International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged Red Cloud Securities ("Red Cloud") to provide liquidity services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") and other applicable legislation. Red Cloud is a Toronto-based financial services company that helps mineral exploration and mining companies with accessing capital markets and enhancing their corporate profile. Red Cloud will trade shares of ILC on the TSX-V for the purposes of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of ILC's common shares.
International Lithium Announces Private Placement
International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 40,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at CAD $0.05 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of CAD $0.10 per common share for a period of three years from the date of issue.
Proceeds of the private placement will be used for exploration on the Company's Raleigh Lake Project in Ontario and other projects and for general corporate and administrative costs. It is expected that the Company will be able to announce a Preliminary Economic Assessment on Zone 1 of Raleigh Lake in November 2023 or shortly after then.
It is anticipated that some directors and insiders will participate in this Offering. The Units (to the extent subscribed for by insiders) constitute "related party transactions" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), as the subscribers include directors of the Company. The Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with the Units in reliance on the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101 as the Company is not listed on a specified market and the fair market value of the Units being issued to insiders in connection with the Offering does not exceed $2,500,000, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.
About International Lithium Corp.
International Lithium Corp. believes that the world faces a significant turning point in the energy market's dependence on oil and gas and in the governmental and public view of climate change. In addition, we have seen the clear and increasingly urgent wish by the USA and Canada to safeguard their supplies of critical battery metals and to become more self-sufficient. Our Canadian projects are strategic in that respect.
Our key mission in the next decade is to make money for our shareholders from lithium and rare metals while at the same time helping to create a greener, cleaner planet and less polluted cities. This includes optimizing the value of our existing projects in Canada and Ireland as well as finding, exploring and developing projects that have the potential to become world class lithium and rare metal deposits. We have announced separately that we regard Zimbabwe as an important strategic target market for ILC, and we hope to be able to make announcements over the next few weeks.
A key goal has been to become a well-funded company to turn our aspirations into reality, and following the disposal of the Mariana project in Argentina in 2021 and the Mavis Lake project in Canada in January 2022, the Board of the Company considers that ILC is now well placed in that respect with a strong net cash position. The board intends to be proactive in keeping that position strong.
The Company's interests in various projects now consists of the following, and in addition the Company continues to seek other opportunities:
The Company's primary strategic focus at this point is on the Raleigh Lake Project's lithium and rubidium project in Canada and on identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.
The Raleigh Lake Project consists of 48,500 hectares (485 square kilometres) of mineral claims in Ontario and is ILC's most significant project in Canada. Drilling has so far been on less than 1,000 hectares of our claims. The exploration results there so far, which are on only about 8% of ILC's current claims, have shown significant quantities of rubidium and caesium in the pegmatite as well as lithium. Raleigh Lake is 100% owned by ILC, is not subject to any encumbrances, and is royalty free.
With the increasing demand for high tech rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles and electrical storage as well as portable electronics, lithium has been designated "the new oil", and is a key part of a green energy sustainable economy. By positioning itself with projects with significant resource potential and with solid strategic partners, ILC aims to be one of the lithium and rare metals resource developers of choice for investors and to continue to build value for its shareholders in the '20s, the decade of battery metals.
On behalf of the Company,
John Wisbey
Chairman and CEO
For further information concerning this news release please contact +1 604-449-6520 or email us on ir@internationallithium.ca.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Except for statements of historical fact, this news release or other releases contain certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this or other news releases may include: the effect of results of anticipated production rates, the timing and/or anticipated results of drilling on the Raleigh Lake or Wolf Ridge or Avalonia projects, the expectation of resource estimates, preliminary economic assessments, feasibility studies, lithium or rubidium or caesium recoveries, modeling of capital and operating costs, results of studies utilizing various technologies at the company's projects, budgeted expenditures and planned exploration work on the Company's projects, increased value of shareholder investments, and assumptions about ethical behaviour by our joint venture partners or third party operators of projects. Such forward-looking information is based on assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those discussed in the sections entitled "Risks" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in the interim and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis which are available at www.sedar.com. While management believes that the assumptions made are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Forward-looking information herein, and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on expectations, estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are subject to significant business, economic, legislative, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
As the demand for clean technologies grows, so too does the demand for high-tech rechargeable batteries used to power the green economy. However, the United States and the European Union’s current dependence on Japan, South Korea and China for 80 percent of the world’s battery production is threatening their auto industry. As the largest processor and producer of these battery materials, China alone can significantly influence pricing and supply chain flows.
The United States and the European Union are working to reduce dependence on these countries and restructure supply chains. Both regions have identified Canada as a secure and stable source of sustainable raw materials, such as lithium, which is critical to the growing electric vehicle market. As a result, mining companies with Canada-based projects that supply materials needed for high-tech rechargeable batteries such as lithium may be an interesting opportunity for investors to consider.International Lithium (TSXV:ILC, OTC:ILHMF, FRA:IAH, OTCQB:ILHMF) is a mineral exploration company focused on developing a portfolio of lithium and rare metals projects and royalties in Canada and Ireland. The company is led by an experienced management team with a proven track record of advancing prospective projects with low technical risk in established mining jurisdictions.
International Lithium delivers shareholder value through project development, strategic partnerships and project sales. The company’s projects include the Raleigh Lake, Avalonia and Forgan Lake projects.
The company’s flagship Raleigh Lake project is a fully owned and highly prospective lithium, rubidium and caesium project located in Ontario. The project spans 48,500 hectares adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway and CPR railway, just outside the town of Ignace, and features promising drill results. Drilling identified stacked tabular dyke-like bodies that gently dip from surface, covering an area of 600 meters along strike by 400 meters downdip with each dyke having grades akin to the 3.78-meter interval grading 1.72 percent lithium oxide and 2,829 parts per million (ppm) rubidium in drill hole RL21-03. Prospecting on newly acquired claims discovered 20 new pegmatites at surface level over several kilometers.
Pegmatite outcrop discovered at the White Otter prospect, Raleigh Lake project area.
International Lithium’s Avalonia project is a joint venture lithium project located in Leinster, Ireland, spanning 29,200 hectares covering a 50-kilometer belt. Drilling on the Avalonia project returned 2.23 percent lithium oxide over 23.3 meters including 3.43 percent lithium oxide over 6 meters and 1.50 percent lithium oxide over 5.6 meters. The Avalonia project is currently under an option agreement. International Lithium currently owns 45 percent.
The company’s Forgan Lake project is a fully owned lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The project spans 256 hectares and features mineralization hosted in pegmatite. Channel sample results from the pegmatite include 2.57 percent lithium oxide over 6.4 meters, 4.23 percent lithium oxide over 7.25 meters and 1.98 percent lithium oxide over 7.5 meters. The Forgan Lake project is under a sale and royalty agreement set to be completed soon.
“International Lithium Corp. is now in by far the strongest financial position that it has been since its listing in 2011, and we look forward to building successfully on that both at our lithium and rubidium project at Raleigh Lake in Ontario and on our other present and future projects,” said chairman and CEO John Wisbey.
Power line corridor through Raleigh lake project area
In October 2021, the company sold its share in the Mavis Lake joint venture lithium and caesium project in Ontario to Critical Resources Ltd. (ASX:CRR) with proceeds totaling C$1.48 million and a possible further C$1.38 million linked to resource discovery milestones.
The company also sold its remaining interest in the Mariana project in Argentina for US$13.17 million, which has placed International Lithium in a strong financial position to further increase its liquidity. In 2021 alone, the company raised C$4.9 million in equity financing.
International Lithium is currently focused on developing its flagship Raleigh project. In addition, the company continues to identify additional properties to add to its portfolio.
Company Highlights
- International Lithium is developing a portfolio of lithium and rare metals projects and royalties in Canada and Ireland, aiming to deliver shareholder value through project development, strategic partnerships and project sales.
- The company’s flagship Raleigh Lake project is a fully owned and highly prospective lithium, rubidium and caesium project located in Ontario, Canada.
- International Lithium filed the maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project for both lithium and rubidium.
- International Lithium’s 29,200-hectare Avalonia project is a joint venture lithium project located in a large belt in Leinster, Ireland. Drilling on the project returned 2.23 percent lithium oxide over 23.3 meters including 3.43 percent lithium oxide over 6.0 meters and 1.50 percent lithium oxide over 5.60 meters.
- The company’s Forgan Lake project is a 256-hectare, fully-owned lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. Channel sample results from the pegmatite include 2.57 percent lithium oxide over 6.4 meters, 4.23 percent lithium oxide over 7.25 meters, and 1.98 percent lithium oxide over 7.5 meters.
- The company is led by an experienced management team with a proven track record of advancing prospective projects with low technical risk in established mining jurisdictions.
