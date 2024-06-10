Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

David Morgan: Silver Breakout Has Arrived, Here's What's Next in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

BMW Commits to Wolfsberg Lithium Project

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

Bitcoin Well Announces 43% Monthly Growth in May on The Bitcoin Portal in the USA

Falcon To Commence Drill Program At Great Burnt, NL

GTI Energy

GTR:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Premier1 Lithium

PLC:AU
2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Longeveron to Present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on June 12, 2024

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines, today announced that it will participate in the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference taking place June 12-13, 2024.

Details for the Company's presentation:

Date: Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Time: 1:45 p.m. ET

The webcast for this conference presentation may be accessed at the " Events and Presentations " section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Longeveron website for 180 days following the conference.

Questions may be submitted in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or asked during the event.

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company's lead investigational product is Lomecel-B™, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B™ has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently pursuing three pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer's disease, and Aging-related Frailty. For more information, visit www.longeveron.com or follow Longeveron on LinkedIn , X , and Instagram .

Investor Contact:

Derek Cole
Investor Relations Advisory Solutions
derek.cole@iradvisory.com


Longeveron® Announces Contract Development and Manufacturing Business and First Contract

  • Contract manufacturing services as a new business line has the potential to generate approximately $4-5 million in annual revenues
  • First manufacturing services contract signed with Secretome Therapeutics

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced the launch of its contract development and manufacturing business at the Company's 15,000 square feet state-of-the-art Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facility. This facility contains 3,000 square feet of cleanroom space, including eight ISO 7 cleanrooms and ancillary areas, as well as 1,150 square feet of process development, quality control and warehousing space. The Company also announced the initiation of work under its first manufacturing services contract with Secretome Therapeutics a biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapeutics from neonatal mesenchymal stem cells (nMSC).

Longeveron® to Attend BIO International Convention 2024

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced that the Company will participate in the BIO International Convention taking place June 3-6, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.

At the conference, members of the Longeveron management team will host meetings with global pharmaceutical company executives to explore potential partnership and strategic opportunities for the Company's Alzheimer's disease program , which has generated positive data in successful Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials.

Longeveron Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

  • Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating Lomecel-B TM in rare pediatric disease HLHS on track for completing enrollment by end of 2024
  • Data from Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating Lomecel-B TM in Alzheimer's Disease selected for Featured Research Oral Presentation at 2024 Alzheimer's Association International Conference
  • Completed two financings in April raising gross proceeds of $11.4 million to fund continued clinical development
  • Focused expenditure management reduced first quarter Total Operating Expenses 8% year-over-year
  • Company to host conference call and webcast today at 5:00pm ET

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and provided a business update.

"In the first quarter, we continued to focus on advancing our cutting-edge cellular therapy research and its application through our investigational product candidate, Lomecel-B TM , in Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) and Alzheimer's disease, both of which are devastating for impacted patients and their families," said Wa'el Hashad , Chief Executive Officer of Longeveron. "Based on the strength of the data from our positive Phase 1 study in HLHS, we are excited to complete enrollment in our on-going Phase 2b study by the end of this year. The Phase 1 data was the basis for the U.S. FDA awarding the HLHS program with three distinct and important designations: Orphan Drug designation, Fast Track designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease designation, which, upon approval, may lead to granting of a Priority Review Voucher, a very valuable additional asset. Lastly, in April, we raised $11.4 million of gross proceeds from equity transactions, with participation from certain board members and insiders of the Company, to fund continued clinical development of Lomecel-B."

Longeveron Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

  • Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating Lomecel-B TM in rare pediatric disease HLHS on track for completing enrollment by end of 2024
  • Data from Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating Lomecel-B TM in Alzheimer's Disease selected for Featured Research Oral Presentation at 2024 Alzheimer's Association International Conference
  • Completed two financings in April raising gross proceeds of $11.4 million to fund continued clinical development
  • Focused expenditure management reduced first quarter Total Operating Expenses 8% year-over-year
  • Company to host conference call and webcast today at 5:00pm ET

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and provided a business update.

"In the first quarter, we continued to focus on advancing our cutting-edge cellular therapy research and its application through our investigational product candidate, Lomecel-B TM , in Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) and Alzheimer's disease, both of which are devastating for impacted patients and their families," said Wa'el Hashad , Chief Executive Officer of Longeveron. "Based on the strength of the data from our positive Phase 1 study in HLHS, we are excited to complete enrollment in our on-going Phase 2b study by the end of this year. The Phase 1 data was the basis for the U.S. FDA awarding the HLHS program with three distinct and important designations: Orphan Drug designation, Fast Track designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease designation, which, upon approval, may lead to granting of a Priority Review Voucher, a very valuable additional asset. Lastly, in April, we raised $11.4 million of gross proceeds from equity transactions, with participation from certain board members and insiders of the Company, to fund continued clinical development of Lomecel-B."

