Lithium Investing News

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company"(TSXV: NRM | OTCQB: NRVTF | Frankfurt: N7R) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Vahid Sohrabi, Senior Hydrogeologist/Geochemist to the Advisory Board.

Founder and CEO Mr. MacDougall states: "As we accelerate and finalize a new updated resource model and subsequent prefeasibility study in Q4 of 2022, we are pleased to add Dr. Sohrabi to Noram's advisory board, and add further strength to our technical team in the important components of hydrogeology and geochemistry. Dr. Sohrabi, is a respected leadervas a hydrogeologist/geochemist and geoscientist, and brings an extensive ESG-friendly environmental, groundwater, surface water and soil-related global expertise. We look forward to Dr. Sohrabi's significant contributions in assisting the Company with the completion of the upcoming prefeasibility and definitive feasibility studies of the Zeus Lithium Deposit."

Dr. Sohrabi is a Senior Hydrogeologist/Geochemist at Ecoventure and has more than 19 years of experience in the field of environmental services in Canada and internationally. He earned his Ph.D. with a major in hydrogeology/geochemistry from the University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.

Dr. Sohrabi has been involved in numerous mining/oil and gas/environmental projects including different resource projects in the O&G and Mining industries. His hydro-geochemical knowledge and environmental management expertise have been instrumental in a wide array of resource projects in different stages of their lifecycle, including the design of feasibility studies of mines and mineral processing units.

More recently Dr. Sohrabi has been involved in several lithium projects and played a major role in the feasibility study of lithium brine projects in the Middle East by contributing to the field program testing design, the onsite trial management, the result evaluations and the decision-making for ongoing activities of such deposits, in addition to the final mine development planning.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. is a well-financed, development-stage junior mining company based in Vancouver, Canada. The company's flagship asset is the Zeus lithium project, located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus project contains a current NI 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off.

In December, 2021, a robust PEA indicated an after-tax net present value (8 per cent) of $1.3-billion (U.S.) and an internal rate of return of 31 per cent using $9,500 (U.S.) per tonne lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long-term forecast of $14,000 (U.S.) per tonne, the PEA indicates an after-tax NPV (8 per cent) of approximately $2.67-billion (U.S.) and an IRR of 52 per cent at $14,250 (U.S.) per tonne LCE.

Noram is aggressively advancing its Zeus lithium project through the development-stage level towards the completion of a prefeasibility study in Q4 2022.

Please visit our website for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sandy MacDougall

Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Director

sandy@noramlithiumcorp.com

C: 778.999.2159

For additional information please contact:

Peter A. Ball

President and Chief Operating Officer

peter@noramlithiumcorp.com

C: 778.344.4653

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks,uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. *Updated Lithium Mineral Resource Estimate, Zeus Project, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA (August 2021) **Preliminary Economic Assessment Zeus Project, ABH Engineering (December 2021).

Source

Click here to connect with Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV: NRM | OTCQB: NRVTF | Frankfurt: N7R) , to receive an Investor Presentation

lithium investingnoram lithiumtsxv stockstsxv: nrmLithium Investing
NRM:CA
Noram Lithium

Noram Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Noram Receives Results for CVZ-81 with High-Grade Long Intercept of 330ft with Weighted Average 1169 ppm Li and Li High of 1810 ppm

Noram Receives Results for CVZ-81 with High-Grade Long Intercept of 330ft with Weighted Average 1169 ppm Li and Li High of 1810 ppm

S andy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. (" Noram " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-81 (PH-03) and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-81 at a depth of 451.5 feet (137.6 m). Sampling for assay began at 55 ft (16.8 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 416.5 ft (126.9 m) was intersected. The hole ended in mineralization and the weighted average lithium values present were as follows

