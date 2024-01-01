Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Ionic Rare Earths

Mining License Provisionally Granted at Makuutu Heavy Rare Earths Project by Ugandan DGSM

The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (“IonicRE” or “the Company”) (ASX: IXR) is pleased to announce that on the 28th of December 2023, the Ugandan Directorate of Geological Survey and Mines (DGSM), have provisionally granted the Stage 1 Large scale Mining Licence (LML00334) over Retention Licence (RL) 1693 for the Makuutu Heavy Rare Earths Project.

  • Makuutu Central Zone Large Scale Mining Licence (LML) 00334, has been provisionally granted over Retention Licence (RL) 1693, pending receipt of formally signed documents and gazetting in Uganda;
  • Mining Licence approval will be the first large scale mining licence awarded in Uganda;
  • Grant of the Mining Licence paves way for further supply chain engagement to support sustainable, secure, and traceable magnet and heavy rare earth supply to the new economy;
  • Makuutu Demonstration Plant continues to advance, with first Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate (MREC) on track for Q1 2024;
  • IonicRE has reached agreement with its partners in Rwenzori Rare Metals Ltd to move up to a 94 percent interest in Makuutu; and
  • Makuutu remains the most advanced Ionic adsorption clay project in development today with product not committed to China, and available to supply new supply chains looking to decouple sourcing from existing sources.

This represents the first large scale mining licence to be awarded in Uganda under the Mining Act 2022, which was announced on the Ugandan Mining Cadastre portal (see Figure 1). The Ugandan Minister of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD), the Honourable Dr Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, is expected to sign the documents this week prior to gazetting.

Ionic Rare Earths Managing Director, Mr Tim Harrison, said the provisional award is part of the official commitment from the Government of the Republic of Uganda and clears the path for the Makuutu Project and the ongoing development of Uganda’s mining industry.

“This is an important step forward for Ionic Rare Earths in mining, refining, and recycling the heavy rare earths critical for the energy transition, advanced manufacturing, and defence,” Harrison said.

“This reinforces the Makuutu Heavy Rare Earth Project as one of the world’s largest and most advanced development-ready heavy rare earth element assets, and we look forward to progressing the next steps and commissioning our Demonstration Plant at Makuutu.”

The Stage 1 Mining Licence LML00334 covers the area set out in IonicRE’s mining licence application TN03834 as shown in Figure 2, which covers approximately 44 square kilometres of the Project’s near 300 square kilometres of tenements at Makuutu. Currently, the Company’s greater Makuutu Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) (refer to Table 3 and Table 4 and ASX: 3 May 2022) is estimated at 532 million tonnes at 640 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) with a cut-off grade of 200 parts per million (ppm) TREO minus Cerium Oxide (CeO2).

The provisional granting of the mining licence follows the gazetting of updated Mining and Minerals (Licencing) Regulations 2023 to provide a clear framework for mineral development in Uganda, and the submission of documentation which has been reviewed and approved by Ugandan DGSM. As part of the process, the Company secured land access agreements over 95% of the LML00334 area (ASX: 29 November 2023) and completed a verification process on site led by the DGSM with strong support demonstrated from local project stakeholders and landowners.

Figure 1: Screen view from the Ugandan Mining Cadastre portal showing the active Mining Licence provisionally awarded to Rwenzori Rare Metals Limited (see link).

The Company has also applied for the renewal of Exploration Licences 00147 and 00148 and expects this to be completed shortly. EL00147 has a significant Exploration Target (ASX: 01 June 2022), providing further positive reconnaissance drilling results (ASX: 4 September 2023) confirming clay- hosted rare earth element (REE) in 66 of 70 RAB holes drilled across programs in 2021 and 2023, on a broad 500 metre spacing.

The Mineral Resource Estimate and Exploration Targets are expected to be updated in Q1 2024 to incorporate results from the Phase 5 drill program completed in Q4 2023.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Ionic Rare Earths, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

IXR:AU
Ionic Rare Earths
The Conversation (0)
Ionic Rare Earths (ASX:IXR)

Ionic Rare Earths

Overview

Rare earth metals are best classified as difficult to discover and extract. In 2019, nearly 60 percent of global annual production (an estimated 132,000 tonnes) came from China, with only 12.2 percent of production coming from the second largest producer, the United States. But, what are rare earth metals? And why are they more important than ever?