Key Projects
Raleigh Lake
Drilling at Raleigh Lake
The flagship Raleigh Lake project is a fully owned lithium, rubidium and caesium project located immediately west of Ignace in Ontario, Canada. The Raleigh Lake project spans 48,500 hectares and is accessible via the Trans-Canada Highway. The project also features access to the Canadian Pacific railway, natural gas pipelines and a hydropower line that crosses through the property.
Drilling on the property began in April 2021 and returned promising grades of lithium, sizable amounts of rubidium and small amounts of caesium. Drilling identified mineralization hosted in at least four main pegmatites and more observed in outcrops. Drill results include 2.80 of lithium oxide over 9.0 meters as well as 1.05 meters grading 2.69 percent lithium oxide from 31.04 meters and 1.18 meters grading 4210 ppm rubidium from 29.86 meters within a 3.78-meter interval grading 1.72 percent lithium oxide and 2829 ppm rubidium.
In 2021, International Lithium focused on evaluating the regional potential for additional lithium-bearing pegmatites in and around the Raleigh Lake area and, as a result, has expanded the project from 3,000 hectares to more than 47,700 hectares, based on analysis of regional geophysical and geological data.
International Lithium commenced Phase 3 of the 2022 diamond drilling campaign at Raleigh Lake after completing 6,251 meters of core drilling. Phase 3 began on September 28, 2022, covering approximately 2,500 meters.
- Phase 3 drill highlights
- All Phase 3 holes testing Pegmatite 1 in Zone 1 intersected spodumene-bearing pegmatite, demonstrating tremendous continuity of the mineralized body
- Thicker and higher-grade mineralization intersected closer to the surface as anticipated.
- Phase 1, 2 and 3 pierce points have intersected Pegmatite 1 along a strike length of over 800 meters and along its dip for over 400 meters.
- Pegmatite 1 Spodumene Zone Intersection Highlights*
- RL22-45: 4.85 meters grading 2.06 percent lithium oxide in lower spodumene zone (from 89.5 meters);
- RL22-48: 15.82 meters grading 2.25 percent lithium oxide (from 65.56 meters);
- RL22-49: 2.21 meters grading 2.47 percent lithium oxide (from 72.69 meters);
- RL22-50: 4.62 meters grading 2.29 percent lithium oxide (from 56.12 meters);
- RL22-56: 2.96 meters grading 2.13 percent lithium oxide (from 72.42 meters);
- Pegmatite 1 Rubidium-bearing Microcline Intersection Highlights*
- RL22-45: 3.98 meters grading 1.21 percent rubidium oxide from 85.52 meters;
- RL22-57: 4.69 meters grading 0.60 percent rubidium oxide from 152.51 meters.
Lithium MRE isometric section view looking southwest with lithium grades.
Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project
International Lithium filed lithium and rubidium mineral resource estimates which will be published in a related NI 43-101 Technical Report. The two MREs are closely related due to their spatial relationships, but their respective resource estimates are considered separate and unique.
- Lithium MRE Summary
The lithium MRE for lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites of the Raleigh Lake pegmatite field. The open pit and underground MREs are constrained via optimized pit shell and minable shape wireframes, respectively.
- Rubidium MRE Summary
An independent MRE has been calculated for the rubidium contained within microcline zones of the LCT pegmatites. Rubidium also occurs throughout the LCT pegmatites within the lithium-bearing spodumene at a lower cutoff but is not included in this rubidium MRE. Rubidium reaching grades greater than 4,000 ppm are attributed to pockets of high modal abundance of microcline (potassic feldspar). The open pit and underground MREs are constrained via optimized pit shell and minable shape wireframes, respectively.
Rubidium Open Pit and Underground MRE
Avalonia
Spodumene in boulder at Avalonia
The Avalonia project is a joint venture lithium project located in Leinster, Ireland. The property spans 29,200 hectares covering a 50-kilometer belt with around 29 significant lithium pegmatite occurrences. Drilling on the Avalonia project returned 2.23 percent lithium oxide over 23.3 meters including 3.43 percent lithium oxide over 6.0 meters and 1.50 percent lithium oxide over 5.60 meters. However, some drill results on the property are still pending.
International Lithium currently owns 45 percent of the project while Ganfeng Lithium owns 55 percent. Ganfeng Lithium has the option to acquire 79 percent of the project by spending C$10 million for exploration activities by September 2024 or by producing a positive feasibility study. If the option is exercised, International Lithium will retain 21 percent of the Avalonia project which may reduce further if the company does not contribute to the project. However, if the company’s ownership becomes less than 10 percent then its share will convert to a 1 percent NSR.
Forgan Lake
The Forgan Lake project is a fully owned lithium project located 125 kilometers northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The project spans 256 hectares in the Thunder Bay Mining District. Forgan Lake features mineralization hosted in pegmatite. Channel sample results from the pegmatite include 2.57 percent lithium oxide over 6.4 meters, 4.23 percent lithium oxide over 7.25 meters and 1.98 percent lithium oxide over 7.5 meters.
In September 2018, International Lithium entered into a sale and royalty agreement with Ultra Resources Inc. The agreement granted Ultra Resources the option to earn up to 100 percent in the Forgan Lake project should they pay $191,000 and spend $500,000 on exploration in a combination of cash and shares over three years. International Lithium will retain a 1.5 percent NSR on any future production of Forgan Lake as well as from an adjoining property, called Lucky Lake, owned by Ultra Resources Inc.
Management Team
John Wisbey - Chairman and CEO
John Wisbey joined the board of ILC in 2017. After a few months, he became deputy chairman and then he became chairman and CEO in March 2018. He has personally invested significant funds in ILC since joining the board and is now ILC’s largest shareholder. He has had a career as a technology entrepreneur and is also a former banker. More recently, Wisbey was a green energy entrepreneur. He founded two London AIM-listed companies –– IDOX plc which provides software for the UK local government and Lombard Risk Management plc which specializes in software for bank risk management and regulation. He also established CONVENDIA Ltd. which is a private company that specializes in software for cash flow forecasting, project valuation and M&A financial analysis. Wisbey holds various non-executive director roles in the UK and Switzerland. He was formerly a banker at Kleinwort Benson. At Kleinwort Benson, he held various roles, including a director in the derivatives group, head of options and corporate lending. Wisbey has acted as a public company chairman, CEO or director for twenty years. He is a graduate of Cambridge University.
Maurice Brooks - Director and CFO
Maurice Brooks joined the board of ILC in 2017. He is a licensed senior statutory auditor in the UK. Since 2000, he has been a senior partner at Johnson Smith & Co. in Staines, Surrey. Before that, Brooks was a senior partner in Johnsons Chartered Accountants in the London Borough of Ealing. His commercial and investment experience includes executive directorships in manufacturing and an investment accountant role to the superannuation fund of the Western Australian state government. His early professional employment includes Ball Baker Leake LLP and LLC and Price Waterhouse Coopers-UK.
Anthony Kovacs - Director and COO
Anthony Kovacs joined the board of ILC in 2018 and has worked with the company since 2012. He has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration and development. Before joining ILC, he held senior management roles in which he sourced and advanced iron ore and industrial minerals projects. Kovacs was involved in early-stage work at the Lac Otelnuk Iron Ore project in Quebec, Canada and the Mustavaara Vanadium Mine in Finland. Before that, Kovacs worked for Anglo American where he focused on Ni-Cu-PGE and IOCG projects. At Anglo-American, Kovacs was directly involved in several discoveries internationally. Kovacs has significant experience with industrial minerals, ferrous metals, non-ferrous metals and precious metals projects throughout the Americas, Europe and Africa.
Ross Thompson - Non-Executive Director
Ross Thompson joined the board of ILC in 2017 and is the chair of the audit and remuneration committees. He is a speaker and expert in marketing behavioral science. In 1995, he founded Giftpoint Ltd. which is now one of the largest specialist promotional merchandise businesses in the UK. with offices in London and Shanghai. Giftpoint Ltd.’s clients include L’Oreal, Oracle, Ocado and Pernod Ricard among others. Thompson was president of IGC Global Promotions, one of the world’s oldest and largest global networks of premium resellers, for seven years. He is an active investor with a special interest and understanding of natural resources businesses.
International Lithium Announces Engagement of Red Cloud Securities
Under the agreement, the Company will pay Red Cloud $5,000 per month during the term, payable quarterly in advance. The term of engagement is ongoing and may be terminated by either party on 30 days' prior written notice. The Company and Red Cloud have an arm's length relationship, but Red Cloud and/or its clients may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of ILC. The agreement is principally for the purposes of maintaining market stability and liquidity for the Company's common shares and is not a formal market making agreement. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement between Red Cloud and the Company and Red Cloud will not receive any shares or options from the Company as compensation for services it will render.
