Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Gareth Soloway: Gold's Next Price Target, Plus Silver and Bitcoin Outlook

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Vanadium redux: WA project leads VFB charge

FPX Nickel Announces Support from the Province of British Columbia for the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Highly Encouraging Maiden Scandium Mineral Resources for Melrose and Murga North

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Argentina Lithium Reports it has Exercised Option Agreements on Nearly 25,400 Hectares of Highly Prospective Lithium Properties at its Rincon West, Pocitos and Antofalla North Projects

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Wide Open Agriculture

WOA:AU

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Grande Portage Resources Develops Conceptual Mining Plan

Grande Portage Resources Develops Conceptual Mining Plan

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its recently filed updated **NI #43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate, the Company has developed a Conceptual Mining Plan to determine the optimal development pathway for its Herbert Gold project located in SE Alaska

To that end, earlier this year, the Company engaged the services of OreLogic LLC, a consulting firm providing mine planning and project development services. OreLogic is led by Kyle Mehalek, formerly Chief Mining Engineer at Hecla Mining's Greens Creek Mine in southeast Alaska, one of the largest and lowest-cost primary silver mines in the world.

The Company's gold deposit, formerly known as the Herbert Gold project, has been re-named the "New Amalga Mine Project" in recognition of the gold mining heritage of the local project area. The historic Amalga Gold Camp located approximately four miles (6.5km) from the project site, produced tens of thousands of ounces of lode gold during the early 20th century. Today, little evidence remains from this once-bustling hub of mineral production, the site having been overtaken by the rapidly advancing temperate forest.

The Conceptual Mining Plan evaluates the development of a selective underground mining operation which would extract high-grade material with minimal dilution. Due to the project's location near tidewater and less than 4 miles (6.5km) from existing paved highway, the Company considers off-site processing to be the most favourable configuration and is investigating numerous business opportunities including strategic partnerships, potential use of third-party facilities around the Pacific Rim, and direct shipment to smelters in East Asia.

The Company's board of directors, management and its advisors assess that an offsite-processing configuration for the New Amalga Mine is the optimal development pathway, providing a number of potential benefits including:

  1. Elimination of the requirement to develop a tailings disposal facility near the mine. No tailings would be generated at the site.

  2. Elimination of the requirement for permanent waste rock storage facilities. All waste rock generated from mine access development would be returned to the underground workings for stope backfill.

  3. No use of gold processing reagents at the site.

  4. Dramatically reduced land usage and overall environmental footprint.

  5. Greatly simplified post-mining closure and reclamation.

  6. De-risking of the environmental review and permitting process.

  7. Minimization of project construction CAPEX.

The scope of the Company's Conceptual Mine Plan includes underground mine design, underground development and production scheduling, surface facilities design and layout, ore transportation and logistics planning, ore marketing evaluation and internal financial modelling. Use of "real world" inputs and benchmarking against existing mining operations has been extensively applied.

Ian Klassen, President and CEO comments: "We are extremely pleased to deliver a few key milestone developments thus far in 2024. Our updated mineral resource estimate continues to confirm that the deposit has grown and is open to future expansion. Importantly, the deposit has continued to mature and expand whilst maintaining world-class high gold grades. The now completed Conceptual Plan was a comprehensive and time-consuming undertaking. The Company wishes to thank OreLogic and Kyle Mehalek, in particular, for his vision, common sense approach and underground mining development expertise. The Plan is an important step forward to better understand how to best maximize this gold asset whilst continuing to focus on what's in the best interests of the local community and the regulatory regimes in southeast Alaska. Our commitment is to exceed all regulatory requirements and environmental expectations while also contributing to the local economy and creating valuable, long term job opportunities for the hard-working residents of the Juneau area".

Grande Portage intends to continue to advance the New Amalga Mine project using a Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) platform and to that end it expects to announce further steps in due course.

** Indicated Resources of 1,438,500 ounces at 9.47gpt gold and Inferred Resources of 515,700 ounces at 8.85gpt gold (See Company news releases dated June 12, 2024 & July 22, 2024).

Fig. 1 Project Location near paved highway and tidewater

Fig. 2 View of Conceptual Underground Mine Layout for the New Amalga Mine

Kyle Mehalek, P.E.., is the QP within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Mehalek is independent of Grande Portage within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Grande Portage:

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the Herbert Gold discovery situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Herbert property. The Herbert Gold property system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced over seven million ounces of gold.

