Fission Uranium: Developing the High-Grade Triple R Uranium Deposit in the Athabasca Basin

Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU,OTCQX:FCUUF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU,OTCQX:FCUUF) offers investors an entry opportunity to take advantage of the potentially bullish uranium market and demand for nuclear energy. The company is developing the high-grade Triple R uranium deposit within its PLS property in Saskatchewan’s renowned Athabasca Basin uranium district. The Triple R deposit is known for its sizable high-grade uranium mineralization that is accessible at just 50 meters from surface. It is the only major, undeveloped deposit in the Basin at which the high-grade core begins close to surface.PL

Fission Uranium’s PLS project is positioned as potentially one of the world’s lowest OPEX uranium projects.

Fission Uranium is a Canadian uranium development company focused on developing the advanced-stage Triple R uranium deposit hosted by its PLS project in the world-class Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

A 2019 pre-feasibility study focusing on underground mining only, outlines the potential for robust economics, emphasizing the opportunity for some of the lowest operating costs in the world, high-grade yield, fast payback and highly attractive IRR and NPV.

The PLS uranium project is 100 percent owned by Fission Uranium.

The Athabasca Basin is home to the highest grade uranium deposits in the world and constitutes all of Canada’s uranium production industry. Fission’s adjacent neighbour, NexGen (TSX:NXE,NYSE:NXE), is also advancing a major uranium deposit to feasibility.

Fission Uranium has a clear plan to advance Triple R and, in doing so, to leverage the growing demand for uranium, which is expected to grow by 26 percent by the end of 2030.

Company management and key members of the operations team have a long history and strong connections with northern Indigenous First Nation and Metis groups and local communities. Collaboration with local rightsholders and stakeholders and is a major focus as the company moves forward. In addition, Fission has pursued a robust approach to the environment from the start and will continue to do so.

Recent financings attracted substantial institutional interest, and the company has a major strategic shareholder in the form of CGN Mining — part of the giant power utility CGN — which has to date invested approximately $82 million in Fission.

Management is headed up by award winning geologist and uranium veteran Ross McElroy. The broader team includes Mark Wittrup, who is one of the foremost experts on permitting and ESG in the uranium sector, as well as Gary Haywood, who has joined Fission as VP Project Development and previously worked for Cameco as General Manager at the McArthur River and Senior Mine Engineer at the Eagle Point uranium mining operations in Saskatchewan, Canada.