About Red Cloud Securities
Red Cloud Securities Inc. is registered as an Investment Dealer in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia and is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO"). It is focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals who designed the firm to service small public and private companies. This solution is a comprehensive platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for issuer clients.
About International Lithium Corp.
International Lithium Corp. believes that the world faces a significant turning point in the energy market's dependence on oil and gas and in the governmental and public view of climate change. In addition, we have seen the clear and increasingly urgent wish by the USA and Canada to safeguard their supplies of critical battery metals and to become more self-sufficient. Our Canadian projects are strategic in that respect.
Our key mission in the next decade is to make money for our shareholders from lithium and rare metals while at the same time helping to create a greener, cleaner planet and less polluted cities. This includes optimizing the value of our existing projects in Canada and Ireland as well as finding, exploring and developing projects that have the potential to become world class lithium and rare metal deposits. We have announced separately that we regard Zimbabwe as an important strategic target market for ILC, and we hope to be able to make announcements over the next few weeks and months.
A key goal has been to become a well-funded company to turn our aspirations into reality, and following the disposal of the Mariana project in Argentina in 2021 and the Mavis Lake project in Canada in January 2022, the Board of the Company considers that ILC is now well placed in that respect with a strong net cash position.
The Company's interests in various projects now consists of the following, and in addition the Company continues to seek other opportunities:
|Name
|Location
|Area
(Hectares)
|Current Ownership Percentage
|Future Ownership percentage if options exercised or work
carried out
|Operator or JV Partner
|Raleigh Lake
|Ontario
|48,500
|100%
|100%
|ILC
|Wolf Ridge
|Ontario
|5,700
|0%
|100%
|ILC
|Avalonia
|Ireland
|29,200
|45%
|21%
|Ganfeng Lithium
|Mavis Lake
|Ontario
|2,600
|0%
|0%
(carries an extra earn-in payment of CAD $0.7M if resource targets met)
|Critical Resources Ltd
|Forgan Lake & Lucky Lake
|Ontario
|0%
|1.5% Net Smelter
Royalty
|Ultra Lithium Inc.
The Company's primary strategic focus at this point is on the Raleigh Lake Project's lithium and rubidium project in Canada and on identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.
The Raleigh Lake Project consists of 48,500 hectares (485 square kilometres) of mineral claims in Ontario and is ILC's most significant project in Canada. Drilling has so far been on less than 1,000 hectares of our claims. The exploration results there so far, which are on only about 8% of ILC's current claims, have shown significant quantities of rubidium and caesium in the pegmatite as well as lithium. Raleigh Lake is 100% owned by ILC, is not subject to any encumbrances, and is royalty free.
With the increasing demand for high tech rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles and electrical storage as well as portable electronics, lithium has been designated "the new oil", and is a key part of a green energy sustainable economy. By positioning itself with projects with significant resource potential and with solid strategic partners, ILC aims to be one of the lithium and rare metals resource developers of choice for investors and to continue to build value for its shareholders in the '20s, the decade of battery metals.
On behalf of the Company,
John Wisbey
Chairman and CEO
For further information concerning this news release please contact +1 604-449-6520
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Except for statements of historical fact, this news release or other releases contain certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this or other news releases may include: the effect of results of anticipated production rates, the timing and/or anticipated results of drilling on the Raleigh Lake or Wolf Ridge or Avalonia projects, the expectation of resource estimates, preliminary economic assessments, feasibility studies, lithium or rubidium or caesium recoveries, modeling of capital and operating costs, results of studies utilizing various technologies at the company's projects, budgeted expenditures and planned exploration work on the Company's projects, increased value of shareholder investments, and assumptions about ethical behaviour by our joint venture partners or third party operators of projects. Such forward-looking information is based on assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those discussed in the sections entitled "Risks" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in the interim and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis which are available at www.sedar.com. While management believes that the assumptions made are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Forward-looking information herein, and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on expectations, estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are subject to significant business, economic, legislative, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182905
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
International Lithium Intersects 4.7 Metres of Spodumene Pegmatite at the Johnson Pegmatite, Raleigh Lake Project, Ontario, Canada
International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that a drilling program currently underway at the Raleigh Lake lithium and rubidium project near Ignace, Ontario has intersected new spodumene pegmatite occurrences in the project's Zone 4 region which includes the historic Johnson pegmatite.
ILC began an exploration drill program on August 3, 2023 to test targets defined by surface geological, geochemical and geophysical interpretations near Zone 1 and the recently defined mineral resource estimate area (see news release dated April 13, 2023). To date six drill holes have been completed (RL23-65 - RJ23-70) with two drill holes drilled immediately north of the Zone 1 mineral resource (RL23-65 and 66) and four drill holes further north, down dip and along strike of the outcropping Johnson pegmatite (now referred to as Zone 4).
All drill holes except for RL23-69 intersected spodumene bearing pegmatites (Table 1).
The drilling within Zone 4 has intersected pegmatites over a strike length greater than 300 metres with true thicknesses approaching five metres. The pegmatites correlate well with historic mapping of the Johnson pegmatite and historic drilling where the only hole drilled at the Johnson target intercepted a 3-metre interval of microcline pegmatite grading up to 0.466% Rb2O over 1.12 metres starting at 45.3 metres downhole depth. Several other samples from this historic hole returned highly anomalous rubidium assays. The Company believes that the Johnson pegmatite has the potential to become an additional rubidium resource as the microcline mineralization bears a close resemblance to that at Pegmatite 1. The presence of spodumene, also indicates that additional lithium resources might be delineated in Zone 4. Zone 4 was also historically targeted for tantalum mineralization and some columbite is thought to be observed in the recent drilling. The Company intends to follow up with some additional down dip drilling at Zone 4 before moving on to other targets defined at depth in Zone 1 and possibly Zone 3.
Table 1: Pegmatite intersections in recent exploration drill holes at Raleigh Lake. All intersections are drill hole widths. Based on structural interpretations drill hole widths are expected to be within 15% of true width.
|Drill Hole
|Area
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Description
|RL23-65
|Zone 1
|27.46
139.6
|30.20
141.15
|2.74
1.55
|quartz-microcline-albite-muscovite pegmatite (shallow int. correlates with up-dip of Pegmatite 1)
|RL23-66
|Zone 1
|52.47
|55.05
|2.58
|quartz-microcline-albite-muscovite pegmatite
|RL23-67
|Zone 4
|77.5
|82.2
|4.7
|Spodumene bearing down-dip extension of Johnson pegmatite. Contains > 1m microcline crystal
|RL23-68
|Zone 4
|12.5
32
|14.5
34.75
|2
2.75
|3 - 7% spodumene in qtz-muscovite albite
Qtz-musc-albite-microcline (no spodumene?)
|RL23-69
|Zone 4
|-
|-
|-
|Possibly the drill had overshot the pegmatite
|RL23-70
|Zone 4
|120
|124.5
|4.5
|Quartz-microcline dominated pegmatite
Executive Comment
John Wisbey, Chairman and CEO of ILC commented:
"While we await the PEA results later this year on our work to date at Zone 1 following the declaration of our Maiden Resource Estimates at Raleigh Lake in March 2023 for lithium and separately for rubidium, it is very encouraging to have confirmed the likelihood that there is further rubidium and lithium in Zone 4. We will continue to update the market as soon as there is meaningful extra news."
About International Lithium Corp.
International Lithium Corp. believes that the world faces a significant turning point in the energy market's dependence on oil and gas and in the governmental and public view of climate change. In addition, we have seen the clear and increasingly urgent wish by the USA and Canada to safeguard their supplies of critical battery metals and to become more self-sufficient. Our Canadian projects are strategic in that respect.
Our key mission in the next decade is to make money for our shareholders from lithium and rare metals while at the same time helping to create a greener, cleaner planet and less polluted cities. This includes optimizing the value of our existing projects in Canada and Ireland as well as finding, exploring and developing projects that have the potential to become world class lithium and rare metal deposits. We have announced separately that we regard Zimbabwe as an important strategic target market for ILC, and we hope to be able to make announcements over the next few weeks and months.
A key goal has been to become a well-funded company to turn our aspirations into reality, and following the disposal of the Mariana project in Argentina in 2021 and the Mavis Lake project in Canada in January 2022, the Board of the Company considers that ILC is now well placed in that respect with a strong net cash position.
