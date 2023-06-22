Sage Potash Announces Formation of U.S. Subsidiary, Sage Lithium Corp.

Nano One Annual General Shareholder Meeting

Nano One® Materials Corp.® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC: NNOMF) (Frankfurt: LBMB) (“Nano One” or the “Company”) a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, wishes to remind shareholders about the upcoming annual general meeting (“AGM”) to be held on Thursday June 29, 2023 at 1:30pm Pacific Time.

Materials for the AGM were mailed to shareholders of record the week of June 5, 2023, and may also be found on the website at https://nanoone.ca/investors/agm/ and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Shareholder votes must be received by 1:30pm Pacific time on June 27, 2023. Your feedback and your vote are important, regardless of the number of shares you own. You can vote by proxy at the AGM, and by proxy on the internet, by phone or by fax as per the instructions included in the meeting materials. If you have not received your materials yet, please contact your bank of financial institution directly to relay you voting instructions, or if your shares are held in your name, please contact the Company at info@nanoone.ca for assistance.

Letter to Shareholders

In advance of the AGM, management has issued a Letter to Shareholders which outlines their outlook on the accomplishments of the past year as well as their vision and evaluation of the Company looking forward to 2024. The Letter will be available to all stakeholders on the Company’s website at: https://nanoone.ca/shareholder-letter-2023/, and filed on SEDAR.

About Nano One®

Nano One Materials Corp. (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. With strategic collaborations and partnerships, including automotive OEMs and strategic industry supply chain companies like BASF, Umicore and Rio Tinto. Nano One’s technology is applicable to electric vehicles, energy storage, and consumer electronics, reducing costs and carbon intensity while improving environmental impact. The Company aims to pilot and demonstrate its technology as turn-key production solutions for license, joint venture, and independent production opportunities, leveraging Canadian talent and critical minerals for emerging markets in North America, Europe, and the Indo-Pacific region. Nano One has received funding from SDTC and the Governments of Canada and British Columbia.

For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

Company Contact:
Paul Guedes
info@nanoone.ca
(604) 420-2041

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

Certain information contained herein and in the Letter to Shareholders may constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to: successful current and future collaborations that are/may happen with OEM’s, miners or others; the functions and intended benefits of Nano One’s technology and products; the development of Nano One’s technology and products; the purpose for expanding the Candiac facilities and scalability of developed technology; and the execution of Nano One’s plans - which are contingent on support and grants. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as ‘believe’, ‘expect’, ‘anticipate’, ‘plan’, ‘intend’, ‘continue’, ‘estimate’, ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘should’, ‘ongoing’, ‘target’, ‘goal’, ‘potential’ or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the advancement and completion of the phase 3 work program and any anticipated results thereof, any future collaborations that may happen with the OEM’s or other partners in the battery supply chain, the Company’s ability to achieve its stated goals, the ability to execute on opportunities fueled by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the commercialization of the Company’s technology and patents and other risk factors as identified in Nano One’s MD&A and its Annual Information Form dated March 29, 2023, both for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in recent securities filings for the Company which are available at www.sedar.com. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Nano One Materials


Our Next Energy and Nano One Sign Joint Development Agreement to Strengthen North American Supply Chain for LFP Batteries

Our Next Energy and Nano One Sign Joint Development Agreement to Strengthen North American Supply Chain for LFP Batteries

JDA innovations focused on increasing range, lowering costs and minimizing the carbon footprint for LFP batteries.

ROTH MKM to Host 9th Annual London Conference on June 20-22, 2023

ROTH MKM to Host 9th Annual London Conference on June 20-22, 2023

Via InvestorWire -- ROTH MKM ("Roth"), www.roth.com will host the 9th Annual Roth London Conference on June 20-22, 2023, at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane in London, UK.

This event will provide institutional investors the unique opportunity to meet with C-suite leaders and executive management teams from approximately 70 companies in a variety of sectors, including AgTech, Energy, Sustainability and Technology. The 1-on-1 interactions and small group conversations are a key part of enabling investors to gain deep insight into each company and to build a stronger understanding of the most impactful trends underway.

Successful Completion of Phase Two of Co-Development Agreement with Leading Niobium Producer CBMM

Successful Completion of Phase Two of Co-Development Agreement with Leading Niobium Producer CBMM

Highlights:

Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q1 2023 Results

Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q1 2023 Results

nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. nano one has filed its condensed interim consolidated financial statements (the "financial statements"), and management's discussion & analysis ("MD&A") as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023") and is pleased to provide the following highlights from Q1 2023.

