international-lithium-tsxv-ilc

International Lithium Announces Private Placement

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 40,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at CAD $0.05 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of CAD $0.10 per common share for a period of three years from the date of issue.

Proceeds of the private placement will be used for exploration on the Company's Raleigh Lake Project in Ontario and other projects and for general corporate and administrative costs. It is expected that the Company will be able to announce a Preliminary Economic Assessment on Zone 1 of Raleigh Lake in November 2023 or shortly after then.

It is anticipated that some directors and insiders will participate in this Offering. The Units (to the extent subscribed for by insiders) constitute "related party transactions" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), as the subscribers include directors of the Company. The Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with the Units in reliance on the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101 as the Company is not listed on a specified market and the fair market value of the Units being issued to insiders in connection with the Offering does not exceed $2,500,000, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

About International Lithium Corp.

International Lithium Corp. believes that the world faces a significant turning point in the energy market's dependence on oil and gas and in the governmental and public view of climate change. In addition, we have seen the clear and increasingly urgent wish by the USA and Canada to safeguard their supplies of critical battery metals and to become more self-sufficient. Our Canadian projects are strategic in that respect.

Our key mission in the next decade is to make money for our shareholders from lithium and rare metals while at the same time helping to create a greener, cleaner planet and less polluted cities. This includes optimizing the value of our existing projects in Canada and Ireland as well as finding, exploring and developing projects that have the potential to become world class lithium and rare metal deposits. We have announced separately that we regard Zimbabwe as an important strategic target market for ILC, and we hope to be able to make announcements over the next few weeks.

A key goal has been to become a well-funded company to turn our aspirations into reality, and following the disposal of the Mariana project in Argentina in 2021 and the Mavis Lake project in Canada in January 2022, the Board of the Company considers that ILC is now well placed in that respect with a strong net cash position. The board intends to be proactive in keeping that position strong.

The Company's interests in various projects now consists of the following, and in addition the Company continues to seek other opportunities:

The Company's primary strategic focus at this point is on the Raleigh Lake Project's lithium and rubidium project in Canada and on identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

The Raleigh Lake Project consists of 48,500 hectares (485 square kilometres) of mineral claims in Ontario and is ILC's most significant project in Canada. Drilling has so far been on less than 1,000 hectares of our claims. The exploration results there so far, which are on only about 8% of ILC's current claims, have shown significant quantities of rubidium and caesium in the pegmatite as well as lithium. Raleigh Lake is 100% owned by ILC, is not subject to any encumbrances, and is royalty free.

With the increasing demand for high tech rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles and electrical storage as well as portable electronics, lithium has been designated "the new oil", and is a key part of a green energy sustainable economy. By positioning itself with projects with significant resource potential and with solid strategic partners, ILC aims to be one of the lithium and rare metals resource developers of choice for investors and to continue to build value for its shareholders in the '20s, the decade of battery metals.

On behalf of the Company,

John Wisbey
Chairman and CEO

www.internationallithium.ca

For further information concerning this news release please contact +1 604-449-6520 or email us on ir@internationallithium.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release or other releases contain certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this or other news releases may include: the effect of results of anticipated production rates, the timing and/or anticipated results of drilling on the Raleigh Lake or Wolf Ridge or Avalonia projects, the expectation of resource estimates, preliminary economic assessments, feasibility studies, lithium or rubidium or caesium recoveries, modeling of capital and operating costs, results of studies utilizing various technologies at the company's projects, budgeted expenditures and planned exploration work on the Company's projects, increased value of shareholder investments, and assumptions about ethical behaviour by our joint venture partners or third party operators of projects. Such forward-looking information is based on assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those discussed in the sections entitled "Risks" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in the interim and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis which are available at www.sedar.com. While management believes that the assumptions made are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Forward-looking information herein, and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on expectations, estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are subject to significant business, economic, legislative, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

ILC:CA
International Lithium
International Lithium

International Lithium


International Lithium Announces Engagement of Red Cloud Securities

International Lithium Announces Engagement of Red Cloud Securities

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged Red Cloud Securities ("Red Cloud") to provide liquidity services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") and other applicable legislation. Red Cloud is a Toronto-based financial services company that helps mineral exploration and mining companies with accessing capital markets and enhancing their corporate profile. Red Cloud will trade shares of ILC on the TSX-V for the purposes of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of ILC's common shares.

International Lithium Intersects 4.7 Metres of Spodumene Pegmatite at the Johnson Pegmatite, Raleigh Lake Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Intersects 4.7 Metres of Spodumene Pegmatite at the Johnson Pegmatite, Raleigh Lake Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that a drilling program currently underway at the Raleigh Lake lithium and rubidium project near Ignace, Ontario has intersected new spodumene pegmatite occurrences in the project's Zone 4 region which includes the historic Johnson pegmatite.

ILC began an exploration drill program on August 3, 2023 to test targets defined by surface geological, geochemical and geophysical interpretations near Zone 1 and the recently defined mineral resource estimate area (see news release dated April 13, 2023). To date six drill holes have been completed (RL23-65 - RJ23-70) with two drill holes drilled immediately north of the Zone 1 mineral resource (RL23-65 and 66) and four drill holes further north, down dip and along strike of the outcropping Johnson pegmatite (now referred to as Zone 4).

