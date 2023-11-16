OpenText Named a Leader in Customer Communications Management and Communications Experience Platforms in the 2023 Aspire Leaderboard

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Is Gold a Buy at US$2,000?

Trending Press Releases

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q3 Financial Results

ARway.ai Lands More SaaS Deals For Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

Integrated Cyber Solutions Announces Significant Customer Renewal and Expansion of Services

Element 79 Gold - Advancements in Field Work and Community Relations in Lucero Region

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES GUIDANCE ON ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIO-ECONOMIC EFFECTS STATEMENT SUBMISSION AND INFRASTRUCTURE UPDATE

Steppe Gold Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Bay

FOR:CA

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Western Copper and Gold

WRN:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Uranium Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

OpenText Named a Leader in Customer Communications Management and Communications Experience Platforms in the 2023 Aspire Leaderboard

Market leadership for sixth consecutive year, strengthened by AI investments and Total Experience vision

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, today announced OpenText Experience Cloud and OpenText Exstream have been named Leaders in the 2023 Aspire Leaderboard™ update, which showcases the best customer communications management (CCM) and customer experience management (CXM) software vendors. OpenText received among the strongest scores in platform strength, software capabilities, market presence, company vision and technical strategy when compared against nine other software vendors in this space.

OpenText Named a Leader in Customer Communications Management and Communications Experience Platforms in the 2023 Aspire Leaderboard

Aspire, an analyst and strategic consultancy firm specializing in Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Customer Experience Management (CXM) industries, analyzes and ranks software vendors and service providers. Vendors are mapped across six interactive, digital grids that form the Aspire Leaderboard—the industry's only interactive vendor comparison tool that helps enterprises determine the best software vendor solutions based on their specific business needs.

"This recognition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to reshaping the landscape of customer communications and experience," said Muhi Majzoub, Chief Product Officer and EVP, OpenText. "The combined elements of our integrated Experience Cloud platform, the recent launch of our AI framework and our innovative cloud strategy, converge to not only meet, but redefine the evolving demands of today's market, to deliver personalized customer communication journeys at scale."

"Through our work with OpenText, we've achieved our goal of combining a slick digital channel with personalized, employee-led customer service. From the moment a customer engages with us through any of our channels, they are kept in the loop on every step of the order cycle," said Michael Sarrasin, Product Lead, Manutan. "OpenText is the ideal communications platform for a dynamic, fast-growing company like Manutan. Our OpenText solutions are helping bring us closer to our customers."

"OpenText is increasingly positioning itself as a vendor offering a best-of-suite platform in the converging CCM-CXM space," said Kaspar Roos , Founder and CEO, Aspire. "As businesses search for ways to holistically manage communications and digital experiences across the entire customer lifecycle, OpenText – with its wide range of capabilities – is in an excellent position to capitalize on this growing market demand."

The OpenText™ Experience Cloud platform integrates experiences, media, communications, messaging, and data for customer experience management in one cohesive platform. OpenText recently launched OpenText Experience Aviator within OpenText Exstream, transforming customer communications and elevating digital experiences through advanced LLM and generative AI for personalized content creation.

Access the Aspire Leaderboard here.

Aspire Disclaimer

The Aspire Leaderboard™ is copyrighted by Aspire Customer Communications Services Ltd. and is based on the findings and opinions of Aspire's consultancy organization. Aspire does not endorse any vendor, product or service included in the Aspire Leaderboard.

About Aspire

Aspire Customer Communications Services is a boutique consulting firm specializing in the Customer Communications Management (CCM), Customer Experience Management (CXM), and Customer Journey Management (CJM) industries. Through deep market expertise and global insights, Aspire works with Software, Services and Solution providers, and Business Advisories and Private Equity Firms to help them achieve their CCM goals. Find more information about how Aspire is helping organizations navigate the complexities of the customer communications world at http://www.aspireccs.com .

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website ( https://investors.opentext.com ). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, Twitter account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Copyright © 2023 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents .

OTEX-G

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-named-a-leader-in-customer-communications-management-and-communications-experience-platforms-in-the-2023-aspire-leaderboard-301989680.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Open TextOTEX:CAArtificial Intelligence Investing
OTEX:CA
The Conversation (0)

OpenText Cybersecurity 2023 Global Ransomware Survey: Companies Still Don't Believe They are Targets for Ransomware Attacks

Even with this disconnect, cybersecurity spending and hiring are on the rise

OpenText™ ( NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today released results of its annual 2023 OpenText Cybersecurity Global Ransomware Survey. Findings show a similarity in how small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprises (more than 1,000 employees) think about ransomware attacks, including a disconnect about who is a target and growing concern about the use of artificial intelligence (AI) by threat actors. While the majority of organizations don't believe they will be attacked, they do understand the business risks as evidenced by increased security spending and plans to expand security teams.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Integrated Cyber Introduces a New Horizon for Cybersecurity Solutions Catering to Underserved SMB and SME Sectors

Integrated Cyber Introduces a New Horizon for Cybersecurity Solutions Catering to Underserved SMB and SME Sectors

(TheNewswire)

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - November 8, 2023 - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE: ICS ) (" Integrated Cyber " or the " Company "), a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), is pleased to introduce its comprehensive cybersecurity solutions services and products tailored to protect the Small-to-Medium-Business (SMB) and Small-to-Medium Enterprise (SME) sectors. Recognizing the unique needs of vulnerable SMBs and SMEs, which have become the principal targets of cyber-crime in recent years due to their often basic security tools, Integrated Cyber's business is centered around a horizontally integrated set of solutions aimed at strengthening these organizations, with a focus on the U.S. and Canada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Record Q1 Total Revenues, Cloud Revenues and ARR

Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Highlights

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Generative AI face.

12 Generative AI Stocks to Watch as ChatGPT Soars (Updated 2023)

The launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT created a major buzz around artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.

ChatGPT is an AI chatbot software application that uses machine learning techniques to emulate human-written conversations. A hitherto niche subsector in the AI industry, this technology is called generative AI, and it's been making an impact on myriad industries, including marketing, security, healthcare, gaming, communication, customer service and software development.

While generative AI technology is in its early stages, Reid Menge, co-portfolio manager for the BlackRock Technology Opportunities Fund, sees immense potential. “ChatGPT is nearly as smart as the human brain today,” he said, “and with the computational horsepower being used to train these AI models, imagine the capabilities of these generative AI services by 2025.”

Keep reading...Show less
Integrated Cyber Solutions Files Application for Listing on the OTCQB Market

Integrated Cyber Solutions Files Application for Listing on the OTCQB Market

(TheNewswire)

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire - November 1 , 2023 - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE:ICS) (" Integrated Cyber, " " ICS, " or the " Company ") , a leading global managed cybersecurity service provider, has taken a significant step towards expanding its global presence by filing an application for listing on the OTCQB Markets in the United States, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Cybersecurity Nastiest Malware of 2023 Shows Ransomware-as-a-Service Now Primary Business Model

While average ransomware payments are up, the percentage of people who pay is at an all-time low

OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced the Nastiest Malware of 2023, an annual ranking of the year's biggest malware threats. For six consecutive years OpenText Cybersecurity threat intelligence experts have analyzed the threat landscape to determine the most notorious malware trends. Ransomware has been rapidly ascending the ranks, with ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) now the weapon of choice for cybercriminals.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai Experiences Record Sales for Its Event Tech Management Platform, "Map D"

VVC Connects Two Wells and Commences Sale of Helium and Natural Gas

Bold Ventures Completes Work at Burchell Copper Gold Project and Reports on AGM

Appia Re-Evaluates Potential of Its Elliot Lake Uranium Deposits in View of Increased Uranium Prices, Confirmation of Significant Rare Earth Mineralization and Bulk Mining Potential

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

VVC Connects Two Wells and Commences Sale of Helium and Natural Gas

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Completes Work at Burchell Copper Gold Project and Reports on AGM

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Re-Evaluates Potential of Its Elliot Lake Uranium Deposits in View of Increased Uranium Prices, Confirmation of Significant Rare Earth Mineralization and Bulk Mining Potential

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Reports Large Gravity Targets Identified at Geikie Project in Athabasca Basin

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Discovers New Deeper Uranium-Bearing Horizon; Kaycee Project Drilling Continues to Deliver Positive Results

Resource Investing

Manganese Drilling Results at West Brumby and Redrum Continue to Impress

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster's Alkali Flat Project Update: Successful Site Visit Signals Green Progress

×