Market and Signs Large Enterprise Renewal and Expansion Contract with Major Retailer for over 1000+ 3D Models

Resource News Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Resourcing Tomorrow

Resourcing Tomorrow, Accelerating the Energy Transition: Full Conference Agenda Out Now

Resourcing Tomorrow, taking place in London from November 28th to 30th has just launched the 2023 programme, dedicated to accelerating the energy transition and addressing the challenges of moving towards a cleaner, more sustainable future.
Click here to download the fullagenda.

As we strive to obtain the commodities necessary for electric cars, wind turbines, and other new energy technologies, the world is facing complex supply issues. In our pursuit of the global net zero 2050 target, it is imperative that we find innovative solutions, and the mining industry will play a leading role in this.

At Resourcing Tomorrow, experts from across the mining industry will come together to provide key insight into the path towards a greener future. The conference features three simultaneous theatres covering the entire mining value chain, offering insightful discussions, inspiring keynote presentations, and actionable takeaways.

The Resourcing Tomorrow Theatre will explore topics such as the energy transition, decarbonisation, the circular economy, ESG risks, critical minerals, and environmental resilience. The Reimagining Mining Theatre will focus on AI, automation, machine learning, digitalisation, mineral processing, and plant optimisation. The Mines and Money Investment Theatre will feature 100+ junior mining companies, presenting up-to-date information on their activities and investment potential.

“Resourcing Tomorrow is a world-class event in London and a must-attend for anyone doing business in the mining, energy and resources sector. You can expect to see over a hundred junior mining companies on the cusp of their next big discovery, and as we embrace the energy transition, ESG and decarbonisation, we are delighted to have strong engagement from the mid-tiers and majors, alongside government representation. In fact, the whole mining value chain will be represented at the event, as we all learn and collaborate, working together to shape the future of our industry.” Alex Grose, Managing Director, Resourcing Tomorrow & Mines and Money

Some of the highlights include:

  • A keynote address on digital transformation and AI-driven optimisation across the mining supply chain with Greg Brouwer, General Manager, Technology & Innovation, Teck Resources
  • An in-depth conversation on geopolitical trends, deglobalisation and what this means for the future of mining, as well as how gold may play a role in any global monetary reset with renowned Canadian businessman, Frank Giustra and Rio Tinto’s Chairman, Dominic Barton
  • A discussion on ESG, supply chains of the future and the social license to operate with René Aguilar, Vice President of Sustainability and Corporate Affairs, Antofagasta and Bill Cobb, Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Freeport McMoRan
  • A review of what can be done to accelerate the timelines between exploration discovery and production with Sonia Scarselli, Vice President, BHP Xplor Program

Resourcing Tomorrow represents an unparalleled opportunity for all organisations seeking engagement with mining, energy and resources. Bringing together 2000+ key players from mining and energy companies, investors, brokers and exchanges, educators, government, regulators, suppliers and operators from around the world to benefit from insightful content, to grow relationships and to do business.

For more information, go to resourcingtomorrow.com

resourcing tomorrowResource Investing
The Conversation (0)
business handshake

What are Private Placements? (Updated 2023)

Private placements are a common pathway to raising capital for public and private entities. They are non-public offerings in which unregistered equity securities are sold to an exclusive group of specific investors.

Junior resource companies, as well as tech and life science startups, commonly use private placements. However, not all market players can participate in private placements; this investment product is typically reserved for high-net-worth accredited investors, along with institutional investors like banks, brokerage firms and fund managers.

As a capital-raising strategy, private placements have advantages over more open-market routes such as initial public offerings (IPOs). For investors, private placements offer an excellent wealth-building opportunity — but not without a high level of risk.

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining

Mining at Jeffreys Find Maiden Gold Pour Only Weeks Away

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that as at 9 July 2023 approximately 90,000 tonnes of gold has been mined at Jeffreys Find with 77,500 tonnes of gold ore on the ROM (Run Of Mine) pad at its Jeffreys Find Gold Mine. Trucking to the Greenfields Mill in Coolgardie has commenced with around 12,500 tonnes delivered.

Keep reading...Show less
Australasian Metals Limited

High Grade Titanium In Rock Chip Samples From The May Queen South Bauxite Project

Australasian Metals Limited (ASX: A8G, Australasian or the Company) is pleased to advise that the Company has completed an initial field program at the May Queen South Bauxite project (the Project) Figure 1. The program consisted primarily of mapping and surface rock chip sampling. The geological fertility of the Project for bauxite and titanium was confirmed by the identification of several high grade surface samples with TiO2 of between 3.36 % to 17.55%.

Keep reading...Show less
Heavy Minerals Limited

Updated Port Gregory JORC Mineral Resource Increased By 23%

Heavy Minerals Limited (ACN 647 831 833) (“HVY”, “Heavy Minerals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Port Gregory Garnet Project of 166 Mt @ 4.0% (THM) at a 2.0% THM cut- off grade. The 89% garnet fraction of the THM is in line with previous results resulting in 5.9 Mt of contained garnet.

Keep reading...Show less
Newfield Resources Limited

Project And Debt Financing Update Of Tongo Diamond Project

Newfield Resources Limited(ASX: NWF) (Company) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sierra Diamonds Limited (SDL), has entered into a Conditional and Non-Binding Terms Sheet for a US$50 million secured debt facility with the AFC for the continuing development of the Tongo Diamond Mine into commercial production.

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Lithium

Regional Grant Funding Awarded For Strategic Training Programs

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited (‘Infinity’, or ‘the Company’) is pleased to note the Regional Government of Extremadura has now declared “Strategic” qualification to the battery training and development programs offered through the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Extremadura New Energies.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Massive Nickel Sulphide Mineralisation Extended At Sexton

Metallurgical Program Delivers Two-Fold Grade Increase And Up To 91.3% Extraction Of Magnet Rare Earths

Spectacular Assay Results From The Second Of Four New Graphite Discoveries At Springdale

High-Grade Visible Gold In Quartz Reef At Big River South

Related News

Nickel Investing

Massive Nickel Sulphide Mineralisation Extended At Sexton

rare earth investing

Metallurgical Program Delivers Two-Fold Grade Increase And Up To 91.3% Extraction Of Magnet Rare Earths

Graphite Investing

Spectacular Assay Results From The Second Of Four New Graphite Discoveries At Springdale

Gold Investing

High-Grade Visible Gold In Quartz Reef At Big River South

Lithium Investing

European Lithium To Divest Non-Core Asset

Lithium Investing

Joe Lowry: Lithium Pricing Narrative, Investing in Lithium Stocks and Outlook

Lithium Investing

Investor Education: The Art of Exploration and Discovery with Jody Dahrouge

×