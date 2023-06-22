Nano One Annual General Shareholder Meeting

JDA innovations focused on increasing range, lowering costs and minimizing the carbon footprint for LFP batteries.
Nano One® Materials Corp.® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC: NNOMF) (Frankfurt: LBMB) (“Nano One” or the “Company”) a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, wishes to remind shareholders about the upcoming annual general meeting (“AGM”) to be held on Thursday June 29, 2023 at 1:30pm Pacific Time.
Materials for the AGM were mailed to shareholders of record the week of June 5, 2023, and may also be found on the website at https://nanoone.ca/investors/agm/ and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Shareholder votes must be received by 1:30pm Pacific time on June 27, 2023. Your feedback and your vote are important, regardless of the number of shares you own. You can vote by proxy at the AGM, and by proxy on the internet, by phone or by fax as per the instructions included in the meeting materials. If you have not received your materials yet, please contact your bank of financial institution directly to relay you voting instructions, or if your shares are held in your name, please contact the Company at info@nanoone.ca for assistance.
Letter to Shareholders
In advance of the AGM, management has issued a Letter to Shareholders which outlines their outlook on the accomplishments of the past year as well as their vision and evaluation of the Company looking forward to 2024. The Letter will be available to all stakeholders on the Company’s website at: https://nanoone.ca/shareholder-letter-2023/, and filed on SEDAR.
About Nano One®
Nano One Materials Corp. (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. With strategic collaborations and partnerships, including automotive OEMs and strategic industry supply chain companies like BASF, Umicore and Rio Tinto. Nano One’s technology is applicable to electric vehicles, energy storage, and consumer electronics, reducing costs and carbon intensity while improving environmental impact. The Company aims to pilot and demonstrate its technology as turn-key production solutions for license, joint venture, and independent production opportunities, leveraging Canadian talent and critical minerals for emerging markets in North America, Europe, and the Indo-Pacific region. Nano One has received funding from SDTC and the Governments of Canada and British Columbia.
Company Contact:
Paul Guedes
Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements
Certain information contained herein and in the Letter to Shareholders may constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to: successful current and future collaborations that are/may happen with OEM’s, miners or others; the functions and intended benefits of Nano One’s technology and products; the development of Nano One’s technology and products; the purpose for expanding the Candiac facilities and scalability of developed technology; and the execution of Nano One’s plans - which are contingent on support and grants. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as ‘believe’, ‘expect’, ‘anticipate’, ‘plan’, ‘intend’, ‘continue’, ‘estimate’, ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘should’, ‘ongoing’, ‘target’, ‘goal’, ‘potential’ or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the advancement and completion of the phase 3 work program and any anticipated results thereof, any future collaborations that may happen with the OEM’s or other partners in the battery supply chain, the Company’s ability to achieve its stated goals, the ability to execute on opportunities fueled by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the commercialization of the Company’s technology and patents and other risk factors as identified in Nano One’s MD&A and its Annual Information Form dated March 29, 2023, both for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in recent securities filings for the Company which are available at www.sedar.com. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Lithium-ion batteries have a wide range of valuable applications in the green economy, including in electric vehicles, energy storage systems and consumer electronics. North American companies with a domestic supply chain and local processing capabilities for raw materials needed for the green economy may present an exciting opportunity for investors.
Nano One's patented One-Pot Process is a proven, efficient and scalable manufacturing technology for producing cathode materials used in advanced lithium-ion batteries. The One-Pot Process streamlines the production process which significantly reduces costs and increases battery performance and durability compared to the standard manufacturing process. The company's M2CAM (metal direct to cathode active material) technology allows cathode materials to be made directly from metals rather than sulphates. This reduces steps, waste and costs from the supply chain while increasing margins allowing a more efficient and sustainable process.
Nano One’s M2CAM technology is environmentally sustainable as it produces less greenhouse gas, no waste, uses flexible feedstock, uses less energy and uses 60 percent less water than the standard processing method. The material that is produced also costs four4 to five5 times less to ship due to the lighter weight of around five5 times less than the standard material. This results in potential savings of thousands of dollars per tonne and higher margins.
The One-Pot Process has 27 patents issued in the US, Canada, Japan, Korea, China and Taiwan and more than 55 patents currently pending. Nano One has built a demonstration pilot plant that proves scalability and provides Nano One with the ability to make volumes of materials to engage in larger testing programs with strategic partners.
Nano One has established partnerships with multiple global industry leaders like Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3); Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO); BASF (ETR:BAS); Companhia Brasileira de Metalurgia e Mineração (CBMM), a world leader in the production and commercialization of Niobium products; Euro Manganese Inc. (TSXV:EMN), a battery materials company focused on advancing the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project.
Nano One also received aggregate funding of approximately $23 million from several Canadian Government groups such as Sustainable Development Technology Canada, Innovation Clean Energy Fund of British Columbia, IRAP and ASIP.
In 2022, Nano One and Euro Manganese Inc. successfully demonstrated the production of cathode materials made directly from Euro Manganese’s electrolytic manganese metal using Nano One's One-Pot process. Euro Manganese's Chvaletice Manganese Project has been successfully validated as feedstock for Nano One's patented One-Pot and M2CAM cathode production technologies, essential in lowering the cost, complexity and environmental footprint of using metal sulphates in cathode production.
The company also announced the transformation of the Candiac lithium iron phosphate (LFP) facility to the One-Pot process, following the completion of the acquisition announced on November 1, 2022. The company will be commencing One-Pot trials to provide the company with valuable insights for the next stage of trials, pilot production and advanced engineering.
Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) awarded Nano One with $10 million in non-dilutive support to help fast-track and convert North America's only LFP plant to pilot the One-Pot Process. The funding also allows the company to leverage the high-quality acquisition of LFP plant and amplifies expansion plans and accelerate strategic growth and offtake opportunities with consortium partners Rio Tinto, Lithion Battery Inc., and undisclosed auto OEM.
Nano One's One-Pot Process streamlines the production process, which significantly reduces waste, costs and increases performance compared to the standard manufacturing process. The process improves battery capacity, charge and cycling.
The standard polycrystalline manufacturing process involves clusters of crystals that break apart from the stress of repeating charging which fractures the protective coating. This exposes the inner crystals to side reactions that reduce range, life, and charge.Nano One's One-Pot Process produces individually coated single nanocrystal cathodes that form in one step and resist fractures. This results in better battery durability and performance which will allow a battery to last longer and go further. Comprehensive engineering studies are underway to define the optimal throughput of one commercial line and determine how many lines can be placed on the land next door to the existing Candiac plant. The One-Pot Process creates a material that can be fired in the kiln in hours, instead of days like the conventional process, saving energy and steps.
Stephen Campbell, PhD, CSci, CChem, MRSC, CTO - Nano One
Dan Blondal has more than 30 years of experience as a professional engineer. During his career, he has managed high-growth technology and been involved in materials handling, medical devices, industrial printing, nuclear fusion and materials science. Blondal brings significant experience in systems engineering, physics and business. Blondal was the product and technology manager at Creo and Kodak where he led strategically vital initiatives. These initiatives were valued at $20 million annually to leverage software, laser and chemical systems for high-quality printing.
