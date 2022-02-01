Precious Metals Investing News
Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic geophysical system will explore mineral potential over 944 line-kms beginning in February. MLK Gold Ltd. a growth-oriented gold exploration company headquartered in Windsor, Nova Scotia is pleased to announce that it will conduct a Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic geophysical survey on its flagship Caledonia Brook gold property with the work set to begin in February. ...

Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM™ Plus) geophysical system will explore mineral potential over 944 line-kms beginning in February.

MLK Gold Ltd. ( CSE: MLK ) ( or the " Company "), a growth-oriented gold exploration company headquartered in Windsor, Nova Scotia is pleased to announce that it will conduct a Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM™ Plus) geophysical survey on its flagship Caledonia Brook gold property with the work set to begin in February. Located in the south-west region of Grand Falls Windsor Newfoundland the Caledonia Brook property is situated west of New Found Gold Corporation's high-grade gold discovery and shares geological similarities to Marathon Gold's (4 million ounces) Valentine and Victoria Lake Grand Falls Shear Zone System.

Based in Aurora, Ontario , Geotech Ltd. specializes in airborne geophysical survey mapping, data processing and data interpretation. Their industry leading VTEM™ Plus technology has a radar altimeter accuracy of approximately 1 meter and unparalleled depth of penetration and high-resolution imaging which allows for better characterization of mineral and rock density. The contract with MLK Gold will cover 944 line-kms across the Caledonia Brook gold property which consists of 284 claims covering 7,100 hectares.

Through recent compilation, structural interpretation, and exploration at the Caledonia Brook gold property, the Company has named 10 target zones and will use the survey data to identify new zones on the shear zones and analyze initial field data showing visible gold in narrow quartz veins assaying 2.85 g/t Au. Further, the Intrusive Related Gold System (IRGS) crossing Central Newfoundland is host to dominantly mesothermal lode gold deposits. The Caledonia Brook mineralization is hosted in quartz monzonite and gabbro/diorite of the Crippleback Lake Pluton, yielding a U/Pb zircon age of 565+4/-3Ma identical to Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake plutonic suite.

MLK President & CEO, Paul Smith , stated: " The Caledonia and Crippleback Shear Zones show highly altered rocks, implying large fluid systems for gold emplacement and deposition. With gold discoveries in the area along the same shear zone system as Caledonia and Crippleback, we believe the VTEM™ Plus geological survey, once integrated with earlier geological data, is a critical step in providing the essential geophysical data we need to expand our 2022 exploration program. Recent surveys flown with VTEM™ Plus have produced superior results over the same test areas using electromagnetic (EM) surveys, so we are eager to begin the program and see what our investment yields. The MLK geology team is excited about this next step."

Results from earlier completed glacial till sampling survey are still pending but expected soon.

Qualified Persons and 43-101 Disclosure

Paul Smith , P. Geo., President & CEO for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.

About MLK Gold Ltd.

Founded in 2018, MLK Gold Ltd. is quickly emerging as one of Atlantic Canada's premiere resource exploration companies offering exposure to gold and the strategic metal representing a unique mix of discovery and resource development potential. Invested in a portfolio of gold projects in mining and mineral-rich Newfoundland , MLK's plan is to capitalize on the province's ranking as one of the world's top 10 mining jurisdictions and expand into a long-life, financially sound gold-mining company.

Additional information about the Company and its activities may be found on the Company's website at www.mlkgold.com and under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com .

To view the Company's recent promotional video, please click HERE .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

SOURCE MLK Gold Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/01/c9477.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

MLK Gold CSE:MLK Gold Investing
MLK:CNX
ALX Resources Corp. Closes Athabasca Basin Properties Transaction with Okapi Resources Ltd

ALX Resources Corp. Closes Athabasca Basin Properties Transaction with Okapi Resources Ltd

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a transaction with Okapi Resources Limited of Perth, Australia (ASX: OKR) ("Okapi") whereby Okapi, an arm's length purchaser, has acquired the Company's 100% interests in five uranium exploration properties and the Company's 80% interest in a sixth uranium exploration property (the "Transaction"), with all six properties located in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada (the "Six Properties"). The Transaction was first announced on November 9, 2021 with total consideration payable to ALX of AUD$2.1 million.

