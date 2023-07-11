Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Resourcing Tomorrow, Accelerating the Energy Transition: Full Conference Agenda Out Now
Resourcing Tomorrow, taking place in London from November 28th to 30th has just launched the 2023 programme, dedicated to accelerating the energy transition and addressing the challenges of moving towards a cleaner, more sustainable future.
Click here to download the fullagenda.
As we strive to obtain the commodities necessary for electric cars, wind turbines, and other new energy technologies, the world is facing complex supply issues. In our pursuit of the global net zero 2050 target, it is imperative that we find innovative solutions, and the mining industry will play a leading role in this.
At Resourcing Tomorrow, experts from across the mining industry will come together to provide key insight into the path towards a greener future. The conference features three simultaneous theatres covering the entire mining value chain, offering insightful discussions, inspiring keynote presentations, and actionable takeaways.
The Resourcing Tomorrow Theatre will explore topics such as the energy transition, decarbonisation, the circular economy, ESG risks, critical minerals, and environmental resilience. The Reimagining Mining Theatre will focus on AI, automation, machine learning, digitalisation, mineral processing, and plant optimisation. The Mines and Money Investment Theatre will feature 100+ junior mining companies, presenting up-to-date information on their activities and investment potential.
“Resourcing Tomorrow is a world-class event in London and a must-attend for anyone doing business in the mining, energy and resources sector. You can expect to see over a hundred junior mining companies on the cusp of their next big discovery, and as we embrace the energy transition, ESG and decarbonisation, we are delighted to have strong engagement from the mid-tiers and majors, alongside government representation. In fact, the whole mining value chain will be represented at the event, as we all learn and collaborate, working together to shape the future of our industry.” Alex Grose, Managing Director, Resourcing Tomorrow & Mines and Money
Some of the highlights include:
- A keynote address on digital transformation and AI-driven optimisation across the mining supply chain with Greg Brouwer, General Manager, Technology & Innovation, Teck Resources
- An in-depth conversation on geopolitical trends, deglobalisation and what this means for the future of mining, as well as how gold may play a role in any global monetary reset with renowned Canadian businessman, Frank Giustra and Rio Tinto’s Chairman, Dominic Barton
- A discussion on ESG, supply chains of the future and the social license to operate with René Aguilar, Vice President of Sustainability and Corporate Affairs, Antofagasta and Bill Cobb, Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Freeport McMoRan
- A review of what can be done to accelerate the timelines between exploration discovery and production with Sonia Scarselli, Vice President, BHP Xplor Program
Resourcing Tomorrow represents an unparalleled opportunity for all organisations seeking engagement with mining, energy and resources. Bringing together 2000+ key players from mining and energy companies, investors, brokers and exchanges, educators, government, regulators, suppliers and operators from around the world to benefit from insightful content, to grow relationships and to do business.
For more information, go to resourcingtomorrow.com
What are Private Placements? (Updated 2023)
Private placements are a common pathway to raising capital for public and private entities. They are non-public offerings in which unregistered equity securities are sold to an exclusive group of specific investors.
Junior resource companies, as well as tech and life science startups, commonly use private placements. However, not all market players can participate in private placements; this investment product is typically reserved for high-net-worth accredited investors, along with institutional investors like banks, brokerage firms and fund managers.
As a capital-raising strategy, private placements have advantages over more open-market routes such as initial public offerings (IPOs). For investors, private placements offer an excellent wealth-building opportunity — but not without a high level of risk.
What are private placements for?
The sale of equity securities is most often associated with a public offering, particularly an IPO. IPOs involve the sale of equity securities to investors on the open market for the first time.
There are clear differences between IPOs and private placements. A company looking to complete an IPO must register with a regulatory authority such as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); once public, disclosure of the company’s financial statements and information relating to its performance is required on a routine basis.
Making a public offering opens the door to increased influence from outside shareholders, allowing them to vote on the ultimate direction of the company. In contrast, a private placement is exempt from oversight and doesn’t have to be registered with securities regulators. What’s more, a private placement allows companies to minimize the number of outside shareholders who will then be able to influence the direction of the organization.
