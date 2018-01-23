TomaGold Announces that its Joint Venture partner IAMGOLD has Commenced a Drilling Program at Monster Lake

TomaGold (TSX VENTURE:LOT) (“TomaGold” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that IAMGOLD Corporation (“IAMGOLD”) has confirmed that an initial resource estimate is under way for its Monster Lake joint venture project (IAMGOLD: 50%, TomaGold: 45%, and Quinto Resources Inc.: 5% on the Monster Lake block of claims), located 50 kilometres southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada.

The estimate, which will be performed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, will be based on data from more than 80,000 metres of drilling completed by IAMGOLD, TomaGold and previous explorers, including approximately 38,000 metres from the 325-Megane zone area. The estimate will be supported by a 43-101 technical report.

IAMGOLD also commences its 2018 exploration program which will include this winter the completion of approximately 7,500 metres of diamond drilling on the Monster Lake property.

David Grondin, President and CEO of TomaGold, said:

“We are delighted that IAMGOLD has initiated a first resource estimate for Monster Lake. This will mark a significant milestone in the exploration of the Monster Lake project. In addition, IAMGOLD continues to advance its ongoing exploration of the property, with a new drilling program targeting high-potential targets for additional mineralization. Together with the resource estimate, this drilling program will continue to advance the Monster Lake project significantly.”

Click here to read the full text release.