The Six Properties

Keep reading... Show less
Inomin to Start Ground Survey at Lynx to Identify Nickel Drill Targets

Inomin to Start Ground Survey at Lynx to Identify Nickel Drill Targets

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") reports a 118 line-kilometre (km) ground magnetic survey will begin in early February at the Company's Lynx sulphide nickel property in south-central British Columbia. The survey is designed to delineate drill targets in serpentinite-magnetite hosted nickel mineralization. The survey will encompass 624 hectares in the Bear North and South zones situated on the north-eastern extent of the property. The aforementioned zones extend 3 km long, forming the eastern rim of a large (9 km diameter) circular magnetic feature interpreted to be an ocean basin accreted seamount containing ultramafic complexes (Figure 1). Scott Geophysics Ltd. of Vancouver, BC is completing the survey.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3069/112219_ae97d9edd4632b01_001.jpg

Figure 1: Ground-magnetic grid over Bear zone of Lynx property. An 8 kilometre-wide ring-like magnetic anomaly and several strong magnetic anomalies greater than 2 kilometres in length have been delineated at Lynx by an airborne magnetics survey.

Keep reading... Show less
Metals Creek Drill Hole DL21-021 Delivers 5.14 g/t Gold Over 12.76 Meters, Including 8.55 g/t Gold Over 6.19 Meters at Dona Lake

Metals Creek Drill Hole DL21-021 Delivers 5.14 g/t Gold Over 12.76 Meters, Including 8.55 g/t Gold Over 6.19 Meters at Dona Lake

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce diamond drill results for drill holes DL21-020A and DL21-021 from the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project (See News Release November 08, 2021).

Drill hole DL21-021 intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy at approximately 465 meters(m) below surface and 15m below the lowermost mine working (455 Level) returning a core length intercept of 8.55 grammes per ton (g/t) gold (Au) over 6.19m (506.81 - 513.00m). This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 5.14 g/t Au over 12.76m (506.81 - 519.57m). (See Table 1 Significant Results). Mineralization is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to disseminated pyrrhotite ranging from 3 to 25% with local pyrite. Alteration consists of moderate to strong hornblende, grunerite and occasional garnets. With an increase in alteration, primary banding within the iron formation has become more diffuse. The bottom portion of this unit sees an increase in magnetite content with associated amphiboles.

Keep reading... Show less
Cross River Increases McVicar Land Package and Updates Winter Drill Program

Cross River Increases McVicar Land Package and Updates Winter Drill Program

Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) (OTCQB: CSRVF) (FSE: C6R) (the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on its recent land acquisition and update preparations for the upcoming winter drill program at its 100% owned McVicar Gold Project.

The 12,000-ha McVicar Gold Project covers a large portion of the Lang Lake Greenstone Belt (Patricia Mining Division) in the Uchi sub-Province, Superior Province, northwest Ontario, Canada (Fig. 1).

The gold deposits in this part of NW Ontario are hosted in Archean greenstone belts, rocks which contain some of the world's great gold mines and much of the global gold endowment. McVicar sits approximately 150 km east of the Red Lake gold camp (>20 Moz Au[i]), 50 km east of the Springpole gold deposit (5 Moz Au[ii]), and 20 km northwest of the Golden Patricia mine (0.6 Moz Au[iii]).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_002.jpg

Image 1: Location of the 12,000-ha McVicar Gold Project, NW Ontario, Canada

To view an enhanced version of Image 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_002full.jpg.

In advance of its upcoming winter drill program, the Company acquired the remaining relevant open claim blocks within the McVicar project area. These additional blocks cover historic mineral occurrences with notable gold results.

The added mineral Claims were acquired from an arms-length vendor in consideration for the issuance of 100,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares"). The Consideration Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four-months-and-one-day following closing day of issuance.

No finders' fees or commissions were paid in connection with completion of the acquisition of the Claims.

The following is a list of mineral occurrences situated on the newly added land positions, and the claims are shown in Figure 2.

  • Lang Lake - Belore[iv] 14.12 grams per ton gold and 0.45% copper
  • Sample 2056[v] 1.34 grams per ton gold
  • Sample 0134[vi] 1.47 grams per ton gold
  • AOI 3[vii] 1.18 grams per ton gold
  • Sample 2211[viii] 297 grams per ton silver and >1% lead

The map below shows the locations of the new claims in red outlines and the locations of the samples are labelled yellow dots within the new claims (red).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_003.jpg

Image 2: McVicar map showing new claims and sample locations

To view an enhanced version of Image 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_003full.jpg.

