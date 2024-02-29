Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

Medtronic files ITC action against Axonics to stop unauthorized use of Medtronic innovations

- Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), along with a parallel action in U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware to block Axonics from improperly importing and selling products that infringe two Medtronic patents related to the MRI compatibility of implantable medical devices.

"Medtronic is continuing our efforts to stop Axonics from profiting off of their unauthorized use of our innovations and intellectual property," said Mira Sahney , president of the pelvic health business in the neuroscience portfolio at Medtronic. "The pattern is clear: Axonics uses Medtronic technologies to improperly compete in the market. It is time for Axonics to be held accountable for these unlawful acts."

Medtronic is asking the ITC to investigate and exclude the importation of the infringing Axonics products into the United States .

Medtronic currently has a separate infringement suit pending in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in which it asserts that Axonics has infringed additional technologies developed by and belonging to Medtronic.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:




Laurel Hood

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-514-0249

+1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-files-itc-action-against-axonics-to-stop-unauthorized-use-of-medtronic-innovations-302075739.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

The Conversation (0)

PrairieSky Announces Fourth Quarter And Year-End Results For 2023, Including Record Oil Royalty Production, Strong Leasing Activity And Increased Annual Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its fourth quarter (" Q4 2023 ") and year-end operating and financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. PrairieSky is also pleased to announce a 4% increase in its annual dividend to $1.00 per common share ($0.25 per common share quarterly).

Fourth Quarter Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Third Quarter Results

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its third quarter (" Q3 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
doctor with hands together, palms up below digital medical symbols

Innovations and Opportunities in European Healthcare Technologies

In recent years, European companies have emerged as trailblazers in healthcare technology, effectively changing the face of health and patient care. Through innovation, they're not only improving systems, processes and patient outcomes but also saving lives.

These advanced European technologies are often only distributed and implemented exclusively within the European Union. The good news is that it doesn't need to stay this way.

Bringing European healthcare technologies to the North American market can potentially improve healthcare in this part of the world, open up new market opportunities for investors and expose those companies to significant growth capital.

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results, Including Record Oil Royalty Production

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its second quarter (" Q2 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Webinar tomorrow Weds, June 21st at 2:00pm ET / 11AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research. Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Sean Krakiwsky and CFO Randall McRae are providing an update and outlook on Nanalysis' growth and opportunities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight Therapeutics Announces Launch of Minjuvi® in Brazil

Knight Therapeutics Inc., (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today the launch of Minjuvi ® (tafasitamab) by its Brazilian affiliate, United Medical Ltda. Minjuvi ® is indicated in combination with lenalidomide, followed by Minjuvi ® monotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, and who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT).

DLBCL, the most common subtype of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, presents an aggressive clinical profile. Although a significant number of patients can be cured with standard front-line therapy, many will exhibit refractory disease or relapse following an initial response and are ineligible to transplant. These patients face a very poor prognosis and need novel treatment option to improve their outcomes 1 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cleo Diagnostics

Appendix 4D and Half Yearly Accounts

Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (Cleo, or the Company) is bringing to market a simple blood test for the accurate and early diagnosis of ovarian cancer, using its novel patented CXCL10 biomarker. Cleo's first test - AdnexaSureTM is designed to distinguish benign from malignant growths and will be compatible with standard diagnostic laboratory workflows worldwide.

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Present at TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference on March 6, 2024

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will present at the TD Cowen Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 9:10 a.m. (EST).

You can access the webcast of the presentation via the Investors section of our website, www.thermofisher.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight Therapeutics Inc. Celebrates its First Decade of Success

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that it is marking its 10-year anniversary, and celebrating a decade of expansion and growth.

Since its inception on February 28, 2014, Knight has delivered significant milestones and made progress on its strategy of building a profitable pan-American (ex US) company commercializing both innovative and branded generic pharmaceuticals products and talented people.

Key Accomplishments:

  1. Built a Unique Platform in Canada & Latin America

    Knight has invested over $925 million to build its unique pan-American (ex US) platform of innovative and branded generic pharmaceuticals. Today, Knight has over 700 talented employees operating in Canada and 10 Latin American markets. Knight is a fully integrated company with capabilities spanning regulatory, quality, pharmacovigilance, compliance, medical, market access, marketing, sales and supply chain in all 11 countries, as well as branded generic development and manufacturing capabilities in Argentina.

  2. Delivered Profitable Growth

    Knight has delivered consecutive years of record revenues since 2014 and EBITDA since 2019. As at Q3-23, Knight delivered trailing twelve months revenue of over $335 million and adjusted EBITDA of over $61 million representing a respective CAGR of 22.7% and 20.7% since the 100% acquisition of Grupo Biotoscana in 2020.