Dr. Stephen Campbell has more than 25 years of experience leading industrial automotive research in electrochemical systems. Campbell served seven years as principal scientist at Automotive Fuel Cell Cooperation Corp. Campbell also held key roles at Ballard Power Systems as principal scientist and senior scientist between 1994 and 2008. Campbell has more than 20 patents to his name and has 20 years of hands-on experience in industrial research developing new technologies through to series production for the automotive sector. He received his Ph.D. in semiconductor electrochemistry from the University of Southampton in 1987 and completed his BSc (Hons.) 1st class in physical sciences at Coventry Polytechnic in 1984.
Denis Geoffroy is an executive with more than 25 years of experience in the field of lithium batteries. He obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in chemical engineering from Laval University and then joined Argo-Tech Productions, a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec responsible for developing Lithium-Polymer batteries, the first commercial version of solid-state lithium batteries. He then participated in the start-up of the LiFePO4 cathode material (LFP) industry at Phostech Lithium, where he worked for 17 years as technical director, chief operating officer or general manager, under various entities (Phostech Lithium, Sud-Chemie, Clariant and Johnson Matthey). It was under his leadership that the Candiac plant, LFP’s only commercial plant in America, was built. Geoffroy moved in 2019 to support Lithion Recycling in its start-up and he started supporting Nano One in its commercialization efforts since 2021 and became chief commercialization officer with the company on November 1st, 2022
Alex Holmes has spent more than 15 years as a senior executive with several public companies. Most recently, he served as the CEO of Plateau Energy Metals, which is a public company advancing a world-class hard rock lithium project in tandem with a uranium asset in Peru. Prior to this, Holmes co-founded a technology start-up where he led it from prototype to commercialization in a short period. He was also a partner and co-founder of Oxygen Capital Corp. where he led the business development for all affiliated companies. Holmes graduated with distinction from The Business School at the City University of London with an M.Sc. in investment management.
Adam Johnson brings over 20 years of experience advising corporate and government leaders. Over his career, he has worked on public policy, government relations and communications for some of Canada’s leading energy, infrastructure and transportation companies as well as key associations. He has helped with large development projects, secured the support of governments and implemented effective community engagement.
Before joining Nano One, he was a senior partner at Earnscliffe Strategies–one of Canada’s leading strategic communications and government relations firms. Johnson has worked in the Government of Canada, serving as a director of Parliamentary Affairs to a Minister of Industry. Selected by his peers, he served as the founding president of the Public Affairs Association of Canada – BC (PAAC-BC)
Paul Guedes has more than 20 years of experience as an entrepreneur, fund manager and senior executive with several public companies. He was president of a family-owned construction company for over 10 years before moving to the public markets. Guedes' key focus over the last 14 years has been centered around renewable energy and climate change in industries like wind energy, wave energy, biofuels, hydrogen and carbon credits. Guedes received his Bachelor of Commerce from the Michael DeGroote School of Business at McMaster University.
Paul Matysek is a serial entrepreneur, geochemist and geologist with over 40 years of experience in the mining industry. Since 2004, Matysek has been either a CEO or chairman. He has primarily focused on the exploration, development and sale of five publicly listed companies with an aggregate worth of over $2 billion. Most recently, he was an executive chairman of Lithium X Energy Corp. which was sold to Nextview New Energy Lion Hong Kong Limited ("Nextview") for $265 million in cash. He was awarded EY Entrepreneur of the Year for Mining & Resources in September 2018.
Dr. Joseph Guy is the president of Patent Filing Specialist Inc. and a patent agent focusing on complex technologies including material science, electronic components, pharmaceuticals and medical products. He has more than 23 years of experience prosecuting patents and serving as an expert witness on intellectual property matters. Guy was awarded a PhD. in chemistry from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in physical inorganic chemistry with a focus on organometallic complexes. Guy has authored numerous references in peer-reviewed journals. He has written and prosecuted over 1,000 U.S. and foreign patent applications with more than 300 issued US patents and numerous foreign patents.
Lyle Brown is a CPA and CA and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia. Brown has been a partner at Culver & Co. in Vancouver, British Columbia since 1991. Culver & Co. is an accounting firm that serves clients in a wide range of industries. Brown is familiar with the reporting requirements of public companies. He has served on numerous boards of directors for both private and public companies.
Gord Kukec works with senior management to develop and implement commercial strategies as well as annual business plans. He has more than 30 years of experience in senior executive roles. Kukec's responsibilities included innovating and adapting commercial and IT strategies at various international Canadian corporations. Since 2010, Kukec has been an independent advisor, consultant and board member. Kukec has focused on how emerging environmental and information technology developments, such as climate change and cybersecurity, impact business transformation, corporate strategy and board governance. He currently sits on the board of BC Ferry Services Inc. and Solshare Energy Corp. He holds a BA in economics from the University of Calgary and an MBA from Queen's University. Kukec is certified in Governance of Enterprise Information Technology from ISACA (CGEIT) and is a holder of the Institute of Corporate Directors Director designation (ICD.D).
Carla Matheson is a chartered professional accountant (CPA, CA) with over ten years of experience in a variety of industries, specializing in business development, mergers and acquisitions and financial reporting. Throughout her career on both the buy and sell sides, Matheson has provided dynamic solutions on all aspects of finance, accounting and business-related issues for both public and private companies, having closed 30+ majority acquisitions, 50+ minority/venture type transactions, raised over $150 million in capital via both debt and equity markets and deployed over $60 million in capital.
Lisa Skakun is a lawyer and executive with over 20 years of experience in a variety of private and public industries. Currently the chief legal, regulatory and corporate affairs officer of Coast Capital Savings Federal Credit Union, Skakun is responsible for all legal, mergers and acquisitions, public affairs, compliance, financial crimes risk management and corporate governance functions. Prior to Coast Capital Savings, she was the chief legal & administrative officer at Mogo Finance Technology, a TSX-listed fintech company, from 2015-2018. Skakun has her LLB from the University of British Columbia, a Master of Laws degree in business law from Osgoode Hall Law School at York University, and also holds her ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. She is the recipient of the Lexpert Zenith Award: Celebrating Women in Law; the Association of Women in Finance's PEAK award for Rising Star; the National Post Award for Tomorrow's Leader at the Western Canada General Counsel Awards; and has been named to Canada's Diversity 50 list by the Canadian Board Diversity Council.
Dr. Yuan Gao is an accomplished executive with a strong technical background and a successful track record in leading and growing businesses throughout the lithium-ion battery supply chain. Gao is also an internationally recognized expert in lithium-ion battery materials with over a hundred patents issued around the world, dozens of journal publications and his innovations are at the core of today's lithium-ion batteries. He has joined Nano One Advisory Committee members, Joe Lowry, Robert Morris and Dr. Byron Gates.
Gao is the vice-chairman of the board of Pulead Technology, a respected producer of cathodes for lithium-ion batteries, having served as president and CEO from May 2014 to Sept 2019. Gao completed a PhD in physics from the University of British Columbia and did post-doctoral research on lithium metal oxides at Simon Fraser University. He has also completed an executive education program at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
In May 2018, Frank Fannon was unanimously confirmed by the United States Senate to serve as the inaugural assistant secretary of State for Energy Resources, a position he held until January 2021. As "America's Energy Diplomat," he led whole-of-government initiatives in the Indo-Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Eastern Mediterranean, and Middle East to advance free, open markets, and resilient responsible supply chains. Fannon also established the multi-country Energy Resources Governance Initiative to share global mining best practices and improve governance.
Fannon is currently the managing director of Fannon Global Advisors, a strategic advisory focused on geopolitics, the energy transition, and market transformation. He is also a non-resident senior advisor at the Center for Strategic & International Studies, a non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, and a visiting senior fellow at the Center for Technology Diplomacy at Purdue.
