Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2023
Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee or the Company) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Jindalee Lithium
Overview
Jindalee Lithium (ASX:JLL, OTCQX:JNDAF) is an Australia-based exploration and development company advancing North America’s largest lithium deposit. After a spinout of its Australian assets, Jindalee has become a pure-play lithium company focused exclusively on its promising 100-percent-owned McDermitt project. Jindalee recognizes the vast opportunity for lithium projects in the US as the country progresses towards its sustainable energy transition and developing a robust domestic supply chain for critical minerals.
The United States currently produces approximately 5,000 tonnes of lithium per annum — less than two percent of the world’s total production. However, as the US strives to transition to clean energy, demand for lithium will continue to increase as this critical mineral is necessary to achieve the country’s net-zero goals. Fortunately, the US is a favorable mining jurisdiction and actively supports new projects’ advancement to strengthen its domestic supply chain.
Jindalee’s McDermitt asset, located in southeast Oregon, contains a unique type of lithium mineralization. Most lithium projects in North America are lithium brine or pegmatite deposits; however, the McDermitt project is an unconventional sediment-hosted lithium asset.
Sediment-hosted lithium deposits such as McDermitt are long-life assets with low strip ratios and low mining costs. Jindalee can leverage this advantage over other lithium assets, both in terms of reaching production faster and reducing operating expenses.
There is currently no commercially operating sediment-hosted lithium project in North America. Two recently announced projects, however, are under development and demonstrate McDermitt’s future trajectory as both companies move toward production.
The 2023 mineral resources estimate (MRE) for McDermitt contains a combined indicated and inferred mineral resource inventory of 3 billion tonnes at 1,340ppm lithium for a total of 21.5 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) at 1,000 ppm cut-off grade. At 21.5 Mt LCE, McDermitt is the largest lithium deposit in the US by contained lithium in mineral resource, and a globally significant resource, with the deposit remaining open to the west and south.
In June 2023, Jindalee commenced a pre-feasibility study (PFS) on the McDermitt Lithium Project appointing Fluor Corporation as lead engineer. The company expects completion of the PFS by mid-2024.
An experienced management team, with the right blend of experience and expertise in geology, corporate administration and international finance, leads Jindalee to fully capitalize on the potential of its assets.
Company Highlights
- Jindalee Lithium Limited is a pure-play lithium exploration and development company focusing on its flagship McDermitt Lithium Project, currently the largest lithium deposit in North America.
- The United States has ambitious electrification goals but lacks the critical minerals to reach them. Jindalee aims to strengthen the North American supply chain to enable the country to reach net-zero emissions targets.
- Globally, most of the lithium is currently sourced from either pegmatite or lithium brine deposits. The company’s McDermitt deposit, however, is sediment-hosted, an emerging style of lithium deposit with the potential to be a long-life, low-cost source of lithium.
- There are presently no sediment-hosted lithium assets in North America that have reached production. Jindalee is ideally positioned to help fill this void in the market.
- Other companies in North America are moving towards production, and their progress indicates Jindalee’s future trajectory.
- An experienced management team leads Jindalee towards capitalizing on the potential of its assets.
Key Project
McDermitt Lithium Project
The McDermitt Project is located in Malheur County on the Oregon-Nevada border and is approximately 35 kilometers west of the town of McDermitt. The 100-percent-owned asset covers 54.6 square kilometers of claims at the northern end of the McDermitt volcanic caldera. Following positive results from its 2022 drill campaign, the resource at McDermitt has increased to 21.5 million tonnes LCE, making McDermitt the largest lithium deposit in North America.
Project Highlights:
- Rare Sediment-hosted Lithium Deposits: The McDermitt asset supports low-cost mining operations due to its flat-lying sediments. This type of lithium deposit is amenable to low-cost operations focusing on crushing, while still producing excellent metallurgical results.
- Encouraging 2022 Results: The 2022 drilling campaign was highly successful, intersecting broad lithium intercepts from shallow depths in most holes, including:
- 182.2 meters at 1,197 from 21.4 meters
- 131.6 meters at 1,219 from 21.9 meters
- 68.6 meters at 1,669 from 0 meters
- 50.3 meters at 1,512 from 0 meters
- Resource Increased by 62 percent early 2023: Compilation of the 2022 drilling results saw the estimated indicated and inferred resources at McDermitt increase to 3 billion tonnes at 1,340 ppm lithium, a 62 percent increase in contained lithium. Updated MRE released by the company contains a combined indicated a total of 21.5 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) at 1,000 ppm cut-off grade.
- Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with POSCO Holdings: Jindalee recently entered into an MOU with POSCO Holdings (NYSE:PKX). Under the MOU, POSCO will fund metallurgical testwork on McDermitt ore and undertake joint research for the asset. POSCO is partnering with General Motors to supply cathode active material (including lithium) for its electric vehicles.
- Fluor recommended processing route: In March 2023, US engineering group Fluor reviewed all testwork undertaken at McDermitt and recommended beneficiation and acid leaching as the optimal processing route. Further testwork is now underway.
- PFS in progress: Jindalee has appointed Fluor Corporation to commence the PFS for McDermitt, set to be completed by mid-2024.
Management Team
Ian Rodger - Chief Executive Officer
Ian Rodger is a qualified mining business executive with almost 15 years of experience in various roles including as a mining engineer for Rio Tinto across two large greenfield mine developments, before successfully transitioning into mining corporate finance where he held Executive and Director positions at RFC Ambrian overseeing origination and management of numerous mandates across a range of corporate advisory roles. Rodger was the project director for Oz Minerals (ASX:OZL) where he made significant contributions to successfully define the value potential of the West Musgrave nickel/copper province through the delivery of a portfolio of growth studies. Most notably, he led technical, market and partnership development workstreams, successfully confirming value potential for producing an intermediate Nickel product for the battery value chain.
Rodger holds a Bachelor of Mining Engineering from the University of Queensland, a masters of mineral economics from Curtin University and is also a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
Justin Mannolini - Non-executive Chairman
Justin Mannolini was appointed to the Jindalee Lithium board as a non-executive director in September 2013, and was appointed chairman in July 2016. Mannolini is a partner in the corporate advisory group of Australian law firm Gilbert + Tobin. He was previously an executive director with Macquarie Capital and was responsible for cross-industry coverage of the Western Australian market. Prior to joining Macquarie, Mr Mannolini was managing director and head of Gresham Advisory Partners’ Perth office, and before that, a partner in the mergers and acquisitions group of Australian law firm Freehills. Mannolini was an inaugural director of the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility, a $5-billion fund set up by the Australian Government to encourage population growth and economic development in northern Australia. As a lawyer and investment banker, Mannolini has more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance ranging across industry sectors and product lines, including mergers and acquisitions transactions and general strategic advisory mandates for companies in the resources sector. Mannolini has a combined degree in commerce and law (with honors) from the University of Western Australia and a Master of Laws from the University of Cambridge (Queens College).
Darren Wates - Non-executive Director
Darren Wates is a corporate lawyer with over 23 years of experience in equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, resources, project acquisitions/divestments and corporate governance gained through private practice and in-house roles in Western Australia. Wates is the founder and principal of Corpex Legal, a Perth-based legal practice providing corporate, commercial and resources related legal services, primarily to small and mid-cap ASX listed companies. In this role, Wates has provided consulting general counsel services to ASX listed company Neometals Ltd (ASX:NMT) since 2016, having previously been employed as legal counsel of Neometals. Wates holds bachelor's degrees in law and commerce and a graduate diploma in applied finance and investment.
Paul Brown - Non-executive Director
Paul Brown has over 23 years of experience in the mining industry, most recently with Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) where he was chief executive – lithium, and chief executive – commodities. Brown has held senior operating roles with Leighton, HWE and FMG and has a strong track record in technical leadership, project/studies management and mine planning and management. Brown is currently CEO of Hastings Technology Metals (ASX:HAS). Brown holds a Master in Mine Engineering.
Lindsay Dudfield - Executive Director
Lindsay Dudfield is a geologist with over 40 years of experience in multi-commodity exploration, primarily within Australia. He held senior positions with the mineral divisions of Amoco and Exxon. In 1987, he became a founding director of Dalrymple Resources NL and spent the following eight years helping acquire and explore Dalrymple’s properties, leading to several greenfield discoveries. In late 1994, Dudfield joined the board of Horizon Mining NL (Jindalee Lithium’s predecessor) and has been responsible for managing Jindalee Lithium since inception. Dudfield is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, the Geological Society of Australia and the Society of Economic Geologists. He is also a non-executive director of Energy Metals (ASX:EME), Dynamic Metals (ASX:DYM) and Alchemy Resources (ASX:ALY).
