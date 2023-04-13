FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $4 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Playtika Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) announced today it will release financial results for the first quarter 2023 before U.S. markets open on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

On the same day, Playtika management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the conference call and earnings release materials will be available on Playtika's Investor Relations website at investors.playtika.com . To listen live, participants may register here to be provided with dial-in details.

About Playtika
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

Contact

Investor Contact
Tae Lee
SVP, Corporate Finance
Tael@playtika.com

Press Contact
Darlan Monterisi
EVP, Global Head of Communications
Darlanm@playtika.com


FLYHT Names Captain Mary I. McMillan as Non-Executive Board Chair

Nina Jonsson and Jack Olcott Not Seeking Re-Election

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") today announced that the Board of Directors has named Captain Mary I. McMillan, a current independent director on the Board, to non-executive Chairman of the Board. Captain McMillan succeeds Nina Jonsson, who will not seek re-election at the Company's upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of the shareholders of FLYHT on May 11, 2023 (the "AGM") and will leave the Board after four years of service at the conclusion of the AGM. Nina Jonsson notes "I am delighted to hand over the chairmanship to my esteemed long-time colleague Mary McMillan. Mary's competent leadership and extensive expertise in our space will help guide FLYHT to even greater heights. I wish her much success in her new role

FLYHT Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Company Delivers Record Revenue and Positive EBITDA for the Quarter and Year

FLYHT AerospaceSolutions Ltd. (TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 ("Q4 2022"). All figures are Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

IBM Releases IBM Impact Report 2022

IBM (NYSE:IBM) today announced the release of its 2022 IBM Impact report, which includes the company's information about its environmental, social and governance efforts

In 2022, IBM launched the IBM Impact framework -its strategy on ESG- with its Environmental Impact, Equitable Impact, and Ethical Impact pillars that reflect IBM's achievements, and strategies to build a future that is more sustainable, equitable, and ethical.

UNHCR Partners with UNICC and Leading Industry Experts to Bring Cloud-Based Technology to Call Centres for Refugees from Ukraine in Hungary and Poland

Refugees from Ukraine can now access UNHCR's protection and support services cost-free through a new regional call centre

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, with the support of the United Nations International Computing Centre (UNICC), has partnered with industry experts ServiceNow, British Telecom (BT), and Thirdera (formerly Silverstorm Solutions) to set up a regional contact centre (RCC) for refugees fleeing the ongoing war in Ukraine.

RecycLiCo Receives Product Validation from a Battery Materials Company

RecycLiCo Receives Product Validation from a Battery Materials Company

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or " Company "), a battery materials company that focuses on developing novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, announced today that is has received validation of its battery recycling process and battery-ready precursor cathode active material ( "pCAM" ) from a battery materials company.

The battery company assembled lithium-ion battery cells using RecycLiCo's high-nickel pCAM and conducted characterization and electrochemical tests. RecycLiCo submitted two samples of high-nickel pCAM, to the battery company, with N83 and N90 compositions (nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide containing 83% nickel and 90% nickel), both of which are used in modern high-performance battery cells. The characterization tests looked at metrics such as purity, tap density, particle distribution, particle size, and surface area. The electrochemical testing consisted of assembling the pCAM material in lithium-ion battery cells and cycling the cells through multiple charge and discharge cycles while measuring the specific capacity (mAh/g) and columbic efficiency against commercially available materials.

Five Lessons Learned From DSM's Sustainable Procurement Transformation

SAP

Recognizing the importance of strategic procurement, Dutch chemical company Royal DSM - a global, purpose-led leader in health and nutrition, applying bioscience to improve the health of people, animals, and the planet - embarked on a global procurement transformation.

