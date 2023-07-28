Real Matters Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

Nextech3D.ai Announces $2.2Million Expansion Contract From Its Largest Enterprise Customer Driving A Surge In 3D-Modeling Demand in Q3

(all amounts are expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts and unless otherwise stated)

Real Matters Inc. (TSX: REAL) ("Real Matters" or the "Company"), a leading network management services platform for the mortgage and insurance industries, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"We were very pleased with our performance in the third quarter; we posted positive consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (A) of $1.7 million, demonstrating growth on both a sequential and year-over-year basis," said Real Matters Chief Executive Officer Brian Lang. "We maintained strong consolidated Net Revenue (A) margins sequentially, and our year-over-year consolidated Net Revenue (A) margin profile improved in the third quarter. Our leadership position on lender scorecards translated into net quarter-over-quarter market share gains across all three segments."

"We are well positioned to scale up and capitalize on an increase in volumes when the market strengthens. Our principal focus remains on driving market share gains and new customer launches which will further solidify our market leadership position and augment the base from which we will grow over the long-term. We believe in the long-term earnings potential of our business, and we remain focused on our Fiscal 2025 objectives," concluded Lang.

Q3 2023 Highlights

  • First sequential growth in consolidated revenues in seven quarters
  • Positive consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (A) of $1.7 million
  • Launched 1 new channel in U.S. Appraisal
  • Launched 1 new channel in U.S. Title
  • Launched 5 new clients in Canada
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $42.5 million at June 30, 2023

Fiscal 2023 Year-to-Date Highlights

  • Launched 4 new lenders, 3 new channels in U.S. Appraisal
  • Launched 3 new lenders, 2 new channels in U.S. Title
  • Launched 7 new clients, 6 new channels in Canada

Financial and Operational Summary

(millions of dollars)

Quarter ended

%

Nine months ended

%

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Quarter
over
Quarter

Year
over
Year

June 30

June 30

Year
over
Year

Consolidated

Revenue

$

46.0

$

37.6

$

38.2

$

58.2

$

78.7

22.2%

-41.6%

$

121.7

$

281.4

-56.7%

Net Revenue (A)

$

12.1

$

9.9

$

9.8

$

14.4

$

18.1

22.1%

-33.2%

$

31.8

$

71.1

-55.2%

Adjusted EBITDA (A)

$

1.7

$

(1.7)

$

(2.9)

$

(1.1)

$

0.1

199.3%

2428.8%

$

(3.0)

$

8.5

-134.8%

Net (loss) income

$

(0.6)

$

(2.6)

$

(4.6)

$

(10.0)

$

(1.4)

76.0%

57.1%

$

(7.8)

$

0.7

-1214.3%

Net (loss) income per diluted share

$

(0.01)

$

(0.04)

$

(0.06)

$

(0.14)

$

(0.02)

75.0%

50.0%

$

(0.11)

$

0.01

-1200.0%

Adjusted Net income (loss) (A)

$

1.0

$

(1.9)

$

(2.1)

$

-

$

(2.3)

152.5%

143.5%

$

(3.0)

$

2.5

-220.0%

Adjusted Net income (loss) (A) per diluted share

$

0.01

$

(0.03)

$

(0.03)

$

-

$

(0.03)

133.3%

133.3%

$

(0.04)

$

0.03

-233.3%

U.S. Appraisal segment

Revenue

$

33.5

$

28.0

$

28.3

$

43.9

$

57.3

19.4%

-41.7%

$

89.7

$

206.9

-56.7%

Net Revenue (A)

$

9.2

$

7.7

$

7.6

$

11.1

$

12.9

19.1%

-28.8%

$

24.6

$

44.4

-44.6%

Net Revenue (A) margin

27.5%

27.6%

27.0%

25.4%

22.6%

27.4%

21.4%

Adjusted EBITDA (A)

$

4.8

$

3.1

$

2.3

$

4.5

$

6.1

52.5%

-21.2%

$

10.3

$

22.4

-54.3%

Adjusted EBITDA (A) margin

52.0%

40.6%

30.4%

41.0%

47.0%

41.7%

50.6%

U.S. Title segment

Revenue

$

2.6

$

2.2

$

2.4

$

4.0

$

5.6

17.4%

-53.5%

$

7.2

$

32.6

-77.9%

Net Revenue (A)