Nano One Advances Commercial Plans for LFP and Other Cathode Materials

Nano One Advances Commercial Plans for LFP and Other Cathode Materials

Highlights and Milestones:

  • nano one's technology, manufacturing hub and plans represent a game-changing opportunity to secure sustainable and clean battery supply chains in North America.
  • nano one's systematic plans jumpstart the commercialization of its One-Pot process starting at 200 tonnes per year in 2023, expanding in steps to 2,000, 10,000 and hundreds of thousands of tonnes per year.
  • $40m in cash, $10m in grants and multiple proposals for additional government support.

nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") (TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) is a clean technology company with patented processes for the production of lithium-ion battery cathode materials that enables secure and resilient supply chains by driving down cost, complexity, energy intensity, and environmental footprint. The Company is pleased to provide an update on its innovation, piloting and commercialization plans for lithium iron phosphate ("LFP"), nickel-rich ("NMC"), manganese-rich ("LNMO") cathode active materials ("CAM"), and outlines how this will drive growth

Klimat X Finalizes Commercial Terms for Sierra Leone Pre-Purchase Agreement

Klimat X Finalizes Commercial Terms for Sierra Leone Pre-Purchase Agreement

K limat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) a company that carries on the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, including mangroves, for sale into international voluntary carbon markets, is pleased to announce it has finalized binding commercial terms with a Fortune 100 (the "Buyer") company to pre-purchase carbon credits from the Company's Sierra Leone Rewilding Project.

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

  • The pre-purchase agreement will cover the remaining capital costs of the first 5,000 ha of native species planting, with 1,000-1,200 ha of planting anticipated to be completed by the end of the 2023 season and with the PDD to be validated in 2023.
  • The first of three USD $500,000 payments for 2023 to Klimat X is scheduled for transfer within four weeks.
  • Under the pre-purchase financing structure, US$2.5m of investment is repaid in tons of carbon credits issued at a pre-agreed price by the project. The initial project area will generate an IRR of up to 20% based on current modelling assumptions and pricing scenarios.
  • The Buyer has the option to purchase the balance of the 75-80% of the carbon credits from the first 5,000 ha of planting at small discount to a mutually agreed carbon index price that reflects the scale and volume of high-quality reforestation projects in the market.
  • The Buyer has a time limited Right of First Offer to pre-purchase credits from the remaining 20,000 ha within the project area.
  • The Company has committed to produce and validate the credits under the highest standards of the Verra protocol, including their Climate, Community, Biodiversity standards (CCB).
  • The Company is committed to equitable revenue sharing arrangements with local smallholders and a transparent Free Prior and Informed Consent process monitored by Namati, an independent third party non-governmental organization.
  • Project implementation will restore degraded forest land owned by smallholders, providing income from carbon markets and providing employment to thousands of seasonal workers in a region with high unemployment and incomes below the poverty line.
  • The first 5,000 ha is anticipated to produce 1.6- 1.9m tonnes of carbon credits during the first 30 years, and over the full lifespan and scale-up of the project, it has the potential to produce up to 15m tonnes of credits from 25,000 ha. Independent carbon market forecasts for restoration projects of this type indicate pricing of USD20 -30/ton as demand grows for high quality credits. The IMF states that prices as high as USD$75 per tonne are needed by 2030 when considering regulatory and voluntary markets.
  • Recent research continues to indicate rapid growth in the size of the carbon market, with Boston Consulting Group predicting five-fold growth by 2030.
  • The project is the first of its kind in Sierra Leone and a model for carbon finance and social development across the region.

This major commercial milestone for Klimat X proves the Company's investment thesis that large-scale jurisdictional projects can be developed and pre-sold to wholesale buyers seeking to meet their Net Zero obligations. The milestone demonstrates that the company can use its equity to de-risk projects to the stage draft PDD stage where the execution risk can be shared with the world's largest corporate clients.

The commercial agreements have been submitted for final signature by both parties and the first three payments to Klimat X of USD $500,000 are scheduled for the balance of 2023. Approximately 400ha were planted in 2022 and planting of a further 800-1,000ha is already underway.

