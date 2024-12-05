Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels and Madagascar Government Execute Memorandum of Understanding to Further Advance Toliara Critical Mineral Project in Madagascar

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements ("REE"), and critical minerals, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU") with the Government of Madagascar (the "Government") setting forth certain key terms applicable to the Company's Toliara titanium, zirconium, and REE project (the "Toliara Project" or "Project"), located in southwestern Madagascar.

As previously announced, on November 28, 2024, the Madagascar Council of Ministers, as Chaired by the President of Madagascar, lifted the suspension on the Toliara Project, which was originally imposed in November 2019. The lifting of the Suspension allows the Company to continue development of the Project, re-establish community programs, and advance activities necessary to achieve a positive final investment decision ("FID").

The MOU announced today is the culmination of extensive negotiations over several years with the Malagasy Government on fiscal and other terms applicable to the Toliara Project and a major step forward in advancing the Project. While the Company is progressing towards an FID, which is expected to be made in approximately 14 months, the Company will continue working with the Government of Madagascar to formalize the terms and conditions set out in the MOU through the implementation of a "Stability Mechanism" consisting of one or a combination of the following: (a) submittal of an Investment Agreement to the Madagascar Parliament for approval as law and certification of the Toliara Project ("Project Certification") under existing law establishing a special regime for large scale investments in the Malagasy mining sector (the "LGIM "); (b) promulgation of amendments and revisions to the existing LGIM (the "LGIM Amendment") in a form that provides for the necessary certainty of financial and legal terms, and reasonable financial, operational and legal requirements, for large-scale projects and have Project Certification under the amended LGIM, together with an Investment Agreement (if reasonably required) submitted to Parliament for approval as law; and/or (c) another agreed upon mechanism that achieves the necessary certainty of financial and legal terms, and reasonable financial, operational and legal requirements, applying to large-scale mining projects.

Mark S. Chalmers, President and CEO of Energy Fuels commented: "As I've said before, I believe the Toliara Project is a 'generational' critical mineral project that has the strong potential to operate well beyond many of our lifetimes. Therefore, it is vital to Energy Fuels, and to our Base Resources subsidiaries, that the Republic of Madagascar and the communities in the vicinity of the Project enjoy significant benefits that go beyond jobs, economic development, and sustainable operations that respect human rights, local culture, and the environment. To achieve this vision, the MOU signed today creates the framework for a long-term mutually beneficial partnership between a U.S. critical mineral company and the people of Madagascar. We look forward to continuing to work with the Government of Madagascar to formalize the terms of the MOU and grow our relationship with what we believe will be the largest U.S. investment in the country's history."

Key Terms and Conditions of the MOU

Under the MOU, the Company has agreed to pay a five percent (5%) royalty (and no other) on mining products and deliver US$80 million after Project Certification in development, community, and social project funding, including a total of $30 million within 30 days after Project Certification, another $10 million within 30 days after achieving a positive FID and an additional $40 million by the fourth year of operations. In addition, the Company has agreed to spend at least $1 million prior to FID in the Atsimo Andrefana Region on community and social investments, and $4 million annually thereafter, indexed at 2% per annum, from commencement of construction after a positive FID. The Company has also committed to developing the Toliara Project in an environmentally, socially and fiscally responsible manner, and to observe the specific protections set out in the MOU.

The payments described above are not expected to have a material effect on the economics of this potentially multi-billion project, which (along with the appropriate disclaimers related to technical disclosure) are described in the Company's April 2024 press release. The Company is in the process of updating the September 2021 definitive feasibility study and December 2023 prefeasibility study on the Toliara Project, along with the White Mesa Mill's 2024 prefeasibility study on rare earth oxide production, to reflect current economics.

