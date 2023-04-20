VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE SOUTHEAST COPPER-GOLD DEPOSIT AT ITS WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BRITISH COLUMBIA

Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Nextech3D.ai Reports Unaudited Fiscal Year 2022 and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Nextech3D.ai Reports Unaudited Fiscal Year 2022 and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

3D modelling revenue increased +266% vs 2021

2022 technology service gross profit margin expands by 82% jumping from 51% in 2022 compared to 28% in 2021

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a generative AI-powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohl's, and other major e-commerce retailers reports its unaudited financial and operating results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022

Please join Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer and Andrew Chan, Chief Financial Officer today after the close today April 20, 2023 at 5:00 P.M where Nextech will host a conference call to discuss these financial results.

Evan Gappelberg - CEO Commentary:

"In 2022, our company placed significant emphasis on addressing the growing global demand for our 3D modelling and AR solutions designed for the ecommerce sector in web3.0. As we progress into 2023, we are seeing continued evidence of this trend, with our business remaining strong and experiencing growth. As previously announced in Q3 of 2022, Amazon became our customer, making them our largest enterprise customer for 3D model delivery in ecommerce. As Amazon is widely regarded as a leader in ecommerce, their decision to transition from 2D to 3D models serves as a strong indicator of the direction the industry is heading towards. We believe this highlights the staying power of 3D models, which will continue to drive the multi-decade, $5 trillion dollar ecommerce megatrend moving forward." He continued, "In the coming decade, 3D models will be a prerequisite for competing in various industries such as ecommerce, medicine, education, and events. At Nextech, we specialize in creating superior, cost-effective, and timely 3D models. We make them better, faster and cheaper than any other company I know of, and this positions us to be the leaders of this rapidly growing, trillion-dollar megatrend. While it was quite a challenge to get here, we are here now, and we are confident that we are optimally positioned to benefit from the rapid growth in demand for 3D models. From our vantage point we see nothing but blue sky opportunities."

Unaudited 2022 Q4 and 2022 Fiscal Year Financial Highlights

  • Total fiscal revenue of $11.5 million (including legacy ecommerce business)
  • Technology services revenue of $3.2 million
  • Legacy ecommerce business revenue of $8.3 million
  • 3D modelling revenue increased +266% compared to 2021 contributing $1.5 million in 2022
  • 2022 technology service gross profit margin expands by 82% jumping from 51% in 2022 compared to 28% in 2021 on $3.2 million revenue
  • Technology business contributed $1 million in Q4 revenue up 14% sequentially compared to Q3

NexTech AR Solutions Corp.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

As at
December 31, 2022December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash & cash equivalents (Note 3)
$3,777,117$7,237,296
Receivables (Note 4)
744,3311,081,164
Deferred asset (Note 6)
256,818-
Contract asset (Note 14)
332,197386,202
Prepaid expenses (Note 5)
310,906749,474
Inventory
45,2893,389,098
Non-current assets held for sale (Note 16)
501,188-
5,967,84612,843,234
Non-current assets
Equipment (Note 7)
278,463377,242
Right-of-use asset (Note 8)
829,2781,079,319
Intangible assets (Note 9)
3,307,3996,419,934
Goodwill (Note 9)
6,755,8928,790,529
Total assets
$17,138,878$29,510,258
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 11)
$2,641,918$2,759,017
Deferred revenue (Note 14)
437,746609,001
Lease liability (Note 8)
222,250290,357
Liabilities associated with assets held for sale (Note 16)
92,532-
3,394,4463,658,375
Non-current liabilities
Lease liability (Note 8)
582,586786,755
Deferred income tax liability
(47,113)712,215
Loan payable
-90,896
Total liabilities
3,929,9195,248,241
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital (Note 12)
83,271,70670,570,760
Reserves
12,754,70812,649,994
Shareholder's equity attributable to Nextech shareholders
(84,991,503)(58,958,737)
Non-controlling interest
2,174,048-
13,208,95924,262,017
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$17,138,878$29,510,258

