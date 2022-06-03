Precious MetalsInvesting News

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta" or the "Corporation") announced the approval of each of the matters set out in the Corporation's Management Information Circular ("Circular") dated April 15, 2022 at the 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held via webcast on June 2nd, 2022.

The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person virtually and by proxy at the Meeting was 52,456,986, representing 55.23% of the Corporation's outstanding shares.

Election of Directors

Each of the following eight director nominees proposed by management in the Circular was elected. The votes were cast as follows:

NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Mark N.J. Ashcroft49,933,359 97.47% 1,296,207 2.53%
Rodney A. Cooper49,954,659 97.51%1,274,907 2.49%
Louis Gariepy50,903,956 99.36% 325,610 0.64%
Alexander D. Henry 50,940,62299.44% 288,944 0.56%
Krista Muhr50,907,019 99.37% 322,547 0.63%
Gary V. O'Connor50,945,569 99.45% 283,997 0.55%
Josef Vejvoda50,912,902 99.38% 316,664 0.62%
Blair Zaritsky48,511,415 94.69% 2,718,151 5.31%

 


Appointment of Auditors

BDO Canada LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Corporation and the Directors were authorized to fix the auditor's compensation. Results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
52,181,988 99.48% 274,1650.52%

 


Approval of Omnibus Share Incentive Plan

The adoption of the Omnibus Share Incentive Plan, as described and attached to the Corporation's Circular dated April 15, 2022, was ratified and approved. Results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For% ForVotes Against% Against
49,475,863 96.58%1,753,703 3.42%

 

Mr. Vejvoda, Chairman, commented, "We are extremely pleased to welcome our newest Board member, Mr. Louis Gariepy, a geological engineer with over 30 years of mining experience, including substantial experience in Québec and Latin America. Mr. Gariepy is currently Vice President ("VP") Exploration for O3 Mining Inc. ("O3 Mining"). Prior to joining O3 Mining, Mr. Gariepy served as Exploration Manager of Anglo American in Peru, and as Exploration Manager of IAMGOLD Corporation in Peru from 2005 to 2012, working on a wide array of projects in Latin America." "Additionally, Mr. Gariepy will provide extensive insight and knowledge to Moneta's technical committee," Mr. Vejvoda continued.

Mr. José Vizquerra did not stand for re-election and will continue to serve as a Special Advisor to the Board of Moneta.

Mr. Gary O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer remarked, "On behalf of our entire Board of Directors, shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders, we would like to thank Mr. Vizquerra for his dedication and contribution to our success over the past year and a half. Drawing on his many years of operational and executive management experience in our industry, Mr. Vizquerra has been a strong contributor to our Board and has helped guide Moneta to become the success it is today. We are grateful that Mr. Vizquerra has agreed to stay on as a Special Advisor to the Board of Moneta. Moneta appreciates the support and ongoing commitment of O3 Mining."

Mr. Vizquerra commented, "I have been truly honoured to serve on Moneta's Board of Directors over the past year and a half. Moneta has a very unique and extensive gold deposit in one of the best mining districts in Canada. I welcome the opportunity to serve as a Special Advisor to the Corporation."

About Moneta Gold
Moneta is a Canadian based gold exploration company focused on advancing its 100% wholly owned Tower Gold project, which currently hosts a gold mineral resource estimate of 4.3 Moz indicated and 7.5 Moz inferred. The Corporation's 2022 drill program is primarily designed to infill and upgrade the resource categories of the mineral resources. An updated PEA study encompassing the entire Tower Gold project is planned to be completed in H2, 2022. Moneta is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital and a focus on the current resource expansion drilling program, while conducting all business activities in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Gary V. O'Connor, CEO
416-357-3319

Linda Armstrong, Investor Relations
647-456-9223

The Corporation's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com. For further information on Moneta Gold, please visit our website at www.monetagold.com or email us at info@monetagold.com.

This news release includes certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, collectively "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to information with respect to the future performance of the business, its operations and financial performance and condition such as the Corporation's drilling program and the timing and results thereof and the timing of the Corporation's PEA. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties including without limitation the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Corporation's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders; uncertainties and risk that have arisen and may arise in relation to travel, and other financial market and social impacts from COVID-19 and responses to COVID 19 and the ability of the Corporation to finance and carry out its anticipated goals and objectives. International conflicts and other geopolitical risks, including war, military action, terrorism, trade and financial sanctions, which have historically led to, and may in the future lead to, uncertainty or volatility in global commodity and financial markets and supply chains; the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the widespread international condemnation has had a significant destabilizing effect on world commodity prices, supply chains, inflation risk, and global economies more broadly, may adversely affect the Corporation's business, financial condition, and results of operations.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking-statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126415

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Moneta Gold
ME:CA
Moneta Gold

Moneta Gold

Overview

The Timmins Gold camp in Ontario, Canada, stands as the country's most prolific gold-producing camp. With over 85 million ounces of gold production across the last 100 years, the large region continues to present investors with world-class gold and mineral discovery possibilities.

Mineral exploration companies operating gold projects in this famous gold district leverage excellent infrastructure and positioning near some of the most economic gold players in mining. However, with multiple junior developers in the region, finding the gold mining company with the best gold assets is what stands the best investments apart.

Moneta Gold (TSX:ME), formerly Moneta Porcupine Mines is one of these companies with a large position in the camp. Focused on its highly prospective flagship Tower Gold Project on the Destor Porcupine Fault corridor in the prolific Timmins gold camp in Ontario, Canada, Moneta Gold holds a 100 percent interest in several gold projects and a 50 percent joint venture with Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSX:KL).

Moneta Gold's Tower Gold Project hosts a total gold resource of 4.0 million ounces indicated and 4.4 million ounces inferred. The Tower Gold project is a combination of the Golden Highway Gold project and the adjacent Garrison Gold project acquired from O3 Mining (TSXV:OIII, OTCQX:OIIIF). The Garrison gold project consists of the large Garrison open pit gold resource containing 1.8 Moz indicated and 1.1 Moz inferred resources.

Operating in the Timmins Gold camp allows the company to leverage the existing excellent infrastructure in Timmins, which helps support future gold production scenarios.

The future of the Tower Gold Project which contains the Garrison Project and Golden Highway projects remains highly prospective with tremendous resource and economic growth opportunities. Moneta has 100% ownership of one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in North America with regional-scale potential. The company plans an extensive 70,000 m drill program this year followed by an updated resource estimate followed by an updated preliminary economic assessment (“PEA") which will examine a development scenario with significantly expanded scope and production profile.

During 2020 the underground South West deposit within the Golden Highway Project and the Garrison open pit gold deposits were subjected to PEA studies which showed robust economics with solid gold production profiles. New open pit and underground deposits and discoveries at Golden Highway were not included in the PEA studies.

The company is focusing 2021 on testing the significant resource expansion potential identified at Golden Highway and Garrison to expand the total gold resource endowment on the total Tower Gold project and believes the project will be large enough to support milling infrastructure. It is expected that the expanded resource base will result in a significantly expanded scope and production profile in the planned updated PEA study which will address the combined project.

Moneta Gold has a robust capital structure and strategic shareholder portfolio. The company's market cap stands at CAD$213 million with 557.5 million shares outstanding and no debt. The company is supported by a loyal and strong institutional shareholder base, significant insider ownership, the backing and support of O3 Mining and a good retail investor following.

Moneta Gold's management team combines over 35 years of financial management, geology, and mineral exploration experience. Moneta Gold's CEO, Gary O'Connor, has a proven track record of project development and brings world-class expertise in mining investment. Together, he and his team are preparing the company for outstanding economic growth and mineral exploration opportunities.

Management Team

Gary O'Connor, FAusIMM — CEO, Chief Geologist & Director

Gary O'Connor has over 30 years of experience in international mineral exploration and development. He worked as the technical advisor to investment funds over 10 years on Bay Street, was the VP Exploration for Gabriel Resources and European Goldfields for 7 years resulting in the drill out, discovery and feasibility studies of a number of large gold and gold copper deposits.

He worked as a district exploration manager for Freeport-McMoRan in Indonesia for 10 years managing the exploration of the Papuan Medial Belt resulting in a number of new gold and copper gold discoveries, nickel-cobalt resources drill programs and the due diligence of Bre-X Minerals' Busang gold “deposit" in Kalimantan, Indonesia.

O'Connor is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM), a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geology and holds a graduate degree in geology, geophysics and environmental studies from the University of Auckland.

Ardem Keshishian - Vice President Corporate Development

Mr. Keshishian has over 15 years of experience in the capital markets, with a focus on the natural resources sector through tenures at Van Berkom & Associates, precious metals equity research at Haywood Securities and Pollitt & Co. and Chief Financial Officer at Royal Road Minerals Limited. Mr. Keshishian is a CFA™ Charter Holder, holds a Bachelor of Science from Concordia University and a Masters of Business Administration from the John Molson School of Business.

Mr. Keshishian will be primarily responsible for the Company's business and corporate development initiatives, including managing Moneta's marketplace interaction, investor relations and investment relationships to add value to the Company and minimize dilution

Vince Deschamps - Director of Sustainability

Mr. Deschamps has over 30 years of professional experience in environmental studies and community relations in Canada and internationally, with interests in sustainability as it relates to impact assessment and mitigation, Indigenous land use planning systems, and biodiversity conservation. Mr. Deschamps holds a BES (Hons) from the University of Waterloo and an M.Sc. in Rural Planning and Development from the University of Guelph. He is certified as a Verification Service Provider for Mining Association of Canada's "Towards Sustainable Mining" initiative. Mr. Deschamps is a Registered Professional Planner and a citizen of the Métis Nation of Ontario.


Jason Macintosh — CFO & Corporate Secretary

Jason Macintosh is a CPA, having completed his BComm at Dalhousie University and his MBA at Laurentian University. He is also a graduate of the Haileybury School of Mines. He has over 20 years of broad strategic and operational financial management experience, including preparing and overseeing a life-of-mine budget totaling CAD$2.6 billion. Macintosh has also worked in commercial banking and business process outsourcing and mine contracting, iron ore and industrial minerals experience in the mining industry.

Moneta Increases Resources to 4,265,000 Oz Gold Indicated and 7,496,000 Oz Gold Inferred at Tower Gold Project

Moneta Increases Resources to 4,265,000 Oz Gold Indicated and 7,496,000 Oz Gold Inferred at Tower Gold Project

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an updated mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for its 100% owned Tower Gold project ("Project"), located 100 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. The consolidated mineral resource now totals 4.27 million ("M") ounces ("oz") indicated gold ("Au") and 7.50 Moz inferred gold, positioning Tower Gold as one of the advanced exploration projects in Canada. The MRE will form the basis of an updated preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") scheduled for completion later this quarter.

Highlights of the Updated Tower Gold Mineral Resource Estimate:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Moneta Gold: Invitation to VRIC Booth 216

Moneta Gold: Invitation to VRIC Booth 216

Moneta Gold (TSX: ME) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #216 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday May 17 Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Former Prime Minister of Canada, Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico, Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will host over 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics on May 17th and 18th, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Moneta Intersects Significant Gold Mineralization in Step-out Drilling at Garrcon, Tower Gold Project

Moneta Intersects Significant Gold Mineralization in Step-out Drilling at Garrcon, Tower Gold Project

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce the assay results from ten (10) drill holes at Garrcon, from the Garrison area of the Tower Gold project, located 100 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. The drilling was part of the 20202021 72,500 metre ("m") program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0 million ("M") ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project. These results represent the final assays from this drill program.

Today's results, testing both the open pit and underground resource expansion potential at Garrcon, have confirmed significant gold mineralization over a strike length of 750 m and width of 500 m in step-out drilling beyond the current resource and within an area with significant historical gold mineralization not currently in any resource category.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Moneta Expands Gold Mineralization at 55 Zone, Tower Gold Project

Moneta Expands Gold Mineralization at 55 Zone, Tower Gold Project

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce the final assay results from ten (10) drill holes at the 55 Zone, from the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project, located 100 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. The drilling was part of the 20202021 72,500 metre ("m") program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0 million ("M") ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project. Additional holes and assays from this drill program remain pending from the Garrcon deposit area.

This drilling successfully intersected gold mineralization as extensions to the current 55 Zone mineral resource estimate within and as extensions to the economic open pit, over a strike length of 800 m and a width of 250 m.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Moneta Continues to Expand Gold Mineralization at Windjammer Central, Tower Gold Project

Moneta Continues to Expand Gold Mineralization at Windjammer Central, Tower Gold Project

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce the final assay results from twelve (12) previously partially announced and six (6) new drill holes at Windjammer Central, from the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project, located 100 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. The drilling was part of the 20202021 72,500 metre ("m") program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0 million ("M") ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project. Additional holes and assays from this drill program remain pending.

This drilling successfully intersected gold mineralization over a strike length of 1,500 m and a width of 300 m to the north of the Windjammer South open pit gold resource within the Windjammer Central area. Today's results confirm significant extensions of gold mineralization to the current gold resource at Windjammer South both within and as extensions to the current economic open pit.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

