Imperial to hold 2023 Investor Day on April 19

(TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Dave Hughes, vice-president, investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host the company's 2023 Investor Day on Wednesday, April 19. The presentation begins at 9 a.m. EST and will be accessible by webcast.

At Investor Day, Imperial's management team will provide an update on the company's operations and business strategy, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Please click here [ https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1601841&tp_key=fc32b8573d ] to register for the live webcast. The webcast will be available for one year on the company's website at www.imperialoil.ca/en-ca/company/investors .

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada's energy resources. As Canada's largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

Investor relations
(587) 476-4743

Media relations
(587) 476-7010

Suncor Expressing Support for New Moms at Base Plant Operations

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, Press release picture

For many breastfeeding moms, finding a comfortable and clean place to pump and store breastmilk can be hard. Even harder for those who spend their workday behind the wheel of a massive haul truck at an oil sands mine, which continues to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, much like the role of a mother.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call for Q1 2023 Results

PrairieSky will release its Q1 2023 results on Monday, April 17, 2023 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky's Q1 2023 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements along with management's discussion and analysis will be available on PrairieSky's website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at the link provided below. Details regarding the call will be provided to you upon registration.

EnerCom Announces Investors Can Now Request One-on-One Meetings with Management Teams of Presenting Companies at EnerCom Dallas - The Energy Investment and ESG Conference April 18-19, 2023, Hotel Crescent Court, Uptown Dallas

Institutional and hedge fund investors, family offices, private equity, research analysts and high net worth investors are encouraged to register and request one-on-one meetings at EnerCom Dallas + The Energy Venture Investment Summit conference.  Meetings can be requested with a broad group of public and private oil and gas E&P, midstream and OFS companies and start-up companies focused on innovation in alternative energy, advanced oil and gas technology and environmental sustainability.

One of Wall Street's newest and influential investment companies, Strive Asset Management, has been added to the presentation schedule, along with the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas .

Ovintiv to Acquire Core Midland Basin Assets

Transaction Expands Permian Premium Inventory, Enhances Shareholder Returns
Company to Exit Bakken Position with Announced Asset Sale

Highlights:

hydrogen pipes

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Hydrogen stocks are benefiting greatly from momentum in the cleantech sector as the world moves closer to a green energy future.

The most abundant element on Earth, hydrogen is a colorless gas that can be produced in liquid form and burned to generate electricity, or combined with oxygen atoms in fuel cells. In this way, hydrogen–which produces no carbon emissions– can replace fossil fuels in household heating, transportation and industrial manufacturing processes such as steel manufacturing.

However, the downside to hydrogen as a clean energy source is that 99 percent of hydrogen fuel currently produced is derived from power generated by coal or gas. Technological advances have led to the ability to produce hydrogen using a renewable-energy-powered electrolyzer to split hydrogen atoms from oxygen. This is known as green hydrogen.

Enterprise Group- Senior Vice-President and Director Desmond O’Kell.

Strong Margins, Revenue Growth for Enterprise Group, Says Exec

Reeling from a seven year downturn, Alberta-based industrial equipment and service provider Enterprise Group (TSX:E,OTCQB:ETOLF) has entered a growth trajectory, according to the company’s senior vice president and director, Desmond O’Kell.

“What you're seeing with our financial results is a trajectory — every quarter — of revenue increases, and we've been able to expand our margins as well. When you come out of a seven year downturn, what that downturn did to us is it allowed us to refine the business,” O’Kell said.

Enterprise Group’s latest financial report shows 40 percent gross margins and 30 percent earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in 2022. For Q4 2022 alone, the company had a 48 percent increase in gross margins and a 37 percent increase in EBITDA compared to the same period last year, according to O’Kell.