Highlights:
Nano One® Materials Corp. ("Nano One"), a leader in the sustainable production of lithium-ion battery cathode materials, and Our Next Energy (ONE), a Michigan-based energy storage technology company, have signed a joint development agreement (JDA) to collaborate on the validation, qualification and production of a North American supply of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode active materials (CAM).
The CAM will be produced at nano one's Candiac, Québec, pilot and future commercial facilities for potential use in ONE's production LFP cells used in Aries and Gemini batteries. nano one's Candiac facility is currently the only LFP CAM production plant in North America and its production milestones are aligned with ONE's battery production growth projections. Working together, ONE and nano one aim to qualify and validate the LFP CAM from its previously announced 200tpa pilot, potentially leading to a binding offtake agreement from the future commercial production facility.
"Establishing a North American supply chain for LFP batteries is one of the pillars on which we founded ONE ," said Mujeeb Ijaz, CEO & Founder of ONE. "nano one's innovative and localized CAM process is aligned with ONE's efforts to grow our local material supply chain while minimizing cost, complexity and environmental footprint."
nano one is repurposing the Candiac plant to use its patented One-Pot process for the pilot production of LFP CAM, with re-commissioning scheduled for Q3 2023. This move gives nano one a multi-year head start and a significant competitive advantage in the race to differentiate and commercialize a clean, green and secure North American LFP supply chain.
Dan Blondal, CEO and Founder of nano one stated, "We look forward to collaborating with ONE and co-developing a robust and economically resilient LFP battery supply chain that is decoupled and environmentally differentiated from the dominance of the overseas market. This is great news for our shareholders and also for our government supporters, and it is another important step forward for nano one in the process to securing offtakes and monetizing our technology. We want to work with well-funded companies that have the backing of global industry leaders, and the battery technology and production experience to capture significant market share, so it is with great confidence that we are adding ONE to our ecosystem of trusted partners."
ONE began production of its Aries LFP battery pack earlier this year. The company is also building, ONE Circle, its first battery cell factory. ONE Circle is a 20 GWh battery cell factory that will be located in Van Buren Township, MI and begin operation in 2024.
Both ONE and nano one are confident the companies can work together to meet or exceed stringent industrial validation standards. There is solid alignment and support from Governments in the United States and Canada, and each company brings valuable strategic partners and shareholders that include Auto OEMs, multinational critical mineral suppliers, and leading chemical companies.
About nano one®
nano one materials corp. (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. With strategic collaborations and partnerships, including automotive OEMs and strategic industry supply chain companies like BASF, Umicore and Rio Tinto. nano one's technology is applicable to electric vehicles, energy storage, and consumer electronics, reducing costs and carbon intensity while improving environmental impact. The Company aims to pilot and demonstrate its technology as turn-key production solutions for license, joint venture, and independent production opportunities, leveraging Canadian talent and critical minerals for emerging markets in North America, Europe, and the Indo-Pacific region. nano one has received funding from SDTC and the Governments of Canada and British Columbia.
ABOUT Our Next Energy
Our Next Energy Inc. (ONE) is a Michigan-based energy storage technology company focused on engineering batteries that will accelerate electrification in transportation and stationary applications. ONE's vision is to: double the range of electric vehicles; use safer, more sustainable raw materials; and establish a localized supply chain.
Company Contacts:
Paul Guedes
Dan Pierce
Our Next Energy
Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements
Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to: the development of technology, supply chains, and plans for construction, scale-up and operation of a multi cathode piloting hub (MCPH); industry demand; successful current and future collaborations that are/may happen with OEM's, miners or others; the functions and intended benefits of nano one's technology and products; the development of nano one's technology and products; the commencement of a commercialization phase at Candiac; nano one's licensing, supply chain, joint venture opportunities and potential royalty arrangements; the purpose for expanding the Candiac facilities and scalability of developed technology; and the execution of nano one's plans - which are contingent on support and grants. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', ‘target', ‘goal', ‘encouraged', ‘projected', ‘potential' or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of nano one to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general and global economic and regulatory changes; next steps and timely execution of nano one's business plans; the development of technology, supply chains, and plans for construction and operation of the MCPH; industry demand; successful current or future collaborations that may happen with OEM's, miners or others; the execution of nano one's plans which are contingent on support and grants; nano one's ability to achieve its stated goals; the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents via license, joint venture and independent production; anticipated global demand and projected growth for LFP batteries; and other risk factors as identified in nano one's MD&A and its Annual Information Form dated March 29, 2023, both for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in recent securities filings for nano one which are available at www.sedar.com. Although management of nano one has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. nano one does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Highlights:
Nano One® Materials Corp. ("Nano One" or the "Company") is a clean technology company with patented processes for the production of lithium-ion battery cathode materials that drive down cost, complexity, energy intensity and environmental footprint. The Company is pleased to announce the successful completion of phase two of its advanced lithium-ion battery cathode materials coating co-development project with CBMM, the world's leading supplier of Niobium products and technology.
Phase two successfully utilized CBMM's Niobium product to make single nanocrystal coated high-nickel (Ni>90%) NMC cathode active material. Enhanced durability was displayed using nano one's proprietary One-Pot process and Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM®) technology. The One-Pot process simplifies the manufacturing process by combining all feedstock materials, including coating agents, in one step up front to produce a precursor cathode active material ("PCAM") that is already lithiated, in comparison to a multi-step process deployed by most in the industry. In addition, nano one's technology enables reduced kiln residence time in the thermal treatment step, making it more energy efficient when compared to the incumbent process and the M2CAM technology uses metal powders as the feedstock, instead of sulfates based battery metals; this removes a sodium-sulphate waste stream which is problematic. Collectively, nano one's technology enables improved CAM performance, a lower environmental footprint while reducing capital and operating costs when compared to the incumbent process.
"During Phase One we successfully demonstrated the Niobium coating technology to NMC811," said nano one CTO Dr. Stephen Campbell. "Phase two's focus was to demonstrate the coating technology at a higher nickel CAM which we have done successfully using our One-Pot process and M2CAM technology. As a result of our confidence in CBMM's product, we decided to implement this product into all of our nickel based CAM and have had great success. Achieving these milestones re-enforces the flexibility and strength of the One-Pot process as a platform technology and brings confidence in the raw materials supply chain to our cathode and automotive collaborators."
This success opens new doors of opportunity for the two companies to market and cross-collaborate with their existing customer bases to create market pull both for nano one's patented technology and develop a new market for CBMM's sustainable, high quality product. This also brings a secure and resilient supply chain partner to our list of collaborators as an existing automotive supply chain participant as we pursue new opportunities fueled by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). This work validates strategic planning and business development efforts that will ultimately maximize opportunities for the company and provide shareholder value.
The next phase, phase three, will focus on scaling of the One-Pot and M2CAM technology using CBMM's product and it includes electrochemical evaluation in full pouch cells to demonstrate commercial viability.
CBMM's Head of Battery Program, Rogério Marques Ribas, said that "The results of both phase one and phase two are exciting for us as it shows that by combining our technologies we are able to address a larger market of next generation of lithium-ion battery materials and be more sustainable. We look forward to scaling our successes and bringing the products to market. We have well established customers currently active in the battery supply chain using our product for anode material applications, and envision new market opportunities in cathode active materials."