Rare earth metals are classified into two categories: light and heavy. Light rare earth elements (LREEs) are commonly available and include lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, and neodymium. Heavy rare earth elements (HREEs) are more difficult to source (and therefore more expensive), and include samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, lutetium, yttrium, and scandium.

Known as the seeds of technology, rare earth metals set to play an ever growing important role in the future of clean energy, as well as serving as a key ingredient in the permanent magnets found in wind turbines and electric vehicles. With such rapid forecast demand looming it’s clear why this segment of the mining industry is attracting attention.

Ionic Rare Earths (ASX:IXR, or “IonicRE”) is an exploration and mining development company that aims to create rare opportunities for investors by operating a low capital operation with a high-margin product. The company currently has a 51 percent ownership (earning up to 60 percent) over the promising rare earth elements Makuutu project located in Uganda. Even though it is the company’s only project, the Makuutu project has a post-tax long-term free cash flow estimate of US$766 million over 11 years. This is expected to grow dramatically in the next 12 months as the company increases the resources to increase the potential life at Makuutu beyond 30 years.

The company is focused on developing its flagship Makuutu Rare Earths Project in Uganda into a significant, long life, high margin, supplier of high-value critical and heavy rare earths. Makuutu is an advanced-stage, ionic adsorption clay (IAC) hosted rare earth element (REE) project highlighted by near-surface mineralisation, significant exploration upside, excellent metallurgical characteristics, and access to tier one infrastructure. The clay-hosted geology at Makuutu is similar to major IAC rare earths projects in southern China, which are responsible for the majority of global supply of low-cost, high value Heavy REOs (>95% originating from IAC). Metallurgical testing at Makuutu has returned excellent recovery rates, which provide multiple avenues for a low-CAPEX process route. Makuutu is well-supported by tier-one existing infrastructure which includes access to major highways, roads, power, water and a professional workforce.

Makuutu will produce a mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC) product, and is planning on developing a standalone refinery to then process the radionuclide MREC product to produce secure and traceable individual rare earths required to supply a growing western demand.

Key investor take-aways:

  • The Basket; High content of critical and heavy rare earths (73 percent) required to enable transition to carbon neutrality.
  • Low capital development (US$89M); Scalable modular approach means that we can expand the operation from initial capital investment using free cash flows from the project.
  • High payability mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC) with no radionuclides.
  • Long life; 27 years defined but scope to increase this to be much greater with additional exploration upside pending.
  • Investigating standalone heavy rare earth refinery to separate MREC into refined products for marketing to western end users.
Makuutu

Figure 1: Makuutu is quickly being defined as one of the world’s most strategically important rare earth projects.

Makuutu project

Figure 2: Granit outcroppings south of the mineralisation trend, with the expansive Makuutu project area in the distant north.

Historically, the majority of rare earth metals have been produced in China. However, economically significant deposits are now being explored and developed all around the world due to the increased commercial interest in the element driven by desires to develop secure supply chains to meet dramatic increases in future demand.

Additionally, Makuutu is the third-largest scandium deposit on the planet with 9,450t+ of scandium available and near term potential for a step change in size.

“We’ve recently done some exploration drilling that indicated that the overall mineralization system of Makutuu is going to get a lot bigger, so we’re going to continue to add value to shareholders and build a very large project,” Tim Harrison said in a recent interview.

Phase 4 infill drilling

Figure 3: Phase 4 infill drilling at Makuutu which is expected to net a significant increase in resources at Makuutu.

Makuutu project location

Figure 4: Makuutu project location, 120 km east of Kampala, Uganda.

Makuutu may have a strong presence of scandium, but the project also serves as a “one-stop-shop” for many other rare earth elements, especially the high value and high demand magnet rare earths , neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium, and many others. There are 16 rare earth elements found in the Makuutu IAC mineralization, with lanthanum oxide, yttrium oxide, and neodymium oxide being found in the highest concentrations. Forecasting the price of all the rare earth elements found at Makuutu is how Ionic Rare Earths is expected to earn US$766 million over 11 years, with much more upside long term given sensitivity analysis indicated a 10% increase in rare earth prices projected a massive 30% increase in NPV post tax.

Ionic Rare Earths is led by a strong corporate management team with decades of applicable experience. Trevor Benson, the chairman, has over 30 years experience with investment banking and stockbroking, focusing on the resources sector. Tim Harrison, managing director, brings 20 years of experience in mineral processing and hydrometallurgy. Max McGarvie, the non-executive director, has 45 years of experience in mining development and mineral processing. Combined, the experienced management team is fully equipped to lead Ionic Rare Earths to success.