The Government has agreed in the MOU, among other things, to:

  • assist the Company with obtaining all necessary administrative authorizations for the purpose of adding REE-bearing monazite recovery to existing permits;
  • certify the Project as eligible under the LGIM (or amended LGIM, if applicable) as soon as the LGIM eligibility conditions are met; support the prompt development of the Toliara Project, including (without limitation) by causing all relevant State authorities to timely consider and grant all complete applications for permits, licenses or authorizations necessary or desirable for the development and operation of the Toliara Project in accordance with the laws of Madagascar;
  • maintain the fiscal, legal and customs stability of the Toliara Project;
  • not, directly or indirectly, receive, take or have an interest (including an economic interest or form of production sharing arrangement, and whether carried or free-carried) in the Company or any of its assets, including the Toliara Project;
  • provide active and public support for the Toliara Project, including by publicly announcing the State's support for the Toliara Project and its development; and
  • undertake any LGIM amendments in consultation with relevant stakeholders, including the Company, to ensure that such amendments (or similar instruments with legislative force) provide the necessary certainty of financial and legal terms to address the reasonable financial, operational and legal requirements of large-scale mining projects, and otherwise supports the bankability of the Toliara Project and the ability of the Company to achieve a positive FID.

In addition, under the MOU, the Company's agreement to pay a 5% royalty on revenues and its commitments to pay the US$80 million in development, community and social funding are conditional on:

  • the terms of the Stability Mechanism being adopted in a form that is satisfactory to the Company;
  • Project Certification having been obtained; and
  • prior to Project Certification having been obtained, there being no change to the laws of Madagascar (as they apply to the Company and the Toliara Project as at the date of the MOU) that is adverse to the Company or the Toliara Project.

The MOU and its terms are expressly subject to the foregoing conditions set out in the MOU. It should be noted that there can be no assurance that the foregoing conditions will be satisfied or as to the timing of satisfaction of those conditions, or the timing for approval of the addition of monazite to the mining permit. If such conditions are not satisfied, this could delay any FID in relation to the Toliara Project or prevent or otherwise have a significant effect on the development of the Toliara Project or ability to recover Monazite from the Toliara Project.

ABOUT ENERGY FUELS

Energy Fuels is a leading US-based critical minerals company, focused on uranium, REEs, heavy mineral sands ("HMS"), vanadium and medical isotopes. The Company has been the leading U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate for the past several years, which is sold to nuclear utilities that process it further for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy and owns and operates several conventional and in situ recovery uranium projects in the western United States. The Company also owns the White Mesa Mill in Utah, which is the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in the United States. At the Mill, the Company also produces advanced REE products, vanadium oxide (when market conditions warrant), and is preparing to begin pilot-scale recovery of certain medical isotopes from existing uranium process streams needed for emerging cancer treatments. The Company also owns the operating Kwale HMS project in Kenya which is nearing the end of its life and is developing three (3) additional HMS projects, including the Toliara Project in Madagascar, the Bahia Project in Brazil, and the Donald Project in Australia in which the Company has the right to earn up to a 49% interest in a joint venture with Astron Corporation Limited. The Company is based in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver, with its HMS operations managed from Perth, Australia. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." For more information on all we do, please visit http://www.energyfuels.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "Forward Looking Information" and "Forward Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: any expectation that the Company will maintain its position as a leading U.S.-based uranium and critical minerals company or as the leading producer of uranium in the U.S.; any expectation that the Company will re-commence development activities on the ground, re-establish the Company's community programs or progress the other activities necessary to achieve a positive FID for the Toliara Project; any expectation that the Toliara Project is a 'generational' critical minerals project or that it has the strong potential to operate well beyond many of our lifetimes or at all; any expectation that the Company will continue working with the Government of Madagascar to formalize fiscal and other terms applicable to the Project through an investment agreement, amendments to existing laws or other mechanisms as appropriate; any expectation that rare-earth element production will be added to the existing mining permit; any expectation that the financial and legal stability of the Toliara Project will be maintained; any expectation that the Toliara Project will attain Project Certification or that the other conditions to the Company's funding obligations will be satisfied; any expectation that a positive FID will be made for the Toliara Project and the timing of any such positive FID; any expectation that the Toliara Project will be developed; any expectation that the MOU will create the framework for a long-term mutually beneficial partnership between a U.S. critical mineral company and the people of Madagascar; and any expectation that the Company will be successful in recovering certain medical isotopes from existing uranium process streams needed for emerging cancer treatments. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects," "does not expect," "is expected," "is likely," "budgets," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will be taken," "occur," "be achieved" or "have the potential to." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, herein are considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements express or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with: commodity prices and price fluctuations; engineering, construction, processing and mining difficulties, upsets and delays; permitting and licensing requirements and delays; changes to regulatory requirements; legal challenges; competition from other producers; public opinion; government and political actions; the failure of the Company to provide or obtain the necessary financing required to develop the Project; market factors, including future demand for REEs; and the other factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available for review on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law.