The Company's updated NI#43-101 Mineral Resource estimate reported at a base case mineral resources cut-off grade of 2.5 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) and consists of: an Indicated Resource of 1,438,500 ounces of gold at an average grade of 9.47 g/t Au (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 515,700 ounces of gold at an average grade of 8.85 g/t Au (1,813,000 tonnes), as well as an Indicated Resource of 891,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 5.86 g/t Ag (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 390,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 7.33 g/t silver (1,813,000 tonnes).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ian Klassen"
Ian M. Klassen
President & Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (604) 899-0106
Email: Ian@grandeportage.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Please note that under National Instrument 43-101, the Company is required to disclose that it has not based any production decision on NI 43-101-compliant reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments, or feasibility studies, and historically production decisions made without such reports have increased uncertainty and higher technical and economic risks of failure. These risks include, among others, areas that are analyzed in more detail in a feasibility study or preliminary economic assessment, such as the application of economic analysis to mineral resources, more detailed metallurgical and other specialized studies in areas such as mining and recovery methods, market analysis, and environmental, social, and community impacts. Any decision to place the New Amalga Mine into operation at levels intended by management, expand a mine, make other production-related decisions, or otherwise carry out mining and processing operations would be largely based on internal non-public Company data, and on reports based on exploration and mining work by the Company and by geologists and engineers engaged by the Company.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED UNDER THE POLICIES OF THE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE

SOURCE: Grande Portage Resources Limited



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

grande portage resourcesgpg:cctsxv:gpgprecious metals investingPrecious Metals Investing
GPG:CC
Grande Portage Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Grande Portage Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Grande Portage Resources

Grande Portage Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Grande Portage Closes Equity Financing

Grande Portage Closes Equity Financing

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FRA:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement with the issuance of 5,836,221 Units at a price of $0.18 for gross per unit for gross proceeds of $1,050,520. The closing is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange

Each unit in this offering consists of one common share in the capital of the company and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the unit holder to purchase one additional GPG common share at a price of $0.25 per share at any time within 24 months of the closing.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grande Portage Resources Announces Update on Equity Financing

Grande Portage Resources Announces Update on Equity Financing

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FRA:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its non-brokered private placement of up to 5,555,555 Units announced on July 30, 2024, has been over-subscribed and will now consist of 5,836,221 Units at a price of $0.18 for gross proceeds of $1,050,520 subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange

As previously announced, each Unit in this offering consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each warrant entitles the Unit holder to purchase one (1) additional GPG common share at a price of $0.25 per share at any time within 24 months of the closing.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grande Portage Resources Announces Equity Financing

Grande Portage Resources Announces Equity Financing

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has arranged, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"), a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,555,555 units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering

The private placement offering will be priced at $0.18 per Unit, and each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company and one full share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant will be exercisable at a price of $0.25 for one additional common share for a period of 24 months following the closing date.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Sale of 100% Interest in Elder Creek, North Mill Creek, and Elephant Projects to 1472886 B.C. Ltd.

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Sale of 100% Interest in Elder Creek, North Mill Creek, and Elephant Projects to 1472886 B.C. Ltd.

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - September 9, 2024  Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM, OTC: ELMGF, FSE 7YS, the "Company" or "Element79 Gold") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell a 100% interest in the Elder Creek, North Mill Creek, and Elephant projects, all located in Lander County, Nevada, to 1472886 B.C. Ltd. ("1472886"), a private British Columbia-based company.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tim Drilling Program Completed; Crews Mobilizing to Haldane Project

Tim Drilling Program Completed; Crews Mobilizing to Haldane Project

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

  • Drilling indicates the presence of a Carbonate Replacement ("CRD") style system at Tim

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alma Gold Announces Appointment of Director, Strategic Advisor and Private Placement

Alma Gold Announces Appointment of Director, Strategic Advisor and Private Placement

Alma Gold Inc. (CSE: ALMA) ("Alma Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has appointed Dušan Petković to its Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Petković is the Co-Founder and Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy of G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF). Mr. Petković also serves as a director of Greenheart Gold Inc.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited Accomplished Mining Leader Strengthens Board

Horizon Minerals Limited Accomplished Mining Leader Strengthens Board

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to announce changes to its Board of Directors.