  3. Partner of Choice

    Knight has a platform which offers a one-stop-shop solution for biotech and pharmaceutical companies seeking a commercialization partner in our 11 territories. Since the completion of the acquisition of Biotoscana, Knight has entered into 11 new partnerships for 13 innovative and branded generic products.

  4. Strong Pipeline Expected to Deliver Over $120 Million in Peak Revenues

    Knight has assembled a strong pipeline across our territories of 17 products which include products in early launch or in various stages of development. The products are projected to be launched by 2028 and Knight has advanced the pipeline with the submission of 8 of these products for regulatory approval in at least one country.

When reflecting on Knight's accomplishments since founding, Jonathan Ross Goodman, Knight's Executive Chairman, said "We are doing exactly what we said we would do in 2014 – we built a fabulous pharmaceutical company with talented motivated Knights delivering pharmaceuticals to Canadians and Latin Americans. During these 10 years, we have generated $379 million 1 and we will continue to strengthen on our platform and bring shareholder value."

"I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished to date and I am excited about the future achievements that we will deliver to all of our stakeholders. None of this would be possible without the fantastic team that we have in place across all our countries. Their unwavering commitment and dedication to serving patients have been instrumental in shaping Knight as the partner of choice for Canada and Latin America," said Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedarplus.ca .

Forwa rd-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed on www.sedarplus.ca . Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION FOR KNIGHT:

Investor Contact:
Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Samira Sakhia Arvind Utchanah
President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
T: 514.484.4483 T. +598.2626.2344
F: 514.481.4116
Email: IR@knighttx.com Email: IR@knighttx.com
Website: www.knighttx.com Website: www.knighttx.com

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Orchestra BioMed Presents New Data Showing Sustained Clinically Meaningful Reduction in 24-Hour Ambulatory Systolic Blood Pressure in Hypertensive Pacemaker Patients Treated with AVIM Therapy for Over 3 Years

  • 8.9 mmHg mean reduction in 24-Hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure at average of 3.6 years from initiation of AVIM therapy in patients who participated in the MODERATO II study
  • Orchestra BioMed is actively enrolling patients in the BACKBEAT pivotal study of AVIM therapy in hypertensive pacemaker patients

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO, "Orchestra BioMed" or the "Company"), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships, today announced the presentation of new data demonstrating the long-term effect of atrioventricular interval modulation ("AVIM") therapy (also known as BackBeat CNT™) on generating clinically-meaningful reductions in 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure ("aSBP") in pacemaker-indicated patients with uncontrolled hypertension despite the use of antihypertensive medications. The data were presented by Avi Fischer, M.D., Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs and Innovation of Orchestra BioMed in a scientific session at the Innovation in Cardiovascular Interventions ("ICI") 2024 Meeting.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch Health Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results

  • Fourth-Quarter revenues of $2.41 billion, up 10% on a Reported basis and up 4% on an Organic 1 basis
  • Full-Year revenues of $8.76 billion, up 8% on a Reported basis and 7% on an Organic 1 basis
  • Full-Year revenue growth in Salix, International, Solta and Bausch + Lomb segments on both a Reported and Organic 1 basis
  • GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Bausch Health Companies Inc. of $39 million for the quarter and $592 million for the year
  • Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Bausch Health Companies Inc. 1 of $869 million for the quarter, up 6%, and $3.0 billion for the year, in line with prior year

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) ("Bausch Health" the "Company," "we" or "our") today announced its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results

"I am pleased that we delivered against the financial guidance we established at the beginning of 2023. During the year, we made meaningful progress in driving performance across each of our business segments, continued to focus on our balance sheet and liquidity, and made significant progress on our key R&D initiatives, all helping to position the Company for continued growth and performance. We are excited about the positive momentum in our business as we enter 2024 and will continue to prioritize advancing our pipeline, investing in initiatives to continue to drive growth, and positioning the Company for long-term success," said Thomas J. Appio, Chief Executive Officer, Bausch Health.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Market Disclosure in Advance of PDAC 2024

Ocumetics Technology Corp To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BNN

Argentina Lithium and Energy: Invitation to Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase

Battery Metals Investing

Market Disclosure in Advance of PDAC 2024

Precious Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BNN

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium and Energy: Invitation to Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase

Base Metals Investing

Awalé Resources Announces Completion of Drilling at the Odienné Project

Base Metals Investing

Global Business Reports Magazine Profiles Grid Battery Metals in the Western USA Mining 2024 Issue

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogene Fournit Une Mise a Jour De L'entreprise Sur Les Priorites Strategiques

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Provides Corporate Update on Strategic Priorities