Dr. James Tansey , CEO of Klimat X stated 'Klimat X has designed its projects to meet the needs and expectations of large corporate buyers who are willing to share investment and operational risk with our company. These final commercial terms demonstrate that our model can produce significant volumes of saleable credits through jurisdictional projects. We have the potential to expand the rewilding and mangrove operations that are currently underway across Sierra Leone and the region. These projects have already attracted commercial interest from multiple parties. We are expanding our footprint in West Africa and have additional projects under development in Yucatan, Mexico and Suriname. We are proud to be developing projects that provide both ecological and economic benefits to the world and our shareholders as one of the few impact-focused listed companies.

About Klimat X

Klimat X carries on the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, including mangroves, for sale into international voluntary carbon markets. In contrast to streaming and royalty companies, Klimat X works upstream as a direct owner and operator of projects, addressing a key supply constraint the current market and the rapidly growing demand for carbon credits in global voluntary and regulated markets. The Company intends to achieve this by investing in the exploration, restoration and management of terrestrial and marine systems that can either be protected to enhance the sequestration of greenhouse gases or restored from a degraded status to fully productive ecosystems.  Klimat X will draw on the experience of a senior executive team and board that provide access into key target jurisdictions through relationships in the mining and natural resources sectors, combined with decades of experience in carbon markets.  Klimat X plans to deploy capital at risk under various arrangements (including cooperation, assignment and production sharing agreements) with large landowners and governments in various suitable jurisdictions around the world.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"James Tansey"
James Tansey
Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively " forward looking statements ") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the future generation of revenues from the sale of carbon credits to a large corporate client and the ongoing business of the Company. Klimat X cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Klimat X including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and future carbon pricing, operational risk from rewilding activities, political instability, pest and natural hazard events, supply chain challenges, and other broad market and geopolitical threats. A full disclosure of the risks is provided in the company's filing statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Klimat X. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Klimat X does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

KLIMAT X ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF NEXT PHASE OF PROJECT FIELDWORK IN SURINAME AND SIERRA LEONE

KLIMAT X ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF NEXT PHASE OF PROJECT FIELDWORK IN SURINAME AND SIERRA LEONE

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) a company that carries on the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, including mangroves, for sale into international voluntary carbon markets, is pleased to provide an update on current activity from fieldwork in Sierra Leone and Suriname .

solar panels

Solar Energy Stocks: 6 Biggest US Companies in 2023

As the Biden administration pushes to tackle climate change in America, the top US solar energy stocks offer opportunities for investors looking to enter the clean energy sector.

According to the latest report from the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie, during 2022, solar accounted for 50 percent of new electricity-generating power, and the US market installed 20.2 gigawatts (GW) of solar capacity during that period. Residential solar installations totaled 6 GW of direct current, up 40 percent over the previous year.

Over the next decade, the firms forecast that the solar industry will continue to break annual installation records. From 2022 to 2033, they expect total solar deployment to grow from 141 GW of direct current to 700 GW of direct current.

Keep reading...Show less
electric vehicle charging

Will Sodium-ion Batteries Disrupt the EV Market?

Lithium-ion batteries have dominated the energy storage and electric vehicle (EV) space for years, but some investors believe new technology breakthroughs could threaten their market dominance.

At the end of 2020, lithium prices took a turn, rallying through 2021 to hit all-time highs. Prices for batteries jumped too, with attention turning to new technologies that could disrupt the battery sector.

Sodium-ion batteries came into the spotlight following announcements from major players such as CATL (SZSE:300750). The world's biggest battery maker unveiled its sodium-ion battery back in 2021 and is expected to begin production this year.

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Provides Update on Status of MCTO

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (“PWWR” or the “Company”), is providing this update on the status of a management cease trade order granted on April 3, 2023 (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Order ("NP 12-203"). On April 3, 2023, the Company announced that, for reasons disclosed in the news release, there would be a delay in the filing of its financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Annual Filings") beyond the period prescribed under applicable Canadian securities laws (the "Default Announcement").

Keep reading...Show less
Pitney Bowes Files Investor Presentation for 2023 Annual Meeting Regarding Hestia Capital's Claims

Pitney Bowes Files Investor Presentation for 2023 Annual Meeting Regarding Hestia Capital's Claims

Hestia Capital's Materials Demonstrate Lack of Understanding of Pitney Bowes' Business and Industry

Corrects the Claims Outlined in Hestia's Six "Value Creation Pillars"