Who can participate in private placements?
As mentioned, both public and private entities can execute private placements, and there are a variety of motivators for going the private route. But companies must meet certain conditions in order to do so.
For example, according to Section 4(a)(2) of the US Securities Act, in America companies can qualify for an exemption from having to register a placement with the SEC if the purchasers of their securities are:
- Considered “sophisticated investors” — as in knowledgeable and experienced in finance and business and able to evaluate the pros and cons of an investment.
- Able to access the data normally provided in a prospectus for a registered securities offering.
- In agreement not to resell or distribute the securities to the public.
“The precise limits of the non-public offering exemption are not defined by rule,” the SEC states.
“As the number of purchasers increases and their relationship to the company and its management becomes more remote, it is more difficult to show that the offering qualifies for this exemption. If your company offers securities to even one person who does not meet the necessary conditions, the entire offering may be in violation of the Securities Act.”
The US is far from the only nation that features a private placement workaround for companies.
For example, in Canada, organizations are typically required to provide buyers with a prospectus approved by the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces where the offer is made. However, a private placement makes companies exempt from this rule if buyers are accredited investors.
Similar to the SEC, Canada describes buyers with accredited investor status as those whose financial and business knowledge minimizes their need for the additional information normally provided by a prospectus for a public offering. According to the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), to qualify for accredited investor status, the applicant must be one of the following:
- A company with net assets of at least C$5 million.
- An individual or company already recognized by the OSC as an accredited investor.
- An individual who alone or with a spouse owns financial assets worth more than C$1 million before taxes or has net assets of at least C$5 million.
- An individual who is or once was a registered advisor or dealer, other than a limited market dealer.
- A financial institution, government agency, insurance company, pension fund, registered charity or a certain mutual fund, pooled fund or managed account.
What are the risks of private placements?
For investors, the greatest private placement risk is generally a lack of information and the potential to lose their entire investment. Unlike with public offerings, investors will be contending with limited details regarding a company’s financial standing and internal operations. In some cases, that has opened the door to fraud and sales abuse.
In the case of a private placement investment, investors would be well served by finding out as much as they can about a company before investing capital.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2016.
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Mining at Jeffreys Find Maiden Gold Pour Only Weeks Away
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that as at 9 July 2023 approximately 90,000 tonnes of gold has been mined at Jeffreys Find with 77,500 tonnes of gold ore on the ROM (Run Of Mine) pad at its Jeffreys Find Gold Mine. Trucking to the Greenfields Mill in Coolgardie has commenced with around 12,500 tonnes delivered.
Highlights
- 77,500 tonnes of gold ore on the ROM Pad at Jeffreys Find Gold Mine, Norseman as at 9 July 2023.
- More than 12,500 tonnes of ore has been delivered to The Greenfields Mill, Coolgardie.
- Initial batch of 30,000 tonnes to be processed shortly.
- First gold pour projected by end of July.
- Auric still expecting substantial cashflow in September/October.
Operations are proceeding according to plan with mining underway for more than six weeks.
The first 12,500 tonnes of ore body have now been transported to Coolgardie. Once around 20,000 tonnes have been delivered to Greenfields the mill will commence processing the initial batch of approximately 30,000 tonnes.
Over the coming months BML Ventures Pty Ltd of Kalgoorlie, Auric’s mining joint venture partner, will mine and haul in total between 100,000 tonnes and 180,000 tonnes of ore to complete the first stage of the project.
“We now have a well-established, open pit at the mine site and mining is proceeding according to plan. Widespread rain in the district over the past fortnight has hampered haulage to the mill, but mining is continuing,” said Auric’s Managing Director Mark English.
“With 12,500 tonnes of ore already transported to Coolgardie we are just a short time away from our maiden gold pour. Once the first approximately 30,000 tonnes is processed it will be clear how this project is going to unfold. I can say both parties are well satisfied with the effort to date,” he said.
77,500 tonnes of gold ore are now sitting on the ROM pad at Jeffreys Find.