Company Highlights

  • Ionic Rare Elements is an exploration and mining company that is cultivating a promising basket of rare earth metals, which includes magnet rare earths neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium, in high demand to feed the insatiable demand for Evs and offshore wind turbines
  • Makuutu’s unique rare earth basket has the full list of all individual REEs required for the future industries dependent upon a secure and stable supply
  • The Makuutu project is a low-capital development that will produce a high-margin product
  • Rare earth metals already have many applications, but a forecast demand of these technology metals already exceeds potential supply indicating that long term REE procing is set for significant gains
  • The Makuutu project is considered the third-largest scandium resource globally, and has the potential to produce many other in-demand REEs
  • IonicRE is dedicated to developing and extracting value from the Makuutu project with a potential of extending the to 2050 and beyond
  • IonicRE is planning on developing heavy rare earth refining capacity and supplying western markets as the next step in maximising the value of the Makuutu basket in a climate of strained supply.
  • IonicRE’s magnet recycling business Ionic Technologies, has executed landmark partnership agreements with Ford Technologies, Less Common Metals, and British Geological Survey (BGS) to create a UK rare earth supply chain from recycled magnets.

Key Projects

Makuutu Project

The Makuutu project covers an approximate area of 300 square kilometers and is located 120 kilometers away from Uganda’s capital city of Kampala. The project has a pre-existing tier-one infrastructure that consists of tarred roads, a nearby rail, power, water and even cell phone services. The project is fully accessible year-round.

Makuutu Project Area

Figure 5: Makuutu project and proximity to existing infrastructure.

The Makuutu project hosts the highly desirable mineralization of rare earth bearing ionic adsorption clay (IAC). IAC mineralizations have many numerous advantages over hard rock REE projects. IAC mineralizations are softer, near surface and have relatively low operating costs due to ease of mining, allow for simplistic processing methods, and possess mixed high-grade rare earth elements and a high value basket with no radionuclides. The low mining costs combined with a simple processing method create a low-cost operation that produces a high-margin product with a value that is expected to also see a step change increase as a stable global supply of scandium is demonstrated.

The current mineral resource estimate of the Makuutu project is 315 Million tonnes rated at 650 ppm TREO, at a cut-off grade of 200 ppm TREO-CeO2. One exciting upside to this project is that of the 37 km long mineralisation trend, the resource is defined within discrete areas across only a portion of the 26 kilometers drilled previously, and additional clay zones identified across the full mineralisation trend.

Ionic Rare Earths is using simple extraction and processing techniques that allow them to keep operating expenses low. This is possible because of the IAC mineralization that defines the area. The mineralization has a near-surface orebody that enables low-cost bulk mining with a low strip ratio.

Makuutu Basket

Figure 6: Makuutu’s critical and heavy rare earth dominant basket has a high value and wide appeal.

This project is 100% owned by Ugandan company Rwenzori Rare Metals Limited, which has an ownership structure as follows; Ionic Rare Earths owns 51 percent, Rare Earths Elements Africa owns 42 percent(which is reducing), and Ugandan Partners hold 7 percent (which is reducing).

Management Team

Trevor Benson – Chairman

Trevor Benson has over 30 years of experience within investment banking and stockbroking, specializing in the resources sector. He has also worked for large Australian and international corporations and held a number of directorships with ASX-listed companies. Most recently he held the position of Executive Chairman and CEO for Walkabout Resources Ltd.

Benson’s focus within the investment banking industry was within SE Asia and China specializing in merger and acquisitions and equity capital market transactions and advising Australian and International companies, including being an exclusive adviser to Chinese State-Owned Enterprises, and Hong Kong-listed resource companies.

Benson has cross-border experience including Africa, UK, Hong Kong, and China and has advised and listed numerous ASX listed companies.

Tim Harrison – Managing Director

Tim Harrison initially joined the Company in the role of Project Manager of Makuutu Rare Earths Project at the start of 2020. Since then, he has been driving development and value creation, and was appointed CEO in June 2020 and was appointed Managing Director in December 2020.

Harrison holds a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering and has over 20 years of experience and an extensive and successful track record in the fields of both mineral processing and hydrometallurgy across multiple commodities.

