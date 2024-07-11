Nevada Sunrise Initiates Data Review to Develop New Drill Targets at the Coronado Copper Project, Nevada

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

When Will Copper Go Up? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

RecycLiCo Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture Commences Production and Sales of Black Powder

Drill Results Extend Mineralisation at Lana Corina to 454m @ 0.93% CuEq

Skyharbour Drills New Discovery at Russell Project with High-Grade Uranium Mineralization Up to 3.0% U3O8 at Newly Identified Fork Zone; Preparing for Fully-Funded Summer Drill Program

New Drilling and Exploration Programs Launched for Critical Minerals and Gold Targets in World-Class Australian Mineral Provinces

Purepoint Uranium Provides Exploration Update on Geophysical Programs at Russell South, Tabbernor, and Smart Lake Projects

High Grade Gold Assays Returned Within Menzies’ Lady Shenton System

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

Silver Crown Royalties

More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Start Here: Investing in Tech

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Nevada Sunrise Initiates Data Review to Develop New Drill Targets at the Coronado Copper Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Initiates Data Review to Develop New Drill Targets at the Coronado Copper Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV) (OTCBB: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated a geological and geophysical data review on its Coronado Copper Project (" Coronado ", or the " Project ") located in Pershing County, Nevada approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca . The purpose of the Coronado data review is to identify new, shallow drill targets in an area of the Project where historical drilling in 1976 identified high-grade copper mineralization.

Highlights of the Coronado Copper Project

  • Coronado is located in an underexplored region that hosts a past-producing volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposit known as Big Mike, where high-grade copper was mined in the early 1970s (see Figure 1 below: photo of Big Mike mineralization in a grab sample collected by the Company in 2018);
  • VMS deposits such as Big Mike are often found in "chains" or "clusters" along zones of structural weakness, where such deposits may be buried under overburden and exhibit no surface exposure – only one VMS deposit has been discovered to date in the Project area;
  • Nevada Sunrise plans to explore a new target area in the northern part of Coronado known as the Red Metal prospect, where Utah International intersected shallow, high-grade copper mineralization in 1976 drill hole C-1, which reportedly returned 1.84% copper over 10.98 metres (36 feet) from 39.9 metres (131 feet) to 50.9 metres (167 feet) 1 ;
  • The Company is commissioning a new desktop study of its Coronado 2018 Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic ("VTEM TM ") data using a computer modeling process to determine the Airborne Inductive Induced Polarization ("AIIP") effect, which can measure chargeability of potential sulphide minerals and add to the interpretation of conventional airborne electromagnetic ("EM") data. Other geophysical anomalies were observed in the 2018 airborne survey data, which Nevada Sunrise plans to investigate on the ground.

Fig. 1: Sample BM-07: Big Mike High-Grade VMS Mineralization – 17.48% Copper, 0.20% Cobalt (

1. Source: DeMatties, Theodore A. (2024) Reassessment of the Big Mike Copper-Cobalt Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide Deposit (VMS): Implications for Further Exploration in the Late Paleozoic Havallah Ophiolite Sequence, North-Central Nevada, USA. Int. J. Earth Sci and Geophys, 10:074

2024 Coronado Exploration Plans

Nevada Sunrise plans to carry out an AIIP effect study by Geotech Ltd. ("Geotech") on the 2018 Coronado VTEM TM airborne survey data. AIIP chargeability mapping opens new avenues in mineral exploration for airborne time domain electromagnetic systems in the search for sulphides, especially in terrain with substantial overburden that can mask conventional electromagnetic responses. Other geophysical anomalies observed in the Company's 2018 airborne data are being reviewed, including the "Mikey" target, located approximately 600 metres (2,000 feet) southeast of the historic Big Mike open pit mine.

Geotech also offers Structural Complexity ("SC") analysis of historical VTEM TM data using a method introduced by Kovesi (1997). SC is an important exploration parameter for structurally-controlled mineral deposits (Groves et al., 2018). Linear structures such as magnetic ridges from positive magnetic linear anomalies can be mapped and interpreted using the Centre for Exploration Targeting (University of Western Australia grid analysis module), a process which could provide valuable insight in the structural complexity at Coronado .

