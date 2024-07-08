Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Nevada Sunrise Signs Indicative Term Sheet to Sell Remaining Interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Signs Indicative Term Sheet to Sell Remaining Interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. (TSXV: NEV) (OTCBB: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") announced today that it has signed a non-binding, indicative term sheet with CopAur Minerals Inc. (" CopAur ") for CopAur to acquire Nevada Sunrise's remaining ownership interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project in Nevada (" Kinsley Mountain "). If the transaction is completed, CopAur will own 100% of Kinsley Mountain .

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

The indicative term sheet outlines a potential transaction whereby CopAur would acquire Nevada Sunrises' 18.74% ownership interest in Kinsley Mountain in consideration of the payment of CDN$475,000 and the issuance of 1,000,000 common shares of CopAur (the "Shares"). The Shares would be deposited in escrow and released in successive releases of 250,000 Shares once every calendar quarter commencing after expiry of the four-month statutory hold period following the closing date. The terms of the transaction are indicative and the final terms are subject to the negotiation and completion of a definitive agreement on terms acceptable to Nevada Sunrise and CopAur. The transaction is subject to a number of conditions including CopAur arranging a financing in the amount of a minimum of CDN$475,000 , completion of satisfactory due diligence, and the fulfilment of various closing conditions, including acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Kinsley Mountain

Kinsley Mountain was a historical past producer that yielded 138,000 ounces of near-surface, open-pit oxide gold between 1995 and 1999, and currently hosts a compliant National Instrument 43-101 mineral resource. A technical report on Kinsley Mountain entitled "Technical Report of the Kinsley Project, Elko and White Pine Counties, Nevada, U.S.A. ", dated June 21, 2021 , with an effective date of May 5, 2021 , prepared by Michael M. Gustin and Gary L. Simmons , is available for review under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s issuer profile on sedarplus.ca

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold and copper exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV , and in the Pelican lithium project in Saskatchewan, Canada . The Company owns Nevada Water Right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Gold Point, NV.

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado Copper Project , located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

The Company owns an 18.74% interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV , in a joint venture with CopAur, which is now the subject of a potential transaction between Nevada Sunrise and CopAur.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward–looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward–looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward–looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward–looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to: the completion of the potential transaction with CopAur Minerals Inc. for the purchase of the Company's remaining participating interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project joint venture; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six Months Ending March 31 , 2024,  which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/08/c5338.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NEV:CA
Nevada Sunrise Metals
Nevada Sunrise Metals (TSXV:NEV)

Nevada Sunrise Metals


CopAur Minerals Signs Indicative Term Sheet to Acquire Remaining 18.74% Interest in Kinsley Mountain Gold Project

CopAur Minerals Signs Indicative Term Sheet to Acquire Remaining 18.74% Interest in Kinsley Mountain Gold Project

CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (OTCQX: COPAF) ("CopAur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding indicative term sheet with Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise") to acquire Nevada Sunrise's 18.74% ownership interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project in Nevada ("Kinsley Project"). If the transaction is completed CopAur will own 100% of the Kinsley Project.

The indicative term sheet outlines a potential transaction whereby CopAur will acquire Nevada Sunrises' 18.74% ownership interest in the Kinsley Project in consideration of the payment of CDN$475,000 and the issuance of 1,000,000 common shares of CopAur. The shares will be deposited in escrow and will be released in successive releases of 250,000 shares once every calendar quarter commencing after expiry of the four-month statutory hold period after the closing date. The terms are indicative, and the final terms are subject to the negotiation and completion of a definitive agreement on terms acceptable to CopAur and Nevada Sunrise. The transaction will be subject to several conditions including CopAur arranging a financing in the amount of a minimum of CDN$475,000, completion of satisfactory due diligence and the fulfilment of various closing conditions, including acceptance by the TSXV.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nevada Sunrise Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE for its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE for its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV) (OTCBB: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Resource Estimate for Gemini Lithium Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada " (the "Technical Report"), effective January 15, 2024 and dated March 8, 2024 on SEDAR and on the Company's website.

The Technical Report relates to an independent maiden resource estimate at the Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") completed by ABH Engineering Inc. ("ABH") of Surrey, BC , Canada .  There are no material differences in the Inferred mineral resource reported in the Company's news release of January 23, 2024 and that as described in the Technical Report.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nevada Sunrise Releases Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE on its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Releases Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE on its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV) (OTCBB: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that ABH Engineering Inc. ("ABH") of Surrey, BC Canada has completed a maiden resource estimate on the Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini", or the "Project") in Nevada, USA within the regulations of National Instrument 43-101 (the "Technical Report"). Nevada Sunrise plans to file the Technical Report within the next 45 days. It comprises a detailed review of the completed exploration programs, an Inferred resource estimate, interpretations and conclusions and recommendations for the next phase(s) of work.

