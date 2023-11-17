Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

ARway.ai Lands More SaaS Deals For Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

Integrated Cyber Solutions Announces Significant Customer Renewal and Expansion of Services

Steppe Gold Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Element 79 Gold - Advancements in Field Work and Community Relations in Lucero Region

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q3 Financial Results

Osisko Metals Reports Additional Drill Results From Pine Point With Up to 10 Metres Grading 8.71% Zn + Pb

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Bay

FOR:CA

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

ARway.ai

ARWY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Rare Earths Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Canadian Securities Exchange Reports October 2023 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports October 2023 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for October 2023.

October 2023 Operating Statistics

  • Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 915 million shares;
  • Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $352 million;
  • CSE issuers completed 65 financings that raised an aggregate $113 million; and
  • The CSE welcomed listings from 11 new companies, including three fundamental changes of existing issuers, bringing total listed securities to 822 as at October 31, 2023.

"With 74 new listings in the first 10 months of 2023, the Canadian Securities Exchange is thriving even in highly challenging market conditions, underlying the demand for a listing environment that meets the specific requirements of entrepreneurs," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "We are impressed by the resilience and creativity of our issuers, who continue to raise capital and advance their business plans in this difficult environment. The CSE's low fee structure and issuer-friendly model is more important than ever for emerging companies at times like this."

What's On at the CSE

The CSE is delighted to be returning to MJBizCon, the world's largest cannabis business conference, taking place in Las Vegas from November 28 to December 1. The annual event, now in its 12th year, features more than 1,400 exhibitors, including many CSE issuers, and more than 30,000 cannabis industry executives.

The CSE is a sponsor of the upcoming Captains of Industry awards ceremony, presented by the American Trade Association for Cannabis & Hemp ("ATACH") at the Las Vegas Country Club on November 29. The list of honourees includes leading cannabis industry figures such as Nancy Whiteman (Wana Brands), Sean Knutsen (Boveda Inc.), and Wanda James (Simply Pure). Richard Carleton is a two-time ATACH award winner, having been named "Capital Markets Advocate of the Year" by the association last year.

The CSE team recently traveled all the way Down Under for the International Mining and Resources Conference in Sydney, Australia, a trade show and conference featuring mining companies, service providers and expert speakers. The trip also provided an opportunity to connect with local sources of capital and support issuers who are conducting outreach in the country. Mining has been central to the CSE since its earliest days, and the Exchange is proud to be helping mining entrepreneurs on the other side of the world achieve their capital market goals.

New Listings in October 2023

Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (SPLY) - Fundamental Change
Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (ICS)
Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (MYCO)
KO Gold Inc. (KOG)
ME Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (METX)
Resource Centrix Holdings Inc. (RECE)
Green Bridge Metals Corporation (GRBM) - Fundamental Change
Lexston Mining Corporation (LEXT) - Fundamental Change
Maclaren Minerals Ltd. (MRN)
Red Canyon Resources Ltd. (REDC)
StickIt Technologies Inc. (STKT)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE
=============================
Website: https://thecse.com/
Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/
CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv
CSE's "The Exchange for Entrepreneurs™" Podcast: https://blog.thecse.com/category/cse-podcast/
Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CSE_News
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/

Contact:
Richard Carleton, CEO
416-367-7360
richard.carleton@thecse.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/187888

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC.MYCO:CCNEO:MYCO
MYCO:CC
The Conversation (0)
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Prospectus Supplement, Announces Closing Under Share Subscription Agreements

Mydecine Innovations Group Files Prospectus Supplement, Announces Closing Under Share Subscription Agreements

MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC. ("Mydecine" or the "Company") (CSE:MYCO) (AQSE:MYIG) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) a biotechnology company engineering the next wave of innovative medications and treatment protocols to directly address mental health with a particular emphasis on addiction and PTSD, is pleased to announce that, in connection with: (i) its previously announced Common Share Subscription Agreement (the " Opensky Subscription Agreement ") with OpenSky Opportunities Fund Ltd. (" Opensky ") dated 10 March 2023; and (ii) a Common Share Subscription Agreement dated 25 October 2023 (the " Standalone Subscription Agreement ", and collectively with the Opensky Subscription Agreement, the " Subscription Agreements ") between the Company and an arms-length investor (the " Standalone Investor " and collectively with Opensky, the " Investors "), the Company has filed a shelf prospectus supplement (the " Prospectus Supplement ") to the Company's Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus for the province of Québec and Amended and Restated Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus for each of the provinces of Canada, dated 28 January 2022 (together, the " Shelf Prospectus ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mydecine Provides Q4 2023 Business Update

Mydecine Provides Q4 2023 Business Update

MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC. ("Mydecine" or the "Company") (CSE:MYCO) (AQSE:MYIG) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA), a biotechnology company engineering the next wave of innovative medications and treatment protocols to directly address mental health with a particular emphasis on addiction and PTSD with psychedelic therapeutics, is pleased to address its shareholders and provide a general update on the Company's progress.