Harrison has been involved in project development, process and flowsheet development, studies, test work planning and supervision, engineering, construction, commissioning, operations and project management. Harrison has been engaged with operations and projects across Australia, Africa, Asia and Eurasia.

Jill Kelley – Executive Director

Jill Kelley has previously held roles at the highest levels of international leadership and has played a crucial role in supporting U.S. military operations spanning over 60 countries, collectively known as the U.S. Coalition Allies. Ms. Kelley’s networks in, and knowledge of, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and South and Central America have helped advance American interests during the most critical points in current history.

As former honorary ambassador to U.S. Central Command General Mattis and CIA Director David Petraeus, Kelley met regularly with Royals, Presidents, Prime Ministers, and Parliamentarians to foster military, security, and economic relationships. Kelley received the Pentagon’s esteemed Joint Chiefs of Staff Award for her leadership, along with the Multi-National Military Forces Award, an honour only bestowed upon a few individuals.

Max McGarvie – Non-Executive Director

Max McGarvie is a senior mining executive with an extensive portfolio of technical/managerial appointments in a career exceeding 45 years in mine development, mineral processing, operational and management roles across Australia, Africa and the Middle East.

He has a long and distinguished career in the mining industry, a significant portion of this with Iluka Resources Limited and prior entities, including development roles within its mineral sands operation at Eneabba, Western Australia and a major role in returning the Sierra Rutile mineral sands operation in Sierra Leone (operated by Iluka) to profitable operations following the civil war in that country.

McGarvie’s career has covered a range of senior roles in the mining sector including Production Manager, from Registered Mine Manager to CEO, and he has a deep knowledge and understanding of the African environment and project development in this theatre.

Brett Dickson – CFO and Company Secretary

Brett Dickson has over 20 years’ experience focusing on the start-up, restructuring, management, growth and financing of emerging publicly listed exploration and mining companies, including projects advancing from exploration through development to production. This experience ranges through a spectrum of activities; from capital and debt raisings, corporate restructuring and stock exchange listings.

Dickson has been a Director of, and involved in the executive management of, a number of publicly listed resource companies with operations in Australia, Nicaragua, Chile, Mexico, Finland, Ukraine, Laos, Papua New Guinea and South Africa.

Ionic Rare Earths

Ionic Rare Earths Limited IonicRE Presenting at MST Financial African Mining Forum

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is pleased to invite investors and shareholders to attend the MST Financial African Mining & Energy Forum on Monday 4 December 2023 at 1.30pm AEDT.

Managing Director Tim Harrison will discuss progress across the Makuutu Heavy Rare Earth Project and Ionic Technologies, and engagement with the new economy supply chain.

To join the presentation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/D3QY7D2U



About Ionic Rare Earths Limited:

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is focused on developing its flagship Makuutu Rare Earths Project in Uganda into a significant long life, low-cost, supplier of high-value critical and heavy rare earths.

Makuutu is an advanced-stage, ionic adsorption clay-hosted project highlighted by near-surface mineralisation, significant exploration upside, excellent metallurgical characteristics and access to tier-one infrastructure.

The ionic adsorption clay-hosted geology at Makuutu is similar to major rare earths projects in Southern China, which are responsible for the majority of global supply of low cost heavy and critical rare earths, specifically the high value magnet metals (Dysprosium and Terbium) Heavy Rare Earths (>98% originating from ionic clays). Metallurgical testing at Makuutu has returned excellent recovery rates, which provide multiple avenues for a simple process route.

Makuutu is well-supported by tier-one existing infrastructure which includes access to major highways, roads, power, water and a professional workforce.

Rare Earths will play a critical role in the future of clean energy. Rare Earths are a key ingredient in the permanent magnets found in wind turbines and electric vehicles.

IonicRE is led by an experienced and proven team, who have the capabilities to deliver Makuutu into production and realise value for all stakeholders.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ionic Rare Earths

Ionic Rare Earths Limited Welcomes EU Critical Minerals Act Progress

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) welcomes developments from the European Union last week, where the European Parliament and the Council, the grouping of EU governments, agreed on common text for the Critical Raw Materials Act to encourage recycling of magnet rare earths, now classified as Strategic Raw Materials.

Ionic Rare Earths Managing Director Tim Harrison said the wholly-owned Ionic Technologies facility in Belfast, UK, was progressing key discussions with magnet manufacturers on swarf (metal and magnet making waste) recycling plus exploring opportunities to access a steady supply in magnets to be recycled from sources such as end-of-life turbines from grid scale wind farms and components from used electric vehicles.