The Company's interests in various projects now consists of the following, and in addition the Company continues to seek other opportunities:
|Name
|Location
|Area (Hectares)
|Current Ownership Percentage
|Future Ownership percentage if options exercised or work carried out
|Operator or JV Partner
|Raleigh Lake
|Ontario
|48,500
|100%
|100%
|ILC
|Wolf Ridge
|Ontario
|5,700
|0%
|100%
|ILC
|Avalonia
|Ireland
|29,200
|45%
|21%
|Ganfeng Lithium
|Mavis Lake
|Ontario
|2,600
|0%
|0%
(carries an extra earn-in payment of CAD $0.7M if resource targets met)
|Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR)
|Forgan Lake & Lucky Lake
|Ontario
|0%
|1.5% Net Smelter Royalty
|Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSXV: ULT)
The Company's primary strategic focus at this point is on the Raleigh Lake Project's lithium and rubidium project in Canada and on identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.
The Raleigh Lake Project consists of 48,500 hectares (485 square kilometres) of mineral claims in Ontario and is ILC's most significant project in Canada. Drilling has so far been on less than 1,000 hectares of our claims. The exploration results there so far, which are on only about 8% of ILC's current claims, have shown significant quantities of rubidium and caesium in the pegmatite as well as lithium. Raleigh Lake is 100% owned by ILC, is not subject to any encumbrances, and is royalty free.
With the increasing demand for high tech rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles and electrical storage as well as portable electronics, lithium has been designated "the new oil", and is a key part of a green energy sustainable economy. By positioning itself with projects with significant resource potential and with solid strategic partners, ILC aims to be one of the lithium and rare metals resource developers of choice for investors and to continue to build value for its shareholders in the '20s, the decade of battery metals.
Patrick McLaughlin, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has verified the disclosed technical information and has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.
On behalf of the Company,
John Wisbey
Chairman and CEO
www.internationallithium.ca
For further information concerning this news release please contact +1 604-449-6520
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Except for statements of historical fact, this news release or other releases contain certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this or other news releases may include: the effect of results of anticipated production rates, the timing and/or anticipated results of drilling on the Raleigh Lake or Wolf Ridge or Avalonia projects, the expectation of resource estimates, preliminary economic assessments, feasibility studies, lithium or rubidium or caesium recoveries, modeling of capital and operating costs, results of studies utilizing various technologies at the company's projects, budgeted expenditures and planned exploration work on the Company's projects, increased value of shareholder investments, and assumptions about ethical behaviour by our joint venture partners or third party operators of projects. Such forward-looking information is based on assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those discussed in the sections entitled "Risks" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in the interim and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis which are available at www.sedar.com. While management believes that the assumptions made are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Forward-looking information herein, and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on expectations, estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are subject to significant business, economic, legislative, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177441
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
International Lithium Reports Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting
International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on July 11, 2023 were passed. All agenda items outlined in the information circular for the meeting were approved and all director nominees were elected, with over 99% of votes cast in favour of all the motions. The directors elected for the ensuing year were: John Wisbey, Maurice Brooks, Anthony Kovacs, Ross Thompson, and Geoffrey Baker.
International Lithium Corp. believes that the world faces a significant turning point in the energy market's dependence on oil and gas and in the governmental and public view of climate change. In addition, we have seen the clear and increasingly urgent wish by the USA and Canada to safeguard their supplies of critical battery metals and to become more self-sufficient. Our Canadian projects are strategic in that respect.
Our key mission in the next decade is to make money for our shareholders from lithium and rare metals while at the same time helping to create a greener, cleaner planet and less polluted cities. This includes optimizing the value of our existing projects in Canada and Ireland as well as finding, exploring and developing projects that have the potential to become world class lithium and rare metal deposits. We have announced separately that we regard Zimbabwe as an important strategic target market for ILC, and we hope to be able to make announcements over the next few weeks and months.
A key goal has been to become a well-funded company to turn our aspirations into reality, and following the disposal of the Mariana project in Argentina in 2021 and the Mavis Lake project in Canada in January 2022, the Board of the Company considers that ILC is now well placed in that respect with a strong net cash position.
The Company's interests in various projects now consists of the following, and in addition the Company continues to seek other opportunities:
|Name
|Location
|Area (Hectares)
|Current
Ownership Percentage
|Future Ownership percentage if options exercised or work carried out
|Operator or JV Partner
|Raleigh Lake
|Ontario
|48,500
|100%
|100%
|ILC
|Wolf Ridge
|Ontario
|5,700
|0%
|100%
|ILC
|Avalonia
|Ireland
|29,200
|45%
|21%
|Ganfeng Lithium
|Mavis Lake
|Ontario
|2,600
|0%
|0%
(carries an extra earn-in
payment of CAD $0.7M
if resource targets met)
|Critical Resources Ltd (ASX: CRR)
|Forgan Lake
& Lucky Lake
|Ontario
|0%
|1.5% Net Smelter Royalty
|Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSXV: ULT)
The Company's primary strategic focus at this point is on the Raleigh Lake Project's lithium and rubidium project in Canada and on identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.
The Raleigh Lake Project consists of 48,500 hectares (485 square kilometres) of mineral claims in Ontario and is ILC's most significant project in Canada. Drilling has so far been on less than 1,000 hectares of our claims. The exploration results there so far, which are on only about 8% of ILC's current claims, have shown significant quantities of rubidium and caesium in the pegmatite as well as lithium. Raleigh Lake is 100% owned by ILC, is not subject to any encumbrances, and is royalty free.
With the increasing demand for high tech rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles and electrical storage as well as portable electronics, lithium has been designated "the new oil", and is a key part of a green energy sustainable economy. By positioning itself with projects with significant resource potential and with solid strategic partners, ILC aims to be one of the lithium and rare metals resource developers of choice for investors and to continue to build value for its shareholders in the '20s, the decade of battery metals.
On behalf of the Company,
John Wisbey
Chairman and CEO
For further information concerning this news release please contact +1 604-449-6520
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Except for statements of historical fact, this news release or other releases contain certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this or other news releases may include: the effect of results of anticipated production rates, the timing and/or anticipated results of drilling on the Raleigh Lake or Wolf Ridge or Avalonia projects, the expectation of resource estimates, preliminary economic assessments, feasibility studies, lithium or rubidium or caesium recoveries, modeling of capital and operating costs, results of studies utilizing various technologies at the company's projects, budgeted expenditures and planned exploration work on the Company's projects, increased value of shareholder investments, and assumptions about ethical behaviour by our joint venture partners or third party operators of projects. Such forward-looking information is based on assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those discussed in the sections entitled "Risks" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in the interim and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis which are available at www.sedar.com. While management believes that the assumptions made are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Forward-looking information herein, and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on expectations, estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are subject to significant business, economic, legislative, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/173233
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
International Lithium to Receive AUD$750,000 Payment for the Mavis Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada
International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that it will receive AUD$750,000 (approximately CAD$663,000 or USD$500,000) as payment for a milestone reached on the Mavis Lake lithium project.
Further to Company news release dated October 25, 2021 announcing the divestiture of the Mavis Lake project to Critical Resources Limited (ASX: CRR), ILC is now entitled to receive a payment of AUD$750,000. The payment represents ILC's 50% portion of the first AUD$1,500,000 payment made payable to the vendors of the project if certain milestones are reached. The other vendor is Essential Metals Limited (ASX: ESS, "ESS").
Under the agreement, milestone payments totalling AUD$3.0 million will be payable on the definition of a lithium resource as follows:
- AUD$1.5 million on definition of a mineral resource estimate exceeding 5 million tonnes with at least 50,000 tonnes of Li2O.
- A further AUD$ 1.5 million on definition of a resource exceeding 10 million tonnes with at least 100,000 tonnes of Li2O% or, in case both milestones are defined at the same time, AUD$3.0 million in total. ESS and ILC will share the proceeds equally.
On May 5, 2023, CRR announced a maiden inferred mineral resource estimate for the Mavis Lake project consisting of 8 million tonnes grading 1.07% Li2O indicating a Li2O content of 80,000 tonnes at a cut-off grade of 0.3%. According to CRR's news release, the mineral resource estimate is compliant with JORC Code 2012.
On July 3, 2023, CRR announced that extension drilling is underway at Mavis Lake with the goal to increase the size of the mineral resource, therefore, the board of ILC believes there is a good possibility that the second milestone could be reached in the next few months resulting in an additional AUD$750,000 payable to ILC.
Executive Comment
John Wisbey, Chairman and CEO of ILC, commented: We congratulate Critical Resources on these initial results at Mavis Lake near Dryden, Ontario, all currently in the inferred resource category. We wish them every success in progressing to the next level. Our sale has been a good win/win. Critical Resources are achieving good results there, while ILC has been able to focus on Raleigh Lake where we have also achieved good results with our own 43-101 compliant Maiden Resource estimates for lithium and rubidium announced on March 1, 2023. Raleigh Lake is near Ignace, Ontario with excellent infrastructure, and is about an hour's drive towards Thunder Bay and Lake Superior from Mavis Lake down the Trans-Canada highway.