Brett Marsh - VP Geology and Development (US)
Brett Marsh is an AIPG certified professional geologist and a registered member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME) with over 25 years of diverse mining and geological experience. He has worked for and held senior leadership roles for Kastan Mining, Luna Gold, Kiska Metals, Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, Phelps Dodge, ASARCO and consulted to deliver numerous NI 43-101 technical reports. Marsh has demonstrated the ability to deliver results in culturally diverse and geographically difficult environments, such as Brazil, Peru, Chile, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Tanzania, Indonesia, Australia, and has also worked in remote areas of Alaska. He has managed all phases of the mining lifecycle including greenfield and brownfield exploration, project development (including preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility and feasibility), project construction, mine operations, and environmental. He successfully led multi-cultural teams to develop business processes and implementation plans for many mine development and operational projects.
Carly Terzanidis - Joint Company Secretary
Carly Terzanidis has 20 years of prior experience in the financial services industry, having been employed by Euroz Hartleys, DJ Carmichael and Shaw and Partners. Terzanidis’ recent experience has been in corporate services and in the role of company secretary for resources-focused entities. Terzanidis acts as company secretary for Alchemy Resources (ASX:ALY) and Viridis Mining and Minerals (ASX:VMM). Terzanidis holds a Bachelor of Commerce with majors in accounting and corporate administration, and a graduate diploma in applied corporate governance.
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the Quarter Ended 31 December 2023
White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Secured 61 highly prospective mineral claims covering an area of 805km2 within the province of Nunavut, Canada. The license area includes multiple historic high grade copper projects in the Coppermine River area (“Coppermine Project”).
- The Coppermine Project area is host to numerous extraordinarily high-grade copper lodes located along the same structural trend, primarily consisting of chalcocite, bornite, chalcopyrite and native copper.
- Previous exploration has validated dozens of highly prospective occurrences of copper and silver mineralisation; some high-grade copper rock chip results (See Table 2) include:
- 30.24% Cu, 34g/t Ag at Halo Prospect
- 30.25% Cu, 43g/t Ag at Halo Prospect
- 35.54% Cu, 17g/t Ag at Cu-Tar Prospect
- >40% Cu, 115g/t Ag at Don Prospect (above Cu detection range)
- >40% Cu, 107g/t Ag at Don Prospect (above Cu detection range)
- Post the December quarter, the Company secured the Radium Point, Iron Oxide Copper Gold Uranium project (“Radium Point Project”). The Radium Point Project area has been identified by the Northwest Territories (“NWT”) Geoscience Office to have the highest potential for IOCG-Uranium style mineralisation in Canada.*
- Historical production (pre-1982) from within the Project area includes:
- 13,700,000lbs Uranium oxide (“U3O8”),
- 34,200,000oz refined silver and
- 11,377,040 lbs of copper with gold credits.
- 104,000kg lead, 127,000kg Nickel & 227,000kg Cobalt
- The acquisitions are part of an ongoing review of the entire portfolio of projects with a focus now on large scale projects with compelling metrics in stable and transparent jurisdictions.
- Cash and cash equivalents of $2.96 million as of the end of December 2023.
- Post quarter-end, non-executive director Dan Smith and certain KMPs of the Company exercised 42.5 million options at $0.015 per share raising $637,500.
*Geotectonic Interpretation of the Echo Bay Stratovolcano Complex, Northern Great Bear Magmatic Zone, A.H. Mumin, A. Phillips, C.J. Katsuragi, A. Mumin, and G. Ivanov., 2014,
OPERATIONS
Radium Point Project
Post the December quarter, the Company announced the acquisition of the Radium Point IOCGU Project (ASX announcement 15 January 2024).
The Radium Point Project covers more than 3300km2 in the Echo Bay district of the northern Great Bear magmatic zone (GBMZ) comprises extensive, hydrothermally altered and mineralised, Proterozoic continental andesites and volcano-plutonic complexes. Radium Point, specifically the Eldorado/Echo Bay Mine is recognised as a significant source of uranium and other metals during World War II and is recorded as being one of Canada's largest uranium mining districts at the time as well as being the first ever recorded mine to open within the North West Territories.
The Radium Point project has seen several phases of production over several decades. The most notable was uranium production between the 1930’s to the 1970’s.
Total Historical production (pre-1982) from the project area is recorded as follows;
- 13,700,000lbs Uranium oxide (“U3O8”),
- 34,200,000oz of refined silver and
- 11,377,040 lbs of copper with gold credits.
- 104,000kg lead, 127,000kg Nickel & 227,000kg Cobalt
- Using current prices this conservatively represents more than US$2bn worth of metal production on the licence area.