"Our proprietary magnet recycling technology will help the EU meet these targets to develop domestic, secure, and sustainable supply chains to address strategic supply and sovereign security," Harrison said.

The EU's decision upgrades the benchmark for recycling of critical raw materials from 15 percent to at least 25 percent of annual consumption of raw materials by 2030.

"Our Belfast facility is key to us harnessing our technology to accelerate our mining, refining and recycling of magnets and heavy rare earths which are critical for the energy transition, advanced manufacturing, and defence," he said.

The European Union's media release states:

"The Critical Raw Materials Act is intended to make the EU more competitive and sovereign. It aims to cut red tape, promote innovation along the entire value chain, support SMEs and boost research and the development of alternative materials and more environmentally friendly mining and production methods.

The legislation will set up economic incentives and a more stable and secure business framework for the deployment of mining and recycling projects, with faster and simpler authorisation procedures."

As a next step in this legislative process, the informal agreement must be approved by both EU Parliament and Council to become law. It will be put to a vote in the Industry, Research and Energy committee on 7 December 2023.

The Belfast Demonstration Plant location, has the ability for the Belfast facility to meet EU criterion based upon the Windsor Framework, providing dual market access across the EU and UK and provides a platform for the Company to explore both commercialisation of the technology in Belfast and also wider Europe.



About Ionic Rare Earths Limited:

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is focused on developing its flagship Makuutu Rare Earths Project in Uganda into a significant long life, low-cost, supplier of high-value critical and heavy rare earths.

Makuutu is an advanced-stage, ionic adsorption clay-hosted project highlighted by near-surface mineralisation, significant exploration upside, excellent metallurgical characteristics and access to tier-one infrastructure.

The ionic adsorption clay-hosted geology at Makuutu is similar to major rare earths projects in Southern China, which are responsible for the majority of global supply of low cost heavy and critical rare earths, specifically the high value magnet metals (Dysprosium and Terbium) Heavy Rare Earths (>98% originating from ionic clays). Metallurgical testing at Makuutu has returned excellent recovery rates, which provide multiple avenues for a simple process route.

Makuutu is well-supported by tier-one existing infrastructure which includes access to major highways, roads, power, water and a professional workforce.

Rare Earths will play a critical role in the future of clean energy. Rare Earths are a key ingredient in the permanent magnets found in wind turbines and electric vehicles.

IonicRE is led by an experienced and proven team, who have the capabilities to deliver Makuutu into production and realise value for all stakeholders.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ionic Rare Earths

Ionic Rare Earths Limited Makuutu Infill Results Deliver Higher Grade Intersections

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is pleased to advise initial drill results from the Phase 5 resource infill and extension drilling at its 60 per cent owned Makuutu Heavy Rare Earths Project ("Makuutu" or "the Project") in Uganda.

The Company is progressing the development at the Makuutu Heavy Rare Earths Project through local Ugandan operating entity Rwenzori Rare Metals Limited ("RRM").

Assay results for 56 holes of the 128-hole Phase 5 resource infill and extension drilling program completed on Retention Licence (RL) 00007 have been received. The program is intended to increase resource estimation confidence from inferred to indicated status on resource areas A and B, and to test extensions of those areas to expand the mineral resource area. Figure 1* is a plan of the Makuutu 2022 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and exploration target areas with MRE areas A and B located on the western end of the deposit located within RL00007.

Intersections compiled above the MRE lower cut-off of 200ppm Total Rare Earth Oxide less Cerium Oxide (TREO-CeO2) are listed in Table 1* and shown diagrammatically in plan view in Figure 2*.

Drilling was on a 200 metre spaced pattern with forty nine (49) of the drill holes being extensions to the MRE and seven (7) are MRE Area A infill holes. Figure 2* shows the core hole locations (diamond shape) with intersection thickness (point size) and TREO grade (point colour) with the reported 200 metre spaced holes with bold hole numbers and the previous 400m spaced holes in italic hole numbers. Previously reported regional exploration RAB drill holes are also shown (round points).

The 49 extension holes were drilled up to 1.8 kilometres west of the western boundary of MRE Area A, within the Makuutu mineralised trend. This extension drilling shows mineralisation continues beyond the MRE boundary with narrow intersections in low lying areas on the margins of the mineralised plateaus and increasing in thickness on the plateaus.