###
About nano one®
nano one materials corp. (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. With strategic collaborations and partnerships, including automotive OEMs and strategic industry supply chain companies like BASF, Umicore and Rio Tinto. nano one's technology is applicable to electric vehicles, energy storage, and consumer electronics, reducing costs and carbon intensity while improving environmental impact. The Company aims to pilot and demonstrate its technology as turn-key production solutions for license, joint venture, and independent production opportunities, leveraging Canadian talent and critical minerals for emerging markets in North America, Europe, and the Indo-Pacific region. nano one has received funding from SDTC and the Governments of Canada and British Columbia.
About CBMM
World leader in the production and marketing of Niobium products, CBMM has more than 400 customers in 50 countries. Headquartered in Brazil, with regional offices in China, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United States, the company supplies cutting-edge products and technology to the infrastructure, mobility, aerospace, healthcare, and energy sectors. The company has a New Business front to support its growth plans through the development of new applications that is focused on accelerating the entry into the global market of Niobium technology. In the last 4 years, CBMM has made strategic investments in companies such as Echion and Battery Streak aiming at new developments in Niobium materials for Li-ion batteries. Since its foundation, CBMM has developed projects in Brazil and in several countries around the world to foster the adoption of Niobium technology by several industries. For further information, please visit https://cbmm.com/en/
Company Contact:
Paul Guedes
Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements
Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to: the advancement and completion of the phase 3 work program, the execution of the Company's development plans which are contingent on such support and awards and the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents; the ability to execute on opportunities fueled by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', ‘target', ‘goal', ‘potential' or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the advancement and completion of the phase 3 work program and any anticipated results thereof, any future collaborations that may happen with the OEM's or other partners in the battery supply chain, the Company's ability to achieve its stated goals, the ability to execute on opportunities fueled by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents and other risk factors as identified in nano one's MD&A and its Annual Information Form dated March 29, 2023, both for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in recent securities filings for the Company which are available at www.sedar.com. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. nano one has filed its condensed interim consolidated financial statements (the "financial statements"), and management's discussion & analysis ("MD&A") as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023") and is pleased to provide the following highlights from Q1 2023.
Q1 2023 Highlights and Headlines
Corporate Milestones for Q1 2023
New Program Funding from SDTC
On February 13, 2023, the Company announced an award of up to $10,000,000 in non-dilutive, non-repayable contributions from Sustainable Development Technology Canada ("SDTC"). These funds will support the conversion of nano one's recent high-value acquisition of the JMBM Canada LFP facility in Candiac, Québec, Canada (November 2022), to the patented One-Pot Process for industrial-scale pilot production of LFP and includes financial support for the design, construction, and operation of a multi-cathode piloting hub (MCPH) to help customize and advance nano one's One-Pot and metal-direct-to-CAM (M2CAM) processes for the industrial scale pilot production of next-gen LFP, NMC and LNM cathode active materials (CAM).
Completion of Cathode Evaluation Project & Expansion of Collaboration with Automotive OEM
On February 21, 2023, the Company announced the successful completion of the evaluation and benchmarking of its process, cathode materials and techno-economic modelling, under a Cathode Evaluation Agreement with a global automotive manufacturer. Success has led the parties to a new Cathode Evaluation Agreement that adds LFP to the program and expands their collaboration to target performance, cost, and environmental specifications of cathode materials to meet the needs of the OEM.
Advancement of Commercial Plans for LFP and Other Cathode Materials
On April 24, 2023, the Company provided an update regarding its commercial plans which are aimed at jumpstarting the commercialization of its One-Pot process starting at 200 tonnes per annum ("tpa") in 2023, expanding in steps to 2,000 tpa, 10,000 tpa, and hundreds of thousands of tonnes per annum. To expedite commercial sampling, offtake and first revenues, the Company's Candiac facility in Québec is being retrofitted with its new One-Pot reactors and technology and will be commissioned initially at 200 tpa in Q3 2023, ramping up to as much as 2,000 tpa.
nano one's technology, manufacturing hub, and plans represent a game-changing opportunity to secure sustainable and clean battery supply chains in North America. nano one will launch LFP in North America, followed by Europe and the Indo-Pacific region, giving it access to exponential revenue growth, to power hundreds of gigawatt hours of battery storage and millions of electric vehicles.
Q1 2023 Financial Position and Results
Given recent banking uncertainty we want to reassure our shareholders that our treasury is diversified amongst several Canadian chartered banks and large financial institutions, and our conservative and diversified approach to treasury management reflects the paramount priority of safety and security.
For a more detailed discussion of nano one's interim Q1 2023 results, please refer to the Company's financial statements, and MD&A which are available at www.sedar.com.
###
About nano one®
nano one materials corp. (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. With strategic collaborations and partnerships, including automotive OEMs and strategic industry supply chain companies like BASF, Umicore and Rio Tinto. nano one's technology is applicable to electric vehicles, energy storage, and consumer electronics, reducing costs and carbon intensity while improving environmental impact. The Company aims to pilot and demonstrate its technology as turn-key production solutions for license, joint venture, and independent production opportunities, leveraging Canadian talent and critical minerals for emerging markets in North America, Europe, and the Indo-Pacific region. nano one has received funding from SDTC and the Governments of Canada and British Columbia.
Company Contact:
Paul Guedes
Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements
Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to: the Company's future business and strategies; estimated future working capital, funds available, and uses of funds, and future capital expenditures and other expenses for specific operations, intellectual property protection; industry demand; ability to obtain employees, consultants or advisors with specialized skills and knowledge; anticipated joint development programs; incurrence of costs; competitive conditions; general economic conditions; the intention to grow the business, operations and potential activities of the Company; the functions and intended benefits of nano one's technology and products; the development of the Company's technology and products;the commencement of a commercialization phase; prospective partnerships and the anticipated benefits of the Company's partnerships; the Company's licensing, supply chain, joint venture opportunities and potential royalty arrangements;; the purpose for expanding its facilities; and scalability of developed technology; and the execution of the Company's plans - which are contingent on support and grants. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', ‘target', ‘goal', ‘potential' or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general and global economic and regulatory changes; next steps and timely execution of the Company's business plans; the development of technology, supply chains, and plans for construction and operation of cathode production facilities; successful current or future collaborations that may happen with OEM's, miners or others; the execution of the Company's plans which are contingent on support and grants; the Company's ability to achieve its stated goals; the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents via license, joint venture and independent production; anticipated global demand and projected growth for LFP batteries; and other risk factors as identified in nano one's MD&A and its Annual Information Form dated March 29, 2023, both for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in recent securities filings for the Company which are available at www.sedar.com. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Highlights and Milestones:
nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") (TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) is a clean technology company with patented processes for the production of lithium-ion battery cathode materials that enables secure and resilient supply chains by driving down cost, complexity, energy intensity, and environmental footprint. The Company is pleased to provide an update on its innovation, piloting and commercialization plans for lithium iron phosphate ("LFP"), nickel-rich ("NMC"), manganese-rich ("LNMO") cathode active materials ("CAM"), and outlines how this will drive growth
"Cathode materials are the most expensive and strategically important part of the battery," said CEO Mr. Dan Blondal, "because of the critical mineral and raw material inputs, and the related processes to combine them. We must develop and commercialize new processes to become masters of our own supply chains and to avoid the pitfalls of entrenched and outdated processes in use today. Contrary to emerging narratives, a secure and reliable LFP supply chain can be built entirely within the context of North America, and it is incumbent on governments to incentivize short, medium, and long-term investment in the development of large-scale domestic cathode production."
nano one is addressing the call for increased security of supply, environmental stewardship, and responsible raw material sourcing. Its objective is to capture a meaningful portion of large emerging CAM markets starting in North America, then to expand in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region, all looking for cleaner and more cost-competitive cathode production solutions.