After completing the first phase of mining the partners will subtract all costs, including a cash retention for the second stage, before splitting the surplus cash proceeds on a 50:50 basis. This will provide Auric with a substantial cash boost, expected in September/October 2023.
The total project life is short and final mining is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. A robust gold price has now placed the project in a favourable position.
Gold is thickest near the surface at the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine.
“Auric will use surplus cash generated from Jeffreys Find to continue development of the Munda Gold Deposit at Widgiemooltha and continue with broader exploration,” said Mr. English.
The initial pit takes shape at the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
High Grade Titanium In Rock Chip Samples From The May Queen South Bauxite Project
Australasian Metals Limited (ASX: A8G, Australasian or the Company) is pleased to advise that the Company has completed an initial field program at the May Queen South Bauxite project (the Project) Figure 1. The program consisted primarily of mapping and surface rock chip sampling. The geological fertility of the Project for bauxite and titanium was confirmed by the identification of several high grade surface samples with TiO2 of between 3.36 % to 17.55%.
Highlights
- Field investigation and surface rock chip sampling has identified high grades of up to 17.55% TiO2.
- The May Queen South Bauxite Project (EL 16260 and EPM 16261) has a JORC (2012) Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 54.9Mt at 37.5% total Al2O3 and 5.2% TiO2 and 7.9% Rx SiO2.
- The high-grade titanium zone will be further evaluated with shallow drilling.
- The project is located <55km from existing rail infrastructure with connections to the Port of Bundaberg.
“The high Titanium grades at surface on EPM16261 exceeded our expectations within the defined bauxite resources of the Project. Given the shallow setting of the mineralisation it is anticipated that future exploration to expand the resource will be lower cost. The timing is right for the development of the Project as the market is seeing surging demand for TiO2 from industrial users in China, Japan, and South Korea”.
The May Queen South Bauxite project is located in central Queensland, within a short trucking distance of a rail system leading north to the Port of Bundaberg. It is also located within close proximity of the main Queensland Rail network heading south towards the Port of Brisbane.
Figure 1. Location of Tenements 16260 and 16261 shown together with the Company’s existing May Queen gold tenements (EPM19419 and EPM27746)
The Project has a JORC 2012 Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 54.9Mt at 37.5% total Al2O3 and 5.2% TiO2 and 7.9% Rx SiO 1 (refer to announcement dated 30 May 2023). The Company completed a field visit to the project area and has confirmed the presence of the reported bauxite mineralised plateaus and zones as defined in the mineral resource estimate.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Australasian Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Updated Port Gregory JORC Mineral Resource Increased By 23%
Heavy Minerals Limited (ACN 647 831 833) (“HVY”, “Heavy Minerals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Port Gregory Garnet Project of 166 Mt @ 4.0% (THM) at a 2.0% THM cut- off grade. The 89% garnet fraction of the THM is in line with previous results resulting in 5.9 Mt of contained garnet.
- Completed Mineral Resource estimate includes 5.9 Mt of contained garnet, representing approximately 5 years of current global demand1.
- 5.4 Mt of the contained Total Heavy Mineral (THM) is within the Measured and Indicated JORC category
- Updated JORC Mineral Resource estimate of 166 Mt @ 4.0% Total Heavy Minerals (THM) (Figure 1)
- Measured Mineral Resource: 126 Mt @ 3.8% THM
- Indicated Mineral Resource: 20 Mt @ 6.5% THM
- Inferred Mineral Resource: 20 Mt @ 2.9% THM
- Majority of Mineral Resource (71% of contained garnet) is in the Measured JORC category
- 89% garnet fraction within the THM
- 95% Valuable Heavy Mineral (VHM) in the THM fraction which is well above industry averages with minor ilmenite and rutile credits
- Upside potential to the Mineral Resource with mineralisation open to the south and north within HVY’s tenure
- Work to commence on pit optimisation and mine planning to produce mining inventory to feed into upcoming Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for Port Gregory.
- Bulk sampling for end user acceptance testing scheduled to commence in 2H CY2023
Figure 1: Port Gregory Block Model showing JORC Mineral Resource classification
Significant resource upside potential still exists with mineralisation open to the south within HVY’ tenure (Figure 2). The updated Mineral Resource estimate increases the tonnage of material above the cut-off grade by 23% and results in an increase in contained garnet of 20%.