These samples have had limited follow up, and no known historic drill holes are located nearby these gold showings. Even the Lang Lake - Belore sample with 14.12 grams per ton gold and 0.45% copper was not followed up and drill-tested. These additional property acquisitions comprise new discovery opportunities on the McVicar property, and the technical team will target these areas for mapping and sampling during the summer 2022 field program.

The Company's Winter 2022 drill program includes a planned 5,000 meters of core drilling from two priority targets: The Altered Zone and the Bear Head Zone.

The Company received Early Exploration Permits for the McVicar property in June 2021. These permits allow Cross River to advance the property through diamond drilling in the Altered Zone and along the Bear Head Gold Trend. Field work in 2021 has significantly advanced these targets to the drill testing stage.

The upcoming Q1 helicopter-supported program will stage from the Cat Lake Winter Road. The window for the winter road will dictate the exact timing of the 5000m drilling campaign. Camp construction is anticipated in the first part of February 2022.

About the McVicar Project

Cross River's McVicar Gold Project is a district-scale gold exploration project that covers the main structural elements of the entire Lang Lake greenstone belt, located in the Patricia Mining Division, approximately 150 km east of Red Lake, and 80 km west of Pickle Lake, in NW Ontario, Canada.

The McVicar project covers all the major fertile structural and lithostratigraphic elements of the greenstone belt, which is bound to the south by the major NW trending Bear Head Fault zone (within which the historic Golden Patricia Mine is situated).

Historic drilling at McVicar Lake in the Altered and North Flexure Zones include[ix]:

  • 6.46 g/t Au over 10.09 m including 29.86 g/t Au over 1.86 m

  • 5.5 g/t Au over 3.6 m including 12.2 g/t Au over 0.98m

The McVicar Lake claims also host the Chellow Vein zone, which is a narrow quartz vein that consists of smoky grey to white quartz mineralized with minor pyrite and visible gold. The vein system yielded high grade gold at surface including grab samples[x] that assayed 827.4 g/t Au and 578.1 g/t Au[xi].

Limited drill testing below the known showings in the early 1990's didn't yield significant gold assay values; however, the Cross River technical team believe the Chellow Vein is hosted in a much broader (1-2km wide) high-strain deformation corridor, characterized by a series of parallel-trending shears that have not been systematically tested.

The Company acquired state-of-the-art Lidar coverage of McVicar and mobilized a Phase 1 field program in summer 2021. The technical team incorporated the historic and modern work into a regional geologic model. That yielded two high-grade gold trends located at the Altered Zone and the newly discovered Bear Head Zone. Those two locations became priority drill targets for the Winter 2022 exploration program.

The winter drill program is fully funded, and the Company has received all relevant permits. The map below shows the planned targets:

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_005.jpg

Figure 1: McVicar Winter 2022 Drill Program Targets

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_005full.jpg.

The Winter 2022 drill program builds on the successful Phase 1 field campaign reported in the Company's New Release dated October 5, 2021. The Phase 1 field program confirmed the locations of historic bedrock gold occurrences.

In addition, the 2021 field work identified and outlined a new mineralized zone south of the historic Chellow Vein, named the "Bear Head" Zone.

Bear Head Zone

The Bear Head is a newly discovered, undrilled, minimum 700-meter-long, high-grade gold corridor, nested within a multi-kilometer gold-bearing crustal-scale break.

The technical team identified an extensive NW-trending multi-kilometer damage zone in altered mafic volcanic rocks, coincident with braided lineaments and structural breaks identified in (topographic) Lidar features. These surficial and geologic features match a magnetic geophysical anomaly.

Field crews identified this new trend on site approximately 600 meters south of the historic Chellow Vein. The Bear Head Zone is situated near the southern contact between mafic metavolcanic rocks and granite outboard of the Bear Head Fault Zone.

Two samples collected from sheared and silicified mafic metavolcanic rocks containing smoky-blue quartz veins (1-10 centimeter-wide), returned gold values of 19.75 grams-per-tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 1.415 g/t Au, respectively (see Company news release dated October 5, 2021).

The surface exposure of the shear zone shows up clearly as a discrete WNW trending break on the 2021 Lidar survey data. Magnetic data shows a coincident linear anomaly (high and magnetic edge feature).