Mr. Blondal added "The cathode market opportunity is extraordinary, with production volumes projected to grow, in North America for instance, from thousands to over a million tonnes per year, within a decade. We are laying a solid foundation to address these opportunities and to bring increased value to our shareholders. It begins with a strategy that leverages our newly acquired facility in Candiac, Québec which is the only LFP production plant and most experienced operational team in North America. Candiac jumpstarts the commercialization of the One-Pot process in hundred, thousand and ten thousand tonne steps and this will set the stage for rapid expansion to hundreds of thousands of tonnes."
LFP, NMC and LNMO Pilot Plans
To expedite commercial sampling, offtake and first revenues, nano one's newly acquired Candiac facility in Québec is being retrofitted with its new One-Pot reactors and technology, and will be commissioned initially at 200 tons per annum ("tpa") in Q3 2023, ramping up to as much as 2,000 tpa.
"I was involved in the first commercial production of LFP, more than a decade ago, right here in Québec," commented Chief Commercialization Officer Mr. Denis Geoffroy, "and it is exciting to be at the cutting edge once again, with an experienced team, bringing a new generation of LFP and other CAMs to market. One-Pot simplifies production and I believe it will enable nano one and our partners to produce the cleanest CAM while driving down costs and building the most localized and secure supply chains."
nano one will launch LFP in North America, followed by Europe and the Indo-Pacific region, giving it access to hundreds of thousands of tons and exponential revenue growth, to power hundreds of gigawatt hours of battery storage and millions of EVs. It begins with a first-of-a-kind commercial-scale LFP production facility, using nano one's proprietary One-Pot process that leverages its know-how, equipment, land, people, and shareholder support.
Mr. Geoffroy added, "We are conducting trials in the existing Candiac plant, benefiting from idle reactors with LFP batches that are a hundred times larger than we can do at our innovation center in Burnaby, British Columbia. Results are encouraging, making this a major acceleration since we took ownership of the facility 6 months ago. This comes with valuable learnings for our engineering and operational teams that will help us hit the ground running as we bring the new One-Pot reactors online later this year."
Nickel and manganese based cathode materials play an equally important role in nano one's growth strategy, and the company is applying its technologies and collaborating with multiple strategic partners to address the need for greater supply chain security, cost reductions, and environmental protection. To this end, nano one also has engineering work underway for a separate 100 tpa NMC and LNMO pilot facility. Having piloting capabilities for LFP, NMC and LNMO will enable nano one to prototype, validate, engineer and pilot a new generation of CAM and accelerate the commercial adoption of its One-Pot and sulfate-free metal-direct-to-CAM (M2CAM®) processes in pursuit of production, joint venture and licensing opportunities.
LFP Commercial Plans
Product from piloting will be sent to partners and potential customers for validation, qualification, offtake and possibly first revenues, and will also inform the design, construction and operation of nano one's LFP Commercial Demo Plant.
In parallel to the Pilot activities, engineering is underway for a green-field Commercial Demo Plant, the purposes of which will determine (a) the optimal capacity for a single production line, (b) the maximum number of lines that can be constructed on the undeveloped land at the Candiac property and (c) the unit of production and basis for much larger automotive-scale multi-line LFP production facilities.
nano one COO Mr. Alex Holmes said, "The Pilot and the Demo Plant will be launch pads for evaluation, training, offtake, production, first revenues and rapid growth to meet the needs of our collaborators, partners and growing list of potential customers. To feed this growth, we are partnering with critical mineral and raw material providers to reduce waste, water, cost, and energy intensity while strengthening domestic supply chains."
nano one intends to build the Commercial Demo Plant adjacent to the existing Pilot facility, subject to engineering results and available utilities. Preliminary estimates indicate that a single line will have a capacity of approximately 10,000 tpa representing a five-fold increase over the Pilot facility. A more detailed engineering study is underway and will inform nano one on capital costs, the optimal line size, and maximum capacity on its undeveloped land. nano one is planning to begin with a single production line and currently believes that it may be able to fit up to two additional lines as the LFP market grows and as local infrastructure can support it.
This plan could enable hundreds of millions in revenue during nano one's initial years of commercial operations while also enabling demonstration of its technology to the market, potential licensors, joint ventures, and investors, at a scale relevant to automotive OEM and renewable energy storage interests.
The resulting production line will be the blueprint, or modular building block, to replicate in multi-production-line facilities, in the future, with capacities that could range from 50,000 to 100,000 tpa. nano one's LFP Pilot and Commercial Demo Plant facilities will serve as a "centre of excellence" to train future plant operators, to facilitate continuous improvement and to offer nano one's customers, partners and licensees access to experienced implementation teams, engineering, procurement, construction and operation to de-risk investments and ensure a secure and stable supply of LFP.
Mr. Holmes added, "The acquisition of Candiac last year accelerated our commercialization plans quite remarkably and opened the door to address the LFP market head on, using our One-Pot technology and deeply experienced operating team. Our value proposition to partners now goes far beyond a technology solution and will offer turn-key engineered production lines, experienced implementation teams, training for future plant operators, and continuous improvement validated through a rigorous scaling program. We believe this approach will enable rapid large-scale expansions while reducing the capital at risk, and the lead times to production, and ultimately it will improve the bottom line for our stakeholders."
In preparation for the Commercial Demo Plant, nano one will focus on:
The North American Advantage
The LFP inputs are iron, lithium and phosphorus; all of these can be sourced in North America and volumes have the potential to grow with market adoption by OEMs. There are large-scale automotive quality volumes of class 1 iron metal being produced in North America by nano one's partner Rio Tinto and there are sources of lithium carbonate and phosphoric acid expected to come online as the LFP market grows. This will keep North American critical minerals from being shipped overseas, providing EV producers and consumers with security of supply and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) credits while being cost competitive and environmentally differentiated.
Corporate Overview
nano one's core technologies are its One-Pot and M2CAM processes that enable the production of various CAMs (NMC, LFP, LNMO) directly from class 1 sulfate-free metals (i.e. iron and nickel metal powder) and lithium carbonate. By compositing metals, lithium and coating materials in one innovative process, M2CAM drives down cost, complexity, energy intensity, water usage and environmental footprint.
This eliminates:
nano one is also expanding its facilities in Burnaby, BC to increase its thermal and wet processing capabilities for continuous improvement on performance, throughput and energy intensity.
The Company has approximately $40M in treasury and it is also accessing $10M in non-dilutive funding from Sustainable Development Technology Canada to support piloting projects and engineering at its Candiac facility. The Company continues to seek support from various government programs in Canada and the United States while targeting strategic parties for partnership and investment.
"We are committed to innovation and environmental sustainability," said Mr. Blondal, "and poised for significant growth. I am confident that our technology will be a driving force in the transformation of the battery material supply chain and the future of energy storage. We will continue to execute on our plans and look forward to enhancing value for our customers, partners, collaborators, and shareholder base."
###
About nano one®
nano one materials corp. (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. With strategic collaborations and partnerships, including automotive OEMs and strategic industry supply chain companies like BASF, Umicore and Rio Tinto. nano one's technology is applicable to electric vehicles, energy storage, and consumer electronics, reducing costs and carbon intensity while improving environmental impact. The Company aims to pilot and demonstrate its technology as turn-key production solutions for license, joint venture, and independent production opportunities, leveraging Canadian talent and critical minerals for emerging markets in North America, Europe, and the Indo-Pacific region. nano one has received funding from SDTC and the Governments of Canada and British Columbia.