CEO, Mr. Andrew Taplin said:
“The Company was confident that there would be a significant increase to the size and quality of the resource following the most recent infill and extension aircore drilling program with the Company meeting all expectations. The updated Mineral Resource estimate now credibly positions HVY to be the next potential garnet producer in the Port Gregory region. The updated Mineral Resource estimate will inform the Port Gregory Project Pre- Feasibility Study that is scheduled to commence imminently and is expected to contribute further value to the already strong financial metrics. The Company remains of the view that its Port Gregory Garnet Project is a world- class asset.”
Figure 2: Port Gregory Block Model showing THM grade
JORC Mineral Resource Estimate
The Mineral Resource estimate for Port Gregory is reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012 edition). Further information about the Port Gregory Mineral Resource is set out in the Summary of Resource Estimate Reporting Criteria section below and includes the information prescribed by ASX Listing Rule 5.9. This information should be read in conjunction with the applicable explanatory information provided for the purposes of Table 1 of the JORC Code, included in Appendices 1 to 3 of this announcement.
The Port Gregory Mineral Resource estimate is reported above a cut-off grade of 2.0% THM and is presented below in Table 1. This table conforms to guidelines set out in the JORC Code (2012).
The Mineral Resource outline for the Port Gregory deposit is presented in Figure 8 and the JORC Classification is presented in Figure 9.
At a cut-off grade of 2.0% THM the Port Gregory deposit comprises a total Mineral Resource of 166 Mt @ 4.0% THM, 10% SLIMES and 9% OS (oversize) containing 6.6 Mt of THM with an assemblage of 89% garnet, 4% ilmenite, 2% rutile/anatase and 1% zircon. The JORC categories are specifically stated as:
- a Measured Mineral Resource of 126 Mt@ 3.8% THM, 10% SLIMES and 9% OS containing 4.7 Mt of THM with an assemblage of 88% garnet, 4% ilmenite, 2% rutile/anatase and 0.6% zircon;
- an Indicated Mineral Resource of 20 Mt @ 6.5% THM, 8% SLIMES and 9% OS containing 1.3 Mt of THM with an assemblage of 92% garnet, 4% ilmenite, 1% rutile/anatase and 1% zircon; and
- an Inferred Mineral Resource of 20 Mt @ 2.9% THM, 11% SLIMES and 13% OS containing 0.6 Mt of THM with an assemblage of 89% garnet, 4% ilmenite, 2% rutile/anatase and 1% zircon.
Table 1: Port Gregory - 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate
Company and Projects Overview
The Port Gregory Project Mineral Resource estimate of 166 Mt @ 4.0% THM contains 5.9 Mt of garnet which equates to approximately five years of the current global garnet1 demand. A Mineral Resource containing 5.9 MT garnet with ilmenite and rutile credits is an enviable position for the Company to be in after such a short period following listing on the ASX in September 2021. With 91% of the garnet resource in the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource categories, the Company now has the required resource knowledge to inform the upcoming PFS.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Heavy Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Project And Debt Financing Update Of Tongo Diamond Project
Newfield Resources Limited(ASX: NWF) (Company) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sierra Diamonds Limited (SDL), has entered into a Conditional and Non-Binding Terms Sheet for a US$50 million secured debt facility with the AFC for the continuing development of the Tongo Diamond Mine into commercial production.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Conditional and Non-Binding Terms Sheet for a US$50 million debt facility (Facility) has been executed with the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) for the continuing development of the Tongo Diamond Project (Project). Detailed due diligence is in progress with the AFC and its independent consulting groups.
- The Facility will enable the production ramp-up at the Tongo Diamond Mine to be accelerated, construction of the designed 50tph processing plant and final recovery and advance the Tongo Dyke-1 kimberlite into development and production.
- Recent operations have focused on stope mining of the eastern segment of the Kundu ore reserve with plans to establish development towards the west of Kundu being implemented.
- Next diamond sale scheduled for mid-July 2023.