International Lithium Reports Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

International Lithium Reports Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on July 11, 2023 were passed. All agenda items outlined in the information circular for the meeting were approved and all director nominees were elected, with over 99% of votes cast in favour of all the motions. The directors elected for the ensuing year were: John Wisbey, Maurice Brooks, Anthony Kovacs, Ross Thompson, and Geoffrey Baker.

About International Lithium Corp.

International Lithium to Receive AUD$750,000 Payment for the Mavis Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium to Receive AUD$750,000 Payment for the Mavis Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that it will receive AUD$750,000 (approximately CAD$663,000 or USD$500,000) as payment for a milestone reached on the Mavis Lake lithium project.

Further to Company news release dated October 25, 2021 announcing the divestiture of the Mavis Lake project to Critical Resources Limited (ASX: CRR), ILC is now entitled to receive a payment of AUD$750,000. The payment represents ILC's 50% portion of the first AUD$1,500,000 payment made payable to the vendors of the project if certain milestones are reached. The other vendor is Essential Metals Limited (ASX: ESS, "ESS").

International Lithium Files Lithium and Rubidium Mineral Resource Estimates for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Files Lithium and Rubidium Mineral Resource Estimates for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce the filing of a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project ("Raleigh Lake", "The Property", the "Project"), located approximately 25 km west of Ignace, Ontario, Canada.

The Project includes MREs for both lithium and rubidium, both of which are on the U.S. critical minerals list, and conceptualizes both open pit and underground mining scenarios for each metal. The two MREs are closely related due to their spatial relationships, but their respective resource estimates are considered separate and unique.

Chariot Logo

Chariot Lists on the ASX Following a Successful IPO

Chariot Corporation Limited (“Chariot”, “CC9” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its shares will commence trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”) at 12:00pm (AEDT) today. This follows the completion of a $9 million initial public offering (“IPO”), which closed oversubscribed on 5 October 2023. Wilsons Corporate Finance Limited (“Wilsons”) and Jett Capital Advisors LLC (“Jett Capital”) acted as joint lead managers of the IPO. At the IPO issue price of 45 cents per share, Chariot’s market capitalisation is $67.5 million.

ALBEMARLE ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, today announced that Neal Sheorey will join Albemarle as its executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Nov. 6, 2023 . Scott Tozier Albemarle's current executive vice president and chief financial officer, will transition from his current role and become a strategic advisor to the CEO.

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

"Scott's steady leadership, strategic market knowledge and extensive financial acumen have driven Albemarle's growth strategy for more than a decade," said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters . "Most importantly, Scott's enduring commitment to our core values and his unwavering belief in Albemarle's mission and vision are distinguishing characteristics that will continue to serve the company in this new advisory role."

Sheorey joins Albemarle from Dow, a global materials science company, where he served for more than 20 years in progressive finance, business, and corporate leadership roles. Most recently, he was vice president of Dow's Coatings & Performance Monomers business unit, a global portfolio with more than $4 billion in sales, where he was responsible for the group's strategy, profitability, and growth initiatives. Prior to his current role, Sheorey served as Dow's vice president of investor relations, senior director of corporate development and global finance director for the Chemicals business group.

Sheorey holds a master's degree in business administration with a concentration in finance and corporate strategy from the University of Michigan , and a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Northwestern University .

"Neal's management and financial experience, coupled with his experience in global and capital-intensive environments, will be valuable additions to our leadership team," said Masters.

Tozier joined Albemarle in 2011 as senior vice president and chief financial officer.

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at Albemarle.com and on Twitter @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information on our website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses, and the markets we serve.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-announces-new-chief-financial-officer-301968128.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

CleanTech Lithium

Strategic Partnership - The University of Atacama

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a strategic partnership (the "Partnership") with the University of Atacama (the "University") in Chile. This is the University's inaugural agreement with a lithium-focused company.
European Lithium Limited

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of European Lithium Limited (‘EUR’) will be lifted immediately following the release by EUR of an announcement regarding the NASDAQ merger transaction.

European Lithium Limited

Shareholder Update on NASDAQ Listing

Critical Metals Corp. Secures Additional Equity Investment

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to provide an update of progress on the proposed merger transaction, NASDAQ Listing and additional equity investment. EUR advises that Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (Sizzle) and CRML have secured an additional investment facility from an investment vehicle managed by a New York based financial group, which is expected to provide CRML with US$10 million in capital at closing. Proceeds from the facility are expected to be used to fund the development of the Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria (Wolfsberg or Wolfsberg Project).

Sabre Resources Ltd

Sabre Acquires Key Tenements on NE Extensions of Andover Corridor

New tenements cover key lithium pegmatite targets only 5km northeast of AzureMinerals’ Andover discovery

Sabre Resources Ltd (ASX: SBR) (“Sabre” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the Company has added two highly prospective tenement applications to its ground holding in the northwest Pilbara region of WA, along strike and only 5km to the northeast of the Andover lithium discovery of Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS) (Figure 1).

International Lithium