Company Contact:
Paul Guedes
Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements
Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to: the Company's future business and strategies; estimated future working capital, funds available, and uses of funds, and future capital expenditures and other expenses for specific operations; industry demand; anticipated joint development programs; incurrence of costs; competitive conditions; general economic conditions; the intention to grow the business, operations and potential activities of the Company; the functions and intended benefits of nano one's technology and products; the development of the Company's technology and products;current and future collaboration engineering, and optimization research projects; the commencement of a commercialization phase; prospective partnerships and the anticipated benefits of the Company's partnerships; the Company's licensing, supply chain, joint venture opportunities and/or potential royalty arrangements; the purpose for expanding its facilities; and scalability of developed technology; and the execution of the Company's plans - which are contingent on support and grants. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', ‘target', ‘goal', ‘potential' or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general and global economic and regulatory changes; next steps and timely execution of the Company's business plans; the development of technology, supply chains, and plans for construction and operation of cathode production facilities; achievement of industrial scale piloting, demo commercial production and revenues; successful current or future collaborations that may happen with OEM's, miners or others; the execution of the Company's plans which are contingent on support and grants; the Company's ability to achieve its stated goals; the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents via license, joint venture and independent production; anticipated global demand and projected growth for LFP batteries; and other risk factors as identified in nano one's MD&A and its Annual Information Form dated March 29, 2023, both for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in recent securities filings for the Company which are available at www.sedar.com. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
K limat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) a company that carries on the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, including mangroves, for sale into international voluntary carbon markets, is pleased to announce it has finalized binding commercial terms with a Fortune 100 (the "Buyer") company to pre-purchase carbon credits from the Company's Sierra Leone Rewilding Project.
This major commercial milestone for Klimat X proves the Company's investment thesis that large-scale jurisdictional projects can be developed and pre-sold to wholesale buyers seeking to meet their Net Zero obligations. The milestone demonstrates that the company can use its equity to de-risk projects to the stage draft PDD stage where the execution risk can be shared with the world's largest corporate clients.
The commercial agreements have been submitted for final signature by both parties and the first three payments to Klimat X of USD $500,000 are scheduled for the balance of 2023. Approximately 400ha were planted in 2022 and planting of a further 800-1,000ha is already underway.
Dr. James Tansey , CEO of Klimat X stated 'Klimat X has designed its projects to meet the needs and expectations of large corporate buyers who are willing to share investment and operational risk with our company. These final commercial terms demonstrate that our model can produce significant volumes of saleable credits through jurisdictional projects. We have the potential to expand the rewilding and mangrove operations that are currently underway across Sierra Leone and the region. These projects have already attracted commercial interest from multiple parties. We are expanding our footprint in West Africa and have additional projects under development in Yucatan, Mexico and Suriname. We are proud to be developing projects that provide both ecological and economic benefits to the world and our shareholders as one of the few impact-focused listed companies.
About Klimat X
Klimat X carries on the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, including mangroves, for sale into international voluntary carbon markets. In contrast to streaming and royalty companies, Klimat X works upstream as a direct owner and operator of projects, addressing a key supply constraint the current market and the rapidly growing demand for carbon credits in global voluntary and regulated markets. The Company intends to achieve this by investing in the exploration, restoration and management of terrestrial and marine systems that can either be protected to enhance the sequestration of greenhouse gases or restored from a degraded status to fully productive ecosystems. Klimat X will draw on the experience of a senior executive team and board that provide access into key target jurisdictions through relationships in the mining and natural resources sectors, combined with decades of experience in carbon markets. Klimat X plans to deploy capital at risk under various arrangements (including cooperation, assignment and production sharing agreements) with large landowners and governments in various suitable jurisdictions around the world.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"James Tansey"
James Tansey
Chief Executive Officer
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively " forward looking statements ") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the future generation of revenues from the sale of carbon credits to a large corporate client and the ongoing business of the Company. Klimat X cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Klimat X including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and future carbon pricing, operational risk from rewilding activities, political instability, pest and natural hazard events, supply chain challenges, and other broad market and geopolitical threats. A full disclosure of the risks is provided in the company's filing statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Klimat X. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Klimat X does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.
Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) a company that carries on the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, including mangroves, for sale into international voluntary carbon markets, is pleased to provide an update on current activity from fieldwork in Sierra Leone and Suriname .
The Company has completed initial fieldwork supporting the previously announced Suriname mangrove project under an agreement with the Government of Suriname. Extensive fieldwork, sampling from around 100 sites indicated that the mangroves are currently producing methane due to lower salinity levels. A project that restores natural salinity levels would reduce this highly potent greenhouse gas and could potentially generate significant volumes of carbon credits. The Company expects to announce the results of this modelling work within the next 4 weeks.
In Sierra Leone , the company is preparing for the planting season for the Sierra Leone Rewilding project and expects to plant 200 ha by the end of June and at least 800 ha by the end of the rainy season. The indigenous species' seedlings for this year's planting will be secured through a combination of owner operated nurseries and local nursery partners. The Company expects to finalize the investment by a large corporate buyer in June as announced in the term sheet on April 17, 2023 . This within the original timeframe anticipated to pre-purchase credits from the first 5,000 of planting in Sierra Leone .
Klimat X has completed the latest extensive period of fieldwork in the mangrove project site in the Scarcie Estuary in Sierra Leone . Led by Silvestrum Climate Associates, the fieldwork focused on understanding the theory of change that establishes the additionality case for a carbon project and is based on interviews and research with the communities within the degrading mangrove area. The fieldwork also significantly improved the underlying model of soil and above ground biomass production and carbon storage in the mangrove ecosystems, which is key for understanding the total carbon production from the conservation of the project site. This latest round of fieldwork is key to completing the draft Project Documentation necessary to secure pre-purchase agreements.
The Company planted around 14 hectares of black and red mangroves in late 2022 within test sites and continues to record strong growth within those areas. A nursery has been established and based on the results of the 2022 test planting, the Company expects to be able to complete 300ha planting of mangrove propagules and seedlings between September and December 2023 .
Dr. James Tansey , CEO of Klimat X stated 'Our approach has always been to build our pipeline of carbon credit projects based on the best available science, with a strong commitment to community engagement and benefits sharing. The results of this last month of fieldwork demonstrates the strength of our team and the scalability of our approach to jurisdictional carbon credit projects.'
Klimat X carries on the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, including mangroves, for sale into international voluntary carbon markets. In contrast to streaming and royalty companies, Klimat X works upstream as a direct owner and operator of projects, addressing a key supply constraint in the current market and the rapidly growing demand for carbon credits in global voluntary and regulated markets. The Company intends to achieve this by investing in the exploration, restoration and management of terrestrial and marine systems that can either be protected to enhance the sequestration of greenhouse gases or restored from a degraded status to fully productive ecosystems. Klimat X will draw on the experience of a senior executive team and board that provide access into key target jurisdictions through relationships in the mining and natural resources sectors, combined with decades of experience in carbon markets. Klimat X plans to deploy capital at risk under various arrangements (including cooperation, assignment, and production sharing agreements) with large landowners and governments in various suitable jurisdictions around the world.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"James Tansey"
James Tansey
Chief Executive Officer
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively " forward looking statements ") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the scale and productivity of the company's project sites and the ongoing business of the Company. Klimat X cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Klimat X including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and field based research that will be subject to independent validation resulting in productivity estimates that may be revised up or down in the future. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Klimat X. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Klimat X does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.