Source

Click here to connect with Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) to receive an Investor Presentation

UUUU
Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels


Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels

Madagascar Government Lifts Suspension on Energy Fuels' Toliara Critical Minerals Project

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements ("REEs"), and critical minerals, is pleased to announce that today the Madagascar Council of Ministers, as Chaired by the President of the Republic of Madagascar, has lifted the suspension (the "Suspension") of the Company's 100%-owned Toliara critical minerals project (the "Toliara Project"). The Suspension was imposed by the Government in November 2019. In October 2024, Energy Fuels acquired Base Resources and the Toliara Project.

Mark S. Chalmers, President and CEO of Energy Fuels stated:

Keep reading...Show less
Madagascar Government Lifts Suspension on Energy Fuels' Toliara Critical Minerals Project

Madagascar Government Lifts Suspension on Energy Fuels' Toliara Critical Minerals Project

Council of Ministers gives U.S.-based Energy Fuels the 'green light' to continue development of its world-class Toliara titanium, zirconium and rare earth elements project

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (" Energy Fuels " or the " Company "), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements (" REEs "), and critical minerals, is pleased to announce that today the Madagascar Council of Ministers, as Chaired by the President of the Republic of Madagascar has lifted the suspension (the " Suspension ") of the Company's 100%-owned Toliara critical minerals project (the " Toliara Project "). The Suspension was imposed by the Government in November 2019 . In October 2024 Energy Fuels acquired Base Resources and the Toliara Project.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NASDAQ:URRE

Energy Fuels Announces Q3-2024 Results, Including Active Uranium Mining and Processing, Successful Rare Earth Production, and Continuing to Build a World-Scale Rare Earth Supply Chain Centered in the U.S.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company"), an industry leader in uranium and rare earth elements ("REE") production, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company previously announced details for its upcoming November 1, 2024, earnings call, which are also included in this news release.

"Uranium drives our current financial outlook, while rare earth elements and heavy mineral sand products are significantly adding to our long-term value and growth strategy," said Mark Chalmers, Energy Fuels' President and Chief Executive Officer. "This quarter, we maintained our clean balance sheet while adding a new long-term U.S. utility customer, completing another spot sale of U3O8, and commencing processing of the large inventory stockpile of uranium feedstock at the White Mesa Mill, which is expected to continue well into 2025 and beyond. Uranium production is, and will remain, the core of the Energy Fuels' business, as we leverage our unique permits, facilities and expertise to process uranium-bearing materials to produce a variety of critical materials that advance the global energy transition through an American-based supply chain. We have long been a leading U.S. uranium producer, and we have now proven our ability to produce important rare earth materials at commercial scale with the completion and successful commissioning of our REE separation circuit this quarter. We are also aggressively moving forward with our plans to secure rare earth feedstocks globally and expand our processing capacity domestically in order to capture market share and achieve profitability. Our acquisition of Base Resources Limited and its world-class Toliara heavy mineral sands/monazite project in Madagascar on October 2, 2024 is an exciting step in achieving these objectives.

Keep reading...Show less
NASDAQ:URRE

Energy Fuels Announces Q3-2024 Earnings Call Details

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), an industry leader in the U.S. production of uranium and rare earth elements ("REE"), will hold a conference call on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 10:00 AM Mountain Time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Q3-2024 Earnings Call Details

Energy Fuels Announces Q3-2024 Earnings Call Details

Conference Call and Webcast at 10:00 AM MT on Friday November 1, 2024

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), an industry leader in the U.S. production of uranium and rare earth elements (" REE "), will hold a conference call on Friday, November 1 2024, at 10:00 AM Mountain Time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear reactors at dusk.

NexGen Signs First Uranium Contracts, Will Sell 5 Million Pounds to US Utilities

NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE,NYSE:NXE,ASX:NXG) said on Wednesday (December 4) that it has set up its first uranium sales agreements with several leading US nuclear utility companies.

These contracts, starting in 2029, cover the delivery of 5 million pounds of uranium over a five year period and employ market-related pricing mechanisms to optimize returns by leveraging future uranium prices.

The uranium will be sourced from NexGen’s Rook I Project in Saskatchewan, Canada, which the company believes is positioned to become one of the largest uranium-mining operations globally.

