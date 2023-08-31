Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

NexGen Announces US$110 Million Convertible Debenture Financing and Strategic Purchase of Common Shares

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into binding term sheets with Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. ("QRC") and Washington H Soul Pattinson and Company Limited ("WHSP") for a private placement (the "Offering") of US$110 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures").

The Debentures will be convertible at the holder's option into approximately 21.97 million common shares of NexGen (the " Common Shares ") (at current exchange rates, with the actual number of Common Shares dependent on the exchange rate at the time of conversion).

In addition, WHSP has agreed to purchase 8.7 million outstanding common shares of NexGen from QRC (the "Pre-Arranged Trade"), enabling QRC to partially fund its purchase of Debentures.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Today's US$110M financing from two highly respected investors, our long-standing investor in QRC and, the addition of WHSP in Australia , optimally places NexGen to deliver on its stated objectives in the development of the Rook I Project. It is an incredibly exciting time for NexGen as we recently received confirmation of the completion of the Provincial Environmental Assessment Technical Review and submission of the Final Provincial Environmental Impact Statement to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment. Further, permitted pre-construction site works are well advanced with the team and all of its stakeholders focused on the responsible delivery of Rook I for the world's energy transition."

Terms of the Debentures

The Debentures will carry a 9.0% coupon (the "Interest") over a 5-year term. The Debentures will be convertible at the holder's option into Common Shares, at a conversion price (the "Conversion Price") per Common Share of US$6.76 ( C$9.15 per Common Share equivalent incorporating today's exchange rate) representing a 30% premium to the volume-weighted average trading price (the "VWAP") per Common Share on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") for the 5-days ending on the day prior to the date of this announcement.

Two-thirds of the Interest (equal to 6% per annum) is payable in cash. One-third of the Interest (equal to 3% per annum) is payable in Common Shares issuable at a price equal to the 20-day VWAP on either the Toronto Stock Exchange or New York Stock Exchange (whichever has the greatest trading volume of Common Shares) ending on, and including, the third trading day prior to the date such interest payment is due.

The Company will be entitled, on or after the third anniversary of the date of the issuance of the Debentures, at any time that the 20-day VWAP on the TSX exceeds 130% of the Conversion Price, to redeem the Debentures at par plus accrued and unpaid Interest.

Strategic Alignment Provisions

In connection with the Offering, the Company will enter into an investor rights agreement with both QRC and WHSP, containing the same voting alignment, standstill, and transfer restriction covenants as the existing investor rights agreement with QRC dated May 27, 2020 . However, these provisions will be revised to apply regardless of the number of Common Shares held, and the restrictions allowing for a sale of Common Shares every thirty days will be limited to 0.5% of the number of Common Shares held.

Use of Proceeds

Proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the continuing development and further exploration of the Company's mineral properties, and for general corporate purposes.

Conditions

Closing of the Offering is conditional upon completion of the Pre-Arranged Trade and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including stock exchange approvals, the completion of definitive documentation, there being no material adverse change in the business of the Company, or a major event of national or international consequence that disrupts the financial markets or the business, operations or affairs of the Company.

Advisors and Legal Counsel

Aitken Mount Capital Partners were advisors to the transaction. Farris LLP, Vancouver provided legal.

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future.  The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure.  NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally.  The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power.  The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia , with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan .

Technical Disclosure

All technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kevin Small , NexGen's Senior Vice President, Engineering and Operations, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

A technical report in respect of the FS is filed on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and EDGAR ( www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml ) and is available for review on NexGen Energy's website ( www.nexgenenergy.ca ).

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

This news release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") set by the SEC's rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies.   Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated February 24, 2023 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws .

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-announces-us110-million-convertible-debenture-financing-and-strategic-purchase-of-common-shares-301914854.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/31/c6577.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

nuclear power plants

Top 10 Uranium-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Output from the top uranium-producing countries rose steadily for a decade, peaking at 63,207 metric tons (MT) in 2016. However, global uranium production has noticeably declined in the years since then.

Decreased production numbers across the world are related to the persistently low spot prices the uranium market has experienced in the wake of the Fukushima disaster; COVID-19 also had an impact on global uranium output.

Now uranium prices have begun to rebound, buoyed by increasingly positive sentiment about the role of nuclear power in the energy transition — currently 10 percent of the world’s electricity is generated by nuclear energy, and that number is expected to grow. Supply concerns caused by Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine have also had an impact.

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Announces the Appointment of Ben Salter as Chief Financial Officer & Tracy Primeau as Special Advisor

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ben Salter as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective September 1, 2023 . Mr. Salter commenced with NexGen in June 2021 and currently holds the role of Vice President, Finance. He has extensive experience in financial reporting, regulatory compliance, internal controls, and corporate finance activities. Mr. Salter is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Victoria . Prior to NexGen, Mr. Salter worked at Methanex Corporation and Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (previously Alterra Power Corp.) where he was responsible for financial reporting, controls and systems. Mr. Salter will assume the CFO position upon the resignation of Harpreet Dhaliwal who is pursuing other career interests.