The drill program will test the extent of the anomaly at depth across the recessive zone at and adjacent to the structural/magnetic breaks which are coincident with the mapped gold zones.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_006.jpg

Image 2: Location of the new Bear Head Trend, 550m south of and parallel to the Chellow Vein

To view an enhanced version of Image 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_006full.jpg.

The Altered Zone

The Altered Zone is a complex zone of deformation and intense alteration composed of intensely sheard mafic volcanics, abundant green mica, intermediate intrusive rocks, massive to semi-massive quartz, and a quartz-carbonate-sericite schist make up the zone.

New geologic modelling by Cross River in 2021 utilizes historic drilling data and suggests that the high-grade gold bearing structure continues at depth, coincident with lithologic breaks and a broader damage zone corridor characterized by an intense hydrothermal alteration overprint.

The gold bearing structure at the Altered Zone is open in all directions. The upcoming drill program is designed to test the gold grade and continuity along strike, down-dip and down-plunge. The program will also test for new gold shoots and domains at several locations along the broader Altered Zone structural trend.

Shallow historic drilling at the Altered Zone intercepted 6.46 g/t Au over 10.09m (including 33 g/t Au over 1.86m) (drillhole ML-86-27[xii]), 5.7 g/t Au over 7.71m (drillhole ML-03-019), amongst other high-grade results. Trenching of the shear zone approximately 200m north of the claims returned 6.89 g/t Au over 1.55m (trench AZ-03-05; Continuum Resources Ltd.[xiii]).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_007.jpg

Image 3: Cross River Ventures' Model-Interpreted Altered Zone Target and Historic Drill Intercepts

To view an enhanced version of Image 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_007full.jpg.

The Company received Early Exploration Permits for the McVicar property in June 2021. These permits allow Cross River to advance the property through diamond drilling in the Altered Zone and along the Bear Head Gold Trend. However, an unusual fire season inhibited field work at McVicar until late in the year.

The upcoming Q1 helicopter-supported program will stage from the Cat Lake Winter Road. The window for the winter road will dictate the exact timing of the 2022 5000m drilling campaign.

Dr. Rob Carpenter, P.Geo., Ph.D., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, reviewed, and approved the technical content disclosed in this press release. Historical assay results contained in this press release were not verified by the Company. However, the historical reports referenced were authored by experienced geoscientists and copies of laboratory assay sheets were commonly inserted in the reports.

About Cross River Ventures

Cross River is a gold exploration company focused on the development of top tier exploration properties located in emerging Greenstone Districts of NW Ontario, Canada. The Company controls a 28,000-ha, multiple project portfolio with highly prospective ground in and among prolific, gold bearing greenstone belts. Cross River's common shares trade in Canada under the symbol "CRVC" on the CSE, and in the US under the symbol "CSRVF" on the OTCQB. Please visit www.crossriverventures.com for more information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Cross River Ventures CORP.

Alex Klenman
CEO
604-227-6610
aklenman@crossriverventures.com
www.crossriverventures.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Keep reading... Show less
gold coins with trading chart

VIDEO — Gareth Soloway: Gold Set for Big Upside Move in 2022, be Ready to Get Out of Oil

Gareth Soloway January 2022 youtu.be

Gold has spent the last year and a half or so consolidating after reaching its highest point ever in mid-2020, and for some market watchers that price activity has been disappointing.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist at InTheMoneyStocks.com, said that the yellow metal is behaving similar to how it did in the 1970s.

He explained that in the early 1970s, when there wasn't much inflation, gold experienced a big move up, much as it did from 2018 to 2020. Around 1975 to 1976, when inflation started to rear its head, gold consolidated for about two years — this is just like what's been happening since the precious metal hit its all-time high.

Keep reading... Show less
Nevada Sunrise Amends Option to Purchase Coronado VMS Property in Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Amends Option to Purchase Coronado VMS Property in Nevada

TSX Venture Exchange: NEV

 Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) is pleased to announce that it has negotiated an amendment to the terms of an option agreement whereby the Company has the right to purchase a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS property ("Coronado", or the "Property"), located in the Tobin Sonoma Range of Pershing County, Nevada approximately 30 miles (48 kilometres) southeast of Winnemucca . A letter of intent for the Coronado option agreement was first announced by the Company on June 7, 2018 and a definitive agreement was announced on September 28, 2018 .

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×