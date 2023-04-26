Nanotech Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

NanoXplore Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2023 Results Webcast on May 11, 2023

NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore " or the " Corporation ") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, is pleased to hold a webcast to discuss the results of its third quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). The financial results will be released, after market close, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Q3 Webcast Details

When : May 11, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Webcast : To listen to the live webcast, please join and register at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fgyva2y6

or via our website under Events and Presentations in our Investors section at https://nanoxplore.ca/events-presentations/

A replay of the webcast will be available through the link above or in the Investors section under Events and Presentations of the Corporation's website at www.nanoxplore.ca .

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. The Corporation provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. Please visit www.nanoxplore.ca .

For further information, please contact:

Martin Gagné
Director, Investor Relations
martin.gagne@nanoxplore.ca
Tel: 1 438.476.1927


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NanoXploreGRA:CCTSX:GRANanotech Investing
GRA:CC
The Conversation (0)

NanoXplore Appoints Joseph Peter, Former CFO of Nissan Motor Corporation, to Its Board of Directors

NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore " or " the Corporation ") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, appointed Mr. Joseph G. Peter as the newest member of its Board of Directors. Mr. Peter brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Board, having spent more than 35 years working in the automotive industry. He was previously the Chief Financial Officer ( CFO ) for Nissan Motor Corporation from 2009 to 2018. Prior to joining Nissan, he spent 25 years at General Motors Corporation and served in a number of executive roles including as CFO of General Motors North America and International Operations.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NanoXplore Provides Update for Its Battery Material Initiative and VoltaXplore's 2GWh Battery Gigafactory

NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore" ) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company and its wholly-owned subsidiary VoltaXplore Inc. (" VoltaXplore "), a graphene-enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the Electric Vehicle and grid storage markets, are pleased that the Government of Canada has recognized the critical importance of clean technology manufacturing by introducing a 30% refundable investment tax credit (ITC) in its 2023 Budget.

This federal government initiative, along with the provincial financial support, is in line with NanoXplore's decision to move forward with the construction of a 2GWh battery cell gigafactory in Quebec.   At nameplate capacity, the facility may produce up to 130 million cells per year.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NanoXplore Announces Purchase of Martinrea International's Stake in VoltaXplore and Confirms Extension of Their Graphene Commercial Agreement

NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore " or " the Corporation ") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, and Martinrea International Inc. (" Martinrea "), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, through its subsidiary, Martinrea Innovation Developments Inc. (" Martinrea Innovation ") today announced NanoXplore's purchase of Martinrea Innovation's 50% equity stake in VoltaXplore Inc. (" VoltaXplore ") for an aggregate equity consideration of $10 million on March 24, 2023. NanoXplore now owns 100% of the equity and intellectual property in VoltaXplore and Martinrea has increased its existing equity position in NanoXplore from 21.1% to 22.7%. VoltaXplore was formed as a joint venture between NanoXplore and Martinrea in 2021 to collaborate on developing graphene-enhanced Li-ion battery cells for electric vehicles and grid storage and to explore the potential to build a battery gigafactory. NanoXplore will seek to finance the battery gigafactory within VoltaXplore, without dilution to NanoXplore's shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuvation Bio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Nuvation Bio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Initiated both dosing regimens of the Phase 1b study of NUV-868 in combination with olaparib or enzalutamide

Dosing ongoing for Phase 1 monotherapy study of NUV-868

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NanoXplore Unveils Strong Performance for Its Newly Patented SiG Anode Additive Solution

NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore " or " the Corporation ") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, is pleased to announce that it has received patent approval for its SiliconGraphene battery anode material solution under the trademark SiG TM . These patents cover battery cell production processes and are filed in several countries, namely the United States, Germany, China, Canada, the UK and South Korea. These patents also cover a range of different chemistries and extend to all cylindrical cell form factors. GrapheneBlack TM acts as a coating agent around Silicon alleviating swelling and dislodgment of particles making the cell safer and more reliable.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NanoXplore Reports Strong Second Quarter Results and Increases Revenue Outlook

NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or "the Corporation") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, reported today financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2022.

All amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Pfizer Declares Second-Quarter 2023 Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Leadership Transition Plan

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval for CAMZYOS® for the Treatment of Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Related News

Copper Investing

Teck Announces Dividend

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Completes Onsite Due Diligence on Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project, State of Goias, Brazil

Copper Investing

Teck Withdraws Separation Proposal

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals and Vizsla Silver Formalize Joint Technical Committee for Panuco District Exploration

Base Metals Investing

Green River Gold Begins Drilling on Its Quesnel Nickel Project and Outlines Its Gold and Nickel Exploration Programs for 2023

Battery Metals Investing

TINONE DEFINES BROAD LITHIUM AND TIN SOIL ANOMALIES AT ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

×