Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming OTCQX Best 50 Companies Virtual Investor Conference to be held on June 16 th . Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend. The program begins at 9:30 AM ET on Thursday, June 16th.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3ztPQjz

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings.

"We are delighted to welcome ten of our OTCQX Best 50 companies participating in our upcoming Virtual Investor Conference," said Jason Paltrowitz, OTC Markets Group EVP of Corporate Services. "We are proud to highlight the impressive efforts of these companies which span a range of industries including Technology, Metals & Mining, Industrial Goods, Financials and more."

June 16 th Agenda:

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM Global Atomic Corp. OTCQX: GLATF | TSX: GLO
10:00 AM IsoEnergy Ltd. OTCQX: ISENF | TSXV: ISO
10:30 AM InPlay Oil Corp. OTCQX: IPOOF | TSX: IPO
11:00 AM TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. OTCQX: TAALF | CSE: TAAL
11:30 AM Labrador Gold Corp. OTCQX: NKOSF | TSXV: LAB
12:00 PM Deep Yellow Ltd. OTCQX: DYLLF | ASX: DYL
1:00 PM Nanalysis Scientific Corp. OTCQX: NSCIF | TSXV: NSCI
1:30 PM Grayscale Investments LLC OTCQX: GBTC
TBD Novonix Ltd. OTCQX: NVNXF | ASX: NVX
TBD Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. OTCQX: THBRF | TSXV: TBRD

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


LARAMIDE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in Toronto .

A total of 65,132,502 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") were represented and all matters presented for approval at the Meeting have been duly authorized and approved. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting, as follows:

Emerging Markets Report: Ground Breaking

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

Not so long ago we began coverage of Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) which holds diversified uranium assets strategically positioned in the United States and Australia that have been chosen for their low-cost production potential. If you're new to the story, global events have changed the market for uranium which has renewed interest in the United States' uranium exploration and increased interest in Australia, already a top international producer.

Highly Prospective Uranium Targets Identified at Cluff Lake Project Near Historical Uranium Mine

Valor Resources Limited (Valor) or (the Company) (ASX:VAL) is pleased to announce the completion of an extensive data review and targeting process on the Cluff Lake Uranium Project (the Project) in the western Athabasca Basin. This work has highlighted a significant number of very prospective targets, which will be followed up on-ground in the coming few weeks. In addition, an extensive airborne gravity gradiometry survey has recently been completed at the Project, with additional targets expected to be identified when the final data is reviewed".

UEX Files Updated Shea Creek Technical Report

(TheNewswire)

UEX Corporation

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan TheNewswire - June 6, 2022,  UEX Corporation (TSX:UEX) (OTC:UEXCF) ("UEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has filed an updated technical report for the Company's 49.0975% owned Shea Creek Project that includes an updated mineral resource estimate for the property. The remaining 50.9025% interest in the Shea Creek Project is owned by Orano Canada Inc.

Ur-Energy Reports Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Appointment of Chairman of the Board

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") announces the results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("Shareholders Meeting") held June 2, 2022, including the election of Directors

Each of the nominee Directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 21, 2022 was elected as a Director. The Company received proxies with regard to voting on the seven Directors nominated for election, as follows:

Significant Cu-Ag Results Over 2% Copper and Up to 929g/t Silver

Valor Resources Limited (“Valor” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of rock chip samples taken from new copper targets at the Company’s Picha Project and from targets at the recently acquired Charaque Project in southern Peru. Samples were taken from three new targets at the Picha Project which were first highlighted in the Company’s ASX announcement dated 19th January 2022, titled “Copper-SilverPicha Project landholding expanded following outstanding results from 2021 exploration program. Further samples were also taken from the Huancune target where Valor’s previous channel sampling had returned assays up to 3.95% Cu (see ASX announcement dated 21 April 2022, titled “Additional Copper Targetsconfirmed with assays up to 3.95% Cu and 229g/t Ag at Picha Project”). The sample details and assay results from the Picha and Charaque Projects are shown below in Tables 1 and 2 respectively.