NexTech AR Solutions Corp.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Year endedYear ended
December 31, 2022December 31, 2021
Revenue (Note 14)
$3,224,791$6,689,849
Cost of sales (Note 15)
(1,593,076)(4,821,321)
Gross profit
1,631,7151,868,528
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing (Note 15)
5,013,36710,437,523
General and administrative (Note 15)
13,377,5759,683,311
Research and development (Note 15)
3,892,2086,609,471
22,283,15026,730,305
Other expense (income)
Stock-based compensation (Note 12)
1,715,6905,030,449
Amortization (Note 10)
2,680,2582,050,147
Right of use amortization (Note 9)
76,90544,861
Gain on liability
(381,019)(219,321)
Gain on contingent consideration
-(1,573,308)
Depreciation (Note 8)
95,152114,733
Impairment of intangible assets (Note 10)
3,178,426-
Foreign exchange gain
(1,422,668)(267,725)
5,942,7445,179,836
Loss before income taxes
(26,594,179)(30,041,613)
Current income tax expense
(36,079)(28,512)
Deferred income tax recovery
673,301205,898
Net loss from operations
$(25,956,957)$(29,864,227)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations (Note 17)
$(1,341,111)$(2,787,826)
Other comprehensive loss
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations, continuing operations
(121,940)183,137
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations, discontinued operations (Note 17)
(310,905)43,715
Total comprehensive loss
$(27,730,913)$(32,425,201)
Non-controlling interests
(438,201)-
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Nextech shareholders
$(27,292,712)$(32,425,201)
Income (loss) per common share
Basic and diluted loss per common share, continuing operations
(0.26)(0.35)
Basic and diluted loss per common share, discontinued operations
(0.02)(0.03)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
Basic and diluted
100,201,69183,888,487

Conference Call Details:

Title: Nextech3D.ai Fiscal Year 2022 and Q4 2022 Financial Results

Call Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM (GMT-04:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: +1 (888) 330-2024

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: +1 (646) 960-0187

Earnings Call ID: 7778367

Webcast Attendee URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/612528713

For those unable to join the live event, a recording of the presentation will be posted on the Company's investor relations website.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2) is a Company that provides AI-powered 3D modeling solutions focusing on the e-commerce industry. Its breakthrough generative AI technology enables the creation of high-quality 3D models quickly and efficiently. Nextech3D.ai's suite of products, including patented AI-based technology for 3D model creation and 2D to 3D conversion, has positioned it as a leader in the industry. The company is already a preferred 3D model supplier for Amazon, representing a massive growth opportunity. With the increasing popularity of e-commerce globally, Nextech3D.ai's services are becoming more valuable, providing an excellent runway for ongoing growth. For investors looking to participate in the commercialization of AI technology, Nextech3D.ai presents a unique investment opportunity.

The Company also develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech3D.ai spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway" as a stand alone public Company. Nextech3D.ai retained a control ownership in ARway.ai with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake, and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech3D.ai Shareholders. ARway.ai is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the (OTC: ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: E65). ARway.ai is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking.

On December 14, 2022 Nextech announced its second spinout of Toggle3D, an AI-powered 3D design studio to compete with Adobe. Toggle3D is expected to be public in the first half of 2023.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@Nextechar.com
866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Ext 7201

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE:Nextech3D.ai



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750467/Nextech3Dai-Reports-Unaudited-Fiscal-Year-2022-and-Fourth-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.aiNTAR:CNXOTCQX:NEXCFEmerging Tech Investing
NTAR:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR, OTCQX:NEXCF, FSE:EP2)

Nextech3D.ai


Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Provides Earnings Call Details for Fiscal Year 2022 and Q4 2022 Financial Results April 20th

Nextech3D.ai Provides Earnings Call Details for Fiscal Year 2022 and Q4 2022 Financial Results April 20th

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a generative AI-powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohl's, and other major e-commerce retailers, announces that the Company plans to release its fiscal year 2022 and fourth quarter 2022 audited financial results after markets close on Thursday, April 20, 2023

Subsequently, Nextech will host a conference call to discuss the fiscal year 2022 and fourth quarter 2022 results on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Please join Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Chan, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss these financial and operating results followed by a question and answer period.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Technology Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Technology Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Technology Virtual Investor Conference held on April 13 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3o0sI8y

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company's resource section.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Expands Its AI Team With New Key Hires To Meet The Accelerating Demand For 3D Models For Ecommerce at Mass Scale

Nextech3D.ai Expands Its AI Team With New Key Hires To Meet The Accelerating Demand For 3D Models For Ecommerce at Mass Scale

Breakthrough Generative AI Technology Gets Enhanced Feature Upgrades

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce three new key hires to its AI team, as well as important feature upgrades to meet the accelerating demand for 3D models. These key hires are to accelerate the production of 3D models related to Nextech's breakthrough generative AI, computer vision and 3D model mesh creation. The Company's AI-powered platform is now ramping up its production capacity of 3D models for ecommerce brands globally at a massive scale, setting the stage for a record-breaking year in 3D model revenue

