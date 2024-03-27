Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. Announces Closing of Share for Debt Settlement

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. Announces Closing of Share for Debt Settlement

(TheNewswire)

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

V ANCOUVER, BC ( TheNewswire 27 March 2024 ) MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC . (CSE: MYCO) (AQSE: MYIG) (FSE: 0NFA) (OTC: MYCOF) (the " Company " or " Mydecine ") announces that it has closed a debt settlement (the " Debt Settlement ") to partially settle outstanding debts owed to a creditor (the " Creditor ") for legal services rendered.

Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, the Company issued an aggregate of 2,941,176 common shares (" Shares ") at a deemed price of $0.017 per Share, based on a 20-day VWAP (the " Share Settlement "). The Share Settlement settles $50,000.00 in debts owed to the Creditor, which is partial settlement for the total amount of bona fide debts owed to the Creditor.

The Company relied on the "Employee, Executive Officer, Director and Consultant" exemption contained in section 2.24 (the " Exemption ") of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions , to issue the Shares to the Creditor.

An application will be made to the Aquis Stock Exchange (" Aquis ") for the 2,941,176 new Shares to be admitted to trading. Admission is expected to take place, and dealings on Aquis in the Shares are expected to commence, at 08:00 on or around 4 April 2024.

Following Admission, the Company will have 58,127,177 Ordinary Shares in issue. Since the Company currently holds no shares in treasury, the total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 58,127,177. These figures may therefore be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of Mydecine take responsibility for this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

For more information, please contact:

Media Contact

pr@mydecineinc.com

Investor Relations

investorrelations@mydecineinc.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Joshua Bartch, Chief Executive Officer contact@mydecineinc.com

AQSE Corporate Advisor

Novum Securities Limited                Tel: +44 (0)207 399 9400

David Coffman/ George Duxberry

For further information about Mydecine, please visit the Company's profile on SEDAR at https://sedar.com/ or visit the Company's website at https://www.mydecine.com/ .

About Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

Mydecine Innovations Group™ is a biotechnology company developing the next generation of innovative medications and therapies to address mental health disorders such as nicotine addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The core strategy blends advanced technology with an elaborate infrastructure for drug discovery and development. Mydecine's dedicated multinational team constantly develops new paths for breakthrough treatment solutions in areas with considerable unmet needs. By collaborating with some of the world's leading specialists, the Company aspires to responsibly speed up the development of breakthrough medications to provide patients with safer and more effective treatment solutions. At the same time, Mydecine's approach focuses on the next generation of psychedelic medicine by creating innovative compounds with unmatched therapeutic potential through its clinical trial efforts with world-class scientific and regulatory expertise.

Learn more at: https://www.mydecine.com/ and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. All of the forward-looking information made in this news release is qualified by the cautionary statements below and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators in Canada. Forward-looking information contained in forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "are expected," "is forecast," "is targeted," "approximately," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "believe" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, may be considered to be or include forward-looking information. This news release contains forward-looking information regarding the Debt Settlement. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.

The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's reasonable expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC.MYCO:CCNEO:MYCO
MYCO:CC