The resulted infill holes have generally shown thicker and higher-grade intervals than the original 400 metre spaced drill holes used to estimate the inferred resource. Best intersections include;

- RRMDD762, with 21.8 metres at 783ppm TREO from 4.7 metres depth; and
- RRMDD761, with 16.7 metres at 714ppm TREO from 4.7 metres depth.

Several of both extension and infill drill holes show high grade heavy rare earth (HREO) and critical rare earth (CREO) intersections including extension holes;

- RRMDD712, with 9.9 metres at 952ppm TREO including 430ppm HREO and 530ppm CREO;
- RRMDD713, with 6.7 metres at 1,008ppm TREO with 428ppm TREO and 483ppm CREO; and
- RRMDD767, with 9.9 metres at 1,163ppm TREO with 672ppm HREO and 641ppm CREO.

The elevated proportions of HREO and CREO coincide with weathered limonitic veining and alteration in the clay and underlying saprock. Furter investigations of these results is required to determine the extents of these high-grade zones.

The results from the remaining 72 drill holes are currently at the laboratory in Perth being analysed or in transit from Makuutu to Perth for analysis.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/5K3XL569



About Ionic Rare Earths Limited:

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is focused on developing its flagship Makuutu Rare Earths Project in Uganda into a significant long life, low-cost, supplier of high-value critical and heavy rare earths.

Makuutu is an advanced-stage, ionic adsorption clay-hosted project highlighted by near-surface mineralisation, significant exploration upside, excellent metallurgical characteristics and access to tier-one infrastructure.

The ionic adsorption clay-hosted geology at Makuutu is similar to major rare earths projects in Southern China, which are responsible for the majority of global supply of low cost heavy and critical rare earths, specifically the high value magnet metals (Dysprosium and Terbium) Heavy Rare Earths (>98% originating from ionic clays). Metallurgical testing at Makuutu has returned excellent recovery rates, which provide multiple avenues for a simple process route.

Makuutu is well-supported by tier-one existing infrastructure which includes access to major highways, roads, power, water and a professional workforce.

Rare Earths will play a critical role in the future of clean energy. Rare Earths are a key ingredient in the permanent magnets found in wind turbines and electric vehicles.

IonicRE is led by an experienced and proven team, who have the capabilities to deliver Makuutu into production and realise value for all stakeholders.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ionic Rare Earths Limited REO Magnet Recycling Ramping up to 24/7 for Customer Samples

Ionic Rare Earths Limited REO Magnet Recycling Ramping up to 24/7 for Customer Samples

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is pleased to provide an update regarding its rare earth magnet recycling business Ionic Technologies International Ltd ("Ionic Technologies"), a 100% owned subsidiary based in Belfast UK.

Ionic Technologies is a global first mover in the recycling of Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) permanent magnets to enable the creation of sustainable, traceable and sovereign Rare Earth supply chains.

Ionic Technologies has received multiple new enquiries regarding partnering with the Company to utilise its magnet recycling technology to secure sustainable rare earths supply. Ionic is now ramping up its capabilities and moving operations at its Demonstration Plant to 24 hours, 7 days a week production capacity, which will enable greater volumes of rare earths to be produced for samples to potential customers, and which will facilitate converting these discussions into commercial agreements.

Ionic Technologies has already successfully secured funding for two CLIMATES grants from the UK Government's Innovate UK totalling GBP2 million (A$3.90 million) (ASX 12 September 2023) which provides a significant endorsement of the Company and the technology. Ionic Technologies successful grant funding submissions centred on two CLIMATES projects:

1. in partnership with Ford Technologies (Ford) and Less Common Metals (LCM), Ionic Technologies will develop a traceable, circular supply chain of rare earths for application in EV motors within the UK; and

2. in partnership with the British Geological Survey, Ionic Technologies will complete a feasibility study and supply chain analysis for a commercial magnet recycling plant in Belfast.

Ionic Technologies' Demonstration Plant has already produced quantities of high purity (> 99.5%) neodymium (Nd) and dysprosium (Dy) rare earth oxides (REOs), as announced 19 June 2023. After initial process commissioning and production runs through Q3 2023, Ionic Technologies has installed additional processing equipment, and is in the final stages of upgrading the installed control system which is now undergoing processing commissioning and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. Ionic Technologies is targeting 24/7 operations from early January 2024, with commercial production runs to support the LCM and Ford collaboration, and processing end of life magnet samples for other potential customers.