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai to Release Fiscal Year 2022 and Q4 2022 Financial Results April 20th

Nextech3D.ai to Release Fiscal Year 2022 and Q4 2022 Financial Results April 20th

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers announces the Company plans to release its fourth quarter and annual audited 2022 financial results after markets close on Thursday, April 20, 2023

Subsequently, Nextech will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter results on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Please join Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer and Andrew Chan, Chief Financial Officer to discuss these financial and operating results followed by a question and answer period.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Technology Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 13th

Technology Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 13th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Technology Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3KywgHU

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nanalysis

Nanalysis and QUAD Systems Launch Full 400MHz High Field System

Nanalysis Collaborated on and Supplies Key Components of the System

Team will be Presenting and Debuting system at ENC 2023

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Harvard University Robotics and AR/VR Workshops Showcase ARway.ai, Snap, and Magic Leap's Spatial Computing and AR Platforms Capabilities

Harvard University Robotics and AR/VR Workshops Showcase ARway.ai, Snap, and Magic Leap's Spatial Computing and AR Platforms Capabilities

Tomorrow April 19, Join ARway.ai CEO for livestream presentation

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTC PINK:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces that ARway.ai's spatial computing technology was chosen with Snap and Magic Leap at the 2023 Harvard XR Hackathon, "The DreamHack", presented by the Harvard Robotics Club and the Harvard ARVR Club. The event, held from April 14-16 at Harvard University in Boston, MA featured creators, business leaders, domain experts, designers, developers, product managers and more highlighting creativity and exploration in the industry. The event enabled participants to explore business opportunities in the metaverse with various ARVR technologies with no prior experience required, making ARway's technology a perfect application

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Provides Update on Status of MCTO

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Provides Update on Status of MCTO

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQX: ALKFF) (FRANKFURT: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("PWWR" or the "Company") is providing this update on the status of a management cease trade order granted on April 3, 2023 (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Order ("NP 12-203"). On April 3, 2023, the Company announced that, for reasons disclosed in the news release, there would be a delay in the filing of its financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Annual Filings") beyond the period prescribed under applicable Canadian securities laws (the "Default Announcement").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenlane Renewables Announces Agreement with ZEG Biogas to Establish Industrial Scale Volume Production Locally in Brazil

Greenlane Renewables Announces Agreement with ZEG Biogas to Establish Industrial Scale Volume Production Locally in Brazil

~Partnership will help accelerate growth of production of biomethane or RNG in world's largest sugarcane producing region~

Greenlane Renewables Inc. ( "Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) announces that it has entered into a collaborative agreement with ZEG Biogás e Energia S.A. ("ZEG Biogás"), a company 50% owned by Vibra Energia S.A. ("VIBRA"), previously the fuel distribution unit of Petrobras, to locally produce, market and sell one of Greenlane's largest and most popular biogas upgrading products in Brazil .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nanalysis

Nanalysis Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5:00 pm ET on Thursday , April 27th

European Q&A Session on April 28 th at 8:30am ET

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Announces Commercialisation Progress of THERMAL-XR

GMG Announces Commercialisation Progress of THERMAL-XR

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following business update of its ENERGY SAVINGS portfolio product - THERMAL-XR® (TXR) powered by GMG Graphene.

THERMAL-XR® is the Company's proprietary graphene enhanced heat transfer product that provides potential ENERGY SAVING benefits in a wide range of applications. Since the recent Australian Government approval for GMG to produce and sell Thermal-XR® at scale, the Company has driven sales activities and bolstered related production capacity. Important first sales at scale have recently been secured and the Company's efforts to widen potential market segments is finding positive reception providing strong encouragement for continued sales focus targeting near term notable revenues.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Montfort Capital Announces Annual General Meeting

Sirona Biochem Announces Close of Oversubscribed Debenture Financing

Falcon Acquires Nickel-Copper Project in Hawk Ridge Camp, QC

NV Gold Closes its Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Falcon Acquires Nickel-Copper Project in Hawk Ridge Camp, QC

Rare Earth Investing

Panel: Rare Earths Supply Chain Needs Transparency

Base Metals Investing

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023

Graphite Investing

Electric Royalties Increases Convertible Credit Facility to C$5 Million on Improved Terms and Appoints Stefan Gleason as Board Observer

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies to Attend Expomin from April 24 to 27, 2023 and Issues Shares for Payment of Services by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Up to 32.9 Meters of Lithium Bearing Pegmatite at Anatacau West

×