Nevada Sunrise plans to carry out a prospecting and geological mapping and sampling survey over significant geophysical anomalies identified from the AIIP modelling program.  Any identified geophysical anomalies will be gridded and sampled with a soil gas hydrocarbon ("SGH") survey, an economical soil sampling method developed by Activation Laboratories of Ancaster, ON , Canada , which is known to detect subtle geochemical anomalies over buried mineral deposits. In conjunction with newly-acquired geophysical data, SGH could assist in the development of new drill targets in Coronado's underexplored terrain.

The Company holds an active drill permit for Coronado , which is good until October 2024 .

About Coronado

Coronado currently consists of 152 unpatented claims totaling approximately 3,040 acres (1,230 hectares) located over an interpreted trend adjacent to the historic Big Mike copper mine that lies within the Middle Pennsylvanian to Late Permian-age Havallah volcanic-sedimentary sequence.  The Company's land position controls an important seven mile-long (11.3 kilometres) regional trend along which high-priority airborne VTEM TM anomalies have been identified within the Early Pennsylvanian–early Late Permian Pumpernickel Formation of the Havallah sequence.

In 1970, Ranchers Exploration and Development Company ("Ranchers") developed the high-grade portion of Big Mike and produced approximately 25 million pounds of copper in 100,000 tons of ore grading 10.5% copper, which was shipped directly to smelters in West Germany and Japan . Heap leaching of lower-grade disseminated copper ore was also carried out by Ranchers; approximately 300,000 tons of mineralized rock was treated. Historical sampling also shows the presence of cobalt at Big Mike, with values in the deposit ranging up to 2,500 parts per million (0.25%) cobalt ( Source: Rye et al, Economic Geology, Vol. 79, 1984 ).

Nevada Sunrise optioned the Project from local vendors in 2018 and has carried out exploration in several campaigns including a high-resolution airborne VTEM TM survey, a follow-up ground gravity survey, an SGH geochemical survey, and a total of three diamond drill holes in 2018 and 2020.

The Company's 2018 airborne EM survey outlined a strong conductive system located within favourable geology in conjunction with an SGH anomaly, supporting the Company's belief that VMS deposits could be present at the Project (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated October 8, 2020 ). The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has approved nine drill hole locations throughout the Project, where each location can host multiple holes. In the drill testing performed by the Company to date, difficult ground conditions hampered the effectiveness of the three drill holes, none of which provided a definitive test of the targeted geophysical anomaly at Coronado South.

To view maps and photos depicting the Company's exploration activities at Coronado , click here

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Theodore A. DeMatties , CPG, PG, a geological consultant to Nevada Sunrise, is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained herein. Geochemical results for the Big Mike grab sample were produced by Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories in Vancouver, BC , Canada , by Aqua Regia digestion and Ultratrace ICP-MS analysis, and gold results by fire assay with AAS finish. Readers are cautioned that some of the technical information described in this news release is historical in nature; however, the information is deemed credible and was produced by professional geologists of the eras discussed. Mineralization located on adjacent properties by historical exploration and mining operations may not be present on Coronado .

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in copper, lithium and gold exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA , one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world ( Fraser Institute, 2023 ).

The Company's key gold asset is a 18.74% interest in a joint venture with CopAur Minerals Inc. at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV , where a N.I. 43-101-compliant resource has been outlined by historical drilling carried out by Liberty Gold Corp. and New Placer Dome Gold Corp. from 2011 to 2020.

Nevada Sunrise has right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley of Esmeralda County . The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, located within the Lida Valley basin near Gold Point, Nevada .

Website: www.nevadasunrise.ca

Forward Looking Statements:

All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements that address future mineral production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, the future price of copper, gold and other metals, potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size of a mineralized zone, potential expansion of mineralization, the timing and results of current or future mineral resource estimates or other studies, proposed exploration and development of our exploration properties and the estimation of historical mineral resources on properties adjacent to the Company's mineral properties, including the Coronado property. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievement of Nevada Sunrise to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the actual results of drilling and other exploration at the Coronado property, reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties, including access to and interpretation of historical information on the Coronado property as well as specific historical data associated with drill results and sampling from adjacent areas to the Coronado property; information from the public domain, current exploration and development activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six Months ended March 31, 2024 , which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and accordingly are subject to change after such date. Except as otherwise indicated by Nevada Sunrise, these statements do not reflect the potential impact of any non-recurring or other special items or of any dispositions, monetizations, mergers, acquisitions, other business combinations or other transactions that may be announced or that may occur after the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of our operating environment. Nevada Sunrise does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are included in this document, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/11/c5052.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nevada Sunrise MetalsNEV:CATSXV:NEVBattery Metals Investing
NEV:CA
Nevada Sunrise Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Nevada Sunrise Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Nevada Sunrise Metals (TSXV:NEV)