Noram Lithium Corp., Thursday, June 30, 2022, Press release picture

CVZ-81 was the last hole drilled in Noram's Phase VI drilling program and had better than expected results, as did most of the holes in this in-fill drilling program. Now that the final assays are in, efforts are being focused on updating the geological/lithium grade models to be used in the upcoming PFS. The grades and thicknesses of mineralization seen in the Phase VI holes are anticipated to substantially improve the outlook for the Zeus deposit and upgrade approximately 175 million tonnes of the deposit from the inferred resource category to indicated resource." comments Brad Peek, VP of Exploration and geologist on all six phases of Noram's Clayton Valley exploration drilling.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noram Receives Results for CVZ-77 & 78: High-Grade Intercepts of 240 Ft Averaging 1212 PPM, & 231.3 Ft Averaging 1157 PPM Respectively

Noram Receives Results for CVZ-77 & 78: High-Grade Intercepts of 240 Ft Averaging 1212 PPM, & 231.3 Ft Averaging 1157 PPM Respectively

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-77 (PH-04) and CVZ-78 (PH-11) and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-77 at a depth of 458 feet (139.6 m). Sampling for assays began at 20 ft (6.1 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 240 ft (73.2 m) was intersected from 48 ft (14.6 m) to 288 ft (87.8 m). The weighted average lithium values present are summarized below with a high of 2140 ppm. The Company completed core hole CVZ-78 at a depth of 451.5 feet (137.6 m). Sampling for assays began at 26.8 ft (8.2 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 231.3 ft (70.5 m) was intersected from 26.8 ft (8.2 m) to 258 ft (78.6 m). The weighted average lithium values present are summarized below with a high of 2100 ppm present

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noram Receives Results for CVZ-75 & 76: High-Grade Intercepts of 150 Ft Averaging 962 PPM, & 100 Ft Averaging 1163 PPM Respectively

Noram Receives Results for CVZ-75 & 76: High-Grade Intercepts of 150 Ft Averaging 962 PPM, & 100 Ft Averaging 1163 PPM Respectively

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-75 (PH-01) and CVZ-76 (PH-02) and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-75 at a depth of 326 feet (99.4 m). Sampling for assays began at 46 ft (14.0 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 150 ft (45.7 m) was intersected from 46 ft (14.0 m) to 196 ft (59.7 m). The hole ended in mineralization and the weighted average lithium values present are summarized below. The Company completed core hole CVZ-76 at a depth of 338 feet (103.0 m). Sampling for assays began at 26 ft (7.9 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 100 ft (30.5 m) was intersected from 26 ft (7.9 m) to 126 ft (38.4 m). The hole ended in mineralization and the weighted average lithium values present are summarized below

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noram Receives Results for CVZ-71: High-Grade Intercept of 280.0 ft Averaging 1050 ppm & High of 1560 ppm

Noram Receives Results for CVZ-71: High-Grade Intercept of 280.0 ft Averaging 1050 ppm & High of 1560 ppm

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-71 (PH-10) and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-71 at a depth of 453.5 feet (138.2 m). Sampling for assay began at 30 ft (9.1 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole. An interval thickness of 280 ft (85.3 m) was intersected from 140 ft (42.7 m) to 420 ft (128.0 m). The hole ended in mineralization and the weighted average lithium values present were as follows

Noram Lithium Corp., Thursday, May 26, 2022, Press release picture

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noram Lithium

Noram Completes Major Milestone: Infill Drill Program for Pre-Feasiblity Study Completion and Commencement of Plan of Operations

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce" that the Company has successfully completed the Phase VI infill drill program on the Zeus Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project contains a current NI 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. In December 2021, a robust PEA** indicated an After-Tax NPV(8) of US$1.3 Billion and IRR of 31% using US$9,500tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long term forecast of US$14,000tonne, the PEA indicates an NPV (8%) of approximately US$2.6 Billion and an IRR of 52% at US$14,000tonne LCE

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
September Quarter Results Briefing

September Quarter Results Briefing

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE) ("Allkem" or "the Company") will release its September Quarter Activities Report on Friday, 21 October 2022.

Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Christian Barbier will conduct a live webcast briefing at 10:00 am AEDT on the same day.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
US$200m IFC project finance proposal for Sal de Vida

US$200m IFC project finance proposal for Sal de Vida

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE, " Allkem" or the " Company" ) and the International Finance Corporation (" IFC ") have agreed on a non-binding term sheet for a project financing facility (" IFC loan ") for the wholly Allkem owned Sal de Vida Project located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Livent Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call

- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced it will release its third quarter 2022 earnings on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after stock market close via PR Newswire and the company's website at: http:www.livent.com .

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

The company will subsequently host a webcast conference call on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 , at 4:30 p.m. ET that is open to the public via Internet broadcast and conference call.

Internet broadcast: http://www.livent.com .

Dial-in telephone numbers:
U.S. / Canada : (888) 330-2454
International: (240) 789-2714
Conference ID # 4348515

A replay of the call will be available via the Internet and telephone from November 1, 2022 until November 15, 2022 .

Internet replay: http://www.livent.com
U.S. / Canada : (800) 770-2030
International: (647) 362-9199
Conference ID # 4348515

About Livent
For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,100 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , India , China and Argentina . For more information, visit livent.com .

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livent-announces-date-for-third-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-webcast-conference-call-301642943.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Balkan Mining and Minerals

Work Program Commences At Gorge Lithium Project

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (BMM or the Company) (ASX: BMM) is pleased to announce that its work program at the Gorge Lithium exploration project located in the Georgia Lake Area, Thunder Bay North Mining District of Ontario, Canada (the “Gorge Lithium Project” or “Project”) has commenced.
Keep reading...Show less
person looking at plans on a table

Asia Pacific Has Strategic Opportunity to Scale Up EV Battery Raw Materials

Asia Pacific has been at the centre of the lithium-ion battery supply chain, with China leading the way in many aspects while Japan and Korea have had a legacy role as well.

But as the world prepares to meet the increasing demand from the green energy transition, the region now has an opportunity to scale up the supply of key battery raw materials, including lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese and graphite.

Australia is a top lithium producer, while Indonesia currently has a strong position on the nickel and cobalt markets. China dominates most of the refining for these metals and accounts for the majority of natural flake graphite production.

Keep reading...Show less

Albemarle Corporation to Release Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings Results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that it will release its third-quarter 2022 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The company will hold its conference call to discuss third-quarter 2022 results on Thursday, November 3, at 9:00 a.m. ET . This call will be webcast and can be accessed through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com , via the webcast link below or by phone at the following numbers:

PARTICIPANT INFORMATION (Public):
Canada dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 833 950 0062
Canada dial-in number (Local): 1 226 828 7575
United States : 1 844 200 6205
United States (Local): 1 646 904 5544
All other locations: +1 929 526 1599
Participant Access code: 527598
*Participants will need to enter the participant access code before being met by an operator. Please include this when sending details to participants.

Webcast Details
Event Title: Q3 2022 Albemarle Corporation Earnings Conference Call
Event Date: November 3, 2022
Start Time: 09:00 AM (GMT -04:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada )

Attendee URL (Public):
For inclusion in your invitations to webcast attendees.
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/735285311

To avoid registration wait times, participants are encouraged to use the webcast link as the primary listening source. If a caller is anticipating asking a question, please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the call to be placed in the queue early.

An online replay of this call will be available on Albemarle Corporation's website (for 12 months) and by phone at the following numbers (for 7 days):

Accessing the telephone replay
A recording will be available until Thursday, November 10, 2022
UK (Local): 0204 525 0658
US (Local): 1 929 458 6194
US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403
Canada : 1 226 828 7578
All other locations: +44 204 525 0658
Access Code: 900408

About Albemarle
ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-release-third-quarter-2022-earnings-results-on-wednesday-november-2-2022-301640222.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×