The Gemini resource estimate was based on geochemical analyses for lithium from composite samples of material collected from the rotary splitter in the reverse circulation ("RC") drilling rigs contracted by the Company, which produced a continuous, representative 3 to 5 kilogram sample for each sample interval (see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated April 21, 2022 , April 28, 2022 , May 18, 2022 , and May 24, 2023 ). Results of the drilling proved the existence of clays mineralized with lithium, exhibiting very good geological continuity; the Inferred resource was calculated for lithium carbonate hosted in the clays.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nevada Sunrise Announces Second Amendment to Option Agreement for Coronado VMS Property in Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Announces Second Amendment to Option Agreement for Coronado VMS Property in Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise " or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that it has negotiated an amendment to the terms of an option agreement (the "Agreement") whereby the Company has the right to purchase a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS property (" Coronado ", or the " Property "), located in the Tobin Sonoma Range of Pershing County, Nevada approximately 30 miles (48 kilometres) southeast of Winnemucca . A definitive Agreement was announced on September 28, 2018 and a first amendment to the Agreement was announced on January 31, 2022 .

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

Details of the Coronado Amended Option Agreement Terms

Nevada Sunrise retains the right to acquire a 100% interest in Coronado , subject to a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty, with certain buydown provisions, in consideration for the amended cash and share payments to the vendors and minimum exploration expenditures as described below (all dollar amounts listed are in US dollars):

Coronado VMS Project –Amendments to Schedule of Payments and Expenditures

Payment Due Dates

Cash Payments (Previous)

Amended Cash Payments (2023)

Share Payments (Previous)

Amended Share Payments (2023)

Minimum Exploration Expenditures (Previous)

Amended Minimum Exploration Expenditures (2023)

Sept. 25, 2021

$50,000 (paid)

n/a

500,000 (issued)

n/a

$300,000

$300,000

Sept. 25, 2022

$50,000 (paid)

n/a

500,000 (issued)

n/a

$300,000

$300,000

Sept. 25, 2023

$50,000

NIL

500,000

750,000

$300,000

NIL

Sept. 25, 2024

$50,000

$75,000

500,000

750,000

$300,000

$300,000

Sept. 25, 2025

$50,000

$75,000

500,000

500,000

$300,000

$300,000

Sept. 25, 2026

$1,050,000

$1,050,000

600,000

600,000

NIL

$300,000

Nevada Sunrise retains the right to accelerate the timing of cash and share payments to the vendors at its discretion. If minimum exploration expenditures, which include property maintenance costs, are exceeded in any year, the excess expenditures will be credited to a succeeding year. An advance royalty payment of $500,000 would be payable to the vendors upon completion of a feasibility study.

The second amendment to the Agreement for Coronado is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

For more information about Coronado , including maps and photos, click here

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, and copper exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, NV , located just east of the Clayton Valley basin, which hosts the only producing lithium mine in the United States operated by Albemarle Corp. at Silver Peak, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is an 18.74% interest in a joint venture at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV with CopAur Minerals Inc. Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada , U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin , Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons , MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to future plans for exploration at Coronado ; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in mineral project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or metallurgical recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months ending June 30 , 2023,  which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/12/c3358.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nevada Sunrise Produces 3-D Model for the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Produces 3-D Model for the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. (" Nevada Sunrise ", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce the production of an animated 3-D geological and geophysical model for its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project (" Gemini ", or the " Project "). Gemini is located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada where Nevada Sunrise made a significant lithium-in-sediment discovery by drilling in 2022 and 2023.

The 3-D model (the " Model ") was produced by Walker Lane Research Partners, LLC (" Walker Lane , LLC ") of Oak Harbour, WA, based upon the results of detailed gravity surveys performed in the Lida Valley in 2012-2013 by a team from the University of Texas Dallas (" UT Dallas "), led by Dr. John Oldow , Ph.D.  Dr. Oldow, a technical advisor to Nevada Sunrise, retired from UT Dallas in 2018 and is a cofounder of Walker Lane, LLC. His proprietary gravity data and geological determinations were combined with the results of time-domain electromagnetic (" TDEM ") surveys carried out by Nevada Sunrise in 2016 and 2022 to produce the Model. A still image taken from the Model is shown in Figure 1 below and the entire animated Model can be viewed here:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources Engages KorrAI Technologies Inc. for Uranium Exploration Using AI Advanced Geospatial Solutions

Lancaster Resources Engages KorrAI Technologies Inc. for Uranium Exploration Using AI Advanced Geospatial Solutions

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB:LANRF) (FRA:6UF0) ("Lancaster"), a North American lithium exploration company, is thrilled to announce the signing of a service agreement with KorrAI Technologies Inc. ("Korrai"), a pioneering artificial intelligence, earth systems modelling, and remote imaging company. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in Lancaster's mission to leverage cutting-edge technology to optimize and enhance its critical mineral exploration projects.

