New Meta Entertainment Parent Company of Esports Organization Dignitas Signs NXT Level Sports and Entertainment, a Division of NXT Level Holdings, as Their Partnerships Consultant and Sales Agency of Record

Dignitas, the world renowned esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), has signed Next Level Sports and Entertainment, a division of Next Level Holdings as their exclusive partnership's agency of record. NXT Level will be tasked to lead Dignitas' partnership strategy and business development efforts for the organization esports teams and creators including League of Legends, Fortnite, and Rocket League.

"Dignitas is one of the most successful and innovative esports organization in history with championships dating back to 2003. They have seen success in the games they play as well as on the business side of esports and gaming helping their partners break through the clutter and achieve their marketing objectives. Their teams and creators consist of the biggest names in gaming and esports, and they compete in the most popular games in the world including League of Legends, Fortnite, and Rocket League. We are honored for the opportunity to work with Dignitas, their current and future partners, and passionate fanbase in the pursuit of securing Naming Rights Partners for each of their teams," said Adam Cross , Managing Partner of NXT Level Holdings.

"We are excited to add NXT Level Holdings as a core part of our approach toward super-serving partners," said John Spiher , SVP of Partnerships at New Meta Entertainment. "With their combined decades of experience in sports, media, and brand partnerships, we will bolster our mission of creating culture-driving partnerships that are best-in-class."

Follow NXT Level Holdings and Dignitas on LinkedIn for updates on and more details on this partnership.

ABOUT NEW META ENTERTAINMENT, INC.: DIGNITAS & RAIDIANT

Since its formation in 2003, Dignitas has established itself as one of the most successful esports organizations in the world, amassing 18 World Championships across multiple gaming titles. In September 2016, Dignitas was acquired by the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), a diverse, global portfolio of sports and entertainment franchises and properties that includes the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL) and more. Dignitas is the esports organization within New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), a new media sports and entertainment company founded in May 2019 by an investor group that includes HBSE, Susquehanna International Group and Delaware North, among others. Dignitas currently fields teams in four of esports' largest and most popular games: League of Legends, Fortnite, and Rocket League. In 2021, NME launched Raidiant, a first-of-its-kind, esports team agnostic, platform to empower women in gaming through resources and events. With content studios and player wellness facilities in Greater New York City and Los Angeles, and infrastructure in Europe, NME is a global leader dedicated to esports athletes, digital influencers, and entertainment game-changers.

ABOUT NXT LEVEL HOLDINGS

NXT Level Sports and Entertainment, a division of NXT Level Holdings is a full-service consultant agency with over 40+ combined years of marketing, sales and operational experience. NXT Level Sports and entertainment was created to help brands and rights holders of all sizes take their business to the NXT Level and achieve success through strategic partnerships, storytelling and activation.

Media Contact: Axel D'Addario
Email: 355159@email4pr.com
Phone: 862.219.0133
Website: www.nxtlevelholdings.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-meta-entertainment-parent-company-of-esports-organization-dignitas-signs-nxt-level-sports-and-entertainment-a-division-of-nxt-level-holdings-as-their-partnerships-consultant-and-sales-agency-of-record-301766082.html

SOURCE Dignitas

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