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium President and CEO Chris Frostad

A Stronger Uranium Market as Cycle Takes an Upward Swing, Purepoint Uranium CEO Says

Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU,OTCQB:PTUUF) President and CEO Chris Frostad is optimistic that there will be a stronger uranium market in the next six to 12 months reminiscent of how it was three years ago, at which time more contracts will be written.

“You're looking at a real resurgence in nuclear energy in general, worldwide. It's really come back strong as a source of green energy, much more so than it was viewed as 10 (or) 15 years ago,” he said.

“A lot more reactors are being built so that we've seen that demand side really, really start to pump up. As far as the markets are concerned — as far as people who follow uranium and believe that we're about to move back into a time of upward swing — I think based on that, we see a real supply/demand shift happening," Frostad said. "And hopefully, it'll happen quickly."

Keep reading...Show less
uranium periodic symbol and ore

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Laramide Resources Rises on US Department of Energy Grant

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) saw a slight decline last week, closing at 19,837.78.

Market watchers are closely eyeing the release of Canada's latest GDP data, which is due out this coming Friday (September 1). According to Reuters, the numbers are likely to show a "sharp slowdown in economic growth." The economy is expected to have grown at a 1.1 percent pace in Q2, less than the 3.1 percent growth rate seen in 2023's first quarter.

Looking further ahead, the Bank of Canada will make its next interest rate decision on September 6.

Keep reading...Show less

Laramide Awarded US Department of Energy Grant for Churchrock Restoration Study

Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce that its US subsidiary, NuFuels Inc, has been awarded a U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE") grant in the amount of USD $1,756,778 to provide the funding for a joint research project ("The Project") with Los Alamos National Laboratory ("LANL") to develop advanced in-situ recovery ("ISR) related groundwater restoration technology.

Laramide Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

Expenses for the DOE grant for the NuFuels/LANL Project titled "Laboratory Groundwater Restoration R&D Bench Study with Natural Uranium Core and Groundwater" will be shared at a ratio of approximately 40% by NuFuels, to pay for the costs of obtaining the core material and laboratory equipment and supplies, and 60% by DOE, to provide the LANL expertise and facilities, and fund research staff.

The Project is designed to develop groundwater restoration technology in the laboratory that will address both the modern groundwater restoration standards in New Mexico , and have a significant impact on reducing the full cycle cost related to ISR by reducing the amount of water used during the groundwater restoration process through in-situ restoration techniques. In addition to the benefit to the uranium industry, the technology developed would benefit many DOE and legacy industrial sites where water-efficient remedial approaches to groundwater quality reclamation may be advantageous.

The Project's objective is to demonstrate the capacity to restore groundwater geochemical conditions to background levels at uranium recovery operations through the application of restoration strategies to include: 1) groundwater sweeping, 2) active treatment through reverse osmosis and recirculation operations, 3) amendment injections, and 4) natural and enhanced attenuation processes.

The primary focus will be ISR restoration technologies that would result in reduced groundwater consumption during groundwater restoration activities following uranium ISR operations, though the results are likely to aid in the reduction of water usage at other uranium recovery related groundwater restoration projects such as legacy tailings operations. This study will be performed using uranium rich core collected from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission licensed ISR uranium properties owned by NuFuels, Inc. in New Mexico .

Past operators ISR facilities have performed laboratory studies demonstrating the capacity to restore groundwater concentrations of uranium to acceptable regulatory levels. Since that time, however, New Mexico State regulations have changed, and groundwater uranium concentrations are currently required to be materially lower. The Project to be undertaken by NuFuels and LANL will largely repeat these previous laboratory demonstrations with the freshly collected core materials and modern chemical amendments, to address the current uranium groundwater restoration standard, thereby complying with State of New Mexico permitting requirements.

Marc Henderson , President of Laramide and NuFuels commented, "We are honored to have been awarded this Grant by the DOE.  Los Alamos National Laboratory is one of the premier research institutions in the world. We believe this Project will result in cutting edge groundwater restoration technology that will enhance post ISR groundwater quality and be useful for groundwater restoration programs at other uranium related legacy sites.  NuFuels will reach out to stakeholders so they may be an integral part of the Project as we move forward, and believe the work will be embraced by both the regulatory community and community in general."

Follow us on Twitter @LaramideRes

About Laramide Resources Ltd.:

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Australia and the western United States . The company's portfolio comprises five advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. Each asset has been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and are considered late-stage, low-technical risk projects.

The Westmoreland project in Queensland, Australia , is one of the largest uranium development assets held by a junior mining company. This project has a PEA that describes an economically robust, open-pit mining project with a mine-life of 13 years.  Additionally, the adjacent Murphy Project in the Northern Territory of Australia is a greenfield asset that Laramide strategically acquired to control the majority of the mineralized system along the Westmoreland trend.

In the United States , Laramide's assets include the NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, which is proposed to be developed using in-situ recovery ("ISR") production methodology. The Company also owns the La Jara Mesa project in the historic Grants mining district of New Mexico and an underground project, called La Sal , in Lisbon Valley, Utah .

Forward-looking Statements and Cautionary Language

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expect, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Laramide disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Since forward-looking information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, exploration and production for uranium; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of resource estimates; health, safety and environmental risks; worldwide demand for uranium; uranium price and other commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations.

SOURCE Laramide Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/24/c1472.html

Keep reading...Show less