Under the terms of this agreement, KorrAI will provide Lancaster with advanced geospatial data products to identify field targets for sampling. This technology will be integral to Lancaster's exploration activities, specifically for uranium at the Catley Lake and Centennial East properties. The scope of KorrAI's work, as outlined in the contract, will include the identification and digitization of outcrop exposures from AI-based detection, mapping of iron oxide signatures, mapping and source vectoring of vegetation stress signatures, integrating geological and geophysical datasets, and the recommendation of exploration targets for field exploration and sampling programs.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Coniagas Battery Metals Extends Private Placement

Coniagas Battery Metals Extends Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC July 3, 2024 TheNewswire Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) announces that it has extended the final closing date of its previously-announced non-brokered private placement to July 31, 2024. As previously announced, the private placement consists of a maximum of 5,000,000 units at a price of $0.12 per unit for maximum gross proceeds of $600,000. Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.15 for five years from the date of issuance.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

NORTH ARROW SELLS ORO GOLD PROPERTY, NUNAVUT

NORTH ARROW SELLS ORO GOLD PROPERTY, NUNAVUT

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow") is pleased to announce it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited under which North Arrow has sold its 100% interest in the Oro Gold Property, Nunavut for cash consideration of $1,750,000 .

Ken Armstrong , President and Chief Executive Officer of North Arrow, stated, "We are very pleased to finalize this sale of the Oro gold property, representing a non-dilutive injection of cash in support of North Arrow's ongoing work to identify new exploration opportunities and to evaluate our existing portfolio of Canadian lithium and diamond exploration properties."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces PFS Plant Location Study Results

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces PFS Plant Location Study Results

PFS Plant Location Study Results in Decision to Locate Carbonation Plant in Mining Centre of Copiapó

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces the results of a plant location study completed as part of the ongoing pre-feasibility study (PFS) for the Laguna Verde Project, which is due to complete later this year. The PFS is being led by Worley, a global professional services company of energy, chemicals and resources experts, from its Santiago office which has high-level experience in the lithium sector. Xi´an Lanshen New Material Technology Company ("Lanshen") has been selected to provide the lithium processing plant design and equipment, and Worley to design the balance of plant and infrastructure

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Alberta Refinery Site Option for NICO Project Has Expired

Alberta Refinery Site Option for NICO Project Has Expired

Fortune and JFSL remain interested in concluding a transaction under a new arrangement

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) announces that the option to purchase the JFSL Field Services ULC (" JFSL ") brownfield industrial site in Lamont County, Alberta could not be completed before the expiry of the option on June 30, 2024. Both, Fortune and JFSL remain willing and able to complete a different transaction that would enable the Company to complete the purchase under a new arrangement as soon as possible. Fortune will provide an update on this plan when its discussions with JFSL have been concluded.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Albemarle Corporation to Release Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings Results on Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Albemarle Corporation to Release Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings Results on Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that it will release its second-quarter 2024 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The company will hold a conference call to discuss its second-quarter 2024 results on Thursday, August 1 , at 8:00 a.m. ET . Access to the call is available via webcast or direct dial. A link to the webcast can be found through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com . Direct dial numbers are provided below:

Participant Dial-in Numbers:
U.S. & Canada Toll-Free:  +1 (800) 590-8290
International: +1-240-690-8800
Conference ID:  ALBQ2

Webcast Details:
Event Title: Albemarle Q2 2024 Earnings Call
Event Date: August 1, 2024
Start Time: 08:00 AM ET (US and Canada )

Attendee URL:
https://albemarle-q2-2024-earnings-call.open-exchange.net/

Replay Information:
A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event through the News and Events page on Albemarle's website, http://investors.albemarle.com .

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at Albemarle.com , LinkedIn and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp .

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Investor Relations Contact: Meredith Bandy , +1 (980) 999-5768, meredith.bandy@albemarle.com

Media Contact: Peter Smolowitz , +1 (980) 308-6310, media@albemarle.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-release-second-quarter-2024-earnings-results-on-wednesday-july-31-2024-302186363.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

×