As the Biden administration pushes to tackle climate change in America, the top US solar energy stocks offer opportunities for investors looking to enter the clean energy sector.
According to the latest report from the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie, during 2022, solar accounted for 50 percent of new electricity-generating power, and the US market installed 20.2 gigawatts (GW) of solar capacity during that period. Residential solar installations totaled 6 GW of direct current, up 40 percent over the previous year.
Over the next decade, the firms forecast that the solar industry will continue to break annual installation records. From 2022 to 2033, they expect total solar deployment to grow from 141 GW of direct current to 700 GW of direct current.
Following US President Joe Biden's mid-2022 executive action geared at spurring clean energy manufacturing in the country, the Solar Energy Industries Association released the following statement:
“We applaud President Biden’s thoughtful approach to addressing the current crisis of the paralyzed solar supply chain. The president is providing improved business certainty today while harnessing the power of the Defense Production Act for tomorrow. Today’s actions protect existing solar jobs, will lead to increased employment in the solar industry and foster a robust solar manufacturing base here at home."
Upside potential in the US solar energy market really came to light with SunRun’s (NASDAQ:RUN) US$3.2 billion all-stock acquisition of Vivint Solar in 2020. This trend continued on a worldwide scale the next year, with Solar Industry Magazine reporting that in 2021, there were 58 solar corporate deals, the most in a year since 2010. Total global corporate funding, including venture capital and M&A deals, reached US$27.8 billion for the year, up 91 percent over 2020.
In 2022, although total corporate funding fell by 13 percent to US$24.1 billion, M&A activity increased a by 20 percent year-over-year and venture capital and private equity funding increased by 56 percent to reach a record US$7 billion. Of the 128 solar sector M&A deals recorded in 2022, eight surpassed a value of $1 billion.
Even though the costs involved in producing electricity from solar energy are higher than they are for traditional sources, companies in the sector have a number of financial benefits, largely due to the ongoing green energy transition. These include government subsidies and tax credits to encourage the production of clean energy.
To help investors learn more about individual solar-focused companies, the Investing News Network has put together a list of the top US solar energy stocks by market cap. The list below includes companies listed on the NASDAQ and NYSE, and it was generated using TradingView's stock screener on May 11, 2023.
Market cap: US$153.982 billion
NextEra Energy Resources is the top clean energy company in North America, and leads the world in wind and solar energy production. The firm develops, constructs and operates electric power projects, markets electricity to wholesale customers and invests in critical infrastructure for power delivery. NextEra’s operations include more than 150 wind and solar universal energy centers located in 26 states and four provinces in Canada; they generate more than 17,000 megawatts of wind and solar energy.
The diversified energy company recently declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of US$0.4675 per share, payable on March 15. In 2023's first quarter, the company’s subsidiary Florida Power & Light added nearly 970 megawatts of low-cost solar, bringing its total solar portfolio to nearly 4,600 megawatts.
Market cap: US$19.569 billion
First Solar designs and manufactures solar power systems and uses thin-film semiconductor technology to manufacture solar modules. The company’s supporting services include finance, construction, maintenance and end-of-life panel recycling.
In May 2023, First Solar acquired European thin-film technology leader Evolar for about US$38 million paid at closing and up to an additional US$42 million if certain technical milestones are achieved. The acquisition will help the company fast track the development of commercial-scale thin-film photovoltaics.
Market cap: US$16.681 billion
SolarEdge Technologies bills itself as “a global leader in smart energy technology,” addressing a broad range of energy market segments through its photovoltaic, storage, electric vehicle charging, battery, uninterruptible power supply and grid service solutions. The company has developed the SolarEdge DC optimized inverter solution for managing photovoltaic systems. This smart inverter maximizes power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the photovoltaic system.
In early 2023, SolarEdge announced a multi-year agreement that will allow leading US residential solar installer Freedom Forever to supply its customers with SolarEdge’s suite of Home Smart Energy Ecosystem smart energy products and solutions. “We are proud to enter this strategic cooperation with Freedom Forever to provide smarter, more efficient, and more powerful solar and battery solutions to homes across the United States,” said SolarEdge CEO Zvi Lando.
Market cap: US$8.693 billion
Brookfield Renewable Partners is one of the world’s largest publicly traded renewable power companies. It sells the bulk of its power production under long-term, fixed-rate power purchase agreements.
Brookfield Renewable’s expansive asset portfolio includes hydroelectric, wind and solar energy-generation facilities, as well as energy storage assets. This translates into roughly 21,000 megawatts of capacity and nearly 6,000 generating facilities across North America, South America, Europe and Asia. In 2022, Brookfield acquired Scout Clean Energy for US$1 billion and bought Standard Solar for US$540 million. The same year, the company partnered with major uranium producer Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) to acquire Westinghouse Electric Company, one of the world’s largest nuclear services businesses.
Market cap: US$6.162 billion
Clearway Energy owns, operates and acquires contracted renewable and conventional energy-generation and thermal infrastructure assets across the US. The electric utility company’s operations include conventional generation, renewables and thermal power.
Clearway Energy, which prides itself as being “built for 21st century energy markets,” provides customers with low-cost clean energy generated from solar and wind installations across North America. The company’s portfolio includes more than 7 GW of wind, solar and energy storage operations.
Market cap: US$3.6 billion
SunRun is one of the leading home solar panel, battery storage and energy services companies in the US. Founded in 2007, the San Francisco-based company provides residential solar electricity via installing, monitoring and maintaining solar panels on homeowners’ rooftops. SunRun is a pioneer in home solar service plans, making local clean energy more accessible with no upfront costs. The company’s Brightbox home battery solution allows customers to access affordable and reliable energy.
SunRun’s purchase of Vivint Solar, at the time the number two company in the US solar energy sector by market share, allowed for the creation of a new solar energy giant in the US residential solar market.
Investors who don’t want to focus on specific stocks may want to consider exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Within the solar sector, there is only one solar energy ETF, the Invesco Solar ETF (ARCA:TAN). It tracks the MAC Global Solar Energy Index, and offers exposure to a broad basket of solar energy companies.
This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2017.
Lithium-ion batteries have dominated the energy storage and electric vehicle (EV) space for years, but some investors believe new technology breakthroughs could threaten their market dominance.
At the end of 2020, lithium prices took a turn, rallying through 2021 to hit all-time highs. Prices for batteries jumped too, with attention turning to new technologies that could disrupt the battery sector.
Sodium-ion batteries came into the spotlight following announcements from major players such as CATL (SZSE:300750). The world's biggest battery maker unveiled its sodium-ion battery back in 2021 and is expected to begin production this year.
Sodium is abundant and not as expensive as other raw materials, which makes it an attractive option when it comes to dethroning lithium-ion batteries. When lithium prices go up, the cost differential between lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries of course gets bigger, which was the case for most of last year.
“If the lithium price comes down, which it has been doing recently, then that cost differential gets smaller,” Iola Hughes of Rho Motion told the Investing News Network. “So the business case for sodium-ion and the investment in sodium-ion gets pulled back slightly when lithium is cheaper.”
Listen to the full conversation with Hughes.