Keep reading...Show less

Laramide Resources closes option agreement on exploration opportunity in Kazakhstan's prolific Chu-Sarysu Basin

Highlights:

  • Laramide has completed the agreement terms for the opportunity to explore 22 subsoil use license applications covering approximately 5,500 km 2 comprising the Chu-Sarysu Project located in the Suzak District of the South Kazakhstan Oblast, Republic of Kazakhstan .
  • The prospective land package covers an area which is proximal to some of Kazatomprom's largest uranium deposits and operational mines, including Cameco's JV project, Inkai, and Orano's JV project, Muyunkum-Tortkuduk.
  • The Chu-Sarysu Project area includes a number of mapped, paleo-channel roll-fronts, associated with uranium deposits and amenable to ISR mining.
  • Laramide will operate and fund the exploration program towards the discovery of a viable uranium resource.

Laramide Resources Ltd. ( "Laramide" or the "Company" ) (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF), a uranium mine development and exploration company with globally significant assets in the United States and Australia is pleased to announce the successful closing of a three-year option agreement (the " Option Agreement "), with an option to extend for an additional year, with Aral Resources Ltd. (" Aral "), a Kazakh company registered with the Astana International Financial Center and the shareholders of Aral (the " Optionors "). Aral has secured 22 mineral licenses covering nearly 5,500 square kilometres of the Chu-Sarysu sedimentary basin of Kazakhstan (collectively, the " Chu-Sarysu Project ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ASX symbol with uranium ore.

Top 3 ASX Uranium Stocks of 2024

Uranium has broken out in 2024, with the spot price rising to a 17 year high of US$106 per pound earlier in the year year. Despite a pullback to about US$78, pricing for uranium is still 45 percent higher than it was 18 months ago.

Although the market's turnaround has taken time, experts are predicting a bright future as countries around the world pursue clean energy goals. Against that backdrop, ASX-listed uranium companies have been making moves in 2024.

Below the Investing News Network has listed the top-performing uranium shares on the ASX by year-to-date gains. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on November 28, 2024, and all companies included had market caps above AU$10 million at the time. Read on to learn more about these firms and what they've been up to so far this year.

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Announces First Uranium Sales Contracts for 5 Million Pounds with Major US Utilities

  • Contracts feature market-related pricing mechanisms at time of delivery aligned with NexGen's stated marketing strategy
  • Strategic short-term agreements position NexGen to maximize value in strengthening uranium market

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce it has been awarded the first uranium sales agreements with multiple leading US nuclear utility companies.

NexGen Energy Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

These inaugural awards all incorporate market-related pricing mechanisms at the time of delivery. They reflect NexGen's long stated focus of maximizing leverage to future uranium prices and the Company's positioning as a new reliable Western World source of nuclear fuel incorporating the highest standards of technical, environmental and social inclusion from the tier one jurisdiction of Saskatchewan Canada .

The table below sets out the aggregate delivery quantities of uranium contemplated in the sales agreements, together with the expected gross sales revenue based on various assumed spot prices:

Realised Weighted Volume Average Price Realised Table (excludes escalation):
1M lbs U3O8 per annum

Uranium Price

($/lbs. U3O8)

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

$80

$79

$79

$79

$79

$79

$100

$99

$99

$99

$99

$99

$150

$141

$141

$141

$141

$141

$175

$150

$150

$150

$150

$150

*excludes ancillary commissions and costs of delivery

Uncommitted pounds of Probable Mineral Reserves remaining (as per NI 43-101 Rook I Project Feasibility Study): 231,660,000 lbs U3O8

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "These offtake awards with premier US utilities represents a pivotal moment for NexGen. They underscore the premier quality and scalability of the Rook I Project, whilst offering diversification of supply from existing centralised sources. Further, the terms of these awards reflect market related pricing mechanisms at the time of delivery reflecting NexGen's long-term stated strategy of optimizing the value of each pound produced.

Energy demand from reliable sources is increasing by the week with the need to expand existing nuclear energy infrastructure and the construction of power consuming data centres at a time the security of uranium supply is under significant technical and sovereign risk.