About International Lithium Corp.
International Lithium Corp. believes that the world faces a significant turning point in the energy market's dependence on oil and gas and in the governmental and public view of climate change. In addition, we have seen the clear and increasingly urgent wish by the USA and Canada to safeguard their supplies of critical battery metals and to become more self-sufficient. Our Canadian projects are strategic in that respect.
Our key mission in the next decade is to make money for our shareholders from lithium and rare metals while at the same time helping to create a greener, cleaner planet and less polluted cities. This includes optimizing the value of our existing projects in Canada and Ireland as well as finding, exploring and developing projects that have the potential to become world class lithium and rare metal deposits. We have announced separately that we regard Zimbabwe as an important strategic target market for ILC, and we hope to be able to make announcements over the next few weeks and months.
A key goal has been to become a well-funded company to turn our aspirations into reality, and following the disposal of the Mariana project in Argentina in 2021 and the Mavis Lake project in Canada in January 2022, the Board of the Company considers that ILC is now well placed in that respect with a strong net cash position.
The Company's interests in various projects now consists of the following, and in addition the Company continues to seek other opportunities:
|Name
|Location
|Area (Hectares)
|Current Ownership Percentage
|Future Ownership percentage if options exercised or work carried out
|Operator or JV Partner
|Raleigh Lake
|Ontario
|48,500
|100%
|100%
|ILC
|Wolf Ridge
|Ontario
|5,700
|0%
|100%
|ILC
|Avalonia
|Ireland
|29,200
|45%
|21%
|Ganfeng Lithium
|Mavis Lake
|Ontario
|2,600
|0%
|0%
(carries an extra earn-in payment of CAD $0.7M if resource targets met)
|Critical Resources Ltd (ASX: CRR)
|Forgan Lake & Lucky Lake
|Ontario
|0%
|1.5% Net Smelter Royalty
|Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSXV: ULT)
The Company's primary strategic focus at this point is on the Raleigh Lake Project's lithium and rubidium project in Canada and on identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.
The Raleigh Lake Project consists of 48,500 hectares (485 square kilometres) of mineral claims in Ontario and is ILC's most significant project in Canada. Drilling has so far been on less than 1,000 hectares of our claims. The exploration results there so far, which are on only about 8% of ILC's current claims, have shown significant quantities of rubidium and caesium in the pegmatite as well as lithium. Raleigh Lake is 100% owned by ILC, is not subject to any encumbrances, and is royalty free.
With the increasing demand for high tech rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles and electrical storage as well as portable electronics, lithium has been designated "the new oil", and is a key part of a green energy sustainable economy. By positioning itself with projects with significant resource potential and with solid strategic partners, ILC aims to be one of the lithium and rare metals resource developers of choice for investors and to continue to build value for its shareholders in the '20s, the decade of battery metals.
On behalf of the Company,
John Wisbey
Chairman and CEO
For further information concerning this news release please contact +1 604-449-6520
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Except for statements of historical fact, this news release or other releases contain certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this or other news releases may include: the effect of results of anticipated production rates, the timing and/or anticipated results of drilling on the Raleigh Lake or Wolf Ridge or Avalonia projects, the expectation of resource estimates, preliminary economic assessments, feasibility studies, lithium or rubidium or caesium recoveries, modeling of capital and operating costs, results of studies utilizing various technologies at the company's projects, budgeted expenditures and planned exploration work on the Company's projects, increased value of shareholder investments, and assumptions about ethical behaviour by our joint venture partners or third party operators of projects. Such forward-looking information is based on assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those discussed in the sections entitled "Risks" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in the interim and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis which are available at www.sedar.com. While management believes that the assumptions made are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Forward-looking information herein, and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on expectations, estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are subject to significant business, economic, legislative, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/173040
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
International Lithium Files Lithium and Rubidium Mineral Resource Estimates for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada
International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce the filing of a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project ("Raleigh Lake", "The Property", the "Project"), located approximately 25 km west of Ignace, Ontario, Canada.
The Project includes MREs for both lithium and rubidium, both of which are on the U.S. critical minerals list, and conceptualizes both open pit and underground mining scenarios for each metal. The two MREs are closely related due to their spatial relationships, but their respective resource estimates are considered separate and unique.
The Report, "NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT AND MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE FOR THE RALEIGH LAKE LITHIUM PROJECT, IGNACE, ONTARIO" is available on SEDAR.
The results of the technical report indicate that the Project has technical merit based on results of the MRE. The Company plans on progressing its drill programs to build off results from its recently completed drill programs with goals to further delineate economic resources downdip and along strike of the current MRE and upgrade inferred resources to indicated. In addition, the Company seeks to further define the value that could be realized from the rubidium resource through market studies.
Executive Comment
John Wisbey, Chairman and CEO of ILC commented: "We are pleased with this maiden resource estimate, coming as it does after less than 14,000 metres of drilling and on only 600 hectares of our 48,500 hectares at Raleigh Lake. We are also very pleased that we have been able to declare a separate resource estimate for rubidium as well as lithium. This is significant because rubidium is (like lithium) on the U.S. critical minerals list, and moreover has a market price per kg as at today of around 50x that of lithium. The rubidium market, like that for caesium, is a relatively opaque one. We and our consultants will be doing a study over the next few months of the real market potential of rubidium products."
Anthony Kovacs, COO of ILC commented: "With the maiden MRE in hand we can begin to investigate the viability of an economic mining scenario at Raleigh Lake. The greatest value addition we have before our eyes is the excellent infrastructure currently available, and servicing the project area. The cost to replicate this infrastructure in more remote areas would be unfathomable considering that the Trans-Canada Highway runs adjacent to the project as do the trans-continental CP Rail tracks, electrical power lines and natural gas pipelines. The Township of Ignace currently serves as a base camp for our operations and must also be included as a net benefit to the project's viability.
The current MRE was achieved with less than 14,000 metres drilling. There is potential to build the resource down-dip and along strike. Future exploration programs will investigate the potential for resource expansion in the immediate vicinity of the MRE and throughout the more than 48,000 hectares of mineral claims making up the Raleigh Lake project. We will also begin the preliminary economic assessments. If a small-scale mining operation can be justified, then expanding the resource once production is underway would be less capital intensive and would also provide revenue for larger scale developments within the Raleigh Lake claim group and other projects."
The following highlights taken from the Report, and set out below, should be considered in the context of the detailed information given there.
Lithium MRE Summary
The Lithium MRE for Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum ("LCT") pegmatites of the Raleigh Lake pegmatite field is presented in Table 1 below.
The MRE is developed with data from diamond drill holes totaling 13,821 m.
The pit constrained mineral resources were defined using a parented block model, within an optimized pit shell with average pit slope angles of 45° in rock and 30° in overburden, a 9.8 strip ratio (waste material: mineralized material) and a revenue factor of 1.0. The pit optimization shells were created using Deswik.AdvOPM software.
The lithium resource pit optimization parameters (Table 2) include: 5.5% Li2O spodumene concentrate; US$1,800 Li2O spodumene concentrate price; exchange rate of C$1.3/US$1; concentrate transportation and offsite charges of C$175/t, mining cost of C$6/t, processing plus general and administration cost of C$41/t; and a process recovery of 75%. Only lithium value was used to generate the resource optimized pit shell.
Underground constrained mineral resources were defined within 5 x 5 x 5 m mineable shape optimization wireframes. The mineable shape optimization constraining wireframes were created using Deswik.SO software.
The lithium resource underground mineable shape optimization parameters (Table 3) include: 5.5% Li2O spodumene concentrate; US$1,800 Li2O spodumene concentrate price; exchange rate of C$1.3/US$1; concentrate transportation and offsite charges of C$175/t, mining cost of C$80/t, processing plus general and administration cost of C$50/t; and a process recovery of 75%.
A default density of 2.668 g/cm3 was used for the mineralized zones.
Table 1: Lithium Open Pit and Underground MRE
|Area
|Resource Category
|Mass (kt)
|Grade
|Contained
Li (t)
|Li (ppm)
|Li2O (%)
|Open Pit
650ppm
Li Cut-off
|Measured
|80
|3,887
|0.84%
|313
|Indicated
|2,021
|2,919
|0.63%
|5,897
|Measured + Indicated
|2,101
|2,956
|0.64%
|6,210
|Inferred
|3,247
|2,595
|0.56%
|8,427
|Underground
2,000ppm
Li Cut-off
|Measured
|3
|2,560
|0.55%
|8
|Indicated
|189
|3,203
|0.69%
|606
|Measured + Indicated
|192
|3,192
|0.69%
|614
|Inferred
|655
|3,162
|0.68%
|2,073
|Total
|Measured + Indicated
|2,293
|2,976
|0.64%
|6,824
|Inferred
|3,902
|2,691
|0.58%
|10,499
Refer to notes on Mineral Resources below.
