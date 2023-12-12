Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Chris Vermeulen: Gold's Next Move After New High, Silver and Uranium in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

International Lithium: PEA for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% P.A.

Pampa Metals Reports 130m From 362m @ 1.31% CuEq*, Within a Broader Interval of 558m From 362m @ 0.73% CuEq* Which Remains Open at Depth

Investing News Network Creates A Global Platform with Regional Editions

Blackstone Secures Option to Acquire Major Nickel Asset

Successful Completion of $0.6M Placement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

North Shore Uranium

NSU:CC

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Uranium Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Magnetic Resources (ASX:MAU)

Mining Lease Application Over the Lady Julie North 4 Deposit

Magnetic Resources lodged a Mining Lease application over its Lady Julie North 4 discovery. M38/1315 (pending) overlays Magnetic tenements P38/4170 and E38/3127 and covers an area of 238Ha (Figure 1).

The application was made on the basis of the declared gold resource at LJN4 of 13.1Mt @ 2.0g/t containing 852,000ozs, bringing the total of the Laverton area resources to 22.7Mt @ 1.69 g/t for 1.24Mozs, which was published recently in an ASX release 23 November 2023 (also in Figures 1-2, Tables 1-2).

The rapidly growing LJN4 resource is situated on the Chatterbox shear zone, a regional structure which hosts other significant gold deposits. An aggressive drilling program at LJN4 has led to the recognition of thick high-grade breccia mineralisation and silica-pyrite alteration zones which remain open at depth. Further drilling at depth is anticipated to result in further growth of the LJN4 resource.

Work is continuing on the development of a Mining Proposal which will apply to both M38/1315 and a further Mining Lease over other key deposits (Figure 2). Magnetic can now advise that the application has passed the initial 35-day period and will now move through the Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety’s review and approvals process.

Figure 1. Magnetic’s Mining Lease Application (M38/1315)

Figure 2. Mining Lease Application (M38/1315) overview

The Table below summarises the updated Total Mineral Resource at a 0.5g/t Au cutoff (Table 1), with Table 2 providing details of the major resources. Details for the smaller resources which have not changed can be found in the 3 February 2023 ASX release.

Table 1. Total Mineral Resource at 0.5 g/t Au Cutoff

Table 2. Resource details by Main Deposits @ 0.5g/t Au cutoff

Managing Director George Sakalidis commented:

“This is a major milestone for the Company. The Mining Lease application is the first stage in the mining approvals process.

Concurrently, we are still drilling at depth below the existing 825,000oz resource beneath the Lady Julie North 4 Resource. Further drilling at depth is anticipated to result in further growth of the LJN4 resource and additional structural studies are being completed on the recent core holes to help understand the setting of the breccia and silica-pyrite zones.

There are currently 2 diamond rigs and an RC rig on site trying to expand the resources both within and to the south along the Chatterbox shear along identified new target areas.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Magnetic Resources NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:maugold investingGold Investing
MAU:AU
The Conversation (0)
Magnetic Resources (ASX:MAU)

Magnetic Resources’ Lady Julie North 4: A Sleeping Giant?

Magnetic Resources’ (ASX:MAU) Lady Julie North 4 (LJN4) project in Western Australia could be a sleeping giant after recent drilling revealed significant discoveries unfolding, according to a report released by advisory, stockbroking, research and investment house Argonaut Research.

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Metals Board Addition and Changes

Heliostar Metals Board Addition and Changes

Heliostar Metals Limited (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the following changes and additions to its Board. We believe that these changes will provide strengthened governance while also adding depth and skills, providing clarity of responsibility and purpose for the company's next stage of growth. The board has approved the following Board and Management changes.

Heliostar Chairman, Jacques Vaillancourt commented, "The past 12 -months were transformational for the Company with the addition of Ana Paula and San Antonio projects in Mexico to the Unga project in Alaska. The management team made great strides in advancing the Company the past year. The next 12-18 months will lead Heliostar inexorably from being an exploration company, to a development company with an exciting portfolio of exploration projects. This growth requires additional governance, depth, skills, judgement, discipline and clarity of purpose which we believe these changes will help ensure."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gold bear and bull fighting over bars of gold

Gold Price 2023 Year-End Review

Clothed in geopolitical uncertainty, 2023 has been a bumpy ride for investors.