These additional supply chain engagement discussions have progressed based upon reverse enquiry post production of high purity REOs in June 2023. The Company is evaluating several significant opportunities across the rare earth supply chain, and progressing supply arrangements with leading businesses in the permanent magnet supply chain.

Technology Overview

Since its founding in 2015, as a spinout from Queens University Belfast (QUB), Ionic Technologies has developed processes for the separation and recovery of REEs from mining ore concentrates and waste permanent magnets.

The technology developed is a step up in efficient, non-hazardous, and economically viable processing with minimal environmental footprint.

Ionic Technologies proprietary technology provides a universal method for the recovery of high purity grade rare earth elements from lower quality and variable grade magnets, to be used in the manufacture of modern high-performance and high specification permanent magnets required to support substantial growth in both electric vehicle (EV) and wind turbine deployment.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/RP19U0V8



About Ionic Rare Earths Limited:

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is focused on developing its flagship Makuutu Rare Earths Project in Uganda into a significant long life, low-cost, supplier of high-value critical and heavy rare earths.

Makuutu is an advanced-stage, ionic adsorption clay-hosted project highlighted by near-surface mineralisation, significant exploration upside, excellent metallurgical characteristics and access to tier-one infrastructure.

The ionic adsorption clay-hosted geology at Makuutu is similar to major rare earths projects in Southern China, which are responsible for the majority of global supply of low cost heavy and critical rare earths, specifically the high value magnet metals (Dysprosium and Terbium) Heavy Rare Earths (>98% originating from ionic clays). Metallurgical testing at Makuutu has returned excellent recovery rates, which provide multiple avenues for a simple process route.

Makuutu is well-supported by tier-one existing infrastructure which includes access to major highways, roads, power, water and a professional workforce.

Rare Earths will play a critical role in the future of clean energy. Rare Earths are a key ingredient in the permanent magnets found in wind turbines and electric vehicles.

IonicRE is led by an experienced and proven team, who have the capabilities to deliver Makuutu into production and realise value for all stakeholders.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ionic Rare Earths (ASX:IXR)

Ionic Rare Earths Limited Makuutu Phase 5 Tranche 2 Drill Results

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) advises on progress at its 60 per cent owned Makuutu Heavy Rare Earths Project ("Makuutu" or "the Project") in Uganda.

The Company is progressing the development at the Makuutu Heavy Rare Earths Project through local Ugandan operating entity Rwenzori Rare Metals Limited ("RRM").

IonicRE's Managing Director Mr Tim Harrison said the Phase 5 RAB Tranche 2 assay results confirmed the expected potential of the northwest tenement to provide additional growth potential for a much larger Makuutu Project in years to come.

"EL00257 has now confirmed clay-hosted rare earth mineralisation in 21 of 26 RAB holes drilled in this program.

"The Project now moves to metallurgical test work on a selection of sample intervals to map the potential of this tenement and EL00147, expected to add significantly to the Makuutu Project development plan.

"Our focus on the delivery of the Makuutu Heavy Rare Earths Project in Uganda positions us to provide a secure, sustainable, and traceable supply of magnet rare earth oxides. Along with our Belfast recycling facility, Makuutu is key to us harnessing our technology to accelerate mining, refining, and recycling of magnets and heavy rare earths that are critical for the energy transition, advanced manufacturing, and defence," Mr Harrison said.

The Tranche 2 results are from drilling located on Exploration Licence EL00257 (26 holes) and Retention Licence (RL) 00007 (5 holes), located at the western end of the extensive licence holding at Makuutu (see Figure 1*).

A total of 31 rotary air blast (RAB) holes were drilled across EL00257 and RL00007, with 26 holes recording intervals of regolith hosted rare earth mineralisation above the 2022 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) cut-off grade of 200 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxide minus Cerium oxide (TREO-CeO2).

(ASX 3 May 2022). Table 1* lists the intersection compilations and Figure 2* shows the location of the drill results.

EL00257 RAB Drilling

The RAB drilling on EL00257 is the first drilling to test this tenement. The aim of the drilling was to test the endowment of rare earth element (REE) in the regolith and determine the extent and thickness of mineralisation. This drilling has successfully confirmed zones of thick REE mineralisation on the northwestern half of the licence.