Figure 1: Lithium MRE isometric section view looking southwest with lithium grades.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3232/162266_bdfb2a6794ee688e_003full.jpg
Table 2: Parameters used to generate the pit shell for the lithium open pit resource.
|Parameter
|Value
|Currency Used for Evaluation
|CAD$
|Block Size
|In-Situ model regularized to 5.0 m (x) by 5.0 m (y) by 5.0 m (z)
|Overall Stope Angle
|Rock: 45°
Overburden: 30°
|Open Pit Mining Cost
|$6.00/tmined Rock
0.8 MCAF for Overburden
+$0.01/t per 5 m for depths below pit rim
|Process Cost
Includes assumptions for Milling,
G&A, sustaining infrastructure, closure
|$41.00/tprocessed
|Concentrate Transportation / Insurance
|$175.00/tconcentrate
|Spodumene Concentrate Grade
|5.5% Li2O
|Spodumene Concentrate Price
|$1,800 USD per tonne spodumene concentrate
Exchange Rate: 1 USD$=1.30 CAD$
$2,340 CAD per tonne spodumene concentrate
|Process Recovery
|75.0%
|Pit Shell Selection
|RF 1.00
|Production Rate Assumption
|2,000 t/d
Table 3: Underground limit analysis parameters (lithium resource)
|Parameter
|Value
|Currency Used for Evaluation
|CAD$
|Block Size
|In-Situ sub-blocked model 5.0 m (x) by 5.0 m (y) by 5.0 m (z)
|Mining Method
|Selective shallow dip mining (e.g., cut and fill)
|MSO Geometry
|5.0 m (x) by 5.0 m (y) by 5.0 m (z)
Manual deletion of isolated shapes
|Underground Mining Cost
|$80.00/tprocessed
|Process Cost
Includes assumptions for Milling,
G&A
|$50.00/tprocessed
|Concentrate Transportation / Insurance
|$175.00/tconcentrate
|Spodumene Concentrate Grade
|5.5% Li2O
|Spodumene Concentrate Price
|$1,800 USD per tonne spodumene concentrate
Exchange Rate: 1 USD$=1.30 CAD$
$2,340 CAD per tonne spodumene concentrate
|Process Recovery
|75%
|Production Rate Assumption
|1,200 t/d
Rubidium MRE Summary
The Rubidium MRE is presented in Table 4 below. An independent MRE has been calculated for the rubidium contained within microcline zones of the LCT pegmatites. Rubidium also occurs throughout the LCT pegmatites within the lithium-bearing spodumene at a lower cutoff but is not included in this rubidium MRE. Rubidium reaches grades greater than 4,000 ppm are attributed to pockets of high modal abundance of microcline (potassic feldspar). Rubidium has thus been constrained to a higher cutoff to separate it from the lithium resource, allowing rubidium and lithium to be mined and presented separately.
The rubidium open pit and underground resource estimate was constrained above market value due to the current limited world market. This 4,000 ppm rubidium cut-off grade was selected for both open pit and underground as shown in Table 4. The open pit rubidium resource was constrained using the lithium value optimized open pit shell (RF 1.00). The rubidium resource was excluded from (neither taken into account nor used as a credit for) the underground and open pit lithium resource.
For reference the market price of rubidium carbonate (Rb2CO3≥99%) in February 2023 is approximately USD 1,160 per kg.
Table 4: Rubidium Open Pit and Underground MRE
|Area
|Resource Category
|Mass (kt)
|Grade
|Contained
Rb (t)
|Rb (ppm)
|Rb2O (%)
|Open Pit
4,000ppm
Rb Cut-off
|Measured
|5
|5,412
|0.59%
|29
|Indicated
|90
|6,073
|0.66%
|547
|Measured + Indicated
|95
|6,036
|0.66%
|576
|Inferred
|18
|3,005
|0.33%
|53
|Underground
4,000ppm
Rb Cut-off
|Measured
|5
|6,547
|0.72%
|35
|Indicated
|33
|6,474
|0.71%
|211
|Measured + Indicated
|38
|6,484
|0.71%
|246
|Inferred
|106
|4,427
|0.48%
|468
|Total
|Measured + Indicated
|133
|6,163
|0.67%
|822
|Inferred
|123
|4,224
|0.46%
|521
Refer to notes on Mineral Resources below.
Figure 2: Rubidium MRE isometric section view looking southwest with rubidium grades.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3232/162266_bdfb2a6794ee688e_004full.jpg
Figure 3: LCT pegmatites within the Raleigh Lake pegmatite field looking west-northwest.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3232/162266_bdfb2a6794ee688e_005full.jpg
ILC has retained Nordmin Engineering Ltd. ("Nordmin"), based in Thunder Bay, Ontario, to prepare an independent lithium (spodumene-hosted) and rubidium (microcline-hosted) MRE for the Project and to prepare a Technical Report (the "Report") consistent with the standards and guidelines set out by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") and in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
In preparation of the MRE and Report, Nordmin applied processes that were appropriate for lithium pegmatite-style deposits. The Report is available on SEDAR. The effective date for the Report is April 13, 2023.
Notes on Mineral Resources
- The MRE was prepared by Christian Ballard, P.Geo., of Nordmin, who is the Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and is independent of ILC.
- Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The above Inferred Mineral Resources are subject to potential upgrade to Indicated and Measured Mineral Resources with continued drilling. There is no guarantee that any part of the Mineral Resources discussed herein will be converted to another category or to a Mineral Reserve in the future. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, marketing, or other relevant issues.
- The Mineral Resources in this report were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum standards on Mineral Resources and reserves, definitions, and guidelines prepared by the CIM standing committee on reserve definitions and adopted by the CIM council (CIM 2014 and 2019).
- The MRE is developed with data from diamond drill holes totaling 13,821 m.
- The pit constrained mineral resources were defined using a parented block model, within an optimized pit shell with average pit slope angles of 45° in rock and 30° in overburden, a 9.8 strip ratio (waste material: mineralized material) and a revenue factor of 1.0. The pit optimization shells were created using Deswik.AdvOPM software.
- The lithium resource pit optimization parameters include: 5.5% Li2O spodumene concentrate; US$1,800 Li2O spodumene concentrate price; exchange rate of C$1.3/US$1; concentrate transportation and offsite charges of C$175/t, mining cost of C$6/t, processing plus general and administration cost of C$41/t; and a process recovery of 75%. Only lithium value was used to generate the resource optimized pit shell.
- Underground constrained mineral resources were defined within 5 x 5 x 5 m mineable shape optimization wireframes. The mineable shape optimization constraining wireframes were created using Deswik.SO software.
- The lithium resource underground mineable shape optimization parameters include: 5.5% Li2O spodumene concentrate; US$1,800 Li2O spodumene concentrate price; exchange rate of C$1.3/US$1; concentrate transportation and offsite charges of C$175/t, mining cost of C$80/t, processing plus general and administration cost of C$50/t; and a process recovery of 75%.
- The rubidium resource was constrained above market value due to the current limited world market. A 4,000 ppm rubidium cut-off grade was selected. The rubidium resource was excluded from (i.e. neither taken into account nor used as a credit for) the underground and open pit lithium resource.
- A default density of 2.668 g/cm3 was used for the mineralized zones.
- All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates; totals may not add correctly.
- The effective date of the MRE is February 16, 2023 and a technical report on the Project will be filed by the Company on SEDAR within 45 days of the date of this News Release.
Infrastructure and Ownership Advantages of the Raleigh Lake Project (Figure 4)
The Project:
- Is 100% owned by ILC and is not subject to any off-take agreements, partnerships, or royalties.
- Consists of 48,500 hectares (485 square kilometres) of adjoining mineral claims.
- Is located approximately 25 kilometers west of the Township of Ignace, Ontario.
- Distinguishes itself from other lithium projects in Canada by being very well situated near to major public infrastructure, including:
- The Trans-Canada Highway, with direct access to Thunder Bay on Lake Superior, is less than six kilometers north of the Project;
- The Canadian Pacific Railway, natural gas pipelines, and Hydro One power transmission lines (115 and 230 kV) are just a few kilometres from the Project.
Figure 4: Major public infrastructure relative to the Project.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3232/162266_bdfb2a6794ee688e_006full.jpg
Qualified Person
Mr. Christian Ballard, P.Geo., of Nordmin, is the QP for this release and for the MRE it discloses, as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.
About International Lithium Corp.
International Lithium Corp. believes that the world faces a significant turning point in the energy market's dependence on oil and gas and in the governmental and public view of climate change. In addition, we have seen the clear and increasingly urgent wish by the USA and Canada to safeguard their supplies of critical battery metals and to become more self-sufficient. Our Canadian projects are strategic in that respect.