Longeveron Announces Board of Directors Planned Transitions

  • Richard Kender, retired SVP of Business Development and Corporate Licensing for Merck & Co., Inc., has been appointed to the Longeveron Board
  • Dr. Roger Hajjar, former head of R&D at Ring Therapeutics, has been nominated as a candidate for the Board, subject to election at the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders
  • Neha Motwani, former managing director and senior healthcare investment banker at William Blair, Truist, and Oppenheimer and Company, also has been nominated as a candidate for the Board, subject to election at the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders
  • Existing directors, Dr. Joshua Hare and Ursula Ungaro, have been nominated as candidates for re-election to the Board, subject to election at the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders
  • Jeffrey Pfeffer and Cathy Ross have voluntarily resigned from the Board

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced planned transitions on its Board of Directors. Richard Kender, a retired Senior Vice President of Business Development and Corporate Licensing at Merck & Co., Inc., has joined the Longeveron Board of Directors. Mr. Kender spent his entire professional career at Merck in various corporate roles of increasing responsibility and was involved in more than 100 business development and licensing transactions. Mr. Kender was appointed by the Longeveron Board of Directors to fill the Board position vacated by Jeffrey Pfeffer who has voluntarily resigned and whose Board seat was not up for re-election in the upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Veru to Present at the American Diabetes Association's 84th Scientific Sessions

Veru to Present at the American Diabetes Association's 84th Scientific Sessions

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines for preserving muscle for high quality weight loss, oncology, and viral induced acute respiratory distress syndrome, today announced that the Company will present two presentations at the American Diabetes Association's 84 th Scientific Sessions, taking place June 21-24, 2024, in Orlando, Florida.

The presentations are:

Dr. Giovanni Selvaggi, Who Has Brought Several Oncology Drugs to Market, Joins CEL-SCI as Clinical Advisor

Dr. Giovanni Selvaggi, Who Has Brought Several Oncology Drugs to Market, Joins CEL-SCI as Clinical Advisor

  • Dr. Selvaggi was instrumental in the development and approval of lung cancer drugs Zykadia for Novartis and Opdivo for Bristol Myers Squibb
  • CEL-SCI's Multikine immunotherapy improves the 5-year survival of head and neck cancer patients to 73% compared to 45% in controls and cuts the 5-year risk of death by 50%
  • FDA has given CEL-SCI the go-ahead to commence a confirmatory Registration Study for Multikine for the target population in head and neck cancer
  • Dr. Selvaggi will be supporting CEL-SCI to bring Multikine to patients through a confirmatory registrational path that has been agreed with regulatory authorities and that has a potential for cure

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) today announced Dr. Giovanni Selvaggi, an oncology key opinion leader instrumental in successfully bringing several drugs to market has joined CEL-SCI as a Clinical Advisor. Dr. Selvaggi joins CEL-SCI as the Company recently received its go-ahead from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its confirmatory Registration Study of Multikine* in the treatment of head and neck cancer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240606671425/en/

Ventyx Biosciences Announces Positive Preclinical Data for CNS-Penetrant NLRP3 Inhibitor VTX3232 Demonstrating Reversal of Obesity and Improvements in Cardiometabolic and Inflammatory Markers

VTX3232 demonstrated improvements in body weight, systemic inflammatory biomarkers and cardiometabolic parameters in diet-induced obesity (DIO) mice

Additive effects were observed for VTX3232 in combination with the GLP-1 receptor agonist semaglutide across key endpoints compared to semaglutide or VTX3232 alone

Caribou Biosciences Presents Encouraging Clinical Data from CB-010 ANTLER Phase 1 Trial in Second-line LBCL Patients at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Caribou Biosciences Presents Encouraging Clinical Data from CB-010 ANTLER Phase 1 Trial in Second-line LBCL Patients at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

-- CB-010 allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy w ith partial HLA matching has potential to rival efficacy and safety profile of approved autologous CAR-T cell therapies --

-

Cullinan Therapeutics Announces Positive Initial Data from Pivotal Phase 2b REZILIENT1 Study of Zipalertinib

Cullinan Therapeutics Announces Positive Initial Data from Pivotal Phase 2b REZILIENT1 Study of Zipalertinib

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: CGEM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing modality-agnostic targeted therapies, today announced positive initial data in patients receiving zipalertinib after prior treatment with amivantamab enrolled in its pivotal Phase 2b REZILIENT1 clinical trial.

As of a January 12, 2024 data cut-off, 31 patients had been enrolled. Patients had received a median of three prior systemic anti-cancer regimens, including prior platinum-based chemotherapy, prior anti-PD1/L1 therapy, and prior epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) therapy.

Caribou Biosciences to Host KOL Discussion with Webcast from the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Caribou Biosciences to Host KOL Discussion with Webcast from the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRBU), a leading clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company, today announced the company's participation in the following event and investor conferences:

• Caribou's webcast of KOL discussion from 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting
June 2, 2024, CB-010 ANTLER Phase 1 clinical trial data in r/r B-NHL to be shared in a press release at 6:00 pm CDT followed by a live webcast of a discussion with KOLs and management at 7:00 pm CDT. The presenters will include:

