Moneta Gold would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #216 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West on Tuesday May 17 Wednesday May 18, 2022. Former Prime Minister of Canada, Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico, Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. The Vancouver Resource Investment ...

Moneta Gold (TSX: ME) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #216 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday May 17 Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Former Prime Minister of Canada, Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico, Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will host over 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics on May 17th and 18th, 2022.

Alongside the former Canadian Prime Minister and Mexican President are best selling finance author Robert "Rich Dad" Kiyosaki, dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors. The conversations on stage will cover the most important investment opportunities and key issues in macro-finance.

The VRIC will include a marketplace of 225 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Moneta Gold
Linda Armstrong
647-456-9223
larmstrong@monetagold.com
www.monetagold.com

Moneta GoldTSX:MEGold Investing
ME:CA
Moneta Gold

Moneta Gold

Overview

The Timmins Gold camp in Ontario, Canada, stands as the country's most prolific gold-producing camp. With over 85 million ounces of gold production across the last 100 years, the large region continues to present investors with world-class gold and mineral discovery possibilities.

Mineral exploration companies operating gold projects in this famous gold district leverage excellent infrastructure and positioning near some of the most economic gold players in mining. However, with multiple junior developers in the region, finding the gold mining company with the best gold assets is what stands the best investments apart.

Moneta Gold (TSX:ME), formerly Moneta Porcupine Mines is one of these companies with a large position in the camp. Focused on its highly prospective flagship Tower Gold Project on the Destor Porcupine Fault corridor in the prolific Timmins gold camp in Ontario, Canada, Moneta Gold holds a 100 percent interest in several gold projects and a 50 percent joint venture with Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSX:KL).

Moneta Gold's Tower Gold Project hosts a total gold resource of 4.0 million ounces indicated and 4.4 million ounces inferred. The Tower Gold project is a combination of the Golden Highway Gold project and the adjacent Garrison Gold project acquired from O3 Mining (TSXV:OIII, OTCQX:OIIIF). The Garrison gold project consists of the large Garrison open pit gold resource containing 1.8 Moz indicated and 1.1 Moz inferred resources.

Operating in the Timmins Gold camp allows the company to leverage the existing excellent infrastructure in Timmins, which helps support future gold production scenarios.

The future of the Tower Gold Project which contains the Garrison Project and Golden Highway projects remains highly prospective with tremendous resource and economic growth opportunities. Moneta has 100% ownership of one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in North America with regional-scale potential. The company plans an extensive 70,000 m drill program this year followed by an updated resource estimate followed by an updated preliminary economic assessment (“PEA") which will examine a development scenario with significantly expanded scope and production profile.

During 2020 the underground South West deposit within the Golden Highway Project and the Garrison open pit gold deposits were subjected to PEA studies which showed robust economics with solid gold production profiles. New open pit and underground deposits and discoveries at Golden Highway were not included in the PEA studies.

The company is focusing 2021 on testing the significant resource expansion potential identified at Golden Highway and Garrison to expand the total gold resource endowment on the total Tower Gold project and believes the project will be large enough to support milling infrastructure. It is expected that the expanded resource base will result in a significantly expanded scope and production profile in the planned updated PEA study which will address the combined project.

Moneta Gold has a robust capital structure and strategic shareholder portfolio. The company's market cap stands at CAD$213 million with 557.5 million shares outstanding and no debt. The company is supported by a loyal and strong institutional shareholder base, significant insider ownership, the backing and support of O3 Mining and a good retail investor following.

Moneta Gold's management team combines over 35 years of financial management, geology, and mineral exploration experience. Moneta Gold's CEO, Gary O'Connor, has a proven track record of project development and brings world-class expertise in mining investment. Together, he and his team are preparing the company for outstanding economic growth and mineral exploration opportunities.

Management Team

Gary O'Connor, FAusIMM — CEO, Chief Geologist & Director

Gary O'Connor has over 30 years of experience in international mineral exploration and development. He worked as the technical advisor to investment funds over 10 years on Bay Street, was the VP Exploration for Gabriel Resources and European Goldfields for 7 years resulting in the drill out, discovery and feasibility studies of a number of large gold and gold copper deposits.

He worked as a district exploration manager for Freeport-McMoRan in Indonesia for 10 years managing the exploration of the Papuan Medial Belt resulting in a number of new gold and copper gold discoveries, nickel-cobalt resources drill programs and the due diligence of Bre-X Minerals' Busang gold “deposit" in Kalimantan, Indonesia.

O'Connor is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM), a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geology and holds a graduate degree in geology, geophysics and environmental studies from the University of Auckland.

Ardem Keshishian - Vice President Corporate Development

Mr. Keshishian has over 15 years of experience in the capital markets, with a focus on the natural resources sector through tenures at Van Berkom & Associates, precious metals equity research at Haywood Securities and Pollitt & Co. and Chief Financial Officer at Royal Road Minerals Limited. Mr. Keshishian is a CFA™ Charter Holder, holds a Bachelor of Science from Concordia University and a Masters of Business Administration from the John Molson School of Business.

Mr. Keshishian will be primarily responsible for the Company's business and corporate development initiatives, including managing Moneta's marketplace interaction, investor relations and investment relationships to add value to the Company and minimize dilution

Vince Deschamps - Director of Sustainability

Mr. Deschamps has over 30 years of professional experience in environmental studies and community relations in Canada and internationally, with interests in sustainability as it relates to impact assessment and mitigation, Indigenous land use planning systems, and biodiversity conservation. Mr. Deschamps holds a BES (Hons) from the University of Waterloo and an M.Sc. in Rural Planning and Development from the University of Guelph. He is certified as a Verification Service Provider for Mining Association of Canada's "Towards Sustainable Mining" initiative. Mr. Deschamps is a Registered Professional Planner and a citizen of the Métis Nation of Ontario.


Jason Macintosh — CFO & Corporate Secretary

Jason Macintosh is a CPA, having completed his BComm at Dalhousie University and his MBA at Laurentian University. He is also a graduate of the Haileybury School of Mines. He has over 20 years of broad strategic and operational financial management experience, including preparing and overseeing a life-of-mine budget totaling CAD$2.6 billion. Macintosh has also worked in commercial banking and business process outsourcing and mine contracting, iron ore and industrial minerals experience in the mining industry.

Moneta Intersects Significant Gold Mineralization in Step-out Drilling at Garrcon, Tower Gold Project

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce the assay results from ten (10) drill holes at Garrcon, from the Garrison area of the Tower Gold project, located 100 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. The drilling was part of the 20202021 72,500 metre ("m") program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0 million ("M") ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project. These results represent the final assays from this drill program.

Today's results, testing both the open pit and underground resource expansion potential at Garrcon, have confirmed significant gold mineralization over a strike length of 750 m and width of 500 m in step-out drilling beyond the current resource and within an area with significant historical gold mineralization not currently in any resource category.

Moneta Expands Gold Mineralization at 55 Zone, Tower Gold Project

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce the final assay results from ten (10) drill holes at the 55 Zone, from the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project, located 100 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. The drilling was part of the 20202021 72,500 metre ("m") program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0 million ("M") ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project. Additional holes and assays from this drill program remain pending from the Garrcon deposit area.

This drilling successfully intersected gold mineralization as extensions to the current 55 Zone mineral resource estimate within and as extensions to the economic open pit, over a strike length of 800 m and a width of 250 m.

Moneta Continues to Expand Gold Mineralization at Windjammer Central, Tower Gold Project

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce the final assay results from twelve (12) previously partially announced and six (6) new drill holes at Windjammer Central, from the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project, located 100 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. The drilling was part of the 20202021 72,500 metre ("m") program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0 million ("M") ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project. Additional holes and assays from this drill program remain pending.

This drilling successfully intersected gold mineralization over a strike length of 1,500 m and a width of 300 m to the north of the Windjammer South open pit gold resource within the Windjammer Central area. Today's results confirm significant extensions of gold mineralization to the current gold resource at Windjammer South both within and as extensions to the current economic open pit.

Moneta Expands Gold Mineralization at Recent Halfway Discovery, Tower Gold Project

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce the final assay results of twelve (12) previously partially announced and five (5) new drill holes confirming the recent gold discovery at the Halfway zone, located within the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project. The drilling is part of the 20202021 72,500 metre ("m") program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0 million ("M") ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project, located 100 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. Additional holes and assays from this drill program remain pending.

Drilling successfully intersected gold mineralization over a strike length of 700 m and a width of 300 m to the east of the Windjammer South open pit gold resource within the Halfway area. Today's results confirm significant extensions of gold mineralization to the current gold resource at Windjammer South.

Moneta Continues to Expand Gold Mineralization at Windjammer South, Tower Gold Project

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce the final assay results of eleven (11) previously announced and four (4) new drill holes, testing the resource expansion potential of the Windjammer South mineral resource, located within the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project. The drilling is part of the 20202021 72,500 metre ("m") program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0 million ("M") ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project, located 100 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. Additional holes and assays from other zones in this drill program remain pending.

Drilling successfully intersected wide zones of gold mineralization on the extensions of the Windjammer South gold deposit within and as extensions to the current economic open pit at Windjammer South. Drilling was testing an area over a strike length of 1,000 m and a width of 400 m.

Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (" Gold Bull " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that drilling intercepts at the North Hill deposit have confirmed the continuity of an internal high-grade zone and extended the known shallow mineralization to the east, and hole SA-0049 at Abel Knoll has confirmed continuity of an eastern extension to the Mineral Resource Estimate.

Highlights & Update:

Peruvian Metals Announces Filing of Annual Financial Statements

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) (the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated May 3, 2022, that the Company has filed its audited annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and the related management discussion and analysis and certifications (collectively, the "Annual Filings").

More information about the Company can be found at www.SEDAR.com.

GCM Mining Files National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for Its Segovia Operations

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it has filed an updated Prefeasibility Study technical report for its Segovia Operations (the "Technical Report") pursuant to National Instrument 43 ‐ 101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43‐101"). The Technical Report, which supports the disclosure made by the Company in its March 24, 2022 news release and its 2021 Annual MD&A dated March 31, 2022, was prepared by SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc. and is based on the updated Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates for the Segovia Operations with an effective date of December 31, 2021.

About GCM Mining Corp.

Collective Mining Drills 216.7m Grading 1.08 g/t Gold Equivalent at Olympus from Near Surface and Significantly Expands the Target Area

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for four additional diamond drill holes at the Olympus Target ("Olympus") within the Guayabales project ("Guayabales"), Colombia. Additionally, revised geological modeling based on the most current data has significantly expanded the target area for follow up exploration. The Company currently has three diamond drill rigs operating at various targets at the Guayabales project as part of its fully-financed, minimum 20,000 metre program for 2022.

"The Olympus target is advancing rapidly due to our exploration work and geological understanding and this has resulted in a 125 percent expansion of the target area. We are extremely excited about the precious metal potential of the system given the broad intercepts of gold and silver mineralization encountered in early drilling, the sheer size of the alteration system and the plethora of high-grade gold and silver-bearing, porphyry related, CBM veins. All the ingredients are in place for Olympus to evolve into a multi-million-ounce precious metal deposit. As our team understands full-well from our prior experience of exploring and developing the Buriticá project in Colombia, porphyry-related CBM veins can demonstrate robust continuity over significant vertical and lateral dimensions. Analogous to Olympus are both the multi-million-ounce high-grade Marmato and Buriticá systems, with each deposit measuring more than 1.5 vertical kilometres. The Marmato project is located approximately 3 kilometres to the southeast of Olympus and is situated within the same structurally controlled, porphyry intrusion – CBM vein, corridor," commented Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman.

Amex Reports 30.90m of 11.57g/t Au from Eastern Denise Expansion Zone and 10.10m of 3.71g/t Au from the E2 Gold Zone

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce a total of 9 drill holes focused on near surface and on-strike expansion as well as definition drilling of the Denise Zone ("Denise"), part of the Eastern Gold Zone ("EGZ"), of the Perron Project. In addition, the Company is also pleased to report 11 drills holes from the newly discovered E2 Gold Zone ("E2"). See Figure 1 for a plan view of the geology of the EGZ. In addition, Amex would like to remind shareholders of its Annual General Meeting and corporate update which is scheduled for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM Eastern time and will be made available via webcast in consideration of current Covid 19 Government guidelines.

Register for the Zoom broadcast here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0qdOCorjkoGNcQmBM-YC2Nnwcry-3SWQdN

SKRR Exploration Inc. Completes Airborne Magnetic Survey On Irving lake Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. (" SKRR " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) is pleased to announce the completion of a high resolution airborne magnetic survey at its Irving Lake gold project in east-central Saskatchewan (Figure 1).  The Irving Project is located ~100km northeast of the town of La Ronge and is located within 10km to 20km of SSR Mining's very successful Seabee and Santoy mines, which is Saskatchewan's largest gold mining operation (Figure 2).

Data is currently being analyzed and results will be processed to highlight target areas for geological follow-up and targeting high priority targets for drill testing.