Nevada Sunrise Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Signs Indicative Term Sheet to Sell Remaining Interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Signs Indicative Term Sheet to Sell Remaining Interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. (TSXV: NEV) (OTCBB: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") announced today that it has signed a non-binding, indicative term sheet with CopAur Minerals Inc. (" CopAur ") for CopAur to acquire Nevada Sunrise's remaining ownership interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project in Nevada (" Kinsley Mountain "). If the transaction is completed, CopAur will own 100% of Kinsley Mountain .

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

The indicative term sheet outlines a potential transaction whereby CopAur would acquire Nevada Sunrises' 18.74% ownership interest in Kinsley Mountain in consideration of the payment of CDN$475,000 and the issuance of 1,000,000 common shares of CopAur (the "Shares"). The Shares would be deposited in escrow and released in successive releases of 250,000 Shares once every calendar quarter commencing after expiry of the four-month statutory hold period following the closing date. The terms of the transaction are indicative and the final terms are subject to the negotiation and completion of a definitive agreement on terms acceptable to Nevada Sunrise and CopAur. The transaction is subject to a number of conditions including CopAur arranging a financing in the amount of a minimum of CDN$475,000 , completion of satisfactory due diligence, and the fulfilment of various closing conditions, including acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Kinsley Mountain

Kinsley Mountain was a historical past producer that yielded 138,000 ounces of near-surface, open-pit oxide gold between 1995 and 1999, and currently hosts a compliant National Instrument 43-101 mineral resource. A technical report on Kinsley Mountain entitled "Technical Report of the Kinsley Project, Elko and White Pine Counties, Nevada, U.S.A. ", dated June 21, 2021 , with an effective date of May 5, 2021 , prepared by Michael M. Gustin and Gary L. Simmons , is available for review under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s issuer profile on sedarplus.ca

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold and copper exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV , and in the Pelican lithium project in Saskatchewan, Canada . The Company owns Nevada Water Right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Gold Point, NV.

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado Copper Project , located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

The Company owns an 18.74% interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV , in a joint venture with CopAur, which is now the subject of a potential transaction between Nevada Sunrise and CopAur.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward–looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward–looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward–looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward–looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to: the completion of the potential transaction with CopAur Minerals Inc. for the purchase of the Company's remaining participating interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project joint venture; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six Months Ending March 31 , 2024,  which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/08/c5338.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CopAur Minerals Signs Indicative Term Sheet to Acquire Remaining 18.74% Interest in Kinsley Mountain Gold Project

CopAur Minerals Signs Indicative Term Sheet to Acquire Remaining 18.74% Interest in Kinsley Mountain Gold Project

CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (OTCQX: COPAF) ("CopAur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding indicative term sheet with Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise") to acquire Nevada Sunrise's 18.74% ownership interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project in Nevada ("Kinsley Project"). If the transaction is completed CopAur will own 100% of the Kinsley Project.

The indicative term sheet outlines a potential transaction whereby CopAur will acquire Nevada Sunrises' 18.74% ownership interest in the Kinsley Project in consideration of the payment of CDN$475,000 and the issuance of 1,000,000 common shares of CopAur. The shares will be deposited in escrow and will be released in successive releases of 250,000 shares once every calendar quarter commencing after expiry of the four-month statutory hold period after the closing date. The terms are indicative, and the final terms are subject to the negotiation and completion of a definitive agreement on terms acceptable to CopAur and Nevada Sunrise. The transaction will be subject to several conditions including CopAur arranging a financing in the amount of a minimum of CDN$475,000, completion of satisfactory due diligence and the fulfilment of various closing conditions, including acceptance by the TSXV.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE for its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE for its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV) (OTCBB: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Resource Estimate for Gemini Lithium Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada " (the "Technical Report"), effective January 15, 2024 and dated March 8, 2024 on SEDAR and on the Company's website.

