Nextech3D.ai Files to Uplist on NASDAQ Capital Market and Signs Large Enterprise Renewal and Expansion Contract with Major Retailer for over 1000+ 3D Models

Real Matters to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on July 28, 2023

Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters"), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, will announce its third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results via news release on Friday, July 28, 2023, before market open.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to review the results will take place at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Friday, July 28, 2023, hosted by Chief Executive Officer Brian Lang and Chief Financial Officer Rodrigo Pinto. An accompanying slide presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website shortly before the call.

To access the call:

  • Participant Local (Toronto): (416) 764-8658
  • Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (888) 886-7786
  • Conference ID: 86885545

To listen to the live webcast of the call:

The webcast will be archived and a transcript of the call will be available in the Investor Relations section of our website following the call.

About Real Matters

Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters' platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest insurance companies in North America. We are a leading independent provider of residential real estate appraisals to the mortgage market and a leading independent provider of title and mortgage closing services in the U.S. Headquartered in Markham (ON), Real Matters has principal offices in Buffalo (NY) and Middletown (RI). Real Matters is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol REAL. For more information, visit www.realmatters.com .

Lyne Beauregard
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Real Matters
lbeauregard@realmatters.com
416.994.5930

Real Matters Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

(all amounts are expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts and unless otherwise stated)

Real Matters Inc. (TSX: REAL) ("Real Matters" or the "Company"), a leading network management services platform for the mortgage and insurance industries, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Montfort Capital

Montfort Capital Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Series A Class A Preferred Shares

Montfort Capital Corp. ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, today announced that the Company's board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend (the "Quarterly Dividend") of $0.02 per Series A Class A Preferred Shares (each, a "Preferred Shares"), payable on June 30, 2023, to holders of Preferred Shares of record as at June 21, 2023. The Quarterly Dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

Holders of the Preferred Shares are entitled to receive fixed non-cumulative preferential cash dividends, if, as and when declared by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"). Under the Company's dividend policy, the annual dividend rate for the Preferred Shares is targeted to be $0.08 per Preferred Share and dividends, if declared, will be payable on the last day of December, March, June and September in each year, or if such day is not a business day, on the next business day, at a quarterly rate of $0.02 per Preferred Share. The amount and distribution dates of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Company's board of directors.

Introducing the Venmo Teen Account

  • Parents and legal guardians can now open a Venmo Teen Debit Card and a Venmo account for teenagers 13 to 17 years old, so they can send, receive, and spend money
  • Offers built-in parental controls and oversight capabilities

Venmo today introduced the Venmo Teen Account, providing parents and legal guardians the ability to open a Venmo account for their teenagers between the ages of 13 to 17-years-old so they can send and receive money. The Venmo Teen Account also comes with a Venmo Teen Debit Card 1 . For the first time, the Venmo Teen Account gives teenagers a way to engage with and learn more about managing money through the Venmo app. The Venmo Teen Account will allow parents to monitor transactions, manage privacy settings, send money to their teen, and will help parents to educate their teens on creating healthy money habits.

Fisker Enters Next Phase of Production for Electric Fisker Ocean

  • Fisker begins ramping up production to meet customer demand for the electric Fisker Ocean
  • Next phase of Fisker Ocean One deliveries will start in June in European and US markets

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, is commencing the next phase of production as it accelerates its global launch of the electric Fisker Ocean SUV, and is planning to deliver to next customers across Europe and US markets starting in June.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005448/en/

Fisker Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

  • Company delivers first Fisker Ocean Ones in Copenhagen, Denmark and Munich, Germany, establishing delivery process to early customers.
  • Fisker inaugurated its first two customer locations in April at the Vienna and Copenhagen Centers+, which were followed by the opening of two Fisker showrooms in Munich, one at Motorworld plus our flagship Lounge; the Los Angeles flagship Lounge is expected to open later this month. Additional locations to be opened across Europe and US throughout 2023.
  • US EPA testing completed for the Fisker Ocean Extreme; Fisker expects to receive EPA and CARB approvals later this month and then start US deliveries in June.
  • Q1 2023 operational results consistent with company expectations. Ended quarter with a solid cash and cash equivalents balance of $652.5 million. This excludes $22 million of pending VAT receivables.
  • Fisker Ocean awareness and recognition continues to expand; Fisker recently won the prestigious German Red Dot award for product design. Fisker Ocean and PEAR reservations and orders total over 70,000 as of May 8, 2023.
  • Four-stage production plan shifts to right based on current homologation and supply chain timelines. Fisker plans to produce 1,400-1,700 vehicles in Q2, provided all partners deliver. Fisker expects to have a steep ramp up in Q3, followed by a monthly run rate of approximately 6,000 vehicles for the rest of the year, and forecasts 32,000-36,000 units produced in calendar 2023.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005561/en/

PayPal Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced its first quarter 2023 results for the period ended March 31, 2023 . The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on its investor relations website at https:investor.PYPL.comfinancialsquarterly-resultsdefault.aspx .

PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time ( 5:00 p.m. Eastern time ) today. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.pypl.com . In addition, an archive of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days through the same link.

Fisker Completes First German Vehicle Registration and Opens New Customer Facilities in Munich

  • Fisker registers the first all-electric Ocean SUV in Germany after the handover of the first vehicle to its new owner in Denmark
  • The First Fisker Ocean in Germany will be delivered to CEO Henrik Fisker
  • Two brand-new customer facilities in Munich City, at Kaufingerstrasse 12 and the Motorworld Munich, open their doors on May 8, 2023
  • The Fisker Lounge Munich is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10am-7pm CEST and Saturday, 10am-6pm CEST
  • Customers can visit the Showroom at Munich Motorworld from Tuesday-Friday, 11am-5pm CEST and Saturday, 10am-6pm CEST

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, continues its phased launch of the all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV in Europe with the registration of the first Fisker Ocean in Germany and the opening of two new customer facilities in Munich.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005422/en/

