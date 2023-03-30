QMC Supports Canada-U.S. Critical Minerals Supply Chain

Anfield Energy Demonstrates the Economic Viability of its Velvet-Wood and Slick Rock Uranium and Vanadium Projects

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., (TSXV: QMC) (FSE: 3LQ) (OTC Pink: QMCQF) ("QMC" or "the Company") is encouraged by the recently announced 2023 Canadian Federal Budget ("Federal Budget") and its endorsement of investment in the green economy. The Federal Budget features multiple measures aimed at combatting climate change, transforming the nation's economy and fostering the development of future net-zero industries. The latest federal measures include investment tax credits, low-cost strategic financing, and targeted investments and programs to address the distinct requirements of industries or projects with national economic importance. Of particular importance to the Company is the newly introduced Investment Tax Credit for Clean Technology Manufacturing, estimated to cost CAD $11.1 billion over a 12-year period.

The Federal Budget builds on last week's meeting between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden, reaffirming that Canada and the United States will work together to create a strong, environmentally responsible, and resilient North American critical mineral supply chain. Through the Canadian Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund, CAD $1.5 billion will be made available to support clean energy and transportation infrastructure projects necessary to accelerate critical minerals production. An additional CAD $1.5 billion will be made available through the Strategic Innovation Fund to support advanced manufacturing, processing, and recycling.

The Federal Budget also highlights the importance of establishing major battery manufacturing in Canada. Further information about the incentives offered to Powerco, a Volkswagen subsidiary, which plans to construct a battery gigafactory in St. Thomas, Ontario, will be released in due course. This facility constitutes a substantial part of the North American manufacturing industry.

"We at QMC are thrilled with the 2023 Canadian Federal Budget's emphasis on green economy investments. The variety of measures introduced demonstrates the government's commitment to addressing climate change and progressing towards net-zero emissions. Our Irgon Lithium Mine project will be an important part of Canada's critical mineral supply chain."

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Historic Resource: Between 1953 and 1954, the Lithium Corporation of Canada Limited ("LCOC") reported a historical resource estimate on the Irgon Dike of 1.2 million tons grading 1.51% Li20 over a strike length of 365 metres and to a depth of 213 metres. This historical resource is documented in a 1956 Assessment Report by B. B. Bannatyne for LCOC (Manitoba Assessment Report No. 94932). This historical resource estimate is believed to be based on reasonable assumptions and both the Company and QP has no reason to contest the document's relevance and reliability.

  • Existing Underground Development: During 1956/1957 a complete mining plant was installed, and since removed, on site designed to process 500 tons of ore per day and a three-compartment shaft was sunk to a depth of 74 metres. On the 61-metre level, lateral development was extended off the shaft for a total of 366 metres of drifting from which six crosscuts transected the dike.

  • Excellent Historic Recoveries: Historic metallurgical tests reported an 87% recovery from which a concentrate averaging 5.9% Li2O was obtained.

  • Excellent Local Infrastructure: The Irgon Property is transected by Manitoba Highway 314 with access to hydro, water, nearby rail head and is located only 20 kilometres north of the Sinomine Rare Metal Resources Group's TANCO Mine which is currently mining spodumene and producing a lithium concentrate on site.

  • Pending NI 43-101 Report: A NI 43-101 technical report is nearing completion which will update the historical lithium resource to current NI 43-101 standards.

The mineral reserve cited above is presented as a historical estimate and uses historical terminology which does not conform to current NI43-101 standards. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. Although the historical estimates are believed to be based on reasonable assumptions, they were calculated prior to the implementation of National Instrument 43-101. These historical estimates do not meet current standards as defined under sections 1.2 and 1.3 of NI 43-101; consequently, the issuer is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Daniel Leroux, P. Geo. who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About the Company
QMC is a British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious, base, rare metal resource properties of merit. The Company's properties include the Irgon Lithium Mine Project and two VMS properties, the Rocky Lake and Rocky-Namew, known collectively as the Namew Lake District Project. Currently, all of the company's properties are located in Manitoba.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp.

"Balraj Mann"

Balraj Mann
President and Chief Executive Officer
604-601-2018

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160456

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Global Battery Metals Ltd. (TSXV: GBML) (OTCQB: REZZF) (FSE: REZ) (the "Company" or "GBML"), a critical mineral exploration company focused on growth-oriented lithium and other battery metal projects, announces that the drilling permit application for its Leinster Lithium Project (the "Property" or the "Project") has been submitted. Ten drill holes are planned to test to a depth of approximately 200m.