The Technical Report relates to an independent maiden resource estimate at the Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") completed by ABH Engineering Inc. ("ABH") of Surrey, BC , Canada .  There are no material differences in the Inferred mineral resource reported in the Company's news release of January 23, 2024 and that as described in the Technical Report.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Releases Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE on its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Releases Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE on its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV) (OTCBB: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that ABH Engineering Inc. ("ABH") of Surrey, BC Canada has completed a maiden resource estimate on the Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini", or the "Project") in Nevada, USA within the regulations of National Instrument 43-101 (the "Technical Report"). Nevada Sunrise plans to file the Technical Report within the next 45 days. It comprises a detailed review of the completed exploration programs, an Inferred resource estimate, interpretations and conclusions and recommendations for the next phase(s) of work.

The Gemini resource estimate was based on geochemical analyses for lithium from composite samples of material collected from the rotary splitter in the reverse circulation ("RC") drilling rigs contracted by the Company, which produced a continuous, representative 3 to 5 kilogram sample for each sample interval (see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated April 21, 2022 , April 28, 2022 , May 18, 2022 , and May 24, 2023 ). Results of the drilling proved the existence of clays mineralized with lithium, exhibiting very good geological continuity; the Inferred resource was calculated for lithium carbonate hosted in the clays.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Announces Second Amendment to Option Agreement for Coronado VMS Property in Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Announces Second Amendment to Option Agreement for Coronado VMS Property in Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise " or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that it has negotiated an amendment to the terms of an option agreement (the "Agreement") whereby the Company has the right to purchase a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS property (" Coronado ", or the " Property "), located in the Tobin Sonoma Range of Pershing County, Nevada approximately 30 miles (48 kilometres) southeast of Winnemucca . A definitive Agreement was announced on September 28, 2018 and a first amendment to the Agreement was announced on January 31, 2022 .

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

Details of the Coronado Amended Option Agreement Terms

Nevada Sunrise retains the right to acquire a 100% interest in Coronado , subject to a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty, with certain buydown provisions, in consideration for the amended cash and share payments to the vendors and minimum exploration expenditures as described below (all dollar amounts listed are in US dollars):

Coronado VMS Project –Amendments to Schedule of Payments and Expenditures

Payment Due Dates

Cash Payments (Previous)

Amended Cash Payments (2023)

Share Payments (Previous)

Amended Share Payments (2023)

Minimum Exploration Expenditures (Previous)

Amended Minimum Exploration Expenditures (2023)

Sept. 25, 2021

$50,000 (paid)

n/a

500,000 (issued)

n/a

$300,000

$300,000

Sept. 25, 2022

$50,000 (paid)

n/a

500,000 (issued)

n/a

$300,000

$300,000

Sept. 25, 2023

$50,000

NIL

500,000

750,000

$300,000

NIL

Sept. 25, 2024

$50,000

$75,000

500,000

750,000

$300,000

$300,000

Sept. 25, 2025

$50,000

$75,000

500,000

500,000

$300,000

$300,000

Sept. 25, 2026

$1,050,000

$1,050,000

600,000

600,000

NIL

$300,000

Nevada Sunrise retains the right to accelerate the timing of cash and share payments to the vendors at its discretion. If minimum exploration expenditures, which include property maintenance costs, are exceeded in any year, the excess expenditures will be credited to a succeeding year. An advance royalty payment of $500,000 would be payable to the vendors upon completion of a feasibility study.

The second amendment to the Agreement for Coronado is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

For more information about Coronado , including maps and photos, click here

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, and copper exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, NV , located just east of the Clayton Valley basin, which hosts the only producing lithium mine in the United States operated by Albemarle Corp. at Silver Peak, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is an 18.74% interest in a joint venture at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV with CopAur Minerals Inc. Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada , U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin , Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons , MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to future plans for exploration at Coronado ; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in mineral project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or metallurgical recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months ending June 30 , 2023,  which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/12/c3358.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Appoints Jaco Crouse as Chief Financial Officer

NextSource Materials Appoints Jaco Crouse as Chief Financial Officer

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Jaco Crouse as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company as part of its global growth strategy

Mr. Crouse today replaces Marc Johnson who has served as CFO since October 2015. Mr. Johnson will continue to provide consulting services to the Company to assist with the smooth transition of this role. The Board of Directors of the Company would like to thank Mr. Johnson for his service to the Company over the years and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Engages KorrAI Technologies Inc. for Uranium Exploration Using AI Advanced Geospatial Solutions

Lancaster Resources Engages KorrAI Technologies Inc. for Uranium Exploration Using AI Advanced Geospatial Solutions

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB:LANRF) (FRA:6UF0) ("Lancaster"), a North American lithium exploration company, is thrilled to announce the signing of a service agreement with KorrAI Technologies Inc. ("Korrai"), a pioneering artificial intelligence, earth systems modelling, and remote imaging company. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in Lancaster's mission to leverage cutting-edge technology to optimize and enhance its critical mineral exploration projects.