Results from the drilling (Figure 2*) show the northwestern half of the area contains greater thickness of regolith under hardcap with significant intersections including;

- 8 metres at 975 ppm TREO from 7 metres in RRMRB117;
- 20 metres at 865 ppm TREO from 6 metres in RRMRB115;
- 20 metres at 789 ppm TREO from 4 metres in RRMRB116;
- 24 metres at 781 ppm TREO from 4 metres in RRMRB129; and
- 20 metres at 756 ppm TREO from 4 metres in RRMRB120.

This area is interpreted to be underlain by the Iganga Suite granite basement rocks, an older and different protolith from the Makuutu deposit hosted in a Karoo age sedimentary basin.

RL00007 RAB Drilling

Five (5) RAB holes (RRMRB139 to 143) tested exploration target B1 which had produced significant intersections above a granite host from 2 broad spaced holes drilled in 2021 (RRMRB063 10 metres at 698 ppm TREO and RRMRB064 8 metres 512) (ASX 20 July 2021). These 2 holes were used to identify exploration target B1 with a target range of 15Mt to 45Mt with a grade range of 500 ppm TREO to 700 ppm TREO (see Table 2*).

The results of these Phase 5 RAB holes have shown the mineralisation to be variable in thickness and grade with a best intersection in RRMRB142 of 18 metres at 612 ppm TREO from 6 metres. As a result, the exploration Target is not expected to change.

Resource Infill Area A and B

Resource infill drilling is ongoing on Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) areas A and B (refer Figure 2* green points results pending, red points awaiting drilling), with the drilling designed to increase resource confidence from inferred to indicated status. To date 103 holes (2,032 metres) have been drilled and it is expected that the program will be completed later this month.

Exploration Target Drilling

As detailed earlier, the existing Makuutu Exploration Target (ASX 1 June 2022), which is additional to the current Makuutu MRE, indicated a range for additional potential mineralisation at Makuutu estimated at;

216 - 535 million tonnes grading 400 - 600 ppm TREO*

*This Exploration Target is conceptual in nature but is based on reasonable grounds and assumptions. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.

The 2021 Phase 3 RAB reconnaissance drilling campaign tested multiple targets in the Makuutu area and identified clay hosted REE mineralisation within, and outside, the sedimentary basin that contains the Makuutu resource.

The success of that program allowed a revision of the Exploration Target. The revised Exploration Target was separated into target areas within the sedimentary basin, and those outside the basin with clay hosted REE mineralisation derived from a mixture of rock types including granite, granodiorite and some mafic rocks.

The Exploration Target ranges are listed in Table 2* and locations shown on Figure 1*.

The aim of the exploration program in the target areas is to establish further input ahead of the next phase to progress to Inferred level resources in accordance with the guidelines of the JORC code.

Pending drill assays are aimed to initially determine the endowment of REE in the area with the goal of generating additions to an updated Exploration Target following indicative extraction test work of new areas.

Metallurgical Testwork

Extraction test work has been initiated to evaluate the economic potential of this mineralisation drilled across EL00147, EL00257 and RL00007.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/NTFUSRHK



About Ionic Rare Earths Limited:

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is focused on developing its flagship Makuutu Rare Earths Project in Uganda into a significant long life, low-cost, supplier of high-value critical and heavy rare earths.

Makuutu is an advanced-stage, ionic adsorption clay-hosted project highlighted by near-surface mineralisation, significant exploration upside, excellent metallurgical characteristics and access to tier-one infrastructure.

The ionic adsorption clay-hosted geology at Makuutu is similar to major rare earths projects in Southern China, which are responsible for the majority of global supply of low cost heavy and critical rare earths, specifically the high value magnet metals (Dysprosium and Terbium) Heavy Rare Earths (>98% originating from ionic clays). Metallurgical testing at Makuutu has returned excellent recovery rates, which provide multiple avenues for a simple process route.

Makuutu is well-supported by tier-one existing infrastructure which includes access to major highways, roads, power, water and a professional workforce.

Rare Earths will play a critical role in the future of clean energy. Rare Earths are a key ingredient in the permanent magnets found in wind turbines and electric vehicles.

IonicRE is led by an experienced and proven team, who have the capabilities to deliver Makuutu into production and realise value for all stakeholders.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ionic Rare Earths

Ionic Technologies on Track for 24/7 Operation in January 2024

The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (“IonicRE” or “the Company”) (ASX: IXR) is pleased to advise progress at Ionic Technologies International Ltd (“Ionic Technologies”), a 100% owned subsidiary based in Belfast, UK.

Keep reading...Show less