The submission outlines a staged diamond core drilling program and comes on the heels of the recently announced (see March 20, 2023 press release) potential discovery of up to six LCT (lithium-cesium-tantalum) pegmatite dikes extending across a prospective lithium trend at Prospecting Licence Area 1597 ("PLA 1597" or the "Knockeen Prospect").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

POWER METALS APPOINTS GERRY BROCKELSBY AS CEO

Power Metals Corp. (" Power Metals " or the " Company ") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gerry Brockelsby CFA as Chief Executive Officer.

POWER METALS CORP Logo (CNW Group/POWER METALS CORP)

Mr. Brockelsby has over 45 years of experience in the investment industry in both the equity and debt markets covering a wide range of companies both public and private, from micro-caps to large capitalization companies in a variety of industries. For eight years Gerry was Chief Investment Officer for the Inco Pension Plan where he managed equity and bond portfolios in addition to overall asset mix of the $1 billion plan.  During this period with Inco, he also gained intimate knowledge and experience in the mining industry.

In 1989, he formed Marquest Asset Management Inc. a registered investment management firm which went on to manage assets for several major pension funds.  In the following years, Marquest built a successful high net worth fund business offering various specialty fund mandates to investors including the management of resource flow-through funds.  Over the course of Gerry's career, he gained extensive experience as a seasoned investor in the resource sector and has developed a sound reputation with both resource companies and investors.  Upon retiring from Marquest, Mr. Brockelsby formed StoneGate Securities Ltd. to provide advisory and investment banking services to the mining community and continue to pursue his passion for investing in the resource sector.

Mr. Brockelsby will replace the Company's founder, Johnathan More . Mr. More will continue to serve as the Company's Chairman to the Board.

Johnathan More , Power Metals' Chairman & Founder commented, "Power Metals is thrilled to have Mr. Brockelsby take the helm as CEO. His knowledge and contacts in the Canadian mining industry are unprecedented as Power Metals is about to build a massive presence in the lithium space. The Company has approximately $10 million in cash and are ready to embark on a large-scale drill and exploration program. Furthermore, we will be updating the market of our immediate exploration plans very shortly."

About Power Metals Corp.
Power Metals Corp. is a diversified Canadian mining company with a mandate to explore, develop and acquire high quality mining projects.  We are committed to building an arsenal of projects in both lithium and high-growth specialty metals and minerals. We see an unprecedented opportunity to supply the tremendous growth of the lithium battery and clean-technology industries. Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Johnathan More , Chairman

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States , or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations, including the use of funds raised under the Offering.  These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, Power Metals assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com .

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The TSXV has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE POWER METALS CORP

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/30/c1133.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

For a long time, most lithium was produced by an oligopoly of producers often referred to as the Big Three: Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) (NYSE:SQM) and FMC (NYSE:FMC).

Rockwood Holdings was on that list as well before it was acquired by Albemarle several years ago.

However, the list of the world’s top lithium-mining companies has changed in recent years. The companies mentioned above still produce the majority of the world’s lithium, but China also accounts for a large chunk. It was the third largest lithium-producing country in 2022 in terms of mine production, behind Australia and Chile.

Galan Lithium

Galan Strengthens Board Ahead Of Production

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is delighted to announce the appointment of Ms. María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez who is to join the Galan Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

Critical Resources

Corporate And Board Update

Lithium development company, Critical Resources Limited (ASX:CRR) (“Critical Resources” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an updated Company Presentation ahead of a series of investor briefings in Sydney and Melbourne over the course of this week, and Singapore, the week following for the Resources Connect Asia conference. The Company presentation can be found overleaf.

Albemarle Announces Proposal to Acquire Liontown

Proposal Represents All-Cash Offer at A$2.50 or US$1.66 per Share

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in transforming lithium and bromine into essential ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, notes the announcement to the ASX by Liontown Resources (ASX: LTR) on March 28, 2023 and confirms that it submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire all outstanding shares of Liontown by way of scheme of arrangement for A$2.50 or US$1.66 1 per share in cash, which values Liontown at A$5.2 or US$3.4 billion on an enterprise basis.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