Our key mission in the next decade is to make money for our shareholders from lithium and rare metals while at the same time helping to create a greener, cleaner planet and less polluted cities. This includes optimizing the value of our existing projects in Canada and Ireland as well as finding, exploring and developing projects that have the potential to become world class lithium and rare metal deposits. We have announced separately that we regard Zimbabwe as an important strategic target market for ILC, and we hope to be able to make announcements over the next few weeks and months.
A key goal has been to become a well-funded company to turn our aspirations into reality, and following the disposal of the Mariana project in Argentina in 2021 and the Mavis Lake project in Canada in January 2022, the Board of the Company considers that ILC is now well placed in that respect with a strong net cash position.
The Company's interests in various projects now consists of the following, and in addition the Company continues to seek other opportunities:
|Name
|Location
|Area
(Hectares)
|Current Ownership Percentage
|Future Ownership percentage if options exercised or work carried out
|Operator or JV Partner
|Raleigh Lake
|Ontario
|48,500
|100%
|100%
|ILC
|Wolf Ridge
|Ontario
|5,700
|0%
|100%
|ILC
|Avalonia
|Ireland
|29,200
|45%
|21%
|Ganfeng Lithium
|Mavis Lake
|Ontario
|2,600
|0%
|0%
(carries an extra earn-in payment of CAD $1.4M if resource targets met)
|Critical Resources Ltd
|Forgan Lake
& Lucky Lake
|Ontario
|0%
|1.5% Net Smelter Royalty
|Ultra Lithium Inc.
The Company's primary strategic focus at this point is on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project in Canada and on identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.
The Raleigh Lake Project consists of 48,500 hectares (485 square kilometres) of mineral claims in Ontario and is ILC's most significant project in Canada. Drilling has so far been on less than 1,000 hectares of our claims. The exploration results there so far, which are on only about 8% of ILC's current claims, have shown significant quantities of rubidium in the pegmatite as well as lithium. Raleigh Lake is 100% owned by ILC, is not subject to any encumbrances, and is royalty free.
With the increasing demand for high tech rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles and electrical storage as well as portable electronics, lithium has been designated "the new oil", and is a key part of a green energy sustainable economy. By positioning itself with projects with significant resource potential and with solid strategic partners, ILC aims to be one of the lithium and rare metals resource developers of choice for investors and to continue to build value for its shareholders in the '20s, the decade of battery metals.
On behalf of the Company,
John Wisbey
Chairman and CEO
For further information concerning this news release please contact +1 604-449-6520
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Except for statements of historical fact, this news release or other releases contain certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this or other news releases may include: the effect of results of anticipated production rates, the timing and/or anticipated results of drilling on the Raleigh Lake or Wolf Ridge or Avalonia projects, the expectation of resource estimates, preliminary economic assessments, feasibility studies, lithium or rubidium or caesium recoveries, modeling of capital and operating costs, results of studies utilizing various technologies at the company's projects, budgeted expenditures and planned exploration work on the Company's projects, increased value of shareholder investments, and assumptions about ethical behaviour by our joint venture partners or third party operators of projects. Such forward-looking information is based on assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those discussed in the sections entitled "Risks" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in the interim and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis which are available at www.sedar.com. While management believes that the assumptions made are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Forward-looking information herein, and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on expectations, estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are subject to significant business, economic, legislative, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162266
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Chariot Lists on the ASX Following a Successful IPO
Chariot Corporation Limited (“Chariot”, “CC9” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its shares will commence trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”) at 12:00pm (AEDT) today. This follows the completion of a $9 million initial public offering (“IPO”), which closed oversubscribed on 5 October 2023. Wilsons Corporate Finance Limited (“Wilsons”) and Jett Capital Advisors LLC (“Jett Capital”) acted as joint lead managers of the IPO. At the IPO issue price of 45 cents per share, Chariot’s market capitalisation is $67.5 million.
- Trading of shares in Chariot Corporation Limited (ASX: CC9) will commence today following successful completion of the IPO, raising $9.0m
- Wilsons Corporate Finance Limited & Jett Capital Advisors LLC acted as joint lead managers to the IPO
- IPO proceeds will be used primarily to finance exploration activities at the Black Mountain Project with phase 1 drilling activities scheduled to commence by the first week of November
- Drilling program follows encouraging results from a surface geochemistry survey which returned assay results of up to 6.68% Li2O with an average assay result of 2.16% Li2O from 22 samples1,2
On 21 August 2023, the Company received formal approval from the United States Bureau of Land Management to execute phase 1 of the Black Mountain drilling program. This follows a surface geochemistry survey during which 22 surface rock chip samples were collected and
returned assays up to 6.68% Li2O with an average assay result of 2.16% Li2O1,2. The exploration target has over forty (40) known outcropping pegmatite bodies exhibiting spodumene rich rock within a 1km long by 50m to 150m wide zone.
On 16 October 2023, a local earthmoving contractor was mobilised to repair and de-risk existing access roads throughout the project area.
Within the first week of November 2023, Major Drilling America Inc. (“Major Drilling”) will have mobilised a Boart Longyear LF90 diamond core drill rig to the Black Mountain Project in order to drill a planned 3,000 metres of orientated triple tube HQ sized core.
Our teams will work together to deliver drill cores for geologic analyses through November 2023 and into December 2023 or until weather conditions no longer permit safe operations. We expect the first lithium assay results in late December 2023.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Chariot Corporation, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
ALBEMARLE ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, today announced that Neal Sheorey will join Albemarle as its executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Nov. 6, 2023 . Scott Tozier Albemarle's current executive vice president and chief financial officer, will transition from his current role and become a strategic advisor to the CEO.
"Scott's steady leadership, strategic market knowledge and extensive financial acumen have driven Albemarle's growth strategy for more than a decade," said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters . "Most importantly, Scott's enduring commitment to our core values and his unwavering belief in Albemarle's mission and vision are distinguishing characteristics that will continue to serve the company in this new advisory role."
Sheorey joins Albemarle from Dow, a global materials science company, where he served for more than 20 years in progressive finance, business, and corporate leadership roles. Most recently, he was vice president of Dow's Coatings & Performance Monomers business unit, a global portfolio with more than $4 billion in sales, where he was responsible for the group's strategy, profitability, and growth initiatives. Prior to his current role, Sheorey served as Dow's vice president of investor relations, senior director of corporate development and global finance director for the Chemicals business group.
Sheorey holds a master's degree in business administration with a concentration in finance and corporate strategy from the University of Michigan , and a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Northwestern University .
"Neal's management and financial experience, coupled with his experience in global and capital-intensive environments, will be valuable additions to our leadership team," said Masters.
Tozier joined Albemarle in 2011 as senior vice president and chief financial officer.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at Albemarle.com and on Twitter @AlbemarleCorp.
Albemarle regularly posts information on our website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses, and the markets we serve.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-announces-new-chief-financial-officer-301968128.html
SOURCE Albemarle Corporation
News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia
Strategic Partnership - The University of Atacama
The Partnership aims to secure a sustainable and skilled workforce, develop research initiatives and nurture the next generation of lithium industry professionals in the Atacama region. The University is in Copiapó, a historic mining town in the northern part of the Atacama region, and in proximity to CTL's operations office which is in the centre of the town near the regional government offices. The collaboration confirms the shared commitment to support the global clean energy transition while advancing the socio-economic development in the region.
Figure 1: Marcela Sepúlveda (left), CTL Community Relations Manager, and Álvaro Florez (centre), CTL Legal Manager, with representatives from the University of Atacama.
Marcela Sepúlveda, Community Relations Manager, CleanTech Lithium said:"We are delighted to announce this partnership with the University of Atacama, which is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainable development, innovation, and the empowerment of the communities in which we operate.
"The partnership is paving the way for a robust and sustainable workforce to produce lithium and will help cement CleanTech Lithium as an industry leader in Chile. We look forward to advancing this collaboration and eagerly anticipate the positive impact this partnership will have on the lithium sector and the Atacama region."
Figure 2: Forlín Aguilera Olivares, Chancellor, University of Atacama (left), with Álvaro Florez, CTL Legal Manager, with the signed partnership agreement.
Forlín Aguilera Olivares, Chancellor, University of Atacama, commented:"This signing of the agreement is part of the various initiatives that the University is carrying out to strengthen the lines of action with territorial relevance, and there is no doubt that this includes the development of lithium. We must intensify our efforts to strengthen the generation of knowledge and transfer technologies that contribute to greater environmental protection.