$

1.2

$

0.8

$

0.8

$

1.8

$

3.3

44.0%

-64.5%

$

2.8

$

21.3

-86.8%

Net Revenue (A) margin

45.2%

36.8%

34.7%

44.1%

59.2%

39.1%

65.4%

Adjusted EBITDA (A)

$

(1.6)

$

(2.3)

$

(2.9)

$

(2.9)

$

(3.4)

31.1%

-54.0%

$

(6.8)

$

(5.2)

31.1%

Adjusted EBITDA (A) margin

-133.6%

-279.3%

-353.4%

-167.5%

-103.1%

-240.0%

-24.2%

Canadian segment

Revenue

$

9.9

$

7.4

$

7.5

$

10.3

$

15.8

34.1%

-37.3%

$

24.8

$

41.9

-40.6%

Net Revenue (A)

$

1.7

$

1.4

$

1.4

$

1.5

$

1.9

26.3%

-8.3%

$

4.4

$

5.4

-17.2%

Net Revenue (A) margin

17.6%

18.7%

17.9%

14.3%

12.1%

18.0%

12.9%

Adjusted EBITDA (A)

$

1.3

$

1.0

$

0.9

$

1.0

$

1.3

33.4%

-3.0%

$

3.1

$

3.5

-11.6%

Adjusted EBITDA (A) margin

73.7%

69.8%

64.2%

65.0%

69.6%

69.6%

65.2%

Corporate segment

Adjusted EBITDA (A)

$

(2.8)

$

(3.5)

$

(3.2)

$

(3.7)

$

(3.9)

19.1%

27.7%

$

(9.6)

$

(12.2)

22.4%

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to review the results will take place at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Friday, July 28, 2023, hosted by Chief Executive Officer Brian Lang and Chief Financial Officer Rodrigo Pinto. An accompanying slide presentation will be posted to the Investor section of our website shortly before the call.

To access the call:

  • Participant Local (Toronto): (416) 764-8658
  • Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (888) 886-7786
  • Conference ID: 86885545

To listen to the live webcast of the call:
Go to: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/819978407

The webcast will be archived and a transcript of the call will be available in the Investor section of our website following the call.

(A) Non-GAAP Measures

The non-GAAP measures used in this Press Release, including Net Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These non-GAAP measures are more fully defined and discussed in the Company's MD&A for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023 under the heading "Non-GAAP measures", which is incorporated by reference in this Press Release and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Real Matters financial results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023 are included in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and the accompanying MD&A, each of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . In addition, supplemental information is available on our website at www.realmatters.com .

Net Revenue represents the difference between revenues and transaction costs. Net Revenue margin is calculated as Net Revenue divided by Revenues. The reconciling items between net income or loss and Net Revenue were as follows:

Quarter ended

Nine months ended

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

June 30,
2023

June 30,
2022

Net (loss) income

$

(0.6)

$

(2.6)

$

(4.6)

$

(10.0)

$

(1.4)

$

(7.8)

$

0.7

Operating expenses

10.7

11.9

13.2

15.7

18.3

35.9

63.8

Amortization

1.0

1.0

1.0

1.1

1.1

3.0

3.4

Loss on disposal of property

and equipment

-

-

-

0.4

-

-

0.2

Other non-operating costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.1

Restructuring expenses

-

0.4

1.3

1.0

0.6

1.7

0.6

Impairment of goodwill

-

-

-

17.3

-

-

-

Interest expense

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.2

Interest income

(0.2)

(0.2)

(0.1)

(0.1)

-

(0.5)

-

Net foreign exchange loss (gain)

1.8

0.1

1.0

(5.0)

(2.6)

2.9

(0.7)

Gain on fair value of derivatives

(0.5)

(0.3)

-

-

-

(0.8)

-

Gain on fair value of warrants

-

-

-

-

-

-

(0.2)

Income tax (recovery) expense

(0.2)

(0.5)

(2.1)

(6.1)

2.0

(2.8)