Under the terms of this agreement, KorrAI will provide Lancaster with advanced geospatial data products to identify field targets for sampling. This technology will be integral to Lancaster's exploration activities, specifically for uranium at the Catley Lake and Centennial East properties. The scope of KorrAI's work, as outlined in the contract, will include the identification and digitization of outcrop exposures from AI-based detection, mapping of iron oxide signatures, mapping and source vectoring of vegetation stress signatures, integrating geological and geophysical datasets, and the recommendation of exploration targets for field exploration and sampling programs.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Battery Metals Extends Private Placement

Coniagas Battery Metals Extends Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC July 3, 2024 TheNewswire Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) announces that it has extended the final closing date of its previously-announced non-brokered private placement to July 31, 2024. As previously announced, the private placement consists of a maximum of 5,000,000 units at a price of $0.12 per unit for maximum gross proceeds of $600,000. Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.15 for five years from the date of issuance.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NORTH ARROW SELLS ORO GOLD PROPERTY, NUNAVUT

NORTH ARROW SELLS ORO GOLD PROPERTY, NUNAVUT

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow") is pleased to announce it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited under which North Arrow has sold its 100% interest in the Oro Gold Property, Nunavut for cash consideration of $1,750,000 .

Ken Armstrong , President and Chief Executive Officer of North Arrow, stated, "We are very pleased to finalize this sale of the Oro gold property, representing a non-dilutive injection of cash in support of North Arrow's ongoing work to identify new exploration opportunities and to evaluate our existing portfolio of Canadian lithium and diamond exploration properties."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces PFS Plant Location Study Results

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces PFS Plant Location Study Results

PFS Plant Location Study Results in Decision to Locate Carbonation Plant in Mining Centre of Copiapó

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces the results of a plant location study completed as part of the ongoing pre-feasibility study (PFS) for the Laguna Verde Project, which is due to complete later this year. The PFS is being led by Worley, a global professional services company of energy, chemicals and resources experts, from its Santiago office which has high-level experience in the lithium sector. Xi´an Lanshen New Material Technology Company ("Lanshen") has been selected to provide the lithium processing plant design and equipment, and Worley to design the balance of plant and infrastructure

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alberta Refinery Site Option for NICO Project Has Expired

Alberta Refinery Site Option for NICO Project Has Expired

Fortune and JFSL remain interested in concluding a transaction under a new arrangement

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) announces that the option to purchase the JFSL Field Services ULC (" JFSL ") brownfield industrial site in Lamont County, Alberta could not be completed before the expiry of the option on June 30, 2024. Both, Fortune and JFSL remain willing and able to complete a different transaction that would enable the Company to complete the purchase under a new arrangement as soon as possible. Fortune will provide an update on this plan when its discussions with JFSL have been concluded.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Nevada Sunrise Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Nevada Sunrise Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Charbone Hydrogene renforce ses capacites d'exploitation et de developpement de marche alors que l'entreprise identifie de nouveaux objectifs pour ses plans d'expansion de l'hydrogene vert en Amerique du Nord d'ici 2025

Update on "Expressions of Interest" RFI Process

Maiden 150Mt Inferred Mineral Resource for the Kennedy Ionic Clay-Hosted REE Project, Queensland

$8m International Partnerships in Critical Minerals Grant Award

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogene renforce ses capacites d'exploitation et de developpement de marche alors que l'entreprise identifie de nouveaux objectifs pour ses plans d'expansion de l'hydrogene vert en Amerique du Nord d'ici 2025

Lithium Investing

Update on "Expressions of Interest" RFI Process

uranium investing

Maiden 150Mt Inferred Mineral Resource for the Kennedy Ionic Clay-Hosted REE Project, Queensland

Nickel Investing

$8m International Partnerships in Critical Minerals Grant Award

Gold Investing

Strong Gold Anomalism Outlines Potential Analogue of Kamperman Prospect at Feysville

Gold Investing

Aurum Resources Poised for Significant Discovery, Report Says

Resource Investing

New High-Grade 35% Copper and 10g/t Gold Rock Chips at Ti-Tree

×