The Company has spent the past few months diligently working to simplify its business model, streamline workflow and processes, and reduce burn rate while increasing output and efficiencies in order to ensure the Company's future success. Through this process, the Company has made a number of strategic decisions that it believes will substantially benefit shareholders and increase the probability of long-term success. Through this transformation, the Company has become a true preclinical biopharmaceutical platform whose primary focus is the development of novel next-generation, improved drugs, using first-generation psychedelic compounds as a model or starting point. The Company believes that to have a truly successful drug for shareholders and patients, several structural changes and improvements must be made to the first-generation MDMA and Psilocybin/Psilocin compounds, including but not limited to faster onset, increased safety, significantly reduced half-life, elimination of certain undesirable side effects, and selective receptor binding, all while maintaining the high efficacy rates observed in generation one psychedelic compounds.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Admission to Trading on the AQSE Growth Market in London, UK and First Day of Dealings

Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Admission to Trading on the AQSE Growth Market in London, UK and First Day of Dealings

Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc. ("Mydecine" or the "Company") (CSE:MYCO) (AQSE: MYIG) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) a biotechnology company engineering the next wave of innovative medications and treatment protocols to directly address mental health with a particular emphasis on addiction and PTSD, announces that it has completed its admission to the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market (" AQSE ") and trading will commence at 8:00 A.M. GMT on Tuesday, 10 October 2023 (" Admission ") under the ticker "MYIG".

Company Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange and Delisting from the NEO

Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange and Delisting from the NEO

MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC. ("Mydecine" or the "Company") (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NF0) a biotechnology company engineering the next wave of innovative medications and treatment protocols to directly address mental health with a particular emphasis on addiction and PTSD, is pleased to announce that it has received approval to have the common shares (" Common Shares ") of the Company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE "). Consequently, the Company has also submitted a request to the NEO Exchange Inc., operating as Cboe Canada (the " NEO ") to delist the Common Shares NEO.

The Common Shares are expected to be delisted from the NEO at close of business on October 5, 2023, and will begin trading on the CSE under the symbol "MYCO" at the opening of markets on October 6, 2023. No action is required by shareholders in connection with this change of listing.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Expected U.K. Dual Listing Admission Date

Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Expected U.K. Dual Listing Admission Date

MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC. ("Mydecine" or the "Company") (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) a biotechnology company engineering the next wave of innovative medications and treatment protocols to directly address mental health with a particular emphasis on addiction and PTSD, is pleased to announce expected admission of its common shares to begin trading on the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market in the UK is expected to take place on October 10th, 2023. The AQSE Growth Market is a multilateral trading facility operated by Aquis Stock Exchange. A copy of the application announcement can be accessed at the following link: https:aqx-web-prod-s3-public-read.s3.eu-west-2.amazonaws.com20230926_Application_Announcement_1_5533c9b702.pdf

Management Commentary:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

NEO Battery Materials: Disrupting the EV Market with Innovative Silicon Anode Material

Harbor Access Global SMID Cap Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Bion Announces Strategic Alliance with Transparency Wise

Beyond Lithium Completes Oversubscribed Unit Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $935,500

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Harbor Access Global SMID Cap Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Lithium Completes Oversubscribed Unit Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $935,500

Battery Metals Investing

Ultra Lithium Inc. Appoints Directors

Gold Investing

​​I​ntercept of 4.7% Copper Over 11 Metres in Latest Drill Hole into El Pilar Porphyry, Cuba

Lithium Investing

Grant of Highly Prospective Licences for Lithium - Amended

Copper Investing

TNC Placement to Fund Great Australia Mine Restart and Copper Exploration

Resource Investing

$25 million Institutional Placement to Accelerate High- Grade Growth Strategy

×