Experienced mining executive and director, Mr Warren Hallam, has agreed to join the Horizon Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director effective 1 September 2024. Mr Hallam is currently a Non-Executive Director of St Barbara Limited and Poseidon Nickel Limited, and Non-Executive Chairman of Kingfisher Mining Limited.

Mr Hallam has a built a strong track record over 35 years in operations, corporate and senior leadership roles across multiple commodities. This includes previous Managing Director roles at Metals X Limited, Millenium Metals Limited and Capricorn Metals Limited. Mr Hallam is a metallurgist who also holds a Masters in Mineral Economics from Curtin University.

The Company also advises that Mr Jon Price has tendered his resignation as Non-Executive Director to focus on other business commitments, effective from 31 August 2024. Mr Price joined the Board of the Company in January 2016 as Managing Director and has guided Horizon through a transformational period of substantial resource growth prior to stepping down as Managing Director in June 2023.

Commenting on the Board changes, Non-Executive Chairman Mr Ashok Parekh said:

"We are delighted to welcome Warren to the board of Horizon as we transition the Company from an explorer to producer. We look forward to his guidance during this exciting growth phase.

On behalf of the board and broader Horizon team, I would also like to acknowledge and thank Jon for his significant contribution to the Company over many years and wish him well in his future endeavours."



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galloper Gold Corporate Update

Galloper Gold Corporate Update

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM)(OTC PINK:GGDCF) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to provide a corporate update as the Company continues to advance its assets in Newfoundland

GALLOPER ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL EXPLORATION CLAMS ON GLOVER ISLAND, NEWFOUNDLAND

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited Boorara Gold Project Mining Underway

Horizon Minerals Limited Boorara Gold Project Mining Underway

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Boorara Gold Project. The proposed mining project is 100% owned and located 15km east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, adjacent to the Super Pit in the heart of the Western Australian goldfields (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS

- Horizon approved the development of Boorara in late July 2024 to mine a series of four open pits containing 1.24 Mt of ore at 1.24 g/t Au for 49.5 koz of gold

- Mining to occur over 14 months and processing over 19 months at Norton Gold Fields' Paddington plant to generate $30 million in free cashflow at a gold price of A$3,600/oz

- Boorara mining services and surface ore haulage contracts awarded to Hampton Transport Services Pty Ltd ("Hampton") on competitive terms, with no mining contractor payments until first gold pour sold and funds received

- Hampton has successfully mobilised and established the site, and grade control drilling is well advanced

- Mining has commenced with the first drill and blast pattern fired last week to build up broken stocks in conjunction with free dig areas in Pit 2, the larger pit in the Regal zone of the Boorara ore system

- Excavation has commenced on single shift, transitioning to double shift by the end of August, with a second digger shift commencing in September and ramping up to four digger shifts by the end of September

- All activities have been undertaken productively and safely

- First ore on track to be mined in September and processed at Paddington in October 2024

Commenting on the mining of Boorara, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"It is very pleasing to see mining accelerating at Boorara, with all activities being undertaken ahead of schedule and safely, which is a credit to the site team and our contract business partners.

We are eagerly awaiting mining progressing to expose first ore in September and pouring gold bars in October to give us first revenue from Boorara in this strong gold price environment.

This is a major milestone for Horizon as we commence our journey to be a long-term sustainable gold producer, delivering significant cashflows into the business to create further value through our significant portfolio of assets.

Next Steps

Complete Phase 1 of the grade control drilling program, and gradually ramp-up load and haul production activities throughout the remainder of August and September. First milling and gold production is expected in October 2024.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/11CT3RGX



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Grande Portage Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Grande Portage Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Sale of 100% Interest in Elder Creek, North Mill Creek, and Elephant Projects to 1472886 B.C. Ltd.

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

World Copper Provides Project Updates and Announces an Updated Resource Estimate for the Zonia Project

Awalé Hits Multiple High-Grade Intercepts, including 3.3 g/t Gold Eq. over 35 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

Related News

Emerging Tech Investing

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Base Metals Investing

World Copper Provides Project Updates and Announces an Updated Resource Estimate for the Zonia Project

Base Metals Investing

Awalé Hits Multiple High-Grade Intercepts, including 3.3 g/t Gold Eq. over 35 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

Resource Investing

Initial Airborne MT Results Define Significant Epithermal and Porphyry Drill Targets

Uranium Investing

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Aurum Earns 51% Interest in Boundiali BM tenement

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Gold Dips Below US$2,500, US$970 Million Silver Deal Turns Heads

×