AFC is a multilateral financial institution established in 2007 to be the catalyst for private sector-led infrastructure investment across Africa. AFC’s approach combines specialist industry expertise with a focus on financial and technical advisory, project structuring, project development, and risk capital to address Africa’s infrastructure development needs and drive sustainable economic growth.
Sixteen years on, AFC has developed a track record as the partner of choice in Africa for investing and delivering on instrumental, high-quality infrastructure assets that provide essential services in the core infrastructure sectors of power, natural resources, heavy industry, transport, and telecommunications. AFC has 40 member countries and has invested US$11.5 billion across Africa since its inception.
The key material terms of the Terms Sheet include:
Provision of the facility will be announced on completion of the conditions to financial close.
NWF Executive Director Mr Karl Smithson commented:
“We are delighted to have signed the Terms Sheet with the AFC, representing a significant milestone for the Company. The due diligence progress preceding this Terms Sheet has been extensive, and we are pleased with the progress made to date. Due diligence is ongoing, led by the AFC and its independent consulting groups concerning technical, financial, environmental and social aspects of the Company and the Tongo Mine development.
“The Board of Directors are of the opinion that the Terms Sheet is a crucial step forward and provides a framework for the parties to align on the financing terms for the Project.
“Through its own funding, Newfield has substantially advanced the Tongo Mine from exploration to development and into first production. We believe that the right financing partnership will enable the Tongo Mine to move to full-scale production and create many positive benefits for all stakeholders, including the local communities, the Government of Sierra Leone and the shareholders of Newfield.
“Our capable technical team, including recently appointed technical adviser to the Board, Koos Visser, is actively progressing off and on-site due diligence processes with the AFC’s independent advisor groups, and we look forward to providing further updates as we progress.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Newfield Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Regional Grant Funding Awarded For Strategic Training Programs
Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited (‘Infinity’, or ‘the Company’) is pleased to note the Regional Government of Extremadura has now declared “Strategic” qualification to the battery training and development programs offered through the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Extremadura New Energies.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Grant funding to be provided for Extremadura New Energies’ training programs.
- The Regional Government of Extremadura declares the training programs of special interest for the region and awards “Strategic” qualification.
The Extremadura Public Employment Service (‘SEXPE’), part of the Regional Government of Extremadura, will provide grants through public funding for its advancement in the coming months to advance these initiatives. The commitment for funding is the first grant aligned by the Regional Government of Extremadura to the San José Lithium Project (‘San José’, or ‘the Project’).
The resolution issued by SEXPE recognises that the Extremadura New Energies’ business project is of special interest for the region due to its significant impact on employment opportunities and evolution of industry potential in Extremadura. SEXPE has also recognised that Extremadura New Energies, in its continued collaboration with EIT InnoEnergy, is the only group successfully carrying out technical training plans in lithium technology in Extremadura. The training and development programs were established through the European Battery Alliance EBA250 Battery Academy.
Ramón Jiménez, CEO of Extremadura New Energies commented“We are really proud to lead with the development career pathways and the progression of new industries for the region against the backdrop of the inevitable rapid evolution to e-Mobility. The SEXPE decision recognises Extremadura New Energies’ business project as of special interest for the region of Extremadura, and as the only one carrying out technical training plans in lithium technology.
The funds committed to the programs reinforce our commitment with the city and the citizens of Cáceres. Through the progression of San José, we are facilitating generational opportunities which align our increased efforts in training future workers for our Project through launching the second edition of the established courses. We will continue to collaborate with local and regional stakeholders to ensure the benefits of this world class project are in concert with the people.”
Extremadura New Energies executed an agreement with the European Battery Alliance for the provision of training and development courses following significant consultation with local business, industry and the community groups (refer to ASX Announcement 27 April 2022).
Infinity and Extremadura New Energies have previously announced the alignment of training and development courses to the local community of Cáceres and region of Extremadura, including courses and programs offered through Círculo Emprassrial Cacerño (refer to ASX Announcement 3 March 2022) and Cáceres Chamber of Commerce (refer ASX Announcement 8 July 2022).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Infinity Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