This production was focussed around three large scale production centres at Radium Point:
The Eldorado Mine
The Eldorado mine saw active production between 1933-1940, 1942-1960 &1975-1982. Total mine production was 1,366,602 tons milled for 13,402,000 lbs U3O8, 450g Ra, 13,371,382 oz Ag, 2,389 tons Cu, 140 tons Ni, 250 tons Co, 8 tons Pb. The mine is located in the Echo Bay area of Great Bear Lake, on Port Radium. Eldorado is credited as being the first mine in the Northwest Territories.
Echo Bay Mine
Years of primary development: 1934-1936, 1964-1974 with mine production occurring between 1964-1974 total mine production recorded at 363,140 tons milled 23,564,461 oz Ag & 4,505 tons Cu at a head grade of 65oz Ag/t. The Echo Bay Mine is located near Port Radium on Great Bear Lake. It is 440 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife, NWT. The mine is adjacent to the famous Eldorado Mine.
The Contact Lake Mine
Years of primary mining: 1932-1939, 1947-1949, 1969, 1979-1980 with total production recorded as 16,995 tons milled for 678,000 oz Ag & 6,933 lbs U3O8. A 25-ton per day mill was shipped to Contact Lake with the purpose of recovering a silver concentrate.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Quarterly Activities Report - December 2023
In February 2023, Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee or the Company) announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at Jindalee’s 100% owned McDermitt Lithium Project (USA) (Figure 1)1.
- Jindalee management team strengthened with appointment of Ian Rodger as CEO and Wayne Zekulich as Non-Executive Chair
- Shareholders approved the Company being renamed Jindalee Lithium (ASX: JLL)
- Exploration Target (announced November 2023) highlighted further upside at McDermitt
- Exceptional metallurgical testwork results to feed into McDermitt PFS
McDermitt Lithium Project (Jindalee 100%)
The 2023 MRE for McDermitt contains a combined Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Inventory of 3.0 Billion tonnes at 1,340 ppm lithium (Li) for a total of 21.5 Million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) at 1,000 ppm cut-off grade. At 21.5 Mt LCE, McDermitt is the largest lithium deposit in the United States (US) by contained lithium in Mineral Resource, and a globally significant resource (Table 1), with the deposit remaining open to the west and south (Figure 1).
Table 1 – Summary of 2023 McDermitt MRE1 at the reporting cut-off of 1,000 ppm. Note: totals may vary due to rounding.
Exploration Target
On 21 November 2023 Jindalee announced an independently estimated Exploration Target Range (ETR) at McDermitt of 300 – 700 Million tonnes at 1,100 – 1,400 ppm Li (at 1,000ppm Li cut-off) (Table 2, Figure 1)2.
The Exploration Target surrounds and abuts the 2023 MRE and is extrapolated from 62 holes drilled at McDermitt from 2018 to 2022. Material for the MRE extends to a maximum distance of 1,200m from the nearest hole, with the ETR extending to a maximum of 1,500m from the nearest hole (Figure 1).
Cautionary Statement
The Exploration Target has been prepared and reported in accordance with the 2012 edition of the JORC Code. The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource for all target areas reported. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.
Table 2 – Summary of Exploration Target Range at cut-off of 1000ppm. LCE calculated using the midpoint of the range.
Furthermore, sampling of weathered sediments exposed in drainages west and south of the Mineral Resource and Exploration Target areas has returned strongly anomalous lithium values, indicating excellent potential to locate additional lithium mineralisation in these areas over and above the Exploration Target (Figure 1).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
License Approval Received from Nunavut Planning Commission for Coppermine Project
White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to announce it has received a positive conformity determination (“the Approval”) for its licences from the Nunavut Planning Commission (NPC) for the high-grade Coppermine project. This critical regulatory approval marks a major step in the permitting process and allows the company to now appoint contractors for 2024 exploration initiatives and complete the logistical planning phase. This approval also ensures that any proposed activities align with regulatory expectations and underscores White Cliffs’ demonstrable commitment to responsible resource development with local, territorial and federal stakeholders.
The Company is now fully permitted and will take up where state, public & private sponsored historical exploration previously identified dozens of outcropping occurrences of copper and silver mineralisation as well as non JORC mineral estimates along more than a 100km long structural trend.
