Annual costs savings of insulin of up to 25% and plastic waste reduction of up to 50% with Medtronic Extended infusion set

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the U.S. launch of Medtronic Extended infusion set, the first and only infusion set labelled for up to 7-day wear. An infusion set is tubing that delivers insulin from an insulin pump to the body and typically requires a set change every two to three days.

The Medtronic Extended infusion set uses advanced materials that help reduce insulin preservative loss and maintain insulin flow and stability to double the wear time of an infusion set. The innovative design of the Medtronic Extended infusion set leverages proprietary technology, including a new tubing connector that improves physical and chemical stability of insulin, the reliability of infusion site performance, and reduces the risk of infusion set occlusion. 1 The adhesive patch also has an adhesive layer that helps extend wear time and provides comfort and durability for up to 7 days. 2 In addition to the new infusion set, the Medtronic Extended reservoir is the only infusion set reservoir tested and cleared to help keep insulin stable and safe to use for up to 7 days. 3,4

"When patients first begin using a pump, doctors and other healthcare providers reinforce the need to change their infusion set every two to three days to limit the risk of infection and other safety concerns. For many people, this means scheduling life around infusion set changes, which may not be at the most convenient times ― turning around as you are headed out the door when you suddenly remember to change your infusion set or adding a few minutes to a tired child's bedtime routine with an infusion set change," said Dr. Robert Vigersky, Chief Medical Officer, Medtronic Diabetes. "With the Medtronic Extended infusion set, these life interruptions are reduced with an innovation that doubles the wear."

In clinical studies of the Medtronic Extended infusion set, study participants observed a decrease in the number of times an infusion set needed to be changed by 50% and the number of infusion set failures associated with high glucose levels was lowered. 3,4 Study participants using the Medtronic Extended infusion set commented on the new infusion set being more comfortable to wear compared to their previous infusion sets and were happy with the longer wear feature in helping reduce the overall burden of insulin pump therapy. 3,4

"Our goal is to make life easier for individuals living with diabetes and the Medtronic Extended infusion set helps us deliver on this with prolonged and more comfortable wear – something customers have been requesting for many years," said Que Dallara, EVP & President, Medtronic Diabetes. "We couldn't be more pleased to launch this innovation during Diabetes Awareness Month when we take the time to reflect on what more we can do to alleviate the burden for those living with this chronic condition. We're pleased to deliver a groundbreaking innovation that will make a real difference in the overall pump experience given the overwhelming and well-documented benefits of this therapeutic option."

Additionally, use of the Medtronic Extended infusion set is estimated to result in annual costs savings of insulin of up to 25% due to a reduced number of infusion set and reservoir changes that result in unrecoverable insulin, as well as plastic waste reduction of up to 50%. 5,6

With the U.S. launch of the Medtronic Extended infusion set, this innovation is now available exclusively for customers using MiniMed 600 and 700 series pumps.

The Medtronic Extended infusion set was developed in partnership with Convatec Infusion Care, the world's largest producer of infusion sets. To learn more about the Medtronic Extended infusion set, visit MedtronicDiabetes.com/Extended .

About the Diabetes Business at Medtronic
Medtronic is working together with the global community to change the way people manage diabetes. The company aims to transform diabetes care by expanding access, integrating care and improving outcomes, so people living with diabetes can enjoy greater freedom and better health. For more information on Medtronic Diabetes, visit www.medtronicdiabetes.com and follow @MDT_Diabetes on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

(1) Zhang G, et al. Development of the Extended Infusion Set and Its Mechanism of Action. J Diabetes Sci Technol . 2022 Jul 25:19322968221112120. doi: 10.1177/19322968221112120. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 35876264.
(2) Zhang G, et al. 986-P - Assessment of adhesive patches for an extended wear infusion set. 80th ADA International Conference, June 2020.
(3) Brazg R, et al, Diabetes Technol Ther . 2022; Mar 24 . doi: 10.1089/dia.2021.0540.
(4) Ilany J, et al. Abstract 416 - Clinical study of a new extended wear infusion set design. 13th ATTD International Conference. February 2020.
(5) Kwa et al, The improved survival rate and cost-effectiveness of a 7-day continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion set, J Med Econ . Jan- Dec 2021 ;24(1):837-845.
(6) Fusselman et al. The Extended Wear Infusion Set- A Design for Plastic Waste Reduction, Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology , 2021, 15 (3), 397–477.