The expert said currently the price being quoted for sodium-ion batteries is US$80 per kilowatt hour, which makes them competitive compared to lithium-iron-phosphate batteries. But aside from cost there are many other potential benefits of sodium-ion batteries.
“You can use aluminum current collectors instead of copper,” Hughes said. “There's also the opportunity to do a full discharge … which is good for transporting the batteries.”
Additionally, the raw materials used in sodium-ion batteries are more geographically distributed than the ones found in lithium-ion batteries. The batteries are also nonflammable and perform well at low temperatures.
But the sodium-ion story remains quite focused on China, where the most advanced players are located at the moment.
Jiangsu-based HiNa Battery Technology is one of the main companies making strides in the sector, and this year it is ramping up a facility with about 1 gigawatt hour of capacity. The company made headlines this year when Chinese automaker JAC Motors unveiled a test version of its Sehol E10X EV, which is powered with sodium-based batteries made by HiNa Battery.
“As with any new technology, it takes time for both the supply chain to ramp up, and also for people to gain confidence and trust in that technology and adopt it more widely,” Hughes said. “So at least initially, it's really going to be a China story.”
Other players in the sector include Farasis Energy (SHA:688567) and Natrium.
With raw materials prices increasing, as well as other factors on the horizon, from supply chain constraints to potential output bottlenecks, research and development on alternatives to lithium-ion batteries continues.
At the moment, sodium-ion batteries could be used in low-speed vehicles, but their major application would be large-scale energy storage.
“What's definitely good to highlight is that the demand for the EV market is significant. If anything, it's essentially going to relieve some of the pressures on the supply chain that we are seeing,” Hughes said. “Having the option of some sodium-ion there is not really going to be a massive threat.”
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (“PWWR” or the “Company”), is providing this update on the status of a management cease trade order granted on April 3, 2023 (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Order ("NP 12-203"). On April 3, 2023, the Company announced that, for reasons disclosed in the news release, there would be a delay in the filing of its financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Annual Filings") beyond the period prescribed under applicable Canadian securities laws (the "Default Announcement").
The Company reports that the audit is progressing and will provide a further update on the timing of its Annual Filings on or about May 15, 2023. The Company is also progressing on completion of its interim financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis for the first quarter ended March 30, 2023, and will provide a further update on or about May 15, 2023. Further updates on timing will be provided by the Company as necessary.
During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed common shares. However, the Company's Chief Executive Office and Chief Financial Officer will not be able to trade in the Company's common shares.
Other than as disclosed in this news release, there are no material changes to the information contained in the Default Announcement. The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of NP 12-203 and will continue to issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as it remains in default of the Annual Filings requirement.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.
“Frank Carnevale”
Frank Carnevale, CEO
+1 (647) 531-8264
fcarnevale@fuelcellpower.com
ABOUT ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER CORP. (NEO: PWWR)
PWWR is a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech. We bring ‘Power to the People’ today, combining a stable revenue stream with a future-forward vision to commercialize our advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology to meet the massive global market need, and ultimately generate compelling returns for investors.
PWWR is well positioned to deliver ‘Power to the People’ in the global energy transition while offering a diversified cleantech growth platform for investors.
Further information is available on the Company website at https://www.fuelcellpower.com, and the Company encourages investors and other interested stakeholders to follow it on:
LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Common shares are listed for trading on the NEO under the symbol “PWWR”, the OTC Venture Exchange “OTCQB” under the symbol “ALKFF” and on the Frankfurt Exchange under symbol “77R” and “WKN A3CTYF”.
Forward-LookingInformation
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “occur” or “achieve”. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, the MCTO and statements with respect to the Company’s technology, intellectual property, business plan, objectives and strategy.
Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward- looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE NEO EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
Click here to connect with Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) to receive an Investor Presentation,
Hestia Capital's Materials Demonstrate Lack of Understanding of Pitney Bowes' Business and Industry
Corrects the Claims Outlined in Hestia's Six "Value Creation Pillars"
Urges Shareholders to Vote FOR Pitney Bowes' Nominees and Katie May on the GOLD Proxy Card
Pitney Bowes (the "Company") (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today issued the following statement:
Hestia Capital ("Hestia") recently issued an investor presentation consisting of misleading claims, wrong facts, and ill-conceived suggestions, which the Company believes demonstrate a lack of understanding of Pitney Bowes' business and a disregard for long-term value creation. Pitney Bowes filed an investor presentation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with the Company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") to be held on May 9, 2023 and in response to Hestia Capital's ("Hestia") misleading claims and value-destructive strategic plan for the Company. The full presentation can be found here .
Key Highlights of the Presentation
In short, Hestia's so-called "pillars" are nothing of the kind and cannot justify the kind of radical change Hestia has advocated. Pitney Bowes' shareholders are instead encouraged to review the Company's investor presentation for a comprehensive update on the Company's business, and the Board of Directors who have instituted best-in-class governance and strategy oversight to realize long-term value creation at Pitney Bowes for all shareholders. The Company's investor presentation can be found here .
VOTE THE GOLD PROXY CARD TODAY FOR ALL PITNEY BOWES' RECOMMENDED NOMINEES
The Board urges all shareholders to vote "FOR" all the nominees recommended by the Pitney Bowes Board (all eight Company nominees and the recommended Hestia nominee, Katie May) on the GOLD proxy card today. All Pitney Bowes shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2023 are entitled to vote in connection with the Annual Meeting. Please vote TODAY using one of the following methods:
Vote Online
Vote by Mail
To view the presentation, or for more information about the 2023 Annual Meeting, please visit: www.VoteforPitneyBowes.com . Shareholders who have any questions or need assistance voting may contact the Company's proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, toll-free at 1 (800) 662-5200.
About Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results visit https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom.html . For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains "forward-looking statements" about the Company's expected or potential future business and financial performance. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future revenue and earnings guidance and future events or conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. In particular, we continue to navigate the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic (Covid-19) as well as the risk of a global recession, and the effects that they may have on our and our clients' business. Other factors which could cause future financial performance to differ materially from expectations, and which may also be exacerbated by Covid-19 or the risk of a global recession or a negative change in the economy, include, without limitation, declining physical mail volumes; changes in postal regulations or the operations and financial health of posts in the U.S. or other major markets or changes to the broader postal or shipping markets; the loss of, or significant changes to, United States Postal Service (USPS) commercial programs, or our contractual relationships with the USPS or USPS' performance under those contracts; our ability to continue to grow and manage volumes, gain additional economies of scale and improve profitability within our Global Ecommerce segment; changes in labor and transportation availability and costs; and other factors as more fully outlined in the Company's 2022 Form 10-K Annual Report and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Pitney Bowes assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, events or developments.
Important Additional Information and Where to Find It
Pitney Bowes has filed a definitive proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") and other documents with the SEC in connection with its solicitation of proxies from shareholders in respect of the Annual Meeting. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS, INCLUDING PITNEY BOWES' PROXY STATEMENT AND ANY AMENDMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTS THERETO AND THE ACCOMPANYING GOLD PROXY CARD, FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN, OR WILL CONTAIN, IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT PITNEY BOWES. Shareholders may obtain free copies of the Proxy Statement and other relevant documents that Pitney Bowes files with the SEC and on Pitney Bowes' website at www.pitneybowes.com or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230417005920/en/
Editorial -
Bill Hughes
Chief Communications Officer
203.351.6785
Financial -
Ned Zachar, CFA
VP, Investor Relations
203.614.1092
Alex Brown
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
203.351.7639
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