"To contribute, as a state university in the region, to the sustainable development of our productive mechanisms and leverage, so that they can reach a successful conclusion. This agreement is part of these challenges that we have as an institution, so we are very happy to materialise this joint work, this public-private synergy, which is fundamental."
Click here for the full Press Release
This article includes content from CleanTech Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Reinstatement to Quotation
Description
The suspension of trading in the securities of European Lithium Limited (‘EUR’) will be lifted immediately following the release by EUR of an announcement regarding the NASDAQ merger transaction.
Issued by
Nicholas Mountain
Adviser, Listings Compliance
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Shareholder Update on NASDAQ Listing
Critical Metals Corp. Secures Additional Equity Investment
European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to provide an update of progress on the proposed merger transaction, NASDAQ Listing and additional equity investment. EUR advises that Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (Sizzle) and CRML have secured an additional investment facility from an investment vehicle managed by a New York based financial group, which is expected to provide CRML with US$10 million in capital at closing. Proceeds from the facility are expected to be used to fund the development of the Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria (Wolfsberg or Wolfsberg Project).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Critical Metals Corp. (Critical Metals or CRML) secures equity investment facility for additional capital at closing;
- EUR expects CRML to secure more capital in the following weeks, and leading up to shareholder approval of the transaction;
- EUR expects CRML to file an updated Form F-4 registration statement with the SEC, and keenly awaits the SEC’s response and/or SEC Effectiveness.
Tony Sage, Chairman, commented, “European Lithium and Critical Metals Corp. are excited to welcome another new investor, and more committed equity capital to fund the Critical Metals transaction as well as the Wolfsberg Project.”
Critical Metals Corp.
On 26 October 2022, European Lithium announced that it has entered into a business combination agreement with Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SZZL), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, pursuant to which EUR will combine its wholly owned Wolfsberg Project with Sizzle via a newly- formed, lithium exploration and development company named “Critical Metals Corp.” which is expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbol “ CRML” (Transaction).
European Lithium shareholders approved the Transaction on 20 January 2023. Once the F-4 is declared effective by the SEC, the Sizzle Board will convene a shareholding meeting for purposes of, among other things, approving the Transaction.
The Transaction is progressing through the approval process and remains subject to SEC and Sizzle shareholder approval as outlined above.
Upon the closing of the Transaction, EUR will be issued US$750 million worth of ordinary shares in CRML.
Achievements to Date
The Company can report substantial progress has been made in the development plan for the Wolfsberg Project with the achievement of several key milestones highlighted by:
- Mining permit secured - spodumene mined from the project successfully demonstrated its capability to supply high-purity lithium (99.6% lithium carbonate equivalent) at pilot plant.
- Mineral Resource Estimate1 - 12.88 Mt of Measured, Indicated and Inferred classified Resources at 1.00% Li2O grade in Zone 1 only:
- Economic viability - Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS)2 that demonstrates a post-tax NPV of US$ 1.5 billion @ WACC13 6%, mined over approximately 15 years.
- Binding offtake agreement with top-tier auto manufacturer secured - direct long term lithium hydroxide supply agreement with BMW4.
- Binding agreement to build hydroxide plant - partnership with Obeikan to build lithium hydroxide processing plant in Saudi Arabia with significant cost savings expected.
- Advanced project with drilling upside – established mine and current resource estimate based only on Zone 1 with drilling undertaken showing prospectivity in Zone 2.
- CRML has entered into a share subscription facility for up to US$125.0M with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS (GEM), a Luxembourg based private alternative investment group. Proceeds from the facility are expected to be used to fund the development of the Wolfsberg Project5.
For full details of the DFS, please refer to EUR announcement dated 8 March 2023, “Wolfsberg Lithium Project Definitive Feasibility Study Results”. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person’s findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
Development Plan
The Company has identified several key catalysts in its project development plan for Wolfsberg that include: finalising funding for Wolfsberg infrastructure requirements, commencing construction, and undertaking resource extension drilling in Zone 2 to increase mine life.
The Company has previously advised that it will shortly commence the initial work program at its newly acquired Austrian Lithium Projects (refer EUR announcement dated 21 June 2023), consisting of 245 exploration licenses covering a total area of 114.6 km² located approximately 70km north of the Company’s Wolfsberg Project. The licenses cover ground that is considered prospective for lithium occurrences and initial surface sampling showing 3.98% Li2O.
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Sabre Acquires Key Tenements on NE Extensions of Andover Corridor
New tenements cover key lithium pegmatite targets only 5km northeast of AzureMinerals’ Andover discovery
Sabre Resources Ltd (ASX: SBR) (“Sabre” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the Company has added two highly prospective tenement applications to its ground holding in the northwest Pilbara region of WA, along strike and only 5km to the northeast of the Andover lithium discovery of Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS) (Figure 1).
- Sabre has acquired two additional tenement applications directly along strike - and just 5km northeast - of the major Andover lithium (spodumene) pegmatite discovery of Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS) which has produced drilling intersections of up to 209.4m @ 1.42% Li2O1.
Figure 1: New tenement applications 5km northeast along strike of the major Andover lithium pegmatite discovery
- The Andover discovery lies within a five kilometre wide structural corridor which extends northeast under shallow cover. The new Sabre tenements lie over an inflexion in the structure close to a magnetic intrusion in a similar setting to the Andover discovery.
- Sabre is now one of the major tenement holders in what is emerging as a world class lithium pegmatite region, having established a 235 square kilometre holding along strike to the northeast, and on parallel structures to the Andover discovery.
- Priority geophysics and aircore drilling programs set to commence to test new pegmatite targets.
“Sabre has established itself as one of the major tenement holders in the highly prospective northwest Pilbara region, having built a more than 235 square kilometre tenement holding along strike to the northeast of, and on parallel structures to the east of, the major Andover lithium pegmatite discovery of Azure Minerals.
“The geology of our tenements appears similar to Andover – the only difference being the extent of cover over our target areas.
“Following grant of the new tenement applications, the next steps will include detailed geophysical programs including gravity measurements to locate buried pegmatites which will then be tested with bedrock aircore drilling.
“The drilling will test for buried lithium bearing pegmatites within this highly prospective tenement package within what is now recognised as a world class lithium pegmatite region.”
The new tenements include ELA47/5030 which will be acquired under a share purchase agreement (see details Appendix 1) and ELA 47/5044 which was pegged by the Company. These new tenements take the Company’s tenement holding to >235 sq. km. (Figure 1) in what is emerging as a world-class lithium region.
The Andover discovery has produced drilling intersections which include up to 209.4m @ 1.42% Li2O1. The pegmatites intersected at Andover occur within a northeast trending structural corridor over 5km wide which is clearly evident in magnetic imagery extending northeast of Andover, in an area of shallow cover.
The two new Sabre Tenements lie only 5km along strike to the northeast of Andover and cover a target zone (“Andover Northeast”) where there is a bend in the structural corridor associated with a magnetic intrusion –a similar setting to the Andover lithium discovery (Figure 1).
These new tenement applications are in addition to the large area of tenements and applications at Sherlock Bay which cover the Andover East targets2 and also include significant northeast trending magnetic depletion zones indicative of structures intruded by buried, possibly pegmatitic intrusions (Figure 1).
Field investigation located a large area of outcropping pegmatites on the eastern side of the Andover East tenements in an erosional gully across a more than 140m wide zone (see location, Figure 1)2. Sampling of the outcropping pegmatites produced anomalous lithium (Li), cesium (Cs), rubidium (Rb) and gallium (Ga) results, indicating that the outcropping pegmatites may be at the eastern edge of a higher-grade lithium zone. Sampling of pegmatites intersected by drillhole SBDD0043 at Sherlock Bay nickel deposit also include highly anomalous lithium, rubidium and cesium results, indicative of LCT pegmatites4.
Zones of magnetic depletion to the north and west of the outcropping pegmatites, including a major northeast trending target corridor within the large new application, E47/5003, at Andover East (see Figure 1), represent targets for lithium bearing pegmatites of similar scale to the Andover lithium discovery.
The Sabre tenements at Andover Northeast and Andover East include northeast trending structural corridors and interpreted mafic/ultramafic intrusions. This is a similar geological scenario to the Andover lithium discovery. However, the lithium pegmatites at Andover outcrop, whereas the Company’s Andover Northeast and Andover East targets are located under soil/alluvium cover and have not been explored previously.
Following the grant of the new tenement applications, the Company will carry out a detailed geophysical program over the identified lithium-pegmatite target zones, including gravity and passive seismic measurements. This program will be designed to detect low-density (low-gravity) pegmatite intrusives within the northeast trending structural corridors along strike from Andover at Andover Northeast and on parallel structures at Andover East. Aircore drilling to bedrock will then test these buried targets for lithium bearing pegmatites.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Sabre Resources Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
