Notice of Knight Therapeutics' Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Results Conference Call

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, will release its fourth quarter and year end 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 23, 2023 prior to market opening. Following the release, Knight will hold a conference call and audio webcast. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date : Thursday, March 23, 2023

Time : 8:30 a.m. ET

Telephone : Toll Free: 1-888-256-1007 or International 1-647-484-0475

Webcast : www.gud-knight.com or Webcast
This is a listen-only audio webcast. Media Player is required to listen to the broadcast.

Replay : An archived replay will be available for 30 days at www.gud-knight.com

________________________________________

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gud-knight.com or www.sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed on www.sedar.com . Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:
Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Samira Sakhia Arvind Utchanah
President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
T: 514.484.4483 T. +598.2626.2344
F: 514.481.4116
Email: info@knighttx.com Email: info@knighttx.com
Website: www.gud-knight.com Website: www.gud-knight.com

Janssen Announces Novel Dengue Antiviral Demonstrates Efficacy in Pre-Clinical Data Published in Nature

The antiviral is efficacious in non-human primates, and is safe and well-tolerated in humans

Findings support further clinical development for prevention and treatment of dengue, which impacts millions of people today and is poised to threaten many more due to climate change

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Medtronic named one of World's Most Ethical Companies

Recognition honors companies demonstrating business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies . In 2023, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 19 countries and 46 industries. Medtronic is one of only two honorees in the 'Healthcare Products' industry category.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Johnson & Johnson Announces Pricing of $7.75 Billion of Senior Notes Issued by Kenvue Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that Kenvue Inc. ("Kenvue"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, priced an offering of the following series of senior unsecured notes in an aggregate principal amount of $7.75 billion (each series of notes collectively, the "Notes"):

Principal

The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Kenvue and will initially be fully and unconditionally guaranteed (the "Guarantees") on a senior unsecured basis by Johnson & Johnson. The Guarantees will terminate upon (1) the completion in all material respects of the transfer of the assets and liabilities of Johnson & Johnson's Consumer Health Business to Kenvue and (2) Kenvue having registered equity securities. The Notes were issued in connection with Johnson & Johnson's separation of its Consumer Health Business. Kenvue intends to use the proceeds from the offering of the Notes as partial consideration to Johnson & Johnson for the Consumer Health Business that Johnson & Johnson will transfer to Kenvue. The closing of the offering of the Notes is not contingent upon the completion of Johnson & Johnson's separation of its Consumer Health Business, and Johnson & Johnson expects that the offering of the Notes will be completed on or about March 22, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The issuance of the Notes by Kenvue and the Guarantees has not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act, or under any U.S. state securities laws or other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The Notes and the Guarantees are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. Kenvue has agreed to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission an exchange registration statement with respect to an exchange offer for the Notes or a shelf registration statement for the resale of the Notes.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 135 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest, most diversified healthcare products company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

Non-solicitation

A registration statement relating to the securities of Kenvue has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities of the company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: the anticipated separation of Johnson & Johnson's Consumer Health Business; the proposed terms of the Notes and the Guarantees; the expected timing and size of the Notes offering; Kenvue's ability to complete the debt issuance; the expected use of the proceeds from the sale and issuance of the Notes; future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy. Readers are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Johnson & Johnson's ability to satisfy the necessary conditions to consummate the separation of Johnson & Johnson's Consumer Health Business on a timely basis or at all; Johnson & Johnson's ability to successfully separate Johnson & Johnson's Consumer Health Business and realize the anticipated benefits from the separation; Kenvue's ability to succeed as a standalone publicly traded company; economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including unexpected clinical trial results, additional analysis of existing clinical data, uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of Johnson & Johnson to successfully execute strategic plans, including restructuring plans; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws, global health care reforms and import/export and trade laws; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2023, including in the section captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements", and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Investor Relations:
Jessica Moore (Johnson & Johnson)
investor-relations@its.jnj.com

Tina Romani (Kenvue)
Kenvue_IR@its.jnj.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Abbott Receives FDA Clearance for First Commercially Available Lab-based Blood Test to Help Evaluate Concussion

  • New test will run on Abbott's Alinity® i laboratory instrument, complementing Abbott's rapid i-STAT TBI Plasma test, cleared by the FDA in 2021
  • Given the significant number of Alinity i instruments in use in labs across the U.S., Abbott's lab test will make concussion testing available to more people across the country
  • Test helps doctors evaluate patients with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), commonly known as concussion, by ruling out the need for a CT scan

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for what will be the first commercially available laboratory traumatic brain injury (TBI) blood test, making it widely available to hospitals in the United States . The test, which runs on Abbott's Alinity® i laboratory instrument, will provide clinicians with an objective way to quickly assess individuals with mild TBIs, also known as concussions.

Abbott's Alinity i TBI lab test offers a new reliable result in 18 minutes to help clinicians quickly assess concussion and triage patients. For those with negative results, it rules out the need for a CT scan and can eliminate wait time at the hospital. The test measures two biomarkers in the blood that, in elevated concentrations, are tightly correlated to brain injury.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Danaher Partners with the University of Pennsylvania's Center for Cellular Immunotherapies to Address Manufacturing Challenges Impacting the Uptake of Cell Therapies

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR), a global science and technology innovator, today announced a strategic partnership with the University of Pennsylvania ( Penn ) focusing on cell therapy innovation. The multi-year partnership aims to develop new technologies that will improve the consistency of clinical outcomes for patients and overcome manufacturing bottlenecks in the delivery of next generation engineered cell products.

There are currently six CAR T cell therapies approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and at least 560 programs in ongoing clinical trials. This scale of clinical development indicates the potential the biopharma industry sees for these therapies to improve the treatment landscape for patients with limited options today. However, the impact of cell therapies on human health is being limited by an inability to scale manufacturing in a cost- and time-effective way.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Medtronic PulseSelect PFA System demonstrates impressive results in landmark PULSED AF global IDE trial

ACC.23/WCC late-breaking data: PULSED AF, one of the most rigorously executed PFA clinical studies to date, exceeds safety and efficacy performance goals in the treatment of paroxysmal and persistent atrial fibrillation

- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that its PulseSelect™ Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) System exceeded its safety performance goal, with an adverse event rate of 0.7%, one of the lowest adverse event rates of any prior U.S. FDA Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) trial for atrial fibrillation (AF) ablation or any multi-center PFA study. PULSED AF exceeded the threshold for its efficacy performance goal and further, clinical success, freedom from recurrence of any symptomatic atrial arrhythmias, was at least 80% for each patient cohort. Findings from the PULSED AF Pivotal Trial were presented as a late-breaking trial today at the American College of Cardiology's Annual Scientific Session Together with World Congress of Cardiology (ACC.23WCC) and simultaneously published in Circulation.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