3.0

Net Revenue

$

12.1

$

9.9

$

9.8

$

14.4

$

18.1

$

31.8

$

71.1

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income or loss before stock-based compensation expense, amortization, gain or loss on disposal of property and equipment, other non-operating costs, restructuring expenses, impairment of goodwill, interest expense, interest income, net foreign exchange gain or loss, gain or loss on fair value of derivatives, gain or loss on fair value of warrants and income tax expense or recovery. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net Revenue. The reconciling items between net income or loss and Adjusted EBITDA were as follows:

Quarter ended

Nine months ended

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

June 30,
2023

June 30,
2022

Net (loss) income

$

(0.6)

$

(2.6)

$

(4.6)

$

(10.0)

$

(1.4)

$

(7.8)

$

0.7

Stock-based compensation expense

0.3

0.3

0.5

0.2

0.3

1.1

1.2

Amortization

1.0

1.0

1.0

1.1

1.1

3.0

3.4

Loss on disposal of property

and equipment

-

-

-

0.4

-

-

0.2

Other non-operating costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.1

Restructuring expenses

-

0.4

1.3

1.0

0.6

1.7

0.6

Impairment of goodwill

-

-

-

17.3

-

-

-

Interest expense

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.2

Interest income

(0.2)

(0.2)

(0.1)

(0.1)

-

(0.5)

-

Net foreign exchange loss (gain)

1.8

0.1

1.0

(5.0)

(2.6)

2.9

(0.7)

Gain on fair value of derivatives

(0.5)

(0.3)

-

-

-

(0.8)

-

Gain on fair value of warrants

-

-

-

-

-

-

(0.2)

Income tax (recovery) expense

(0.2)

(0.5)

(2.1)

(6.1)

2.0

(2.8)

3.0

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1.7

$

(1.7)

$

(2.9)

$

(1.1)

$

0.1

$

(3.0)

$

8.5

The reconciling items between net income or loss and Adjusted Net Income or Loss were as follows:

Quarter ended

Nine months ended

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

June 30,
2023

June 30,
2022

Net (loss) income

$

(0.6)

$

(2.6)

$

(4.6)

$

(10.0)

$

(1.4)

$

(7.8)

$

0.7

Stock-based compensation expense

0.3

0.3

0.5

0.2

0.3

1.1

1.2

Amortization of intangibles

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.3

1.2

1.0

Other non-operating costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.1

Restructuring expenses

-

0.4

1.3

1.0

0.6

1.7

0.6

Impairment of goodwill

-

-

-

17.3

-

-

-

Net foreign exchange loss (gain)

1.8

0.1

1.0

(5.0)

(2.6)

2.9

(0.7)

Gain on fair value of derivatives

(0.5)

(0.3)

-

-

-

(0.8)

-

Gain on fair value of warrants

-

-

-

-

-

-

(0.2)

Related tax effects

(0.4)

(0.2)

(0.7)

(3.9)

0.5

(1.3)

(0.2)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$

1.0

$

(1.9)

$

(2.1)

$

-

$

(2.3)

$

(3.0)

$

2.5

Forward-Looking Information

This Press Release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Words such as "could", "forecast", "target", "may", "will", "would", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek", "believe", "likely" and "predict" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

The forward-looking information in this Press Release includes statements which reflect the current expectations of management with respect to our business and the industry in which we operate and is based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management believes appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. The forward-looking information reflects management's beliefs based on information currently available to management, including information obtained from third party sources, and should not be read as a guarantee of the occurrence or timing of any future events, performance or results.

The forward-looking information in this Press Release is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or results anticipated by the forward-looking information. A comprehensive discussion of the factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form for the year ended September 30, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this Press Release. Except as required by law, we do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Real Matters

Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters' platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest insurance companies in North America. We are a leading independent provider of residential real estate appraisals to the mortgage market and a leading independent provider of title services in the U.S. Headquartered in Markham (ON), Real Matters has principal offices in Buffalo (NY) and Middletown (RI). Real Matters is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol REAL. For more information, visit www.realmatters.com .

For more information:
Lyne Beauregard
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Real Matters
lbeauregard@realmatters.com
416.994.5930