- Previously reported high grade copper results include1 but are not limited to:
- 30.24% Cu, 34g/t Ag at Halo Prospect
- 30.25% Cu, 43g/t Ag at Halo Prospect
- 35.54% Cu, 17g/t Ag at Cu-Tar Prospect
- 30.7% Cu, >200g/t Ag at Don Prospect
- >40% Cu, 115g/t Ag at Don Prospect (above Cu detection range)
- >40% Cu, 107g/t Ag at Don Prospect (above Cu detection range)
Coppermine contains numerous historical non JORC or NI 43-101 and ‘blue sky’ mineral estimates that will be a priority during 2024.
The company will leverage recent advancements in airborne sensing & data gathering technologies as well as undertaking detailed mapping and sampling to identify areas for further detailed study within the licence area. Ultimately, this work will culminate in extensive drilling on higher priority areas identified throughout this large-scale mineralised structure.
Negotiations with several Canadian based service providers continue for various work programmes on what will be the first systematic exploration at this project area in decades. The Company will base its logistical hub initially in Kugluktuk, a town of approximately 1,500 people, located to the northeast of the project area. Kugluktuk is accessible by both plane and ship.
Once finalised, these work programmes will be announced to market and will run in close collaboration with planned work at Radium Point, the companys’ recently acquired district scale uranium project.
While focus will move to finalising operational aspects of the upcoming exploration programme the Company will also continue to work closely with local communities, indigenous groups and other stakeholders to ensure activities align with community expectations and these considerations are actively integrated into all activities.
Commenting on the transaction, White Cliff Chairman, Roderick McIllree said:
"With this Nunavut Commission licence approval, we are now fully permitted and can move to finalise our exploration initiatives including contractor selection. This milestone was a critical component of our strategic planning phase and is now delivered. We can now focus on validating a significant database of historical mineral resources, high grade outcrop samples and ultimately prepare for drilling. We look forward to updating shareholders in the coming months on further developments both in terms of field activities for 2024 at our current and future project acquisitions.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Galan Lithium Limited (‘GLN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of GLN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 31 January 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of European Lithium Limited (‘EUR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EUR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 31 January 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Lithium Universe Limited (“Lithium Universe”, the “Company” or ASX: “LU7”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
HIGHLIGHTS
Appointment of Hatch for Lithium Carbonate Plant Engineering Study
- Hatch Ltd appointed Lithium Carbonate Engineering Study Manager
- Study focus is 16,000 tpa battery grade lithium carbonate plant
- Multi disciplinary engineering group with extensive lithium experience
- Hatch designed and built the 17,000 tpa Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate Plant for Galaxy
- Under the leadership of Dr Jingyuan Liu and John Loxton
- Part of the Quebec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH) Strategy
Hatch Completion of Location Study for Lithium Carbonate Refinery
- Completed a location study for the optimal Lithium Carbonate Refinery site
- 16,000 tonne per annum battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery
- Bécancour Industrial Park most favoured between Québec City and Montreal
- Commenced discussions with the industrial park
LU7 Bolsters North American Operational Experience
- Appointment of Ms Victoria Vargas, as Director to its subsidiary, Lithium Universe (Holdings) Ltd (Canada)
- 25 years of experience within North American capital markets
- Extensive experience across the mining and minerals industry
- Strategically expanding presence in Québec
- Centrally Located near engineering partners HATCH and Primero Group
Outstanding Progress on QLPH Concentrator Engineering Study
- Primero's outstanding progress in QLPH concentrator engineering study
- Impressive pace and quality surpasses industry norms
- Based on Mt Cattlin design and supervised by Lithium Dream Team
- Key deliverables: Block Flow and Process Flow Diagrams, Mass Balance, Process Design Criteria
Lithium Universe Meeting with Quebec Government to Share Strategy
- LU7 meets with Québec Government
- Minister of Economics, Innovation and Energy, Pierre Fitzgibbon
- Hubert Bolduc, President, Investissement Québec International
Excellent Progress of Lithium Carbonate Refinery Engineering Study
- Hatch's outstanding progress in QLPH Li Carb Refinery engineering study
- Finalisation of design flow sheet and draft site layout
- Completion of Block Flow Diagram (BFD) and Process Flow Diagrams (PFD) and Mass Balance along with Process Design Criteria (PDC)
- Completion of summer/fall exploration campaign
- Final soil laboratory analysis received
- Drilling strategy for 2024 along a major east-west trending fault shear corridor feature
- Feature extends from Apollo project to Winsome Resources Limited's Adina Lithium project to the east
- Priority drill targets generated for 2024 drilling campaign
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lithium Universe Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