The contract awards are in parallel to ongoing discussions and negotiations with additional US, European and Asian utilities, which further complement NexGen's strong financial position and construction-ready status at Rook I. The Project is poised to become one of the largest and most environmentally sustainable uranium operations globally. This milestone is another reflection of NexGen's ability to execute on its strategic vision in advancing its position as a global leader in the nuclear fuel supply chain."

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future.  The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure.  NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally.  The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power.  The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia , with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan .

Fo   rward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to setting industry benchmarks with innovative and sustainable mining solutions and reflecting ongoing commitments to maximizing benefits to partners and stakeholders, the successful execution of the shaft sinking contract, the seamless transition to major construction following anticipated federal Environmental Assessment and licence approvals,  the delivery of clean energy fuel for the future, the development of the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally and incorporating elite standards in environmental and social governance, delivering a project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally, providing generational long-term economic, environmental and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada and the world, planned exploration and development activities and budgets, the interpretation of drill results and other geological information, mineral reserve and resource estimates (to the extent they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered if a project is developed), requirements for additional capital, capital costs, operating costs, cash flow estimates, production estimates, the future price of uranium and similar statements relating to the economics of a project, including the Rook I Project. Generally, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on NexGen's current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about its business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including, among others, that, third-party contractors, including Thyssen, will perform their contracts as expected and on time, the results of planned exploration and development activities will be as anticipated and on time; the price of uranium; the cost of planned exploration and development activities; that, as plans continue to be refined for the development of the Rook I Project, there will be no changes in costs, engineering details or specifications that would materially adversely affect its viability; that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms; that third-party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration and development activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner; that there will be no revocation of government approvals; that general business, economic, competitive, social and political conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; the assumptions underlying the Company's mineral reserve and resource estimates; assumptions made in the interpretation of drill results and other geological information; the ability to achieve production on the Rook I Project;  and other estimates, assumptions and forecasts disclosed in the Feasibility Study for the Rook I Project. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements were considered reasonable by management at the time they were made, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third-party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, the imprecision of mineral reserve and resource estimates, the price and appeal of alternate sources of energy, sustained low uranium prices, aboriginal title and consultation issues, exploration and development risks, climate change, uninsurable risks, reliance upon key management and other personnel, risks related to title to its properties, information security and cyber threats, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, changes in laws, regulations and policy, competition for resources, political and regulatory risks, general inflationary pressures, industry and economic factors that may affect the business, and other factors discussed or referred to in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form under "Risk Factors" and management's discussion and analysis under "Other Risks Factors" filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and 40-F filed on Edgar at   www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.   Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

www.nexgenenergy.ca

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-announces-first-uranium-sales-contracts-for-5-million-pounds-with-major-us-utilities-302322113.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2024/04/c2864.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Duncan Craib, CEO and managing director

Boss Energy CEO Duncan Craib Touts Looming "New Uranium Bull Cycle"

With its Honeymoon uranium mine commencing production, all indications point to Boss Energy (ASX:BOE,OTCQX:BQSSF) achieving its target production rate of 850,000 pounds of U3O8 by June 2025.

The company will be capitalising on what it believes is the beginning of a new uranium bull cycle.

In an interview with the Investing News Network, CEO and Managing Director Duncan Craib said Boss Energy has been meeting its strategic objectives, particularly with restarting production at Honeymoon, becoming the third uranium mine currently operating in Australia and the first to begin production in the last decade.

Keep reading...Show less

Denison Announces Agreement to Form Exploration Joint Ventures with Cosa Resources

Denison 70 Logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. (" Denison " or the " Company ") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that is has executed an agreement (the " Agreement ") with Cosa Resources Corp. ("Cosa") ( TSX-V: COSA ) to form three uranium exploration joint ventures in the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan . Pursuant to the Agreement, Cosa will acquire a 70% interest in Denison's 100%-owned Murphy Lake North, Darby, and Packrat properties (the " Properties ") in exchange for approximately 14.2 million Cosa common shares, $2.25M in deferred equity consideration, and a commitment to spend $6.5 million in exploration expenditures at Murphy Lake North and Darby (the " Transaction "). View PDF Version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mustang Energy Corp. Completes First Milestone of Option Agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

Osisko Metals Acquires Additional Claims Near Gaspé Copper

Silver Tiger Announces Filing of Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report for the El Tigre Silver-Gold Project

Issue of Equity and TVR

×