Central banks began raising interest rates early in 2022 to help get high inflation under control, and these increases continued in 2023 as inflation remained sticky. Coupled with Russia’s prolonged invasion of Ukraine and fresh conflict sparking in the Middle East, market participants have faced a great deal of uncertainty this past year.

This tumult was felt strongly in the gold market, which ebbed and flowed as attention shifted from interest-bearing assets to a desire for safety and back again. However, even with some seesawing, gold enjoyed a more consistent year than it did in 2022, when it tested resistance at US$2,000 per ounce, but also dropped toward the US$1,600 mark.

Keep reading...Show less
Spartan Resources

Spartan Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Goldrush Mine Gets Go-Ahead

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) The US Bureau of Land Management has issued a Record of Decision ("ROD") approving Nevada Gold Mines' ("NGM") plan of operations for its new Goldrush underground mine at the Cortez Complex near Beowawe, Nevada. The long-life mine is expected to start ramping up production in 2024 after the commissioning of the initial project infrastructure and is forecast to produce 130,000 ounces in 2024 and grow to approximately 400,000 ounces per annum by 2028 (100% basis) 1 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Announces Successful Closing of $5.2M Warrant Incentive Program

Heliostar Announces Successful Closing of $5.2M Warrant Incentive Program

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Company's warrant exercise incentive program, as previously announced on November 14, 2023 (the "Incentive Program"). A total of 17,581,544 common shares in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") were issued upon the exercise of 17,581,544 previously outstanding share purchase warrants (the "Outstanding Warrants"), providing aggregate gross proceeds of $5,274,463.20 to the Company.

For every Outstanding Warrant exercised, the holders of such Outstanding Warrant received the one Common Share to which they were otherwise entitled under the terms of the Outstanding Warrants and one-third of one common share purchase warrant (the "Incentive Warrant"). Each whole Incentive Warrant will allow the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.40 for a period of two years following the date of the issuance of the Incentive Warrant. A total of 5,860,504 Incentive Warrants were issued pursuant to the Incentive Program.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gold nuggets with iamgold and vanstar mining logos

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Vanstar Rises on IAMGOLD Acquisition News

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fell slightly last week, losing 8.76 points to close at 537.5.

American markets ended higher on Friday (December 8) as the country's November jobs report showed continued resilience in the labor pool, with 199,000 new jobs added during the period and the unemployment rate falling to 3.7 percent. The data further supports the idea that the US economy is on track for a soft landing.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada maintained its benchmark rate at 5 percent on Wednesday (December 6). In a statement, it points to a 1.1 percent contraction in real GDP in Q3 and a modest rise in unemployment, which are reducing inflationary pressures. Moving forward, the bank would like to see "further and sustained easing" in core inflation.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF FURTHER INVESTMENT AND ENTRY INTO A NEW INVESTOR RIGHTS AGREEMENT WITH RIO TINTO

Forum Energy Metals Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement for Proceeds of C$10.4 Million

CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium" or "CTL" or the "Company") Signs Unprecedented Alliance with Indigenous Communities to Co-Develop Sustainable Lithium Projects in the Atacama Region

Spartan Resources: Focused on Growing High-grade Gold Ounces in Prolific Western Australia

Related News

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF FURTHER INVESTMENT AND ENTRY INTO A NEW INVESTOR RIGHTS AGREEMENT WITH RIO TINTO

Copper Investing

Forum Energy Metals Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement for Proceeds of C$10.4 Million

Lithium Investing

CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium" or "CTL" or the "Company") Signs Unprecedented Alliance with Indigenous Communities to Co-Develop Sustainable Lithium Projects in the Atacama Region

Precious Metals Investing

Spartan Resources: Focused on Growing High-grade Gold Ounces in Prolific Western Australia

Base Metals Investing

VVC Provides Further Update on the Helium Project in Syracuse

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Announces Scandium and Cobalt Discovery at Its New Buriti Target at the PCH Project, Brazil; Reverse Circulation Drill Hole Returns 24 Metres of Mineralization Averaging 128 ppm Scandium Oxide, 272 ppm Total Cobalt Oxides and 2,106 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides from Surface

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Announces Robust Feasibility Study Results for Molo Mine Expansion to 150,000 Tonnes per Annum of SuperFlake Graphite Concentrate

×